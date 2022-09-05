Buying guide: Best 2 GHz processor mobile phones

Mobile phones with 2 GHz processor offer smooth and hassle-free user experience.

As technology advances every day, mobile phones have become the need of the hour. The best 2 GHz Processor Mobile Phones come in handy and offer a variety of exciting features. These phones are designed by experts and equipped with the latest features such as adequate battery life, decent camera and optimum storage, which sets them apart from others. Besides this, the 2 GHz processor offers a hassle-free and smooth operating experience. The best part is these phones are priced decently to fit everyone's budget. If you're on the hunt for the best 2 GHz Processor Mobile Phones, we have got you covered! Here is the complete list of the top 2 GHz Processor Mobile Phones you can invest in today! List of Best 2 GHz Processor Mobile Phones 1. Redmi 9A Sport Available in four different colours, the Redmi 9A Sport is one of the best mobile phones offering a 2 GHz Processor. This phone by Redmi comes with a large 5000 mAh battery and a 6.53-inch) HD+ display for the best viewing experience. With 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, you can stream your favourite shows at any time of the day. It is available on Amazon for Rs. 6,999 only. Brand: Redmi OS: MIUI 12 Storage Capacity: 32 GB Model Name: 9A Sport Model Year: 2021 Cellular Technology: 3G Colour: Metallic Blue Sim Card Slot Count: Dual Sim

Pros Cons Great battery backup. Limited RAM storage. Sleek and sturdy design. Comes in a beautiful metallic blue colour.

2. Redmi 9A Comes in the beautiful midnight black colour, the Redmi 9A is an interesting edition in the list of best 2 GHz Processor Mobile Phones. This phone comes with a 6.53-inch HD display for a wholesome experience. It comes with features such as excellent battery backup, powerful processor, high storage and so on. It is an ideal pick if you're looking for budget-friendly phones with a 2 GHz processor. You can get it on Amazon for Rs. 6,999 only. OS - Android 10.0 RAM - 3GB Product dimensions - 16.5 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 194 Grams Batteries - 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required Item model number - Redmi 9A (3GB+32GB) Wireless communication technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Display technology - HD+ Other display features - Wireless

Pros Cons Great battery backup. The device may lag sometimes. Excellent RAM size Available in only one colour Budget-friendly

3. OPPO A74 5G OPPO A74 5G has 5G connectivity and 2400 x 1080 pixels for better screen resolution. It has features such as a 5000 mAh lithium polymer battery, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage and other features. Though priced higher, you can get this phone at just Rs. 14,990 on Amazon. Dimensions (mm): 162.90 x 74.70 x 8.40 Weight (g): 188.00 Battery capacity (mAh): 5000 Fast charging: Proprietary Colours: Fantastic Purple, Fluid Black Screen size (inches): 6.50 Touchscreen: Yes Resolution: 1080x2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 Pixels per inch (PPI): 405

Pros Cons Excellent triple HDR primary camera setup Non-removable battery Long-lasting 5000 mAh battery Infrared connectivity Powerful 6GB RAM

4. Samsung Galaxy M32 (Light Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB | FHD+ sAMOLED 90Hz Display) The Samsung Galaxy M32 phone comes loaded with an excellent Monster 6000 mAh Battery and a 6.4-inch super AMOLED screen for an immersive viewing experience. This phone also comes with a versatile camera setup to capture every moment beautifully. The phone comes in light Blue colour, and you can buy it for Rs. 14,499 on Amazon. OS - Android 11, OneU 3.1 RAM - 6GB Product dimensions - 0.9 x 7.4 x 15.9 cm; 196 Grams Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion battery required Item part number - 8806092626324

Pros Cons Excellent camera setup Infrared connectivity Long-lasting battery Available in only a single colour Powerful processor

5. Infinix Note 11 (Celestial Snow, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage) Featuring a bright and colourful display, Infinix Note 11 is designed to perfection to offer the best user experience. This smartphone comes with a 2Ghz processor and ample storage to store all pictures and videos hassle-free. Additionally, the AMOLED Display offers an all-immersive experience to the users, making it one of the best 2 GHz processor mobile phones out there. OS - Android RAM - 6GB Product dimension - ‎0.79 x 7.67 x 16.44 cm; 500 Grams Batteries - ‎1 AA batteries required Wireless communication technologies - Cellular

Pros Cons Excellent RAM storage Available in only a single colour Light in weight Powerful processor

6. Maplin Map3 Pro (6GB / 64 GB) with 6.26 Inch Touchscreen Smartphone Launched by MAPLIN, Maplin Map3 Pro is a next-generation mobile phone which comes with a 6.26-inch touchscreen. Additionally, the latest operating system ensures to offers an immersive and hassle-free user experience. You can get it for just Rs. 8499 on Amazon. OS - Android 10.0 RAM - 6GB Product dimensions - 15.4 x 7.6 x 0.82 cm; 138 Grams Batteries - 1 12V battery required Item model number - Maplin-Map3 Pro-Prism Blue Wireless communication technology - Cellular

Pros Cons Excellent RAM storage Available in only a single colour Easy to operate Excellent battery life

7. Armour 11T 5G Rugged Android 11 Mobile Phone The last on the list is the Armor 11T 5G mobile phone which comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM and a quad camera to capture moments with details. Additionally, the massive battery ensures all-day charging. This phone is waterproof. Although the phone is a bit expensive, it is worth the money. OS - Android RAM - 8GB Product dimensions - 16.38 x 8.16 x 1.42 cm Item model number - Armor 11T Wireless communication technology - Cellular, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC

Pros Cons Wide screen size Available in only a single colour Excellent RAM and ROM size Equipped with the latest operating system,

Price of best 2 GHz processor mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price Redmi 9A Sport ₹ 7,999 Redmi 9A ₹ 8,299 OPPO A74 5G ₹ 20,990 Samsung Galaxy M32 ₹ 18,999 Infinix Note 11 ₹ 16,999 Maplin Map3 Pro ₹ 14,999 Armor 11T 5G Rugged Android 11 Mobile Phone ₹ 62,000

Best three features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi 9A Sport Presence of the latest Android OS Great battery backup Excellent processor Redmi 9A Wide display Ample storage space available Superb battery backup OPPO A74 5G Sleek and sturdy design Great battery backup. Dual sim slot present. Samsung Galaxy M32 HD+ display Long and quality display Dual AI camera Infinix Note 11 Dual AI camera Sleek and sturdy structure Long battery life Maplin Map3 Pro Decent camera quality High screen resolution Adequate RAM size Armour 11T 5G Rugged Android 11 Mobile Phone Excellent display size Powerful processor All-day battery life

Best value for money The Redmi 9A Sport is one of the most budget-friendly and durable mobile phones on the list. It comes with features such as an excellent battery, full HD display and so on. Post-discount, it costs around Rs. ₹6,999 on amazon. Best overall Out of the list, one product that stands out is the OPPO A74 5G. It is priced at ₹14,990.00 after a discount. It is packed with features such as an excellent camera setup, powerful processor and other features which make it an ideal phone. How to find the perfect 2 GHz processor mobile phone? Keep the following things in mind when searching for a 2 GHz Processor Mobile phone: Prioritise the features of the mobile phone rather than just the looks. It should have a functional keypad. It should have a functional and effective OS. It should have ample storage space. It should have 5000 MAh. It should have a 2 GHz Processor It should be budget-friendly.