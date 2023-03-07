Guide to affordable Bluetooth earphones: Top 10 picks under ₹ 1000 By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Find the best Bluetooth earphones under ₹ 1000 with our comprehensive guide. All the products listed here offer a balance between affordability and quality.

A pair of Bluetooth earphones is the best way to enjoy music and have hassle-free conversations.

In search of a Bluetooth neckband under 1000 with excellent sound quality? Look no further! This article presents the top 10 options for a high-quality and affordable audio experience. Our list is created after extensive research and testing, considering factors such as sound quality, comfort, battery life, and budget. Whether you are audiophile or need a reliable pair of earphones for daily use, this guide will help you find the right product. Elevate your audio experience with the best Bluetooth earphones under ₹1000. Product list 1. Boult Audio FXCharge The Boult Audio FXCharge earphones offer a perfect blend of style and performance. The earphones come with the latest ENC Mic technology, providing crystal-clear audio for all your calls. With 32 hours of playtime you can enjoy your favourite tunes all day long. Just 5 minutes of charging gives you 7 hours of playtime. The large 14.2mm bass drivers produce powerful and punchy bass, making your audio experience more immersive. Specifications Brand: Boult Audio Product Dimensions: ‎17 x 2.5 x 12 cm; 125 grams Playback time: 32 hours Special Feature: The earbuds are incorporated with the latest ENC Mic technology.

Pros Cons The earbuds provide a powerful bass It does not provide a water resistance feature.

2. The Truke Buds S2 Lite The Truke Buds S2 Lite offers comfort, security, and clear audio with its MEMS Quad-Mic ENC and 48-hr playtime. Equipped with a 10mm natural titanium speaker for powerful bass, it has gaming mode and fast-charging technology for an enhanced user experience. The Bluetooth earbuds are IPX4 rated for workouts and outdoor activities. Specifications Brand: truke Product Dimensions: 6 x 6.2 x 3.1 cm; 53 grams Playback time: 48 hours Special feature: The earbuds are designed with AAC Codec and BMEMS Quad-Mic ENC technology.

Pros Cons The earbuds offer a comfortable fit design. There need to be proper touch controls. It has IPX4-rated water-resistant technology.

3. ZEBRONICS Jumbo LITE ZEBRONICS Jumbo LITE is a feature-packed Bluetooth earphone that offers an impressive 70 hours of battery backup, making it an excellent choice for extended use. The earphone features the latest Bluetooth v5.2 technology and has a neckband design for a comfortable fit. It also features ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) for clear calls, a gaming mode for low latency, voice assistant compatibility, and dual pairing capabilities. Specifications Brand: ZEBRONICS Product Dimensions: 11.1 x 2.9 x 18.3 cm; 150 grams Special Feature: The earbuds have excellent voice assistant compatibility.

Pros Cons It comes with dual pairing capabilities It does not have a sweat-resistant feature.

4. UBON BT-5100 The UBON BT-5100 is a stylish, modern in-ear wireless earphone that offers high-fidelity sound quality and a comfortable fit. Equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology, the earphone promises a stable and fast connection with low latency. The neckband design is lightweight and ergonomic, and the earbuds are sweat-resistant, making them an ideal choice for fitness enthusiasts. With a battery life of up to 10 hours, this earphone can last a full day of music or calls. Specifications Brand: UBON Product Dimensions: 18 x 16 x 2.5 cm; 50 grams Playback time: 10 hours Special Feature: It has Hi-Fi stereo sound with in-line mic for clear call quality.

Pros Cons It has a lightweight and ergonomic design. There is no active noise cancellation feature. The earbuds are a cost-effective option. It does not fit all ear shapes comfortably.

5. Bell BLBHS125 The Bell BLBHS125 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Ear Earphone is a powerful and convenient accessory for music lovers. With super deep bass and 24 hours of playtime, this headset offers an immersive audio experience. The earphone features a neckband designed for comfort, making it an excellent choice for extended listening sessions. The earbuds are also sweat-proof, protecting against sweat and water damage. Specifications Brand: Bell Product Dimensions: 15 x 3 x 5 cm; 200 grams Playback time: 24 hours Special Feature: The earbuds offer Super deep bass and has Passive noise-cancellation technology.

Pros Cons Its sweat-proof design offers protection against sweat and water damage. There are no touch controls for adjusting the volume or skipping tracks. The Neckband design offers comfort during extended listening sessions. It does not offer built-in voice assistant technology. Passive noise cancellation blocks out background noise.

6. Wecool Moonwalk M1 ENC The Wecool Moonwalk M1 ENC is a cutting-edge pair of wireless earbuds that offers a rich audio experience. With its 10mm titanium drivers and noise-cancelling ENC technology, the earbuds deliver deep, powerful bass that enhances your music, movies, and games. The earbuds come with a fast-charging Type-C port and boast a long playtime of 40 hours with an additional 360 hours of standby time. With Bluetooth 5.3, low latency, and an IPX5 waterproof rating, the Moonwalk M1 ENC is the perfect companion for on-the-go entertainment. Specifications Brand: Wecool Product Dimensions: 3 x 5 x 2 cm; 34 grams Playback time: 40 hours Special Feature: The device is designed with IPX5 waterproof technology.

Pros Cons It has low latency for seamless audio and video syncing The earbuds are not fit for sports use.

