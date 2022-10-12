Sign out
Infinix mobile phones under 15,000: Your top picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 13, 2022 00:18 IST

Summary:

Infinix mobile phones under 15,000 offer amazing features all at a great value. This blog takes a look at 7 such Infinix smartphones.

Infinix mobile phones

Infinix mobiles, a Hong Kong-based mobile manufacturer owned by Transsion Holdings, develops and markets affordable smartphones in about thirty countries in the world. Their smartphones are specifically targeted at the youth who are looking for high-performing devices at affordable costs. Infinix’s range of mobile phones under 15000 are equipped with a plethora of features that perfectly match the expectations of the young demographic in India.

Choosing the best Infinix smartphone under 15000 can be complicated, given the number of options available at the price point. Thus, to help you and ensure that you buy a device that perfectly suits your need, we have compiled a list of the best Infinix mobile phones under 15000.

1. Infinix Hot 12 Pro

The Infinix Hot 12 Pro smartphone comes in an Electric Blue colour. The phone is packed with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It has a main 50 MP f/1.6 AI dual camera and an 8 MP front camera. The phone has a screen resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels, with a pixel density of 267 PPI. It is powered by the Unisoc Tiger T616 processor and has Mali-G57 MP1 as the GPU.

Specifications:

Screen size: 6.6 inches

Weight: 191 grams

Battery: Li-Ion 5000 mAh

Cellular technology: 4G

OS: Android 12

ProsCon
Battery lifeprocessor
Fingerprint scanner 
Fast charging 18 W 
Infinix Hot 12 Pro (Electric Blue, 8GB RAM 128GB Storage)
22% off
12,499 15,999
Buy now

2. Infinix Note 11s

The Infinix Note 11s comes in a stylish Mithril Grey color. The phone is powered by the Mediatek Helio G96 processor based on 12 nm fabrication. It also boasts of Mali-G57 MC2 GPU that enhances your gaming experience. The camera setup of Infinix Note 11s includes the main triple camera consisting of a 50 MP wide, 2 MP macro, and 2 MP depth camera. The selfie camera is 16 MP which lets you record HD videos at 30 fps.

The best part, however, is the 5000 mAh battery that can easily last for an entire day, even with heavy usage. Moreover, the phone supports 33W fast charging, ensuring that you can recharge and use it quickly after a heavy day of use.

Specifications:

Display type: IPS LCD

Cellular technology: LTE

OS: Android 11

Memory storage capacity: 64 GB

Screen size: 6.95 inches

ProsCons
120 Hz display64 GB storage
Good battery capacity 
Fast charging 33 W 
Infinix Note 11s (Mithril Grey, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

3. Infinix Hot 11s

The Infinix Hot 11s comes in a mesmerizing Green Wave colour. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 processor, meaning that the phone can handle everything that you throw at it easily. The main camera consists of a triple camera setup which includes a 50MP + 2MP + AI Lens. The selfie camera is an 8 MP shooter that can take decent selfies. One noticeable thing about the phone is the 90 Hz refresh rate that enhances the user experience while scrolling through social media sites and playing games.

Specifications:

Refresh rate: 90 Hz

Model number: Infinix Hot 11s

Device interface - primary: Touchscreen

Cellular technology: LTE

OS: Android 11

ProsCons
Battery lifeCamera quality
Smooth displayLow storage
Fast charging 
Infinix Hot 11S (Green Wave, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
22% off
10,850 13,999
Buy now

4. Infinix Note 11

The Infinix Note 11 comes in an attractive graphite black colour. The phone features 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, providing the ideal combination. The smartphone has a gorgeous 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED Display that makes your photos, videos, and games look much more vibrant, crisper, and colourful.

It also has a triple main camera consisting of 50 MP + 2 MP Depth Lens + AI Lens and a 16 MP selfie camera. Moreover, thanks to the 3-in-1 card slot, you can enjoy an expanded memory of up to 512 GB, if you ever run out of the 128 GB internal storage.

Specification:

CPU: Mediatek Helio G88 Processor

Display: AMOLED

Cellular technology: 4G

OS: Android 11

Memory storage capacity: 128 GB

ProsCons
BatteryOlder version
Storage 
Display 
Infinix Note 11 (Graphite Black, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

5. Infinix Note 11s Free Fire Edition

As the official smartphone partner of Garena Free Fire, Infinix has come up with the Infinix Note 11s Free Fire Edition! This special edition phone comes with an exclusive Free Fire theme and in-game goodies.

With a powerful Helio G96 processor, the Infinix Note 11s Free Fire Edition is designed for an immersive gaming experience. The 6.95 - inch HD+ display provides a clear and vibrant gaming experience, while the 5000mAh battery gives you enough power to keep playing all day long. Plus, the phone comes with expandable storage, so you can store all your favorite games and apps.

Whether you're a casual player or a hardcore gamer, the Infinix Note 11s Free Fire Edition is the perfect choice for you.

Specification:

Storage: 64 GB

Refresh rate: 120 Hz

Cellular technology: LTE

OS: Android 11

ProsCons
Battery lifeCamera quality can be better
Budget-friendly64 GB of on-board storage
Performance 
120 Hz display 
Infinix Note 11s (Haze Green, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Infinix Smart 6 Plus

Infinix Smart 6 Plus is one of the best smartphones in the market that is priced at less than 10,000 Rs. It has a lot of features that make it a great choice for anyone looking for a new smartphone. Its camera is one of the best in the market at the price point, and it is powered by the Mediatek Helio G25 Processor. Moreover, the phone comes with a 5000 mAh battery, ensuring that it will last you for an entire day.

