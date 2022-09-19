Sign out
Honor mobile phones: top picks under Rs. 40000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 19, 2022 22:31 IST

Summary:

If you want to buy a smartphone with many features and top-notch specifications, think about purchasing Honor phones, which are definitely worth your money. By examining the various pricing categories, you can select from the brand's collection of high-end and low-end mobile phones, depending on your budget. This post will discuss the best Honor smartphones under Rs. 40,00t.

Honor mobile phones

Honor is currently on the rise despite a challenging history thanks to a variety of potent mid-range and premium phones and its first foldable phone. Even though many of its products are also launched internationally, the corporation still primarily serves its domestic market of China.

The company frequently makes affordable products, with its wearables giving a wide range of features at comparatively low rates and its smartphones serving the mid-range and entry-level markets. If you're having difficulties choosing which of the best Honor smartphones to purchase under Rs. 40,000, you've come to the correct spot.

Continue reading as we list the best Honor mobile phones under Rs. 40,000, analyze their benefits and drawbacks, and briefly describe each model.

1. Honor 50

Purchase the Honor 50, offered at the lowest cost, to upgrade to a new phone. The phone was unofficially introduced in India on June 16, 202a, and it has eye-catching features and sufficient specifications.

Key Specifications:

  • Camera: 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Display: 6.57 Inches
  • Performance: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Storage: 128 GB
  • Battery: 4300 mAh
  • Launch date: June 16, 2021

ProsCons
Excellent camera performanceBulky design
Good processor 
Higher storage 

2. Huawei Honor 6X

The Honor 6X was released after one year of the Honor 5X with all-around performance. It is one of the most attractive smartphones that Honor has produced in recent years.

Key Specifications:

  • Display: 5.50 Inches
  • Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 655
  • Storage: 32GB
  • Battery capacity: 3340mAh
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Rear camera: 12MP
  • RAM: 3GB
  • OS: Android 6.0

ProsCons
Good build qualityNo WiFi
Excellent battery lifeHybrid sim slot
Sharp display 

3. Honor View 10

A 5.99-inch screen with a 1080x2160 pixel resolution is featured on the Honor View 10. A metal unibody holds a 3750mAh battery. The phone's dual camera system consists of a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 16-megapixel RGB sensor.

Key Specifications:

  • Display: 5.99 Inches
  • Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Front camera: 13 MP
  • Operating system: Android 8.1
  • Memory storage capacity: 128 GB
  • Rear camera: 16 MP
  • RAM: 6 GB
  • Battery: 3750 mAh

ProsCons
Excellent camera performanceSupercharge not available
Loaded with software features 
Smooth UI 

4. Honor 8A

The availability of the Honor 8A smartphone began on April 15, 2020. The phone's 6.09-inch touchscreen display features a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 720x1560 pixel resolution. The Honor 8A 2020 has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) processor running at 2.3 GHz. 3GB of RAM are installed.

Key Specifications:

  • Display: 6.09 Inches
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Rear camera: 13MP
  • RAM: 3GB
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio P35
  • Storage: 64GB
  • Battery capacity: 3020 mAh
  • OS: Android 9 Pie

ProsCons
Decent camerasNot have the latest Android version
Good performanceAverage battery capacity
VoLTE support 

5. Honor X7

The inauguration day for the Honor X7 smartphone was March 29, 2022. A 6.74-inch touchscreen with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a 720x1600 (HD+) resolution is featured on the phone. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor powers the Honor X7. It also features 4GB of internal RAM.

Key Specifications:

  • Display: 6.74 Inches
  • Rear camera: 48MP + 5MP
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery capacity: 5,000 mAh
  • OS: Android 11

ProsCons
Higher storage capacityThe Android version is not up to date
Decent cameraBulky design
Excellent battery life 

6. Honor 7A

In April 2018, the Honor 7A smartphone made its debut. The phone sports a 5.70-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a pixel density of 282 PPI. The resolution is 720x1440 pixels. The Honor 7A is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 CPU.

Key Specifications:

  • Display: 5.70 Inches
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Rear camera: 13MP + 2MP
  • RAM: 2GB
  • Storage: 32GB
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
  • Battery capacity: 3000 mAh
  • OS: Android 8.0

ProsCons
Decent performanceAverage battery life
Enough storage 
Great processor 

7. Honor 8X

Honor has embraced an aggressive strategy for India, going all-out and releasing various models priced between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 35,000 in quick succession. The recently released Honor 8X is aimed at a very crowded price point.

