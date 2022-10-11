HTC mobile phones under ₹ 20,000 By Affiliate Desk

Published on Oct 11, 2022 16:22 IST





Summary: HTC smartphones have been quite trending in recent years. In addition to being reasonably priced, these phones come loaded with useful features that make them excellent for everyday usage.

HTC mobile phones under ₹ 20,000

As there are very few HTC mobiles in India, it can be a time-consuming task to find a good device on a limited budget. However, we have got you covered! Here is a rundown of the top HTC phones you can buy for under ₹20,000 to help you make a decision more easily. You can do almost everything on one of these smartphones, from snapping pictures and recording video to streaming television shows and music. Before online offers on these phones end, make sure to pick up one of the sleek, cutting-edge cell phones on sale today. The top HTC mobile phones available for less than ₹20,000 are detailed here. 1. HTC One X9 Carbon Gray The HTC One X9 is one of the most reliable smartphones available today, thanks to its powerful core processing and full high-definition display. Its 13MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera are fantastic for taking both professional-quality photos and selfies. In addition, the high quality of the display makes binge-watching a breeze. Our final verdict is a resounding approval for the HTC One X9, as this phone has both sufficient storage and lengthy battery life. Specifications: Dimensions: 153.9 x 75.9 x 8 mm

GPU: Octa-core 2.2 GHz Cortex-A53

Battery: 3000 mAH

Display features: Wireless

Display size: 5.5 inches

Operating system: Android 6.0

Memory: 3 GB

Networking protocols: 2G, 3G, and LTE

Camera resolutions: 13MP

Color: Carbon Grey

Pros Cons Access to 4G networks Limited storage New-day Octa-core 2.2 GHz Cortex-A53 processor and Android 6.0 OS Only available in carbon grey colour Wireless display

2. Moto G22 (64, Mint Green, New) A huge 6.5-inch display occupies much of the front of this phone and complements the phone's streamlined design and pleasant-to-the-touch matte finish on the back (though there is a small 'chin' at the bottom). Even though it has Android 12, it's not the best way to try out Google's newest mobile OS. Specifications: OS: ‎Android 12

Item Weight: 185 grams

Special features: ‎Front camera, rear camera

Batteries: ‎1 AAA battery is required. (included)

RAM: ‎4 GB

Product Dimensions: 16.39 x 7.49 x 0.84 cm; 185 grams

Other display features: ‎Wireless

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery Low-resolution and dim display Solid camera setup Poor efficiency Big display Glacial charging

3. MOTOROLA G60 (Moonless, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage) The new Motorola G60 boasts three cameras in its back. On the back, you'll find a 108-megapixel main camera sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, it offers a high-resolution 32-megapixel camera. Featuring a massive battery capacity of 6000 mAh, this smartphone is a monster of a powerhouse that will keep you going for hours on end. Specifications: OS: Android 11

Display: 6.78-inch

Rear Camera: 108MP + 8MP + 2MP

Processor: Snapdragon 732G

Software: Android 11

Battery: 6000 mAh with 20W fast charging

Pros Cons Good primary cameras Big and bulky Large 120Hz display Slow charging Decent price

4. Realme 9 The 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen on this phone supports Full HD+ (1080p x 2340p) quality. The front-facing 16MP camera is integrated into the screen through a circular cutout that also increases the pixel density to 396 PPI. Specifications: OS - Android v12 OS

RAM - ‎6 GB

Product dimension - 160.2 x 73.3 x 8 mm

Device interface - Touchscreen

Camera features - Front

Battery power rating - 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Super smooth AMOLED screen Only one colour option is currently available Sleek and modern design No extras in the box Powerful processor

5. Samsung Galaxy M33 With a quad camera setup and 128GB internal memory, the Samsung Galaxy M33 is undoubtedly one of the most stunning phones. The handset comes with durable battery life andis thin and beautiful. This means you can carry it on the go and work from wherever you want. Specifications: OS - Android 11

RAM - ‎8 GB

Product dimension - ‎1 x 7.6 x 16.4 cm; 215 grams

Device interface - Touchscreen

Camera features - Front

Battery power rating - 6000 mAh

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery Bulky screen Great camera quality Available in only one colour 8 GB RAM present

