Monday, Sep 05, 2022
Best 2.3 GHz processor mobile phones: A buying guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 05, 2022 19:21 IST
Summary:

Packed with a variety of features such as excellent camera quality, long-lasting battery backup and most importantly, a powerful processor, 2.3 GHz Processor Mobile Phones keep you going from dawn to dusk. Here is our list of the best 2.3 GHz Processor Mobile Phones.

product info
Mobile phones with 2.3 GHz processor offer smooth, user-friendly experience. 

With the advancements in technology, mobile phones have evolved as a primary need to live a productive life. Today, almost all individuals own a phone. One feature that truly makes a difference when deciding on your phone is its processor. A phone with an excellent processor comes in handy for all day-to-day operations.

If you are looking for an ideal phone with a 2.3 GHz processor. Here is the complete list of the best 2.3 GHz Processor mobile phones. Let's get started!

List of Best 2.3 GHz Processor Mobile Phones

1. Redmi 9 Activ 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage

With the trust of Redmi, the Redmi 9 Activ is a power-packed mobile phone which comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage to save all your photos and videos hassle-free. This phone comes in a Carbon black colour that looks very classy. Features such as a 2.3 GHz Processor, 13+2 MP Dual Rear camera, and 6.53-inch) HD+ display offer a wholesome experience.

OS - MIUI 12, Android MIUI 12

RAM - 4GB

Product dimensions - 16.5 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 194 Grams

Item model number - Redmi 9 Activ

Connectivity technologies - WiFi Bluetooth;USB

Special features - Fingerprint Scanner, Rear Camera, Front Camera, Dual_Sim, Dual Camera, Camera

ProsCons
Superb battery backupLimited RAM storage
Sleek and sturdy design 
Excellent processor 
cellpic
Redmi 9 Activ (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | Octa-core Helio G35 | 5000 mAh Battery
18% off 8,999 10,999
Buy now

2. OPPO A15s 4GB, 128GB Storage

Features in the stunning Dynamic Black colour, OPPO A15s is a budget-friendly mobile phone which comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. This phone comes with an AI triple camera and 2.3 GHz Processor for unstoppable performance. If you're looking for budget-friendly phones with a 2.3 GHz Processor, this is an ideal pick.

OS - Android 10.0

RAM - 4GB

Product dimensions - 7.5 x 0.8 x 164.5 cm; 175 Grams

Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Polymer batteries required

Item model number - CPH2179

Wireless communication technology - Cellular

Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, 4g, Wi-Fi

ProsCons
Excellent battery backup.The device may lag sometimes.
Adequate RAM and ROM sizeAvailable in only one colour
Budget-friendly 
cellpic
OPPO A15s (Dynamic Black, 4GB, 128GB Storage) AI Triple Camera | 6.52"(15cm) HD+ Screen | 2.3GHz Mediatek Helio P35 Octa Core Processor
27% off 10,990 14,990
Buy now

3. Redmi 9 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Designed for your convenience, the Redmi 9 is the next-generation smartphone that comes with a 2.3 GHz processor. It comes with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM. Additionally, it features a long-lasting battery which can last for a day. This phone is priced at Rs. 8,999 on Amazon and can fit everyone's budget.

OS - Android 10.0

RAM - 4GB

Product dimensions - 16.5 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 194 Grams

Batteries - 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required

Item model number - Redmi 9

Wireless communication - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Special features - Fingerprint sensor, Dual SIM, E-mail, Accelerometer, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Video Player, GPS and Music Player.

ProsCons
Supported by the latest operating systemAvailable in only one colour
Long-lasting battery 
2.3 GHz Processor 
cellpic
Redmi 9 Activ (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | Octa-core Helio G35 | 5000 mAh Battery
18% off 8,999 10,999
Buy now

4. Tecno Spark 9 (Sky Mirror, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage)

Available in the stunning Sky Mirror colour, Tecno Spark 9 is a smartphone which comes with the latest operating system and excellent storage. The phone is equipped with features such as 6 GB RAM, 128GB storage, 13MP rear Dual Camera and 5000 mAh battery to offer a wholesome experience to its users.

