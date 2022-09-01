Story Saved
  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 01, 2022 00:00 IST
The Xiaomi phones provide its users with outstanding features. They give a premium feel at an affordable price.

Xiaomi- the top selling mobile phone brand

Xiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phone is a perfect fit for everyone. With its latest features and wide range of collections, there is something for each one’s requirement.

Xiaomi is a China-based company. Although it has its manufacturing unit in India, mostly Xiaomi phones are made in India. Xiaomi is the mother company with 3 brands under it; Mi, Redmi and Poco. The Mi phones are a bit on the premium side, whereas the Redmi and Poco devices provide a range of budget-friendly options.

The Poco was initially launched as a sub-brand, but later, in 2020, it became a separate brand-building phone based on MIUI's software. Xiaomi 6 GB RAM Mobile Phone has a wide variety of options, with each one having its unique feature.

1. Redmi 10 Prime

The company markets this product as the all-rounder superstar, as it claims to be great in all aspects. This comes in the colour phantom black. It has an AI quad-camera with 50MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor, and it also has an 8MP in-display selfie camera. The processor in it is MediaTek Helio G88. It has a 6000mAh battery and comes with a 22.5W charger, and the device has a 6.5-inch FHD+ display. It is one of the finest in the range of Xiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phones.

Specifications:

  • OS- MIUI 12.5, Android MIUI 12.5
  • RAM- 6GB
  • Product Dimensions- 16.2 17.6cm; 192grams
  • Batteries- 1 Lithium Polymer battery required (included)
  • Item Model Number- Redmi 10 Prime
  • Connectivity technologies- Wi-Fi Bluetooth; Infrared; USB
  • Display technology- LCD
  • Audio Jack- 3.5mm
  • Manufacturer- Redmi
  • Item Weight- 192g
ProsCons
FHD+ 90 Hz displayPricey
A massive battery of 6000mAhThe front camera can be better
3.5 Audio JackLCD display
50MP camera 
Dedicated slot for Micro-SD card 
cellpic
Redmi 10 Prime (Phantom Black 6GB RAM 128GB ROM |Helio G88 with extendable RAM Upto 2GB |FHD+ 90Hz Adaptive Sync Display)
18% off 13,999 16,999
Buy now

2. Redmi Note 11

This comes in the colour stardust white. It highlights the feature of a super AMOLED display. It has a quad camera with 50MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor, and it has a 13MP in-display front camera. It has Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and a 16.33cm FHD+ display. It provides a 5000mAh battery and comes with a 33W charger.

Specifications:

  • OS- MIUI 13
  • RAM- 6GB
  • Product Dimensions-16 x 0.8 x 7.4 cm; 179 Grams
  • Batteries-1 Lithium Polymer battery is required. (included)
  • Connectivity Technologies-Bluetooth, Infrared, Wi-Fi, USB
  • Display Technology-AMOLED
  • Audio Jack- 3.5mm
  • Manufacturer-Redmi
  • Item Weight- 179g

ProsCons
90Hz AMOLED displayNot well-optimized MIUI
Superfast charging support of 33WHas pre-installed bloatware
Amazing battery life 
Widevine L1 support 
Dedicated SD-card slot 
cellpic
Redmi Note 11 (Starburst White, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)|90Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 680-6nm | Alexa Built-in | 33W Charger Included | Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
19% off 14,499 17,999
Buy now

3. Redmi Note 10 Pro

ThisXiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phone is in the colour vintage bronze. This phone is said to have a "Pro Display, Pro Camera". It has a 64MP quad-camera that allows users to take stunning pictures, with an 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP telemacro and portrait lens. It also has to offer night mode 2.0 for capturing clear photos in low light. It has a super AMOLED display and a Qualcomm snapdragon 732G processor and comes with a 5020mAh batter.