6. Samsung Galaxy A23 Black The Samsung Galaxy A23 Black is a remarkable smartphone, thanks to its 6GB of RAM and top-notch chipset. This phone could be the one you have been looking for if you need a phone that is simple and reliable for regular usage. It costs less and takes up less space than alternatives. Specifications: OS - Android 12.0

RAM - 6 GB

Product dimensions - ‎0.8 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm; 195 grams

Camera features - Rear, Front

Battery - 5000 mAh

Item weight - 195 grams

Pros Cons Access to a touchscreen display Available in a single colour only The structure is slim and stylish Compact screen Excellent camera quality

7. Poco X4 Pro 5G The Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G is the newest smartphone in the Poco line. The Poco X4 Pro features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen with a full HD+ (1080p x 2400p) resolution. With a camera and other features, this phone is among the best phones under ₹20,000. Specifications: Display - TFT LCD

Processor - Octa-core (2x2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

OS – Android 12

RAM – 6 GB

CPU - Exynos 1280 (5 nm)

Screen size - 6.67 inches,

Battery – 5000 mAH

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 HTC One X9 Smartphone Enduring battery life Stylish and uncomplicated appearance Has great storage space. Moto G22 Smooth display Excellent Random Access Memory Looks big and heavy MOTOROLA G60 Options for 3g and LTE network connectivity Newest OS Stunning colour options Realme 9 Durable battery life Looks stylish A clean and solid structure Samsung Galaxy M33 Offers a long-lasting battery backup Features good RAM Good storage capacity Samsung Galaxy A23 Black Extended battery life Features good front camera Great storage and high-graphic resolution Poco X4 Pro 5G Connectivity Sleek, sturdy and attractive design Clear and smooth display

Best value for money Since HTC has stopped making phones for the Indian market, there aren't many good options in the 'Best value for money' price range. TheHTC one X9 is one of those phones that stands out, thanks to its remarkable low pricing. The discounted price of Rs14,770 for this mobile phone is reasonable. With its good internal storage and a decent but not great camera, it is one of the most well-known phones HTC has ever released. Best overall The best overall HTC phone in our list available for under RS 20,000 is the HTC One X9. How to find the perfect mobile phones under ₹ 20,000 Keep the following points in mind when you are looking for the perfect mobile phone under ₹20,000: Check the specs as per your needs, i.e., check the camera if you love photography, a speaker for music, etc.

GPU and OS

Battery life

Design and display Bear in mind that there are pros and cons to using any certain mobile device. Review all of its options thoroughly before settling on one. As a final consideration, calculate the associated costs. Products price list

Product names Product price Discounted price HTC One X9 Smart Phone, Carbon Grey Rs.28,590 ₹ 14,770 Moto G22 (64, Mint Green, New) ₹ 13,999 ₹ 11,300 Motorola G60 (Moonless) ₹ 21,999 ₹ 16,330 Realme 9 ₹ 20,999 ₹ 15,990 Samsung Galaxy M33 ₹ 24,999 ₹ 14,499 Samsung Galaxy A23 Black ₹ 23,990 ₹ 17,499 POCO X4 Pro ₹ 23,999 ₹ 18,350

HTC mobile phones under ₹ 20,000 What are some features of the HTC One X9? Some features of the HTC One X9 are: Company: HTC

Dimensions: 153.9 x 75.9 x 8 mm

GPU: Octa-core 2.2 GHz Cortex-A53

Battery: 3000 mAH

Model Number: One X9

Android OS; 2G, 3G, and LTE networks Camera resolutions: 13MP What is the HTC One X9's screen-to-body ratio? The HTC has a screen-to-body ratio of over 70% with a glass front. Is HTC going to launch any other mobiles this year? The company just recently unveiled the metaverse phone. There have been no formal announcements regarding launches for this year. What is the storage and RAM of the HTC one X9? The HTC One X9 comes with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM. Are HTC phones smartphones? HTC phones include all the capabilities of smartphones, including expandable storage, a high-resolution screen, a speedy processor, and a sharp camera. View More