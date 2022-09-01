Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Xiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phone is a perfect fit for everyone. With its latest features and wide range of collections, there is something for each one’s requirement.
Xiaomi is a China-based company. Although it has its manufacturing unit in India, mostly Xiaomi phones are made in India. Xiaomi is the mother company with 3 brands under it; Mi, Redmi and Poco. The Mi phones are a bit on the premium side, whereas the Redmi and Poco devices provide a range of budget-friendly options.
The Poco was initially launched as a sub-brand, but later, in 2020, it became a separate brand-building phone based on MIUI's software. Xiaomi 6 GB RAM Mobile Phone has a wide variety of options, with each one having its unique feature.
1. Redmi 10 Prime
The company markets this product as the all-rounder superstar, as it claims to be great in all aspects. This comes in the colour phantom black. It has an AI quad-camera with 50MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor, and it also has an 8MP in-display selfie camera. The processor in it is MediaTek Helio G88. It has a 6000mAh battery and comes with a 22.5W charger, and the device has a 6.5-inch FHD+ display. It is one of the finest in the range of Xiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phones.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|FHD+ 90 Hz display
|Pricey
|A massive battery of 6000mAh
|The front camera can be better
|3.5 Audio Jack
|LCD display
|50MP camera
|Dedicated slot for Micro-SD card
2. Redmi Note 11
This comes in the colour stardust white. It highlights the feature of a super AMOLED display. It has a quad camera with 50MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor, and it has a 13MP in-display front camera. It has Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and a 16.33cm FHD+ display. It provides a 5000mAh battery and comes with a 33W charger.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|90Hz AMOLED display
|Not well-optimized MIUI
|Superfast charging support of 33W
|Has pre-installed bloatware
|Amazing battery life
|Widevine L1 support
|Dedicated SD-card slot
3. Redmi Note 10 Pro
ThisXiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phone is in the colour vintage bronze. This phone is said to have a "Pro Display, Pro Camera". It has a 64MP quad-camera that allows users to take stunning pictures, with an 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP telemacro and portrait lens. It also has to offer night mode 2.0 for capturing clear photos in low light. It has a super AMOLED display and a Qualcomm snapdragon 732G processor and comes with a 5020mAh batter.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Great build
|No 5g support
|108MP set up od quad camera
|Ads in the UI
|120Hz refresh rate
|Fast charging
|Brighter display
4. Redmi 9 Activ
This variant of the Xiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phone has a coral green colour. The company's tagline for this product is 'More RAM Active Fun'. It is said to be efficient in multitasking. It has a dual camera with a 13MP primary camera and 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP selfie camera. It has a 5000mAh battery with a 10W charger inside the box.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|5000mAh battery
|No gorilla glass protection
|Display with 400 nits brightness
|The camera is average
|Dedicated micro-SD card slot
|10W charger
|Water repellent coating
5. Redmi Note 10S
This phone has a very premium feel to itself, it has a sleek body, and its ends are flattened. ThisXiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phonehas a 64MP Wide Angle Camera, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro. It has a 13MP in-display front camera. The side-mounted fingerprint sensor just adds to its premium feel of it. Further, it provides MediaTek Helio G95 and offers a super AMOLED display of 16.33cm. It has a standard battery of 5000mAh and comes with a 33W in-box charger.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|It has an elegant design
|Overheating problem
|UI performance
|Has bloatware
|Battery backup
|Camera quality
|Stereo speaker
6. Poco M4 Pro 5g
This variant comes in the cool colour blue. It has a classic POCO design, and it accommodates the flagship X-axis linear Motor. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensite 810 processor, offers a large battery of 5000mAh and has a 33W charger in the box. It has a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide, with a stunning 16MP front camera. This Xiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phone variant has quite a lot to offer to its buyers.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|7 5g bands
|LCD display
|No adds in the UI
|Plastic build
|Great Battery life
|Stereo speaker
|Fast charging
7. Xiaomi 11i 5g Hypercharge
‘Supercharge. Super Smooth’ is the tagline of this Xiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phone.This phone comes in the colour stealth black. This handset offers a wide range of features; it comes with a 108MP triple camera set and an 18MP front camera. It has a 120 Hz AMOLED display. It has a 4500mAh dual-cell battery and comes with a 120W charger inside the box. This phone promises to charge up to 100% in just 15 minutes.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Great charging speed