Specifications:

  • OS- Android
  • RAM- 6GB
  • Product Dimensions-16.5 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 192 Grams
  • Batteries-1 Lithium Polymer battery is required. (included)
  • Item Model Number-Exclusive_2020_1153
  • Connectivity Technologies- USB;Wi-Fi Bluetooth
  • Display Technology- AMOLED
  • Audio Jack- 3.5mm
  • Manufacturer- Redmi
  • Item Weight- 192g
ProsCons
Great buildNo 5g support
108MP set up od quad cameraAds in the UI
120Hz refresh rate 
Fast charging 
Brighter display 
cellpic
Redmi Note 10 Pro (Vintage Bronze, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) -120Hz Super Amoled Display | 64MP Camera with 5MP Super Tele-Macro | 33W Charger Included
20% off 15,999 19,999
Buy now

4. Redmi 9 Activ

This variant of the Xiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phone has a coral green colour. The company's tagline for this product is 'More RAM Active Fun'. It is said to be efficient in multitasking. It has a dual camera with a 13MP primary camera and 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP selfie camera. It has a 5000mAh battery with a 10W charger inside the box.

Specifications:

  • OS- MIUI 23, Android MIUI 23
  • RAM- 6GB
  • Product Dimensions-16.5 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 194 Grams
  • Batteries-1 Lithium Polymer battery is required. (included)
  • Item Model Number-Redmi 9 Active
  • Connectivity Technologies- USB,Wi-Fi Bluetooth
  • Display Technology- IPS LSD display
  • Audio Jack- 3.5mm
  • Manufacturer- Redmi
  • Item Weight- 194g
ProsCons
5000mAh batteryNo gorilla glass protection
Display with 400 nits brightnessThe camera is average
Dedicated micro-SD card slot10W charger
Water repellent coating 
cellpic
Redmi 9 Activ (Coral Green, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
19% off 10,499 12,999
Buy now

5. Redmi Note 10S

This phone has a very premium feel to itself, it has a sleek body, and its ends are flattened. ThisXiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phonehas a 64MP Wide Angle Camera, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro. It has a 13MP in-display front camera. The side-mounted fingerprint sensor just adds to its premium feel of it. Further, it provides MediaTek Helio G95 and offers a super AMOLED display of 16.33cm. It has a standard battery of 5000mAh and comes with a 33W in-box charger.

Specifications:

  • OS- Android 11
  • RAM- 6GB
  • Product Dimensions-16 x 0.8 x 7.5 cm; 179 Grams
  • Batteries-1 Lithium-Ion battery is required. (included)
  • Connectivity Technologies-Wi-Fi Bluetooth; Infrared; USB
  • Display Technology-AMOLED
  • Audio Jack- 3.5mm
  • Manufacturer- Redmi
  • Item Weight- 179g

ProsCons
It has an elegant designOverheating problem
UI performanceHas bloatware
Battery backup 
Camera quality 
Stereo speaker 
cellpic
Redmi Note 10S (Deep Sea Blue, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage) -Super Amoled Display | 33W Charger Included
18% off 13,999 16,999
Buy now

6. Poco M4 Pro 5g

This variant comes in the cool colour blue. It has a classic POCO design, and it accommodates the flagship X-axis linear Motor. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensite 810 processor, offers a large battery of 5000mAh and has a 33W charger in the box. It has a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide, with a stunning 16MP front camera. This Xiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phone variant has quite a lot to offer to its buyers.

Specifications:

  • OS- Android 11
  • RAM- 6GB
  • Product Dimensions-0.88 x 7.58 x 16.36 cm; 480 Grams
  • Item Model Number-MZB0BGYIN
  • Connectivity Technologies-Wi-Fi Bluetooth; Infrared; USB
  • Display Technology- LCD
  • Audio Jack-3.5mm
  • Manufacturer- Xiaomi Technology India Pvt
  • Item Weight- 480g

ProsCons
7 5g bandsLCD display
No adds in the UIPlastic build
Great Battery life 
Stereo speaker 
Fast charging 
cellpic
POCO M4 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage)
17% off 16,675 19,999
Buy now

7. Xiaomi 11i 5g Hypercharge

‘Supercharge. Super Smooth’ is the tagline of this Xiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phone.This phone comes in the colour stealth black. This handset offers a wide range of features; it comes with a 108MP triple camera set and an 18MP front camera. It has a 120 Hz AMOLED display. It has a 4500mAh dual-cell battery and comes with a 120W charger inside the box. This phone promises to charge up to 100% in just 15 minutes.

