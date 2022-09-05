Story Saved
Buying guide: Best 2 GHz processor mobile phones

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 05, 2022 12:19 IST
With a powerful processor and long-lasting battery life, the 2 GHz Processor Mobile Phones are the best budget-friendly phones that come loaded with decent features. In this article, we have compiled a list of the best 2 GHz processor mobile phones available in the market today.

Mobile phones with 2 GHz processor offer smooth and hassle-free user experience.

As technology advances every day, mobile phones have become the need of the hour. The best 2 GHz Processor Mobile Phones come in handy and offer a variety of exciting features. These phones are designed by experts and equipped with the latest features such as adequate battery life, decent camera and optimum storage, which sets them apart from others.

Besides this, the 2 GHz processor offers a hassle-free and smooth operating experience. The best part is these phones are priced decently to fit everyone's budget. If you're on the hunt for the best 2 GHz Processor Mobile Phones, we have got you covered! Here is the complete list of the top 2 GHz Processor Mobile Phones you can invest in today!

List of Best 2 GHz Processor Mobile Phones

1. Redmi 9A Sport

Available in four different colours, the Redmi 9A Sport is one of the best mobile phones offering a 2 GHz Processor. This phone by Redmi comes with a large 5000 mAh battery and a 6.53-inch) HD+ display for the best viewing experience. With 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, you can stream your favourite shows at any time of the day. It is available on Amazon for Rs. 6,999 only.

Brand: Redmi

OS: MIUI 12

Storage Capacity: 32 GB

Model Name: 9A Sport

Model Year: 2021

Cellular Technology: 3G

Colour: Metallic Blue

Sim Card Slot Count: Dual Sim

Great battery backup.Limited RAM storage.
Sleek and sturdy design. 
Comes in a beautiful metallic blue colour. 
Redmi 9A Sport (Metallic Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | 2GHz Octa-core Helio G25 Processor | 5000 mAh Battery
13% off 6,999 7,999
Buy now

2. Redmi 9A

Comes in the beautiful midnight black colour, the Redmi 9A is an interesting edition in the list of best 2 GHz Processor Mobile Phones. This phone comes with a 6.53-inch HD display for a wholesome experience. It comes with features such as excellent battery backup, powerful processor, high storage and so on. It is an ideal pick if you're looking for budget-friendly phones with a 2 GHz processor. You can get it on Amazon for Rs. 6,999 only.

OS - Android 10.0

RAM - 3GB

Product dimensions - 16.5 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 194 Grams

Batteries - 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required

Item model number - Redmi 9A (3GB+32GB)

Wireless communication technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Display technology - HD+

Other display features - Wireless

Great battery backup.The device may lag sometimes.
Excellent RAM sizeAvailable in only one colour
Budget-friendly 
Redmi 9A Sport (Carbon Black, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | 2GHz Octa-core Helio G25 Processor | 5000 mAh Battery
18% off 6,999 8,499
Buy now

3. OPPO A74 5G

OPPO A74 5G has 5G connectivity and 2400 x 1080 pixels for better screen resolution. It has features such as a 5000 mAh lithium polymer battery, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage and other features. Though priced higher, you can get this phone at just Rs. 14,990 on Amazon.

Dimensions (mm): 162.90 x 74.70 x 8.40

Weight (g): 188.00

Battery capacity (mAh): 5000

Fast charging: Proprietary

Colours: Fantastic Purple, Fluid Black

Screen size (inches): 6.50

Touchscreen: Yes

Resolution: 1080x2400 pixels

Aspect ratio 20:9

Pixels per inch (PPI): 405

Excellent triple HDR primary camera setupNon-removable battery
Long-lasting 5000 mAh batteryInfrared connectivity
Powerful 6GB RAM 
OPPO A74 5G (Fantastic Purple,6GB RAM,128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
29% off 14,990 20,990
Buy now

4. Samsung Galaxy M32 (Light Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB | FHD+ sAMOLED 90Hz Display)

The Samsung Galaxy M32 phone comes loaded with an excellent Monster 6000 mAh Battery and a 6.4-inch super AMOLED screen for an immersive viewing experience. This phone also comes with a versatile camera setup to capture every moment beautifully. The phone comes in light Blue colour, and you can buy it for Rs. 14,499 on Amazon.