|Average camera
|Display
|No dedicated sim slot
|Speaker
|Ads in UI
|1200 nits brightness
|Plastic frame
|3.5mm audio jack
8. Mi 11X 5g
It isXiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phonerange’s everything flagship model. It has a Qualcomm snapdragon 870 processor and an E4 AMOLED display. It has earned the DisplayMate A+ highest screen technology certificate. It has a 48MP main camera, a 5 MP telemacro camera to take great macro shorts, and it has an excellent 20MP front camera. It has night mode 2.0 so that low light cannot stop you from taking a breathtaking picture. It has flagship dual speakers and is certified by Dolby Atoms. It also has the flagship X-axis haptic. It also has corning gorilla glass 5 front and back IP53 rated. Its battery is 4520mAh.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Display
|Expandable storage is not available
|Design
|Bloatware ridden
|Amazing performance
|Battery life
|Stereo speaker
9. Redmi Note 11T 5g
This variant ofXiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phonecomes in a pleasant colour of aquamarine blue. It provides great features for its buyers, like the reading mode, sunlight mode, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and also the side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has a massive 5000mAh battery, with dual-split charging technology and a 33W power adapter in the box. It has a 50 MP Ai primary camera for perfect images. It comes with UFS 2.2, perfect for gaming.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Great battery life
|LCD display
|Speaker quality
|Plastic body
|3.5mm audio jack
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|7 5g band
10. Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5g
The Xiaomi 6GB RAM a mobile phone has the tagline‘best gets better. It is equipped with snapdragon 695, has a battery of 5000mAh and 67W turbo charging. The 120 Hz refresh rate helps in smooth gaming. This handset has a triple camera setup with a 108MP main camera and a 16MP front camera. The liquid cooling feature is also available for problem-free use. The design is fabulous as it has EVOL. Pro design.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Wonderful design
|HDR content cannot be streamed
|Amazing performance
|4k video cannot be recorded
|Stunning display
|Plastic frame
|Battery back-up
|1200 nits brightness
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Redmi 10 Prime
|FHD+
|50MP + 8MP + 2MP+2MP (quad); 8 MP (Front)
|6000mAh
|Redmi Note 11
|AMOLED
|50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (quad); 13Mp (front
|5000mAh
|Redmi Note 10 Pro
|AMOLED
|64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP (quad); 16 MP (front camera)
|5020mAh
|Redmi 9 Activ
|LCD
|13MP + 2MP (dual); 5MP (Front camera)
|5000mAh
|Redmi Note 10S
|AMOLED
|64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (quad); 13 MP (front camera)
|5000mAh
|Poco M4 Pro 5g
|LCD
|50MP + 8 MP (dual); 16 MP (front)
|5000mAh
|Xiaomi 11i 5g Hypercharge
|AMOLED
|108MP + 8MP + 2MP (triple); 16MP front camera
|4500mAh
|Mi 11X 5g
|AMOLED
|48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP (triple);20 MP front camera
|4520mAh
|Redmi Note 11T 5g
|LCD
|50 MP + 8 MP (dual); 16 MP (front)
|5000mAh
|Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5g
|AMOLED
|108 MP + 8MP + 2MP (triple); 16 MP (front)
|5000mAh
Redmi Note 11 beats every other device in the Xiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phone segment to clinch the "Best Value for Money" tag. The FHD+ AMOLED display coupled with dual stereo speakers takes the multimedia experience to a different level. Also, the 33W in-box charger and the 5000mah battery give excellent usability to the device.
Mi 11X 5g is the Champion phone of the Xiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phone segment. The AMOLED Dot display and the Dolby atmos speakers give a supreme multimedia experience. Also, the flagship 7nm processor with a 120hz refresh rate makes it a superfast device. Overall it can be a great buy for any tech enthusiast.
Finding the perfect product can be tricky. Everyone has a different requirement from their phone and hence needs to decide accordingly. The Xiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phone variants have a wide range to choose from.
Firstly, one needs to decide what features they want in their phone. Secondly, selecting what all models will come under their desired category. After doing this, they need to short-list some of the devices by comparing the price range. Finally, some research is to be done to select which model will meet the requirements.
|S. no.
|Product
|Price
|1
|Mi 11X 5g
|Rs. 27,999.00
|2
|Xiaomi 11i 5g Hypercharge
|Rs. 23,465.00
|3
|Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5g
|Rs. 19,999.00
|4
|Poco M4 Pro 5g
|Rs. 16,800.00
|5
|Redmi Note 11T 5g
|Rs. 15,999.00
|6
|Redmi Note 10 Pro
|Rs. 15,999.00
|7
|Redmi Note 11
|Rs. 14,499.00
|8
|Redmi 10 Prime
|Rs. 13,499.00
|9
|Redmi Note 10S
|Rs. 12,999.00
|10
|Redmi 9 Activ
|Rs. 10,999.00
