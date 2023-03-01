Sign out
Grab these attractive deals on 7 best Chromebooks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 01, 2023 16:43 IST

Summary:

Have you been looking for a reasonable and good Chromebook? You have reached the right place; this article gives a list of products that are the best in the market and recommended by experts.

A Chromebook is a hit with many as it does not come with Windows OS and has its own OS called Chrome OS and is smoother in operation.

Chromebooks are known for being affordable, subpar electronics. Many websites provide wonderful discounts on the Chromebook and the sale doesn't end. Just to remove the software fluff it is not necessary to remove and shorten the hardware power of the Chromebook. High-end Chromebooks may be extremely powerful devices. Chromebooks provide awesome quality hardware, good efficient software, and many tools that are needed for online-based work. Because there are so many possibilities, ranging from affordable, low-cost Chromebooks to more potent premium versions with larger, brighter displays, better build quality, and stronger components, it might be challenging to discover the best Chromebooks for your needs.

Product list

1. Samsung Galaxy Book2 (NP750)

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 has ports without a CD drive, batteries with 68 W & 65 W, 1 HDMI, 1 Thunderbolt 4, 1 USB Type-C, 1 USB 3.2, and MicroSD Multi-media Card Reader with Type-C USB Adapter. It has an intelligent Video Call Solution with Intel Collaboration, a 720p FHD camera; 1 headphone-out/mic-in combo microphone.

Specification

Resolution: ‎1920 X 1080 (FHD) Pixels

Product Dimensions: 22.9 x 35.7 x 1.5 cm; 1.55 Kilograms

Item Width: 35.7 Centimeters

Standing screen display size: 15.6 Inches

ProsCons
Design is niceTouch screen response is okay
Battery life is goodThe travel key should have been better
Samsung Galaxy Book2 (NP750) Intel 12th Gen core i5 39.6cm (15.6") FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8 GB/512 GB/Windows 11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Finger Print Reader/Silver/1.55Kg), NP750XED-KC1IN
4.1 (88)
23% off
64,490 83,990
Buy now

2. Lenovo Intel IdeaPad Duet 3

The Lenovo Intel IdeaPad Duet 3 is a lightweight 2-in-1 detachable gadget with a kickstand, Bluetooth keyboard, and Lenovo Digital Pen integrated. It weighs 602 g, has an 11 mm tablet thickness, and has 4GB, and 128 GB of memory that can be expanded to 256 GB.

Specification

Item Height: 11 Millimetres

Item Width: ‎16.8 Centimeters

Standing screen display size: 10.3 Inches

Product Dimensions: 25.3 x 16.8 x 1.1 cm; 602 Grams

ProsCons
Sharp displayTyping is uncomfortable
The keyboard design is niceThe earphone jack was not provided
Lenovo Intel IdeaPad Duet 3 (10.3 inches, 4 GB, 128 GB, Wi-Fi) with Windows 11 Pro and Bluetooth Keyboard and Digital Pen
3.2 (13)
35% off
29,998 46,000
Buy now

3. Acer - Chromebook Spin 713

The Acer - Chromebook Spin 713 with 8 gigabytes of 10th Generation Intel Core i5 having 10210U system memory (RAM) and 128GB of SSD storage. It has a 13.5" 2K VertiView and a 3:2 Touchback Keyboard.

Specification

Item Width: ‎22.86 Centimeters

Standing screen display size: 13.5 Inches

Resolution: 2256 x 1504 Pixels

Product Dimensions: 27.94 x 22.86 x 1.78 cm; 1.4 Kilograms

ProsCons
Battery life is niceMedicore speakers provided
Performance is goodKeyboard is small
Acer - Chromebook Spin 713 2-in-1 13.5" 2K VertiView 3:2 Touch - Intel i5-10210U - 8GB Memory - 128GB SSD â€“ Steel Gray
4.2 (368)
33% off
109,861 164,731
Buy now

4. Lenovo Ideapad Duet Chromebook

The Lenovo Ideapad Duet Chromebook has a 2-in-1 detachable laptop with a 5-point pogo pin and magnet design keyboard that is quick and reliable and compatible with the USI Stylus and has 400 NITS of brightness on a 10.1-inch FHD IPS display.

