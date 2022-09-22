Guide to find best Samsung phones under 13,000

Samsung phones under ₹ 13,000 have a decent camera and a good display.

With time, Samsung phones have gained popularity and fame in India. It is possible because Samsung has always served its users with amazing and latest features in its phones that have appealed to them over the years. With a Samsung phone in your hand, you can do several necessary tasks. You can browse the internet, listen to the latest music, watch your favourite movies, or play games. Everything is just a click away. And all this can also be available to you on a budget. If you're looking for a phone that will not dig a hole in your pocket, then you are at the right place. All the phones here are priced under ₹13,000. We have curated a detailed list of all the available Samsung phones under ₹13,000 in India. Samsung phones under ₹13,000 in India 1. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) With many of the latest features that will keep you ahead of everyone else, this Samsung phone is one of the best phones on the list. It has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED - Infinity U-cut display, an impressive 48MP + 8MP + 5MP triple camera setup, and a huge 6000 mAh battery. It is available for only ₹11,499 on Amazon India. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Model Name: Galaxy M21 Colour: Arctic Blue RAM capacity: 4GB ROM Storage: 64 GB OS: Android 11 CPU Speed: 1.7 Mhz Screen Size: 6.4 inches Weight: 192 Grams Battery Description: Lithium-Ion

Pros Cons Large screen resolution with high definition Limited RAM storage is available Decent camera resolution Lagging issues found Sufficient ROM storage space Heating issues detected

2. Samsung Galaxy A12 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) This Samsung Galaxy phone has some of the most popular updates and features that make it stand out from other mobile phones. It also comes with a fingerprint sensor for enhanced security and privacy. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Model Name: Galaxy A12 Colour: Black RAM capacity: 4GB ROM Storage: 64 GB OS: Android 12 CPU Speed: 2 GHz Screen Size: 6.5 inches Weight: 205 grams Refresh rate: 60 Hz Biometric Security: Fingerprint sensor Battery Description: Lithium-Ion

Pros Cons Large screen resolution Lack of RAM capacity Equipped with the latest operating system Not suitable for heavy gaming Ample storage space for files The user interface may lag sometimes

3. Samsung Galaxy F13 (Waterfall Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) This Samsung phone has many advanced features for your use. It is available in three stunning shades, so you can flaunt it wherever you go. It has a large screen resolution as well. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Model Name: Galaxy F13 Colour: Waterfall Blue RAM capacity: 4GB ROM Storage: 64 GB OS: Android 12 CPU Speed: 2 GHz Screen Size: 6.6 inches Battery Description: Lithium-Ion

Pros Cons Large display with good resolution Lagging issues found Stunning colours are available Heating issues prevail The latest operating system is present Average camera resolution

4. Samsung Galaxy A03 Core (Black, 2GB RAM, 32 GB Storage) It has a sleek and stylish design with stunning looks. It has a large screen resolution, so you can browse everything you want without any hassles. In addition, it has a long-lasting 5000 mAH battery. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Model Name: Galaxy A03 Core Colour: Black RAM capacity: 2GB ROM Storage: 32 GB Weight: 211 grams Screen Size: 6.5 inches OS: Android GO 11.0 CPU Speed: 1.6 GHz

Pros Cons Large screen resolution Limited RAM storage Smooth interface Heavy and bulky Good battery backup Lagging issues are present

5. Samsung Galaxy M02 (Black, 2GB RAM, 32 GB) This Samsung Galaxy phone is blessed with amazing features that will keep you updated. It has a 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera setup. It also has a good resolution for enhanced performance. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Model Name: Galaxy M02 Colour: Black RAM capacity: 3GB ROM Storage: 32 GB OS: Android 12 CPU Speed: 2.2 GHz Screen Size: 6.5 inches Battery Description: Lithium-Polymer Weight: 206 grams

Pros Cons Available in classy colours Good and user-friendly interface Large screen size Heavy and bulky design Good battery backup

6. Samsung Galaxy A03s (Black, 3GB RAM, 32 GB Storage) This phone is one of the best and most budget-friendly phones for daily usage. It has a 13MP + 2MP + 2MP triple camera setup, which means you can click good pictures with this phone. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Model Name: Galaxy A03s RAM Capacity: 3GB ROM Storage: 32 GB Colour: Black OS: Android 11 Refresh Rate: 60 GHz Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor Battery Description: Lithium-ion Screen Size: 6.5 inches Weight: 196 grams

Pros Cons Good battery backup Limited RAM storage is available Lightweight and sleek Not suitable for heavy apps Large screen size with good resolution Insufficient storage space

7. Samsung Galaxy A03 (Blue, 3GB, 32 GB storage) This Samsung phone has many latest features that will have you completely hooked. It is great for daily usage. It has 1.6 GHz Octa-Core processor, a 48MP (F1.8) rear camera, a 5MP (F2.2) front camera, and a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Model Name: Galaxy A03 Colour: Blue RAM capacity: 3GB ROM Storage: 32 GB OS: Android 12 CPU Speed: 1.6 GHz Screen Size: 6.5 inches Weight: 196 grams

Pros Cons Latest OS is present Lagging interface Ample storage space available Not suitable for heavy apps Lightweight and sleek Insufficient RAM storage

Price of Samsung phones at a glance:

Product Price Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Rs. 14,499 Samsung Galaxy A12 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Rs. 15,999 Samsung Galaxy F13 (Waterfall Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Rs. 14,999 Samsung Galaxy A03 Core (Black, 2GB RAM, 32 GB Storage) Rs.10,499 Samsung Galaxy M02 (Black, 2GB RAM, 32 GB) Rs. 9,999 Samsung Galaxy A03s (Black, 3GB RAM, 32 GB Storage) Rs. 13,499 Samsung Galaxy A03 (Blue, 3GB, 32 GB storage) Rs. 12,999

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Ample storage space available Latest operating system Good RAM capacity Samsung Galaxy A12 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Good storage space is available Good battery backup Sleek and stylish design Samsung Galaxy F13 (Waterfall Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Lightweight and sleek Available in amazing colours Ample storage space Samsung Galaxy A03 Core (Black, 2GB RAM, 32 GB Storage) Good battery backup User-friendly interface Good for light apps Samsung Galaxy M02 (Black, 2GB RAM, 32 GB) Large screen resolution Available in amazing colours Good battery backup Samsung Galaxy A03s (Black, 3GB RAM, 32 GB Storage) Large screen size Sleek and stylish design Available in standard colours Samsung Galaxy A03 (Blue, 3GB, 32 GB storage) Good for everyday use Simple and elegant design Good battery backup

Best value for money When you have so many phones to choose from, you might get confused about choosing the right phone. The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) is one of the best phones on the list. It offers the best value for money. It is priced at ₹11,499 after a discount on Amazon. The original price is ₹14,499. Best overall If you want to choose a phone that stands out in every possible way, then you should go for the Samsung Galaxy F42 (128GB Storage, 6GB RAM), which is priced at ₹12,999 after a discount on Amazon. It is originally priced at ₹23,999. It has enough storage space for all your requirements. How to find the perfect phone? Many things are noteworthy when you go looking for the perfect phone for yourself. Make sure you know your budget before you buy any phone. You should then consider other aspects such as: Storage space Camera resolution Screen resolution Battery backup Screen size Operating system Processor