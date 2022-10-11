Sign out
HTC mobile phones under 20,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 11, 2022 16:22 IST

Summary:

HTC smartphones have been quite trending in recent years. In addition to being reasonably priced, these phones come loaded with useful features that make them excellent for everyday usage.

As there are very few HTC mobiles in India, it can be a time-consuming task to find a good device on a limited budget. However, we have got you covered! Here is a rundown of the top HTC phones you can buy for under 20,000 to help you make a decision more easily. You can do almost everything on one of these smartphones, from snapping pictures and recording video to streaming television shows and music. Before online offers on these phones end, make sure to pick up one of the sleek, cutting-edge cell phones on sale today. The top HTC mobile phones available for less than 20,000 are detailed here.

1. HTC One X9 Carbon Gray

The HTC One X9 is one of the most reliable smartphones available today, thanks to its powerful core processing and full high-definition display. Its 13MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera are fantastic for taking both professional-quality photos and selfies. In addition, the high quality of the display makes binge-watching a breeze. Our final verdict is a resounding approval for the HTC One X9, as this phone has both sufficient storage and lengthy battery life.

Specifications:

  • Dimensions: 153.9 x 75.9 x 8 mm
  • GPU: Octa-core 2.2 GHz Cortex-A53
  • Battery: 3000 mAH
  • Display features: Wireless
  • Display size: 5.5 inches
  • Operating system: Android 6.0
  • Memory: 3 GB
  • Networking protocols: 2G, 3G, and LTE
  • Camera resolutions: 13MP
  • Color: Carbon Grey

ProsCons
Access to 4G networksLimited storage
New-day Octa-core 2.2 GHz Cortex-A53 processor and Android 6.0 OSOnly available in carbon grey colour
Wireless display 
HTC One X9 Smart Phone, Carbon Grey
48% off
14,770 28,590
Buy now

2. Moto G22 (64, Mint Green, New)

A huge 6.5-inch display occupies much of the front of this phone and complements the phone's streamlined design and pleasant-to-the-touch matte finish on the back (though there is a small 'chin' at the bottom). Even though it has Android 12, it's not the best way to try out Google's newest mobile OS.

Specifications:

  • OS: ‎Android 12
  • Item Weight: 185 grams
  • Special features: ‎Front camera, rear camera
  • Batteries: ‎1 AAA battery is required. (included)
  • RAM: ‎4 GB
  • Product Dimensions: 16.39 x 7.49 x 0.84 cm; 185 grams
  • Other display features: ‎Wireless

ProsCons
Long-lasting batteryLow-resolution and dim display
Solid camera setupPoor efficiency
Big displayGlacial charging
MOTOROLA Moto g22 (Cosmic Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
22% off
10,900 13,999
Buy now

3. MOTOROLA G60 (Moonless, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage)

The new Motorola G60 boasts three cameras in its back. On the back, you'll find a 108-megapixel main camera sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, it offers a high-resolution 32-megapixel camera. Featuring a massive battery capacity of 6000 mAh, this smartphone is a monster of a powerhouse that will keep you going for hours on end.

Specifications:

  • OS: Android 11
  • Display: 6.78-inch
  • Rear Camera: 108MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Processor: Snapdragon 732G
  • Software: Android 11
  • Battery: 6000 mAh with 20W fast charging

ProsCons
Good primary camerasBig and bulky
Large 120Hz displaySlow charging
Decent price 
MOTOROLA G60 (Moonless, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
25% off
16,500 21,999
Buy now

4. Realme 9

The 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen on this phone supports Full HD+ (1080p x 2340p) quality. The front-facing 16MP camera is integrated into the screen through a circular cutout that also increases the pixel density to 396 PPI.

Specifications:

  • OS - Android v12 OS
  • RAM - ‎6 GB
  • Product dimension - 160.2 x 73.3 x 8 mm
  • Device interface - Touchscreen
  • Camera features - Front
  • Battery power rating - 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Super smooth AMOLED screen Only one colour option is currently available
Sleek and modern designNo extras in the box
Powerful processor 
realme 9 (Meteor Black,6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
14% off
17,999 20,999
Buy now

5. Samsung Galaxy M33

With a quad camera setup and 128GB internal memory, the Samsung Galaxy M33 is undoubtedly one of the most stunning phones. The handset comes with durable battery life andis thin and beautiful. This means you can carry it on the go and work from wherever you want.