Specification

Item Width: 15.97 Centimeters

Standing screen display size: 25.65 Centimetre

Resolution: ‎1920 x 1200

Product Dimensions: ‎23.97 x 15.97 x 0.74 cm; 450 Grams

ProsCons
Screen is goodKeyboard is mini
Affordable for the given featuresResponse is okay
Lenovo Ideapad Duet Chromebook (25.65 cm (10.1 inch) 4 GB, 128 GB, Wi-Fi Only) with Keyboard, Stand Cover, Dual Tone Design, MediaTek, Chrome OS, Fast Boot up of 8 Seconds
4 (757)
28% off
25,830 36,000
Buy now

5. Samsung Galaxy Book2 360

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 has a processor with 512 GB NVMe SSD; with memory 16 GB LPDDR4x Memory (On BD 16 GB); 12th Generation Intel EVOTM Core i5-1235U Processor storage, 13.3-inch (33.7-cm) display:, 1920-by-1080 FHD AMOLED with touchscreen, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The design is 1.6kg and has a 12.9mm-thin aluminum body.

Specification

Standing screen display size: 13.3 Inches

Display Type: AMOLED

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels

ProsCons
Gorgeous designBody heats fast
Bright and vibrantMovement is slow
Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 Intel 12th Gen i5 EvoTM 33.78cm (13.3") AMOLED 2 in 1 touch screen Laptop (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/MS Office/Backlit KB/Fingerprint Sensor/Graphite/1.16Kg), NP730QED-KA2IN
4.2 (47)
23% off
92,990 119,990
Buy now

6. Acer Chromebook Spin 31

The Acer Chromebook Spin 31 Chrome OS, a Google operating system designed for how we live today, power Chromebooks. It has a built-in virus defense, updates automatically, boots up quickly, and stays quick over time. (Internet access is necessary.) Every Chromebook has all the Google programs you already know and love, so you can edit, download, and convert Microsoft Word files in Google Documents, Sheets, and presentations.

Specification

Memory Clock Speed: 2.6 GHz

Hard Drive Size: 64 GB

Wattage: 45 Watts

Hard Disk Rotational Speed: 0.01 RPM

ProsCons
Battery life is solidLow resolution
Gorilla glass screenNo USB support
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 CP311-2H-C3KA Convertible Laptop, Intel Celeron N4000, 11.6" HD Touchscreen, 4GB LPDDR4, 64GB eMMC, Gigabit WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0
4.6 (624)
20% off
38,729 48,411
Buy now

7. HP Elite Dragonfly G2

The HP Elite Dragonfly G2 with an Intel Core i7-1185G7 Vpro CPU clocked at up to 4.8 GHz, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB PCIe NVMe TCL SSD, and a 13.3-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display with a three-year guarantee.

Specification

Processor Speed: ‎4.8 GHz

Processor Count: 1

RAM Size: 32 GB

Memory Technology: DDR4

ProsCons
Good displayExpensive
Security features are niceNo premium features for the price
HP Elite Dragonfly G2/ Intel Core i7-1185G7 Vpro Processor Upto 4.8 GHz /32GB RAM / 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD /13.3” Full HD(1920x1080) /Win 10 pro/3 Year onsite Warranty/ Active Pen
9% off
262,500 289,999
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy Book2Design is goodGood displayBattery life is Awesome display
Lenovo Intel IdeaPad Duet 3Bright display The keyboard design is niceThe sound and volume are good
Acer - Chromebook Spin 713The gaming panel is affordableStrong inherentFrequency combination is good
Lenovo Ideapad Duet ChromebookDesign is goodScreen is goodAffordable for the features provided
Samsung Galaxy Book2 360Design is awesomeBright and vibrantPerformance is super
Acer Chromebook Spin 31Battery is goodGorilla glass displayPerformance is super
HP Elite Dragonfly G2Good displayGood performance Keyboard is niceNice security features

Best overall product

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook might not have the battery life you would anticipate from a Chromebook, but there are many more ways the Chromebook defies expectations for what a Chromebook should be. The product makes you feel how amazing the product is? The Fiesta Red chassis of it has already made you drool. Even Samsung's S-Pen pen, which works best in tablet mode, is included. Its Core i5 Processor is so quick that we tried to check whether we could view 1080p YouTube videos on it without any stuttering. It's insanely small and light, competing with the MacBook Air and the Dell XPS 13 in terms of size and weight. It has a stunning 4K AMOLED display, which produces vibrant colors and makes colors jump, is its finest feature, though. It's so fantastic that it serves as a reminder that Netflix still needs to enable 4K video on Chrome. So this particular product is overall the best Light Chromebook we suggest to you after knowing the details and reviews.

