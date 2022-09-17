Infinix 6000 mAh battery phones By Affiliate Desk

Published on Sep 17, 2022





Summary: The Infinix 6000 mAh battery phones are the latest in a long line of high-quality, reliable products from the Infinix brand. With a battery capacity of 6000 mAh, you can be sure your phone will last through a whole day of heavy usage. Here, we tell you about the best Infinix 6000 mAh battery phones available on Amazon.

Infinix Phones

The Infinix 6000 mAh battery phones have been carefully designed to make your mobile experience as seamless and intuitive as possible. With their sleek design, easy-to-use interface, and powerful features, these phones will have you reaching for them every time you need to check your emails or social networks.Choose one of these latest phones for their superb design and ultimate durability. Whether you are looking for a big screen with perfect image quality or a compact model for ideal grip, enjoy watching movies, music and social media – anytime, anywhere. 1. Infinix HOT 12 Play The Infinix Hot 12 Play is a mobile phone launched in India on May 23, 2022. The phone boasts a 90 Hz refresh rate and comes with a 6.82-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1,640 pixels (HD+). The Infinix Hot 12 Play has a 6.82-inch HD display, 4GB of RAM, and Android 11. A 6,000 mAh battery powers this smartphone. The Infinix Hot 12 Play features a 13 MP rear camera paired with an f/1.8 aperture. The front camera has an 8-MP sensor and an f/2.0 aperture. The Infinix Hot 12 Play runs Android 11 and has 64GB of in-built storage. It is a dual-SIM mobile with an 8.32 mm screen. The phone comes in colours such as Horizon Blue, Racing Black, Daylight Green, and Champagne Gold. Specifications: Processor: Unisoc T610 processor

Unisoc T610 processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 64 GB

64 GB Rear camera: 13MP

13MP Front camera: 8MP

8MP OS: Android 11, XOS 10

Android 11, XOS 10 Battery: 6000 mAh Li-ion polymer battery

6000 mAh Li-ion polymer battery Screen size: 6.82 inches

6.82 inches Weight:420 grams

Pros Cons Screen size Camera quality Budget-friendly Battery life

2. Infinix Hot 10 Play Infinix launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Infinix Hot 10 Play, on January 21, 2021. The Infinix Hot 10 Play is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor with a clock speed of 2.3GHz, and it comes with 4GB of RAM. Running Android 10 and powered by a 6000 mAh battery, the device has 64GB of storage, which can be increased up to 128GB via a microSD card. The Infinix Hot 10 Play has a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus. The Infinix Hot 10 Play offers connectivity options of Micro-USB, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB OTG, GPS, 3G and 4G, and FM radio. The phone has sensors for the ambient light sensor, accelerometer, magnetometer, proximity sensor and gyroscope. Face unlock is another security feature available on this device. Specifications: Processor: MediaTek Helio G35 processor

MediaTek Helio G35 processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 64 GB

64 GB Rear camera: 13MP

13MP Front camera: 8MP

8MP OS: Android 10

Android 10 Battery: 6000 mAh battery

6000 mAh battery Screen size: 6.82 inch

6.82 inch Weight:430 grams

Pros Cons Camera quality Screen touch quality Turbocharging Lightweight

3. Infinix Smart 5 The Infinix Smart 5 smartphone has an excellent design, a decent camera setup, 4G VoLTE support and a robust battery set-up. However, if you are looking for a device that can handle multitasking and gaming, this is not the best one for you because it has an underpowered processor. Also, the device is on the bulky side, which might make it uncomfortable to use with just one hand. But the device has its plus points. The rear camera has a single 13MP lens with an f/1.8 aperture. It can click with digital zoom, continuous shooting, auto flash, autofocus, touch to focus, face detection, and ISO control-enabled images. The Infinix Smart 5 has an 8MP f/2.0 selfie lens for the front camera that clicks good pictures. The Infinix Smart 5 has a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, an Octa-core Cortex A53 processor running at 2 GHz, and a PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The smartphone has 2 GB of RAM and a 6000 mAh LiPo battery that keeps it going for hours. The Infinix Smart 5 features 32GB of internal memory that can be expanded up to 256GB. It has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, A-GPS, mobile hotspot and micro USB 2.0 for connectivity. Specifications: Processor: MediaTek Helio G25 processor

MediaTek Helio G25 processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Storage: 32 GB

32 GB Rear camera: 13MP

13MP Front camera: 8MP

8MP OS: Android 4

Android 4 Battery: 6000 mAh battery

6000 mAh battery Screen size: 6.82 inches

6.82 inches Weight:500 grams

Pros Cons Good fingerprint reader Charging port issues Good battery life Good Camera quality

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Infinix HOT 12 Play Lightweight Budget-friendly Battery life Infinix Hot 10 Play Camera quality Turbocharging Lightweight Infinix Smart 5 Fingerprint reader Battery life Camera quality

S.No. Mobile phone Price 1. Infinix HOT 12 Play ₹ 9,249 2. Infinix Hot 10 Play ₹ 9,599 3. Infinix Smart 5 ₹ 8,399

Best value for money The Infinix HOT 12 Play is the best value-for-money phone on our list. This Android 11 phone is powered by the latest in smartphone technology and features an Unisoc T610 processor, 64 GB, Android 11, 6000 mAh li-ion polymer battery. This phone has a 6.82-inch HD IPS display, dual rear camera, and an 8MP front camera. This performance comes with a price tag that makes it affordable for even the people with the tightest of budgets. The first thing that stands out about this phone is its elegant design. Best overall Infinix has gained a reputation in the marketplace for offering affordable smartphones with impressive features. The company recently launched its Infinix Hot 10 Play smartphone, hoping it will appeal to customers seeking a device with a large battery and other decent features at an affordable price point. The Infinix Hot 10 Play features a MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core chipset and the MediaTek Hyper Engine Game Technology for reducing lag when switching between LTE and Wi-Fi. It has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage and can be increased up to 512GB using an external microSD card. The Android 10 Go edition runs on the device. As for connectivity, it supports dual 4G networks. As per the reviews, the Infinix Hot 10 Play is one of the best phones overall in terms of its affordability, features and its performance. It is an excellent option to choose overall. How to Find the Perfect Infinix 6000 mAh Battery Phones? The Infinix 6000 mAh battery phones are the ultimate devices to keep you connected and stay powered up when you need them most. These phones are affordable and available in various colours. At the very first step, you should list the specs for the type of phone you need and include every detail about what you need or desire in a phone. Once you have your list of specifications ready, it is time to begin shopping. There are several options of smartphones available, so choose wisely. Combine the features you require with your style. Be as specific as possible to ensure your needs are met. Do not compromise on quality, no matter how amazing a deal sounds. Remember, you have to use that phone for months or years. With Amazon's filtering options, locating a mobile phone has never been easier. Once you have decided on a phone, look at various websites to compare prices. If you want to save money when buying a phone, look for deals and coupons. Remember that a lower price may mean fewer features or an inferior product when comparing prices. If you are more concerned with features than cost, buy the phone that offers the features you want. Products price list