OS - Android 11, OneU 3.1

RAM - 6GB

Product dimensions - 0.9 x 7.4 x 15.9 cm; 196 Grams

Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion battery required

Item part number - 8806092626324

Excellent camera setupInfrared connectivity
Long-lasting batteryAvailable in only a single colour
Powerful processor 
Samsung Galaxy M32 (Light Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB | FHD+ sAMOLED 90Hz Display | 6000mAh Battery | 64MP Quad Camera
21% off 14,999 18,999
Buy now

5. Infinix Note 11 (Celestial Snow, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage)

Featuring a bright and colourful display, Infinix Note 11 is designed to perfection to offer the best user experience. This smartphone comes with a 2Ghz processor and ample storage to store all pictures and videos hassle-free. Additionally, the AMOLED Display offers an all-immersive experience to the users, making it one of the best 2 GHz processor mobile phones out there.

OS - Android

RAM - 6GB

Product dimension - ‎0.79 x 7.67 x 16.44 cm; 500 Grams

Batteries - ‎1 AA batteries required

Wireless communication technologies - Cellular

Excellent RAM storageAvailable in only a single colour
Light in weight 
Powerful processor 
Infinix Note 11 (Celestial Snow, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage)
19% off 13,690 16,999
Buy now

6. Maplin Map3 Pro (6GB / 64 GB) with 6.26 Inch Touchscreen Smartphone

Launched by MAPLIN, Maplin Map3 Pro is a next-generation mobile phone which comes with a 6.26-inch touchscreen. Additionally, the latest operating system ensures to offers an immersive and hassle-free user experience. You can get it for just Rs. 8499 on Amazon.

OS - Android 10.0

RAM - 6GB

Product dimensions - 15.4 x 7.6 x 0.82 cm; 138 Grams

Batteries - 1 12V battery required

Item model number - Maplin-Map3 Pro-Prism Blue

Wireless communication technology - Cellular

Excellent RAM storageAvailable in only a single colour
Easy to operate 
Excellent battery life 
Maplin Map3 Pro (6GB / 64 GB) with 6.26 Inch Touchscreen and 5000 mAh Smartphone in Prism Blue Colour
43% off 8,499 14,999
Buy now

7. Armour 11T 5G Rugged Android 11 Mobile Phone

The last on the list is the Armor 11T 5G mobile phone which comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM and a quad camera to capture moments with details. Additionally, the massive battery ensures all-day charging. This phone is waterproof. Although the phone is a bit expensive, it is worth the money.

OS - Android

RAM - 8GB

Product dimensions - 16.38 x 8.16 x 1.42 cm

Item model number - Armor 11T

Wireless communication technology - Cellular, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC

Wide screen sizeAvailable in only a single colour
Excellent RAM and ROM size 
Equipped with the latest operating system, 
India Gadgets - Armor 11T 5G Rugged Android 11 Mobile Phone: 8Gb + 256Gb: 48MP Quad Camera with Thermal Imaging Camera: 6.1" HD+ Display: 5200mAh Battery: Waterproof IP68 & IP69K Smartphone (Black)
8% off 57,000 62,000
Buy now

Price of best 2 GHz processor mobile phones at a glance:

Redmi 9A Sport  7,999
Redmi 9A 8,299
OPPO A74 5G 20,990
Samsung Galaxy M32 18,999
Infinix Note 11 16,999
Maplin Map3 Pro 14,999
Armor 11T 5G Rugged Android 11 Mobile Phone 62,000

Best three features

Redmi 9A SportPresence of the latest Android OSGreat battery backupExcellent processor
Redmi 9AWide displayAmple storage space availableSuperb battery backup
OPPO A74 5GSleek and sturdy designGreat battery backup.Dual sim slot present.
Samsung Galaxy M32HD+ displayLong and quality displayDual AI camera
Infinix Note 11Dual AI cameraSleek and sturdy structureLong battery life
Maplin Map3 ProDecent camera qualityHigh screen resolutionAdequate RAM size
Armour 11T 5G Rugged Android 11 Mobile PhoneExcellent display sizePowerful processorAll-day battery life

Best value for money

The Redmi 9A Sport is one of the most budget-friendly and durable mobile phones on the list. It comes with features such as an excellent battery, full HD display and so on. Post-discount, it costs around Rs. 6,999 on amazon.

Best overall

Out of the list, one product that stands out is the OPPO A74 5G. It is priced at 14,990.00 after a discount. It is packed with features such as an excellent camera setup, powerful processor and other features which make it an ideal phone.

How to find the perfect 2 GHz processor mobile phone?

Keep the following things in mind when searching for a 2 GHz Processor Mobile phone:

Prioritise the features of the mobile phone rather than just the looks.

It should have a functional keypad.

It should have a functional and effective OS.

It should have ample storage space.

It should have 5000 MAh.

It should have a 2 GHz Processor

It should be budget-friendly.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