Best value for money

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is 2-in-1 Chromebook-thin that offers something that Apple's iPad and Microsoft's Surfaces don’t; it comes with a keyboard by default. In addition to providing great value, the tablet display on the Chromebook Duet is also very good, with a surprising amount of color output and a clear 1920 x 1280 resolution. The keyboard on the Chromebook Duet may be a touch small for little hands, but considering the price, any keyboard is a pleasant surprise and a bargain. Even better, ChromeOS tablet optimizations have now been added to the Chromebook Duet to fully use the device's screen real estate. Moreover to all of that, it lasted for about 13 hours, or 12 hours and 47 minutes. From our knowledge, this is the best value-for-money product and we suggest people buy it if it is under their budget and has the same features they are expecting.

How to find the perfect budget mobile phone?

When it comes to finding the perfect Chromebook in India, there are a few things you need to keep in mind. First, decide on the budget you are looking for the Chromebook. Once you have set the budget, you can start screening down the options. One of the best ways to find a great budget Chromebook is to read reviews. Tons of websites and blog posts review all the products. This can be a great way to understand which the best Chromebook is and which is the best product under your budget. Another great way to find a good Chromebook is to ask people and talk to your relatives and friends to see if they have any suggestions that they have brought in recent times or before and get the reviews of the same. Check which has the features you want. You have to compare the Chromebook price in India of your screened products and get the best deal possible. Once you’ve found the Chromebook, it’s time to enjoy all the great features it has to offer and the offer you need.

Product Price
Samsung Galaxy Book2 (NP750) Intel 12th Gen core i5 39.6cm (15.6") FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8 GB/512 GB/Windows 11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Finger Print Reader/Silver/1.55Kg), NP750XED-KC1IN ₹ 64,490
Lenovo Intel IdeaPad Duet 3 (10.3 inches, 4 GB, 128 GB, Wi-Fi) with Windows 11 Pro and Bluetooth Keyboard and Digital Pen ₹ 29,998
Acer - Chromebook Spin 713 2-in-1 13.5" 2K VertiView 3:2 Touch - Intel i5-10210U - 8GB Memory - 128GB SSD â€“ Steel Gray ₹ 109,861
Lenovo Ideapad Duet Chromebook (25.65 cm (10.1 inch) 4 GB, 128 GB, Wi-Fi Only) with Keyboard, Stand Cover, Dual Tone Design, MediaTek, Chrome OS, Fast Boot up of 8 Seconds ₹ 25,830
Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 Intel 12th Gen i5 EvoTM 33.78cm (13.3") AMOLED 2 in 1 touch screen Laptop (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/MS Office/Backlit KB/Fingerprint Sensor/Graphite/1.16Kg), NP730QED-KA2IN ₹ 92,990
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 CP311-2H-C3KA Convertible Laptop, Intel Celeron N4000, 11.6" HD Touchscreen, 4GB LPDDR4, 64GB eMMC, Gigabit WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 ₹ 38,729
HP Elite Dragonfly G2/ Intel Core i7-1185G7 Vpro Processor Upto 4.8 GHz /32GB RAM / 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD /13.3” Full HD(1920x1080) /Win 10 pro/3 Year onsite Warranty/ Active Pen ₹ 262,500

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

the best Chromebook

Which is better Acer or HP Chromebook?

Acer is probably the brand for you if you want speed and simplicity and use your Chromebook mostly at home or work. HP will offer the most choices for individuals looking for top-notch hardware and 2-in-1 solutions for a creative or academic atmosphere.

Which Chromebook or laptop is better?

hen it comes to performance, laptops often provide more speed and power than Chromebooks. Because Chromebooks have restricted hardware capabilities, they are sometimes difficult (or even impossible) to do resource-intensive applications like video editing or gaming.

Is Chromebooks worth buying in 2023?

We feel it is better to use Chromebooks than the similar cost Windows laptop as Chromebook performs the same tasks as any laptops can. In 2023, following the assessment of the majority of Chromebooks made available over the previous eight years and a total of 16 models