OS - Android 12

RAM - 6GB

Product dimensions - 0.9 x 7.6 x 16.5 cm; 194 Grams

Item model number - Spark 9

Special features - Front Camera, Front Camera With Flash, Dual Camera

ProsCons
Excellent camera qualityAvailable in only one colour
Long-lasting battery 
2.3 GHz Processor 
cellpic
Tecno Spark 9 (Sky Mirror, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage)
24% off 10,249 13,499
Buy now

5. Redmi Note 10 Lite Glacier

Another mobile phone with a 2.3 GHz processor is the Redmi Note 10 Lite Glacier. This phone comes in the Glacier White colour, making it look very classy. Additionally, features such as a 48MP rear camera, 6.67-inch wide display and a large battery make it a great investment.

OS - MIUI 12, Android MIUI 12

RAM - 4GB

Product dimensions - 16.6 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 209 Grams

Batteries - 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required

Wireless communication technology - Cellular

ProsCons
Excellent storage capacityAvailable in only one colour
All-day battery life 
2.3 GHz Processor 
cellpic
Redmi Note 10 Lite Glacier White 4GB RAM 128GB ROM | Alexa Built-in
17% off 14,999 17,999
Buy now

6. Oppo A31

Launched by Oppo, Oppo A31 is packed with the goodness of several features such as a 12+2+2MP triple rear camera, 6.5-inch screen size and other attributes which make it worth buying. Additionally, the 4230mAH lithium-polymer battery offers 450 hours of standby time and 45 hours of talk time.

OS - Android 9.0

RAM - 6 GB

Product dimensions - 16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 180 Grams

Batteries - 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required

Item model number - CPH2015

Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

ProsCons
Excellent storage capacityAvailable in only one colour
All-day battery life 
2.3 GHz Processor 
cellpic
OPPO A31 (Mystery Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
25% off 11,990 15,990
Buy now

7. Oppo A54 6GB 128 GB (A54 6GB 128GB Starry Blue)

This phone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and is one of the Best 2.3 GHz Processor Mobile Phones on the list. Its display size is 6.51 inches for an immersive viewing experience. Additionally, the starry blue colour makes it stand out among other phones.

OS - Android 10.0

RAM -6 GB

Package dimensions - 17.5 x 9.2 x 7.2 cm; 500 Grams

Item model number - A54 6GB 128GB Starry Blue

Wireless communication technologies - Cellular

ProsCons
Light in weightAvailable in only one colour
All-day battery life 
2.3 GHz Processor 
cellpic
Oppo A54 6GB 128 GB (A54 6GB 128GB Starry Blue)
27% off 13,099 17,990
Buy now

Price of best 2.3 GHz processor mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Redmi 9 Activ 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage 10,999
OPPO A15s 4GB, 128GB Storage 14,990
Redmi 9 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage 10,999
Tecno Spark 9 13,499
Redmi Note 10 Lite Glacier 17,999
Oppo A31 15,990
Oppo A54 17,990

Best three features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Redmi 9 Activ 4GB RAM, 64GB StoragePresence of the latest Android OSGreat battery backupExcellent processor
OPPO A15s 4GB, 128GB StorageWide displayAmple storage space availableExcellent battery backup
Redmi 9 4GB RAM, 128GB StorageSleek and sturdy design.Great battery backupComes with a Fingerprint sensor for maximum security
Tecno Spark 9Excellent display sizePowerful processorAll-day battery life
Redmi Note 10 Lite GlacierExcellent displayLong-lasting battery lifeDial AI camera
Oppo A31Decent RAM sizeEasy to operatePowerful processor
Oppo A54High screen resolutionAdequate RAM sizeLong and quality display

Best value for money

The Redmi 9 Activ is one of the most budget-friendly and durable phones on this list. It comes with features such as an excellent battery, full HD display and so on. Above all, the 4GB RAM and 64GB offer a wholesome experience. Post-discount, it costs around 8,999 on Amazon.

Best overall

Out of the list, one product that stands out is the OPPO A15s. It is priced at 10,990 after a discount on Amazon. It is packed with features such as an excellent camera, powerful processor and other features which make it an ideal phone.

How to find the best 2.3 GHz processor mobile phones?

If you're looking for an ideal smartphone, keep the following things in mind when searching for a 2.3 GHz Processor Mobile phone:

It should have a functional keypad.

It should have the latest operating system.

Prioritise the features of the mobile phone rather than just the looks.

It should have excellent storage space.

Exceptionally camera quality is a must.

It should have 5000 MAh.

It should have a 2.3 GHz Processor.

It should be budget-friendly.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