Key Specifications:

  • Display: 6.50 Inches
  • Storage: 64GB
  • Battery capacity: 3750mAh
  • Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 710
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Rear camera: 20MP + 2MP
  • RAM: 4GB
  • OS: Android 8.1 Oreo

ProsCons
Premium designBulky design
Excellent performance 
Good value for money 

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Honor 50Excellent processorGood quality displayHigher storage
Huawei Honor 6XGood build qualityExcellent battery lifeSharp display
Honor View 10Excellent camera performance featuresLoaded with softwareSmooth UI
Honor 8ADecent camerasExcellent performanceVoLTE support
Honor X7Higher storage capacityDecent cameraExcellent battery life
Honor 7ADecent performanceEnough storageGreat processor
Honor 8xPremium designExcellent performanceGood value for money

Best Value For Money

Honor Review 10 is undoubtedly a fantastic option for the finest value for your money. The Honor View 10 provides superior hardware to compete with the market leaders. With a "neural-network processing unit," as the firm defines it, it focuses more deeply on artificial intelligence and is powered by Huawei's most recent silicon, the Kirin 970. The new chip, according to Honor, can translate various languages in real-time, understand your behavioral patterns, and assist you in taking better images.

The View 10 has a unibody made of metal. Antenna bands run along the top and bottom of its flat back. Similar in design to the Honor 7X, it boasts dual cameras and a single LED flash on the back. When the phone is stored on a flat surface, the lenses that protrude from the body cause it to rock. They are both protected by metal frames.

Both SIM cards can access their respective 4G and VoLTE networks because the Honor View 10 supports SIM connectivity for 4G and VoLTE. Only the SIM in the primary slot of the majority of modern phones can access a VoLTE network, but it appears that the View 10 is different.

This Honor phone runs EMUI, Huawei's UI overlay over Android, much like all other Honor phones. On top of Android Oreo, the View 10 runs EMUI 8 with many customizations. Smart motions like flipping the phone over to silence it and picking it up to the screen make it easier to interact with the phone.

The 3750mAh battery gives the Honor View 10 a respectable battery life. With the View 10, Honor is very competitive in terms of features and cost. The newest Huawei silicon is included, and the market will pay attention to the AI buzzwords. The hardware is capable and on par with rival manufacturers' most recent flagships.

Best Overall

The Honor 8X is a fantastic choice in terms of overall performance. One of the Honor 8X's most distinguishing features, which sets it apart from other phones in its pricing range, is its unusual appearance. It features a glossy dual-tone design that gives the glass back of the phone, which starts at an economical price range, the build, and the sensation of luxury. Honor asserts that it has used multiple layers of glass to produce a "visual grating effect."

The Honor 8X includes a pair of vertically stacked rear cameras with distinct bumps rather than a module that holds both cameras. On the back, there is a fingerprint sensor as well. The Honor and "AI Camera" badges are aligned in landscape mode to demonstrate that the Honor 8X was designed to highlight its photographic capabilities.

The 16-megapixel selfie camera produces crisper images with good image resolution in well-lit conditions. The front camera's nighttime capabilities are similarly lacking, and the screen flash is of limited use. This phone does not merely look striking but also offers excellent performance for its price, thanks to the latest HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC. In addition, the Honor 8X gains from its attractive design, excellent display, and rapid biometric security measures.

How To Find The Best Honor Mobile Phones Under Rs. 40,000?

Numerous new Honor cellphones are released each year. This makes choosing a smartphone possibly difficult. Consider the applications you wish to utilize for your new phone. Are you going to take pictures with it? Or do you prefer to watch a movie?

If you've chosen to get an Honor mobile phone for less than Rs. 40,000, there are a few things to consider. Your phone's performance should be considered first because it will affect how quickly and well you can multitask. The RAM, CPU, and Android version of your smartphone are the three factors that most strongly influence its performance. 1 to 3 GB of RAM will do if all you need is your Honor phone for talking or messaging; 6 to 12 GB of RAM is essential if you want to multitask between multiple apps and play demanding games.

Storage is the second essential component. While spending a little more for more storage guarantees that your smartphone has adequate room for data and applications, it also improves security. Because different Honor smartphones are expensive, it is also essential to look for a warranty duration because it will provide you with whole protection against any mechanical or technical problems.

Consider the megapixel count, image stabilization ability, availability of wide-angle lenses, etc., if you frequently want to snap great images with your phone. Get a smartphone with a powerful battery backup if you don't want to spend the day switching between outlets. Check to determine if the device supports wireless charging and/or has a fast charging option.

Products price list

Product NamePrice
Honor 50Rs. 33,900
Huawei Honor 6XRs. 24,723
Honor View 10Rs. 33,074
Honor 8ARs. 24,431
Honor X7Rs. 17,694
Honor 7ARs. 33,037
Honor 8XRs. 27,136

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Is the 5G network supported by the Honor 50?

Yes. Honor 50 does support 5G.

How long do Honor phones last?

Smartphones from Huawei and Honor last longer than usual for the sector.

Will I get upgrades for Honor smartphones?

Before April 2021, all Honor smartphones will be eligible for firmware updates for the remainder of their useful lives.

