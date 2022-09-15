HTC mobile phones under ₹ 15,000 – A complete guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: In India, HTC mobile phones under ₹ 15,000 are very popular among the youth and youngsters. HTC phones come with various specs depending on one's budget and needs. If you want to buy an HTC phone, here is our list of the best deals on HTC phones under ₹ 15,000 in India!

HTC mobile phones under ₹ 15,000

HTC revolutionises the mobile experience for consumers, designing products that allow them to be brilliant at work or play. HTC mobile phones under ₹15,000 reflect the brand's legacy, beginning with the Palm PC and progressing into smartphones. With an unwavering commitment to brilliance through innovation, HTC strives to create devices that will empower people worldwide. HTC Desire 620G The HTC Desire 620G smartphone has a 5-inch touchscreen display with a 720x1280 pixel resolution. A MediaTek MT6592 octa-core processor at 1.7GHz powers the HTC Desire 620G. There is 1GB of RAM included. The 2100 mAh replaceable battery powers the Android 4.4 operating system of the HTC Desire 620G phone. In terms of cameras, the HTC Desire 620G dual SIM has an 8-megapixel camera on the back. It has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies. The phone is built on Android 4.4 and runs Sense 6.0, and 8GB of internal storage can be increased via a microSD card up to 32GB.The HTC Desire 620G phone has 150.10 x 9.60 x 72.70 mm dimensions and weighs 160 grams. It was introduced in the colours grey and marble white. The HTC Desire 620G dual SIM has Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS, 3G, and FM radio as connectivity options. The phone has a compass or magnetometer, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and accelerometer. Specifications:

Price ₹ 8345 Model Number Desire 620G CPU Mediatek MT6592 Octa-core, 1.7GHz Colour Santroni White Storage 32GB Camera 8 MP rear + 5 MP front OS Android OS, v4.4.4 (KitKat) RAM 1GB Batteries 1 Lithium Ion Screen Size 5 inches Network GSM|(850/900/1800/1900 MHz)|WCDMA|3G|(900/2100 MHz)

Pros Cons Good Processor Outdated OS Big Display Low RAM

2. HTC Desire 626G Launched in April 2015, the HTC Desire 626G dual SIM smartphone has a 5-inch touchscreen display with a 720x1280 pixel resolution. In addition, the HTC Desire 626G has an octa-core processor running at 1.7GHz with1GB of RAM. A 2000 mAh non-removable battery powers the phone, and the Android operating system runs the HTC Desire 626G. In terms of cameras, the HTC Desire 626G has a 13-megapixel camera on the back. It has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies. The HTC Desire 626G Phone comes with 8GB of internal storage and can be increased up to 32GB via a microSD card. It runs the Sense UI and is based on the Android operating system.This is a dual-SIM smartphone that allows Nano-SIM. The HTC Desire 626G Dual SIM has the following dimensions: 146.90 x 70.90 x 8.10mm, weighs 138.00 grams and comes in blue and white colours. The HTC Desire 626G+ dual SIM has Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4, GPS, and FM radio as connectivity options, along with a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and accelerometer. Specifications:

Price ₹ 11,622 Model Number Desire 626 CPU Octa-Core 1.7 GHz Colour Blue Lagoon Storage 16GB Camera 13 MP rear + 5 MP front OS Android OS, v4.4.2 (KitKat) RAM 1GB Batteries 2000 mAH lithium-ion Screen size 5 inches Network GSM|(850/900/1800/1900 MHz)|3G|UMTS|(850/900/2100 MHz)|GPRS|EDGE| Special features Accelerometer; Photo/video editor; proximity; Camera-Geo tagging

Pros Cons Good processor Outdated OS Dual sim support

3. HTC One X9 With a mid-range price tag of ₹14,770, the HTC One X9 meets all the criteria for a high-end smartphone. It is a smartphone you cannot overlook due to its powerful configuration, fantastic cameras, ample internal memory, and strong battery backup. The 5.5-inch S-LCD screen of the HTC One X9 has a 1080 x 1920 resolution, giving it a 401 PPI pixel density. A 64-bit, 2.2GHz, octa-core MediaTek Helio X10 processor and 3GB of RAM power the phone's internals. The brushed aluminium unibody of the HTC One X9 gives it a premium appearance. The HTC One X9's 13MP rear camera has optical image stabilisation, supports 4K recording, and has a dual-tone LED flash for photography. In addition, it has a 5 MP front camera for taking high-quality selfies. The gadget has 32GB of internal storage, which a microSD card can increase to a maximum of 2TB. The device supports 4G LTE and has dual-SIM slots, Bluetooth 4.2, dual-band Wi-Fi and A-GPS for connectivity. With HTC's Sense UI on top, it runs on Android. A 3,000mAh li-ion battery powers the phone and also supports quick charging. Specifications:

