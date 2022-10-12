Infinix mobile phones under 15,000: Your top picks

Infinix mobile phones

Infinix mobiles, a Hong Kong-based mobile manufacturer owned by Transsion Holdings, develops and markets affordable smartphones in about thirty countries in the world. Their smartphones are specifically targeted at the youth who are looking for high-performing devices at affordable costs. Infinix’s range of mobile phones under 15000 are equipped with a plethora of features that perfectly match the expectations of the young demographic in India. Choosing the best Infinix smartphone under 15000 can be complicated, given the number of options available at the price point. Thus, to help you and ensure that you buy a device that perfectly suits your need, we have compiled a list of the best Infinix mobile phones under 15000. 1. Infinix Hot 12 Pro The Infinix Hot 12 Pro smartphone comes in an Electric Blue colour. The phone is packed with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It has a main 50 MP f/1.6 AI dual camera and an 8 MP front camera. The phone has a screen resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels, with a pixel density of 267 PPI. It is powered by the Unisoc Tiger T616 processor and has Mali-G57 MP1 as the GPU. Specifications: Screen size: 6.6 inches Weight: 191 grams Battery: Li-Ion 5000 mAh Cellular technology: 4G OS: Android 12

Pros Con Battery life processor Fingerprint scanner Fast charging 18 W

2. Infinix Note 11s The Infinix Note 11s comes in a stylish Mithril Grey color. The phone is powered by the Mediatek Helio G96 processor based on 12 nm fabrication. It also boasts of Mali-G57 MC2 GPU that enhances your gaming experience. The camera setup of Infinix Note 11s includes the main triple camera consisting of a 50 MP wide, 2 MP macro, and 2 MP depth camera. The selfie camera is 16 MP which lets you record HD videos at 30 fps. The best part, however, is the 5000 mAh battery that can easily last for an entire day, even with heavy usage. Moreover, the phone supports 33W fast charging, ensuring that you can recharge and use it quickly after a heavy day of use. Specifications: Display type: IPS LCD Cellular technology: LTE OS: Android 11 Memory storage capacity: 64 GB Screen size: 6.95 inches

Pros Cons 120 Hz display 64 GB storage Good battery capacity Fast charging 33 W

3. Infinix Hot 11s The Infinix Hot 11s comes in a mesmerizing Green Wave colour. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 processor, meaning that the phone can handle everything that you throw at it easily. The main camera consists of a triple camera setup which includes a 50MP + 2MP + AI Lens. The selfie camera is an 8 MP shooter that can take decent selfies. One noticeable thing about the phone is the 90 Hz refresh rate that enhances the user experience while scrolling through social media sites and playing games. Specifications: Refresh rate: 90 Hz Model number: Infinix Hot 11s Device interface - primary: Touchscreen Cellular technology: LTE OS: Android 11

Pros Cons Battery life Camera quality Smooth display Low storage Fast charging

4. Infinix Note 11 The Infinix Note 11 comes in an attractive graphite black colour. The phone features 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, providing the ideal combination. The smartphone has a gorgeous 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED Display that makes your photos, videos, and games look much more vibrant, crisper, and colourful. It also has a triple main camera consisting of 50 MP + 2 MP Depth Lens + AI Lens and a 16 MP selfie camera. Moreover, thanks to the 3-in-1 card slot, you can enjoy an expanded memory of up to 512 GB, if you ever run out of the 128 GB internal storage. Specification: CPU: Mediatek Helio G88 Processor Display: AMOLED Cellular technology: 4G OS: Android 11 Memory storage capacity: 128 GB

Pros Cons Battery Older version Storage Display

5. Infinix Note 11s Free Fire Edition As the official smartphone partner of Garena Free Fire, Infinix has come up with the Infinix Note 11s Free Fire Edition! This special edition phone comes with an exclusive Free Fire theme and in-game goodies. With a powerful Helio G96 processor, the Infinix Note 11s Free Fire Edition is designed for an immersive gaming experience. The 6.95 - inch HD+ display provides a clear and vibrant gaming experience, while the 5000mAh battery gives you enough power to keep playing all day long. Plus, the phone comes with expandable storage, so you can store all your favorite games and apps. Whether you're a casual player or a hardcore gamer, the Infinix Note 11s Free Fire Edition is the perfect choice for you. Specification: Storage: 64 GB Refresh rate: 120 Hz Cellular technology: LTE OS: Android 11

Pros Cons Battery life Camera quality can be better Budget-friendly 64 GB of on-board storage Performance 120 Hz display