Specifications:

  • OS- Android 11
  • RAM- 6GB
  • Product Dimensions-16.5 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm; 207 Grams
  • Batteries-1 Lithium Polymer battery is required. (included)
  • Item Model Number-MZB0A55IN
  • Display Technology-AMOLED
  • Audio Jack- 3.5mm
  • Manufacturer-Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited
  • Item Weight- 207g
ProsCons
Great charging speedAverage camera
DisplayNo dedicated sim slot
SpeakerAds in UI
1200 nits brightnessPlastic frame
3.5mm audio jack 
cellpic
Xiaomi 11i 5G Hypercharge (Stealth Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage),Medium,MZB0A55IN
7% off 27,820 29,999
Buy now

8. Mi 11X 5g

It isXiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phonerange’s everything flagship model. It has a Qualcomm snapdragon 870 processor and an E4 AMOLED display. It has earned the DisplayMate A+ highest screen technology certificate. It has a 48MP main camera, a 5 MP telemacro camera to take great macro shorts, and it has an excellent 20MP front camera. It has night mode 2.0 so that low light cannot stop you from taking a breathtaking picture. It has flagship dual speakers and is certified by Dolby Atoms. It also has the flagship X-axis haptic. It also has corning gorilla glass 5 front and back IP53 rated. Its battery is 4520mAh.


Specifications:

  • OS-Android 11 - MiUI 12.5, MiUI 12.5 (Android 11)
  • RAM- 6GB
  • Product Dimensions-16.37 x 0.78 x 7.68 cm; 196 Grams
  • Batteries-1 Lithium-Ion battery is required. (included)
  • Item Model Number-Mi 11X
  • Connectivity Technologies-Wi-Fi Bluetooth; Infrared; USB
  • Display Technology-AMOLED
  • Audio jack- 3.5mm
  • Manufacturer-Xiaomi
  • Item Weight- 196g

ProsCons
DisplayExpandable storage is not available
DesignBloatware ridden
Amazing performance 
Battery life 
Stereo speaker 
cellpic
Mi 11X 5G (Cosmic Black 6GB RAM 128GB ROM) | SD 870 | DisplayMate A+ rated E4 AMOLED | Upto 18 Months No Cost EMI | Extra offers on Exchange
18% off 27,999 33,999
Buy now

9. Redmi Note 11T 5g

This variant ofXiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phonecomes in a pleasant colour of aquamarine blue. It provides great features for its buyers, like the reading mode, sunlight mode, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and also the side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has a massive 5000mAh battery, with dual-split charging technology and a 33W power adapter in the box. It has a 50 MP Ai primary camera for perfect images. It comes with UFS 2.2, perfect for gaming.


Specifications:

  • OS-MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
  • RAM- 6GB
  • Product Dimensions-16.4 x 0.9 x 7.6 cm; 195 Grams
  • Batteries-1 Lithium Polymer battery is required. (included)
  • Item Model number-Redmi Note 11T 5G
  • Connectivity technologies-Wi-Fi Bluetooth; Infrared; Wi-Fi; USB
  • Display technology- LCD
  • Audio Jack- 3.5mm
  • Manufacturer- Redmi
  • Item Weight- 195g
ProsCons
Great battery lifeLCD display
Speaker qualityPlastic body
3.5mm audio jack 
MediaTek Dimensity 810 
7 5g band 
cellpic
Redmi Note 11T 5G (Aquamarine Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM)| Dimensity 810 5G | 33W Pro Fast Charging | Charger Included | Additional Exchange Offers| Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
14% off 17,999 20,999
Buy now

10. Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5g

The Xiaomi 6GB RAM a mobile phone has the taglinebest gets better. It is equipped with snapdragon 695, has a battery of 5000mAh and 67W turbo charging. The 120 Hz refresh rate helps in smooth gaming. This handset has a triple camera setup with a 108MP main camera and a 16MP front camera. The liquid cooling feature is also available for problem-free use. The design is fabulous as it has EVOL. Pro design.