Price ₹ 14,770 Model number One X9 CPU ARM Cortex-A53, 2000 MHz Colour Carbon Grey Storage 32GB Camera 13 MP rear + 5 MP front OS Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow) RAM 3GB Batteries 3000mAH lithium-ion Screen Size 5.5 inches Network 3G UMTS, 4G LTE Special features Auto selfie, Voice Selfie, Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Dual tone LED flash

Pros Cons 4G LTE support Processor OIS support Dual LED flash Good battery backup

4. HTC Desire 820G Plus Launched in June 2015, the HTC Desire 820G+ smartphone has a 5.5-inch touchscreen display with a 720x1280 pixel resolution. A MediaTek MT6592 octa-core processor at 1.7GHz drives the HTC Desire 820G+ with1GB of RAM. The 2600 mAh non-removable battery powers the Android 4.4 operating system of the HTC Desire 820G+ Dual SIM. In terms of cameras, the HTC Desire 820G+ Dual SIM has a 13-megapixel camera on the back. It has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies. The HTC Desire 820G+ Dual SIM hasUSB OTG, Wi-Fi, FM radio, GPS, and 3G connectivity options. The phone has a gyroscope, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and accelerometer. The Android 4.4-powered HTC Desire 820G+ Dual SIM has 16GB of internal storage that can be increased to 32GB with an external microSD card. HTC Desire 820G+ is a dual SIM phone with Nano-SIM. The phone's weight is 155 grams, and its dimensions are 157.70 x 78.70 x 7.70mm. Specifications:

Price ₹ 15,000 Model Number Desire 820G Plus CPU MT6592 octa-core 1.7GHz Colour Carbon Grey Storage 32GB Camera 13 MP rear + 8 MP front OS Android v4.4 KitKat RAM 1GB Batteries 2600mAH lithium-ion Screen Size 5.5 inches Network GSM|(850/900/1800/1900 MHz)|UMTS|3G|(850/900/2100 MHz)|GPRS|EDGE| Special features Accelerometer; Photo/video editor; proximity; compass

Pros Cons Good processor Low RAM Good selfie camera

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 HTC Desire 620G Photo/video editor Camera-Geo tagging Big Display HTC Desire 626G+ Octa-Core 1.7 GHz processor Dual sim support Camera-Geo tagging HTC One X9 Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) Dual tone LED flash 4G LTE support HTC Desire 820G Plus 5.5 inches display Good selfie camera MT6592 octa-core 1.7GHz processor

Best value for money TheHTC Desire 626G+ is the best cost-effective option when you are looking for HTC mobile phones under ₹15,000.You'll enjoy taking pictures with its 13MP primary camera with autofocus, BSI sensor, and1080p video recording. It also houses an 8MP selfie camera. This phone's 5.5 touch screen makes it simple to navigate. Its 1.7GHz MT6592 octa-core processor and Android operating system enable all the apps on the phone to run smoothly. The 8GB of built-in storage and 32GB of expandable storage via an SD card slot will allow you to store a large number of data. It has adual SIM and a 2600 mAh lithium-ion battery. Best overall TheHTC One X9 is the best overall HTC mobile phone under ₹15,000. It has a fantastic camera, providing outstanding clarity and sharpness in all conditions. This phone covers you well, whether you are taking an action shot or need to slow things down. The front-facing camera takes high-quality selfies and allows for other features such as voice selfies, timer shooting, and HDR modes. With fingerprint security and built-in antivirus software, this phone lives up to its name. This smartphone also offers two SIM slots with 3G UMTS capabilities and 4G LTE support. Size-wise, it measures 13.97 cm (5.5 inches) and sports a curved glass screen made of Gorilla Glass – strong enough to prevent cracks without being too heavy or difficult to hold for extended periods. Giving it an elegant appearance will please any professional or casual customer looking for a good value HTC mobile phone under ₹15,000 How to find the perfect HTC phone When shopping for a new HTC mobile phone for under ₹15,000, one should remember that many options are available. Different brands, models and even processors all come with unique positives and negatives, making it difficult to decide which is best suited for oneself. The first step to buying the perfect phone is figuring out what one needs from it. Once they know that, they need only make sure they are ready to spend money on whichever option they select. First, list all the specs for the phone you are looking for. This includes every detail of what you need in this device. Next, compare your choices and pick which phone is best for you, as there are plenty of brands and models to choose from! One excellent starting point would be the Amazon India website because they have everything from famous brands to off-brand phones that meet your requirements at an affordable price. At Amazon, it's easy to find precisely what you're looking for through their filter system that highlights each product's specifications while also providing links to additional information, such as user reviews or discounts. When you have found something that could work for your needs, compare prices between similar models. Also, look for coupons or deals. Choose what best suits your needs; if the price is essential to you, but the phone doesn't have the features you want, then keep searching. Products Price List

S.No HTC mobile phones under 15000 ₹ Rupees 1. HTC Desire 620G ₹ 8,345 2. HTC Desire 626G+ ₹ 11,622 3. HTC One X9 ₹ 14,770 4. HTC Desire 820G plus ₹ 15,000