6. Infinix Smart 6 Plus Infinix Smart 6 Plus is one of the best smartphones in the market that is priced at less than 10,000 Rs. It has a lot of features that make it a great choice for anyone looking for a new smartphone. Its camera is one of the best in the market at the price point, and it is powered by the Mediatek Helio G25 Processor. Moreover, the phone comes with a 5000 mAh battery, ensuring that it will last you for an entire day. Specifications: Colour: Tranquil Sea Blue Android version: Android 12 (Go edition) Network service provider: Unlocked for All carriers Cellular technology: 4G

Pros Cons Battery life Only 3 GB RAM Lightweight Camera quality

7. Infinix Hot 12 Play The Infinix Hot 12 Play is a powerful, high-quality device with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has a Unisoc T610 processor and a 13MP + Depth Lens main camera and an 8MP front camera. It has a massive 6000 mAh battery for long-lasting power and extended use. The phone is priced at just ₹9340. The phone's fit, finish, and battery, make it a helpful companion in your daily life. Specifications: OS: Android 11 Screen: 6.82 inch HD+ Display Device interface - primary: Touchscreen Cellular technology: 4G

Pros Cons Design Camera quality Battery life Looks

8. Infinix Hot 11 2022 The Infinix Hot 11 2022 comes in a mesmerizing sunset gold colour. The phone is powered by the UniSoc T610 Processor and has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The primary camera module consists of a 13 MP + 2 MP Depth Lens while the selfie camera is an 8 MP shooter. The phone has a screen size of 6.7 inches with a Full HD+ display. The phone is also available in Aurora Green and Polar Black colours which are equally beautiful. Specifications: Network: Unlocked for all carriers Cellular technology: LTE OS: Android Memory storage capacity: 64 GB Screen size: 6.7 inches

Pros Cons Design Reiterative design Battery Low on performance Unique colour Highly affordable

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Infinix Hot 12 Pro 50 MP dual AI main camera Fast fingerprint scanner Fast charging nfinix Note 11s 5000 mAh battery Full HD+ display 33 W fast charging Infinix Hot 11s Fast charging 90 Hz refresh rate 5000 mAh battery Infinix Note 11 750 NITS brightness FHD+ AMOLED resolution display 50 MP + 2 MP Depth Lens + AI Lens Infinix Note 11s Free Fire Edition 120 Hz refresh rate G96 processor Cinematic dual speakers Infinix Smart 6 Plus Lightweight Battery life Camera quality Infinix Hot 12 Play 6000 mAh battery Good design USB C charging Infinix Hot 11 2022 48MP plus 16 MP front camera Unique colour Turbocharging

Best value for money TheInfinix Note 11 is the best value for money. The phone is priced at just under 14,000 and provides high-end features like an AMOLED display, 5000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, USB C, and an AI lens. The number of features provided are much more compared to other phones on the list. Moreover, it has positive reviews from buyers for its display and great battery life. Best overall The Infinix Note 11s Free Fire Edition is the best among the phones on the list. The phone is packed with several features that make it one of the best options for gaming as well as regular everyday use. For example, the 120 Hz refresh rate can make games perform smoother as well as enhance the video-viewing experience on YouTube and other sites that support high frame-rate videos. Moreover, the phone has cinematic dual speakers that can provide an immersive audio experience while watching movies and playing games. The phone is priced at an affordable price of just ₹13,490. The online reviews of the phone are also positive with users praising the numerous features the phone provides and the affordable pricing which makes it accessible and appealing to youngsters who are generally into gaming and media consumption. How to find the perfect Infinix phone So, you're in the market for a new smartphone. With so many options out there, it can be tough to know where to start. First, consider what you'll be using your smartphone for. If you're a heavy user of social media, you'll want a phone with a good camera and fast internet speeds. If you're more interested in gaming or watching movies, look for a phone with a large screen and powerful processor. Next, think about your budget. There are great smartphones available at all price points, so figure out how much you're willing to spend before you start shopping around. First, decide on a broad range, say phones between 10,000 to 15,000, and then keep narrowing the budget. Then, take some time to research different smartphones and read reviews from other users. You can compare them on Amazon or other websites that offer detailed information and comparison between smartphones. This will help you narrow down your options and find the perfect phone for you. Finally, head on to Amazon and purchase the phone that perfectly meets all your needs. Products price list in table

Sl. No. Infinix mobile phones under 30,000 Price in Rs 1. Infinix Hot 12 Pro 13,999 2. Infinix Note 11s 12,999 3. Infinix Hot 11s 10,420 4. Infinix Note 11 13,749 5. Infinix Note 11s Free Fire Edition 13,490 6. Infinix Smart 6 Plus 8,599 7. Infinix Hot 12 Play 9,340 8. Infinix Hot 11 2022 9,090