7. boAt Rockerz 330 The boAt Rockerz 330 earphones deliver an immersive audio experience with a signature sound and a long-lasting battery life. With up to 30 hours of playtime, the earphones keep the tunes coming all day long. The ASAP charge feature allows you to get an hour of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging, ensuring you don't miss a beat. The dual pairing feature lets you connect two devices simultaneously, making it convenient to switch between them. With an IPX5 rating, these earphones are protected against sweat and water splashes, making them perfect for outdoor use. The built-in mic on these noise cancellation earbuds ensures clear calls, even in noisy environments. Specifications Brand: boAt Product Dimensions: 17 x 13 x 13 cm; 35 grams Playback time: 30 hours Special Feature: It has an excellent built-in mic for crystal clear call quality.

Pros Cons It has an excellent dual-pairing mode. The earphones are uncomfortable with extended use. The earbuds have a great battery backup. The device has DIRAC OPTEO for an excellent punchy bass.

8. Wings Phantom 110 The Wings Phantom 110 Neckband under 1000 is a high-quality wireless in-ear headphone that provides an immersive audio experience. With a dual pairing feature, 20 hours of playtime and Bluetooth 5.3 technology, this neckband is designed to deliver outstanding performance on the go. The Bluetooth headphones also feature a dedicated Bass Boost mode, gaming mode and an ultra-low latency of 50ms, making it perfect for gaming enthusiasts. The ENC Mic and reliable control buttons give you hands-free control over your music, calls and voice assistant. This neckband is also sweat-resistant and lightweight, ensuring maximum comfort during long hours of use. Specifications Brand: WINGS Product Dimensions: 18 x 16 x 3 cm; 150 grams Playback time: 20 hours Special Feature: It has a dedicated Bass boost mode.

Pros Cons The dual pairing feature works effectively. The volume buttons do not have proper controls. It is ideal for gaming with low latency of 50 ms

9. 3 Monkeys ThunderPro The 3 Monkeys ThunderPro Bluetooth Neckband is a high-performance earphone that offers an immersive listening experience with its advanced features. With 35 hours of playtime, fast charge, and 10mm bass-boosted drivers, you can enjoy your favourite tunes without interruptions. The ENC technology, 0.05-sec low latency, and IPX5 waterproof rating make it ideal for gaming, while the dual pairing and BT v5.2 connectivity options offer you the flexibility to connect to multiple devices. The earphone comes with memory foam ear tips providing a comfortable and secure fit for extended listening sessions. Specifications Brand: 3 Monkeys Product Dimensions: ‎21 x 16.7 x 3.7 cm; 30 grams Playback time: 35 hours Special Feature: The earbuds are made with memory foam ear tips for better comfort.

Pros Cons It has ENC technology and low latency for an immersive gaming experience. It could have more colour options to offer. The bass and treble work perfectly.

10. pTron Tangent Evo earphones The pTron offers high-fidelity sound quality with 10 mm sound drivers for an immersive audio experience. It comes in an elegant and sleek build-up which enhances the product's overall look and ergonomic design for better grip. With their lightweight design, IPX4 water and sweat-resistant technology, these earphones offer more than other earphones, like in-line mic controls, active voice assistant, three different ear tip size buds for better comfort, and magnetic setting for additional security and safety. The system controls are smooth, making listening effortless and removing external sounds. Specifications Brand: pTron Product Dimensions: 89 x 1.2 x 0.8 cm; 119 grams Playback time: 14 hours Special Feature: The device offers 200 hours of standby time.

Pros Cons It features an excellent battery backup setting. The auto-connect function does not work correctly. The device offers a one-year warranty period.

Product Feature IPX Rating Weight Boult AudioFXCharge It provides a good playback time. It has a powerful bass. The ENC technology works well. Truke Buds S2 Lite It has a great water-resistant feature The earbuds offer a comfortable fit design It works on fast-charging technology. ZEBRONICS Jumbo LITE The earbuds have outstanding voice-assistant controls. The dual-pairing mode is smooth. It has the latest Bluetooth setup UBON BT-5100 The device has a Hi-Fi stereo sound. The battery performance is good. It has a lightweight design. Bell BLBHS125 It has proper water and sweat-resistant feature. It has passive noise cancellation technology. The earbuds have an outstanding playback time Wecool Moonwalk M1 It works on latest Bluetooth technology. You get a proper water-resistant feature. The device is designed with fast-charge feature boAt Rockerz 330 It has a designated with an in-built mic. It is incorporated with DIRAC OPTEO technology. It has a good battery performance Wings Phantom 110 The earbuds offer a proper dual-band system. It has a 50 ms low latency mode. It offers quality Bass boost mode. 3 Monkeys Thunder Pro The enc technology works excellently. It has memory foam ear tips. It has an IPX5 water rating pTron Tangent Evo earphones The earbuds have a comfortable setting. It has 200 hours of standby time The earbuds have an elegant body design.

Best value for money The Wecool Moonwalk M1 ENC is the best value for money on the list of products. It has a great combination of features, sound quality, and battery life, all at an affordable price. With features like ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), long battery life, and fast charging, it is an excellent choice for those who want an affordable yet high-performing Bluetooth neckband. Best overall product The boAt Rockerz 330 is the best overall product in the list with its signature sound, dual pairing, fast charging, and extended playtime. Its advanced features like 30 hours of playtime, Fast Charge, Dual Pairing & IPX5 with Mic make it the best choice for users looking for a complete package. How to choose the best bluetooth earbuds When choosing a Bluetooth neckband headphone, the most important factors to consider are sound quality, battery life, connectivity, and comfort. A good product should have a balanced sound quality, the battery life should be long enough to last through the day, and fast charging is a must-have feature. The Bluetooth connectivity should be quick and stable, and the neckband should be comfortable for long hours.