Specifications:

  • OS - Android 11
  • RAM - ‎8 GB
  • Product dimension - ‎1 x 7.6 x 16.4 cm; 215 grams
  • Device interface - Touchscreen
  • Camera features - Front
  • Battery power rating - 6000 mAh

ProsCons
Long-lasting batteryBulky screen
Great camera quality Available in only one colour 
8 GB RAM present 
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Deep Ocean Blue, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 16GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
35% off
16,999 25,999
Buy now

6. Samsung Galaxy A23 Black

The Samsung Galaxy A23 Black is a remarkable smartphone, thanks to its 6GB of RAM and top-notch chipset. This phone could be the one you have been looking for if you need a phone that is simple and reliable for regular usage. It costs less and takes up less space than alternatives.

Specifications:

  • OS - Android 12.0
  • RAM - 6 GB
  • Product dimensions - ‎0.8 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm; 195 grams
  • Camera features - Rear, Front
  • Battery - 5000 mAh
  • Item weight - 195 grams

ProsCons
Access to a touchscreen displayAvailable in a single colour only
The structure is slim and stylishCompact screen
Excellent camera quality 
Samsung Galaxy A23 Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
27% off
17,499 23,990
Buy now

7. Poco X4 Pro 5G

The Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G is the newest smartphone in the Poco line. The Poco X4 Pro features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen with a full HD+ (1080p x 2400p) resolution. With a camera and other features, this phone is among the best phones under 20,000.

Specifications:

  • Display - TFT LCD
  • Processor - Octa-core (2x2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
  • OS – Android 12
  • RAM – 6 GB
  • CPU - Exynos 1280 (5 nm)
  • Screen size - 6.67 inches,
  • Battery – 5000 mAH

POCO X4 Pro 5G (Laser Blue, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage)
27% off
17,490 23,999
Buy now

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
HTC One X9 SmartphoneEnduring battery lifeStylish and uncomplicated appearanceHas great storage space.
Moto G22 Smooth displayExcellent Random Access MemoryLooks big and heavy
MOTOROLA G60 Options for 3g and LTE network connectivityNewest OSStunning colour options
Realme 9Durable battery lifeLooks stylishA clean and solid structure
Samsung Galaxy M33Offers a long-lasting battery backupFeatures good RAMGood storage capacity
Samsung Galaxy A23 BlackExtended battery lifeFeatures good front cameraGreat storage and high-graphic resolution
Poco X4 Pro5G ConnectivitySleek, sturdy and attractive designClear and smooth display

Best value for money

Since HTC has stopped making phones for the Indian market, there aren't many good options in the 'Best value for money' price range. TheHTC one X9 is one of those phones that stands out, thanks to its remarkable low pricing. The discounted price of Rs14,770 for this mobile phone is reasonable. With its good internal storage and a decent but not great camera, it is one of the most well-known phones HTC has ever released.

Best overall

The best overall HTC phone in our list available for under RS 20,000 is the HTC One X9.

How to find the perfect mobile phones under 20,000

Keep the following points in mind when you are looking for the perfect mobile phone under 20,000:

  • Check the specs as per your needs, i.e., check the camera if you love photography, a speaker for music, etc.
  • GPU and OS
  • Battery life
  • Design and display

Bear in mind that there are pros and cons to using any certain mobile device. Review all of its options thoroughly before settling on one. As a final consideration, calculate the associated costs.

Products price list

Product names Product price Discounted price 
HTC One X9 Smart Phone, Carbon GreyRs.28,590 14,770
Moto G22 (64, Mint Green, New) 13,999 11,300
Motorola G60 (Moonless) 21,999 16,330
Realme 9 20,999 15,990
Samsung Galaxy M33 24,999 14,499
Samsung Galaxy A23 Black 23,990 17,499
POCO X4 Pro 23,999 18,350

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

What are some features of the HTC One X9?

Some features of the HTC One X9 are:

  • Company: HTC
  • Dimensions: 153.9 x 75.9 x 8 mm
  • GPU: Octa-core 2.2 GHz Cortex-A53
  • Battery: 3000 mAH
  • Model Number: One X9 
  • Android OS; 2G, 3G, and LTE networks

Camera resolutions: 13MP

What is the HTC One X9's screen-to-body ratio?

The HTC has a screen-to-body ratio of over 70% with a glass front.

Is HTC going to launch any other mobiles this year?

The company just recently unveiled the metaverse phone. There have been no formal announcements regarding launches for this year.