Specifications:

  • OS- MIUI 13
  • RAM- 6GB
  • Product Dimensions- 16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 202 Grams
  • Batteries-1 Lithium Polymer battery is required. (included)
  • Connectivity technologies-Bluetooth, Infrared, Wi-Fi, USB
  • Display Technology-AMOLED
  • Audio Jack-3.5mm
  • Manufacturer- Redmi
  • Item Weight- 202g
ProsCons
Wonderful designHDR content cannot be streamed
Amazing performance4k video cannot be recorded
Stunning displayPlastic frame
Battery back-up 
1200 nits brightness 
cellpic
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G (Mirage Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 67W Turbo Charge | 120Hz Super AMOLED Display | Additional Exchange Offers | Charger Included| Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
16% off 20,999 24,999
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Redmi 10 PrimeFHD+50MP + 8MP + 2MP+2MP (quad); 8 MP (Front)6000mAh
Redmi Note 11AMOLED50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (quad); 13Mp (front5000mAh
Redmi Note 10 ProAMOLED64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP (quad); 16 MP (front camera)5020mAh
Redmi 9 ActivLCD13MP + 2MP (dual); 5MP (Front camera)5000mAh
Redmi Note 10SAMOLED64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (quad); 13 MP (front camera)5000mAh
Poco M4 Pro 5gLCD50MP + 8 MP (dual); 16 MP (front)5000mAh
Xiaomi 11i 5g HyperchargeAMOLED108MP + 8MP + 2MP (triple); 16MP front camera4500mAh
Mi 11X 5gAMOLED48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP (triple);20 MP front camera4520mAh
Redmi Note 11T 5gLCD50 MP + 8 MP (dual); 16 MP (front)5000mAh
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5gAMOLED108 MP + 8MP + 2MP (triple); 16 MP (front)5000mAh

Best value for money

Redmi Note 11 beats every other device in the Xiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phone segment to clinch the "Best Value for Money" tag. The FHD+ AMOLED display coupled with dual stereo speakers takes the multimedia experience to a different level. Also, the 33W in-box charger and the 5000mah battery give excellent usability to the device.

Best overall product

Mi 11X 5g is the Champion phone of the Xiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phone segment. The AMOLED Dot display and the Dolby atmos speakers give a supreme multimedia experience. Also, the flagship 7nm processor with a 120hz refresh rate makes it a superfast device. Overall it can be a great buy for any tech enthusiast.

How to find the perfect product?

Finding the perfect product can be tricky. Everyone has a different requirement from their phone and hence needs to decide accordingly. The Xiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phone variants have a wide range to choose from.

Firstly, one needs to decide what features they want in their phone. Secondly, selecting what all models will come under their desired category. After doing this, they need to short-list some of the devices by comparing the price range. Finally, some research is to be done to select which model will meet the requirements.

Price list of all products

S. no.ProductPrice
1Mi 11X 5gRs. 27,999.00
2Xiaomi 11i 5g HyperchargeRs. 23,465.00
3Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5gRs. 19,999.00
4Poco M4 Pro 5gRs. 16,800.00
5Redmi Note 11T 5gRs. 15,999.00
6Redmi Note 10 ProRs. 15,999.00
7Redmi Note 11Rs. 14,499.00
8Redmi 10 PrimeRs. 13,499.00
9Redmi Note 10SRs. 12,999.00
10Redmi 9 ActivRs. 10,999.00

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

