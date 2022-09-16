Honor mobile phones: Top picks under Rs. 30,000

Along with the Honor Magic Watch 2 smartwatch and the Honor Band 5i, Honor ushered in 2020 by releasing the Honor 9X in India. A speedier SoC, a full-screen display, better cameras, and a bigger battery are just a few of the significant improvements the Honor 9X provides over the Honor 8X. The device offers appealing hardware and design combo for an affordable price range.

, then you are at the right place. We have curated a list for you with each entry, including the specifications, pros, and cons.

The company often produces inexpensive products, with its smartphones catering to the mid-range and entry-level markets and wearables providing a wealth of capabilities at comparatively modest pricing. If you find it challenging to choose the best

Although Honor has a troubled past, it is currently making a comeback with a lineup of strong mid-range and premium handsets and its first foldable phone. The corporation primarily caters to its home country of China, although many of its products are also launched internationally, exclusively in specific regions.

The Honor 6 Plus, the newest flagship device from Huawei under the "Honor" brand, features two 8-megapixel cameras on the back. It can capture some excellent low-light images with lots of fine detail. Additionally, Huawei has been able to enhance the Honor 6's appearance. The phone's Hisilicon Kirin 925 SoC, developed in-house, performs admirably.

Despite its alliteration, the Huawei Honor Holly is a fantastic low-cost smartphone that can compete with its rivals in a head-to-head matchup. It includes a sizable 5-inch 720p screen, 16GB of internal storage, the ability to add 32GB with a microSD card, quick processing, and decent battery life. In this pricing range, one indeed cannot ask for anything more.

Best value for money

If we talk about choosing from the above-mentioned Honor mobile phones under Rs. 30000 in terms of the best value for money, then Huawei Honor Holly is truly a great choice.

The Honor Holly outperforms its rivals in one area: storage capacity. In addition to the 16GB of internal storage, the phone also supports microSD cards with a 32GB maximum capacity. For the majority of users, this ought to be sufficient.

The phone features 1 GB of RAM as well. A Mali-400MP2 GPU and four CPU cores running at 1.3GHz make up the Mediatek MT6582 SoC. There is a 2-megapixel secondary camera for selfies and an 8-megapixel primary camera. The only thing we often demand of phones in this price bracket is that they operate without too much lag. Thankfully, the Honor Holly delivers on this front as well.

Best overall

In terms of overall performance, Huawei Honor 6 Plus wins the race. Its standout feature is the trio of 8-megapixel cameras on the Honor 6 Plus—two on the back and one up front.

The 1080x1920 resolution of the 5.5-inch IPS LCD corresponds to a pixel density of roughly 401ppi. The display is brilliant and full of color, yet it doesn't get overly bright. Thankfully, this has no impact on legibility in direct sunshine. Additionally, the viewing angles are rather good.

The parallel camera system produces good low-light photos. If you appreciate any low-light photography, we can confidently claim that the Honor 6 Plus is the greatest Android phone to buy in this price range. In reality, the camera app's Super Night Mode dramatically slows down and widens the aperture. Moreover, the Kirin 925 processor is quite well calibrated to operate with EMUI, which explains why page-turn animations run at a steady frame rate.

How to find the best Honor mobile phones under Rs. 30,000?

If you have decided to buy an Honor mobile phone under Rs. 30,000, there are some aspects that you should take into account.

The first thing you should note is your phone's performance because it will decide how fast and efficient your device is while you are multi-tasking on it. Consider the RAM, processor, and Android version, as these are the three key factors determining your smartphone performance. If you need Honor mobile just for calling or messaging, then 1 to 3 GB RAM is sufficient; whereas, if you need to perform multi-tasking between apps and play heavier games, 6 to 12 GB RAM is very important.

The second most important thing is the display. A good display is essential for a quality screen experience. Always check the resolution, display type, and aspect ratio before putting your hands on a phone. Moreover, you should also keep in mind your phone's screen size. If you wish to have a compact and easy smartphone to carry, then a 5.5 to 6 inches screen will suit you. However, if you are a gaming addict or work demands editing documents, you can go for screen sizes larger than 6 inches.

The next important factor is storage. Although going for higher storage will cost you a little bit more, it always ensures that your smartphone has enough room for data and applications. As some Honor smartphones are costly, it is also essential to look for a warranty period as it will provide you comprehensive protection against technical or mechanical glitches.