Specifications:

Colour: Tranquil Sea Blue

Android version: Android 12 (Go edition)

Network service provider: Unlocked for All carriers

Cellular technology: 4G

ProsCons
Battery lifeOnly 3 GB RAM
Lightweight 
Camera quality 
Infinix Smart 6 Plus (Tranquil Sea Blue, 3GB RAM 64GB Storage)
14% off
8,649 9,999
Buy now

7. Infinix Hot 12 Play

The Infinix Hot 12 Play is a powerful, high-quality device with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has a Unisoc T610 processor and a 13MP + Depth Lens main camera and an 8MP front camera. It has a massive 6000 mAh battery for long-lasting power and extended use. The phone is priced at just 9340. The phone's fit, finish, and battery, make it a helpful companion in your daily life.

Specifications:

OS: Android 11

Screen: 6.82 inch HD+ Display

Device interface - primary: Touchscreen

Cellular technology: 4G

ProsCons
DesignCamera quality
Battery life 
Looks 
Infinix HOT 12 Play (Daylight Green, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
23% off
9,299 11,999
Buy now

8. Infinix Hot 11 2022

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 comes in a mesmerizing sunset gold colour. The phone is powered by the UniSoc T610 Processor and has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The primary camera module consists of a 13 MP + 2 MP Depth Lens while the selfie camera is an 8 MP shooter.

The phone has a screen size of 6.7 inches with a Full HD+ display. The phone is also available in Aurora Green and Polar Black colours which are equally beautiful.

Specifications:

Network: Unlocked for all carriers

Cellular technology: LTE

OS: Android

Memory storage capacity: 64 GB

Screen size: 6.7 inches

ProsCons
DesignReiterative design
BatteryLow on performance
Unique colour 
Highly affordable 
Infinix Hot 11 2022 (Sunset Gold, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
17% off
9,090 10,999
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Infinix Hot 12 Pro50 MP dual AI main cameraFast fingerprint scanner Fast charging
nfinix Note 11s5000 mAh batteryFull HD+ display33 W fast charging
Infinix Hot 11sFast charging90 Hz refresh rate5000 mAh battery
Infinix Note 11750 NITS brightnessFHD+ AMOLED resolution display50 MP + 2 MP Depth Lens + AI Lens
Infinix Note 11s Free Fire Edition120 Hz refresh rateG96 processorCinematic dual speakers
Infinix Smart 6 PlusLightweightBattery lifeCamera quality
Infinix Hot 12 Play 6000 mAh batteryGood designUSB C charging
Infinix Hot 11 202248MP plus 16 MP front cameraUnique colourTurbocharging

Best value for money

TheInfinix Note 11 is the best value for money. The phone is priced at just under 14,000 and provides high-end features like an AMOLED display, 5000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, USB C, and an AI lens. The number of features provided are much more compared to other phones on the list. Moreover, it has positive reviews from buyers for its display and great battery life.

Best overall

The Infinix Note 11s Free Fire Edition is the best among the phones on the list. The phone is packed with several features that make it one of the best options for gaming as well as regular everyday use.

For example, the 120 Hz refresh rate can make games perform smoother as well as enhance the video-viewing experience on YouTube and other sites that support high frame-rate videos.

Moreover, the phone has cinematic dual speakers that can provide an immersive audio experience while watching movies and playing games. The phone is priced at an affordable price of just 13,490.

The online reviews of the phone are also positive with users praising the numerous features the phone provides and the affordable pricing which makes it accessible and appealing to youngsters who are generally into gaming and media consumption.

How to find the perfect Infinix phone

So, you're in the market for a new smartphone. With so many options out there, it can be tough to know where to start. First, consider what you'll be using your smartphone for. If you're a heavy user of social media, you'll want a phone with a good camera and fast internet speeds. If you're more interested in gaming or watching movies, look for a phone with a large screen and powerful processor.

Next, think about your budget. There are great smartphones available at all price points, so figure out how much you're willing to spend before you start shopping around. First, decide on a broad range, say phones between 10,000 to 15,000, and then keep narrowing the budget.

Then, take some time to research different smartphones and read reviews from other users. You can compare them on Amazon or other websites that offer detailed information and comparison between smartphones. This will help you narrow down your options and find the perfect phone for you.

Finally, head on to Amazon and purchase the phone that perfectly meets all your needs.

Products price list in table

Sl. No.Infinix mobile phones under 30,000Price in Rs
1.Infinix Hot 12 Pro13,999
2.Infinix Note 11s12,999
3.Infinix Hot 11s10,420
4.Infinix Note 1113,749
5.Infinix Note 11s Free Fire Edition13,490
6.Infinix Smart 6 Plus8,599
7.Infinix Hot 12 Play9,340
8.Infinix Hot 11 20229,090

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

1. Are Infinix phones manufactured in India?

Yes, Infinix phones are manufactured in India. It also has manufacturing units in France, Pakistan, Korea, and China.

2. What is Infinix XOS?

The Infinix XOS is Infinix’s custom skin built on top of the Android operating system. XOS helps enhance the functionality, usability, reliability, user experience, and security of the device.

3. Is Infinix a branded phone?

Yes, Infinix is one of the best smartphone brands not only in India but also worldwide. In fact, Infinix has won the “Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand” award from one of Nigeria's leading marketing magazines.
