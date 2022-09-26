Latest Apple iPhone 4 GB RAM mobile phones you can buy in 2022 By Affiliate Desk

Published on Sep 26, 2022 18:40 IST





Summary: The Apple iPhone is packed with distinctive features that you'd want on your smartphone. It includes a variety of features ranging from the screen to the CPU, camera, and storage at various price points. Take a glance at the following to choose the one that is most suited to your needs.

Best Apple iPhone 4 GB RAM mobile phone

If you're seeking the best Apple iPhone 4 GB RAM mobile phones in India and aren't sure where to start, take a glance at the most recent pricing listing of Apple iPhones, along with their features, advantages, and negatives, so customers can simply compare them before purchasing. The iPhone is just an Apple smartphone with a touch display that combines a desktop computer, iPod, digital camera, and cellular phone. The iPhone runs the Apple operating system of iOS, and the Apple iPhone 13 phone was introduced in 2021, having a maximum storage capacity of 1 TB and a 12 megaPixel camera. List of Apple iPhone 4 GB RAM mobile phones

Apple iPhone 13 Mini (256GB): The iPhone 13 Mini has an innovative dual-camera setup that enables you to capture mesmerising photos with exceptional quality. A more vibrant OLED screen is both more power-saving and simpler to view in direct sunlight. The phone has a long-lasting, water-resistant and dust-resistant structure. Its camera is a significant improvement for taking better photographs and videos. The wide camera captures more light. There is optical image stabilisation through sensor shift and greater clarity in your images' dark areas using the ultra-wide-angle camera. Every day, you'll see a significant increase in battery performance. With up to 19 hours of video viewing on every single battery charge, you will have more time to view, play, and perform more of whatever you enjoy. The A15 Bionic drives graphics-intensive games as well as new camera functions such as cinematic mode. Specifications: Display : 5.4 inch (2340x1080)

5.4 inch (2340x1080) Weight : 140 grams

140 grams Storage capacity : 256GB

256GB Back camera : 12 MP + 12MP

12 MP + 12MP OS : iOS 15

: iOS 15 Colour : Starlight Best features: Excellent camera resolution

Water-resistant

OLED screen

Pros Cons Excellent battery backup There is no tempered glass shielding System with two cameras Lack of 5G connectivity Capable of rapid charging The quality of the selfie camera is poor Charge wirelessly

2. Apple iPhone SE The combination of a stunning 4.7-inch Retina HD screen with the safety and quickness of the biometric scanner results in a dramatically better user experience. The Apple iPhone SE, with its compact and light design, is waterproof for about 30 minutes up to one metre. This phone's extraordinarily quick A15 Bionic processor allows us to run programmes, play games, and perform several other tasks at fast speed. Prepare to see 4K footage with four times the quality of Full HD, and using QuickTake, users can start recording video in capture mode by merely pushing the button. Apple phones are built to protect your security and offer you total access to your information. Specifications: Operating system : IOS

: IOS Processor : A 15 Bionic CPU

A 15 Bionic CPU Rear camera resolution : 12 MP

12 MP Storage capacity : 128 GB

128 GB Colour : Red

Red Display : 4.7 inches Best features: Around 15 hours of video playback

1080p video recording

Pros Cons Waterproofing and IP67 endurance Storage cannot be increased For identity verification, use Touch ID just on the home button. Inadequate selfie camera clarity

3. Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) Using this device's Super Retina XDR screen, you can immerse yourself in a universe of crystal-clear graphics. The A14 Bionic processor in this phone allows for lightning-fast operating speeds. Furthermore, its dual-camera setup, along with combined Night Mode, will enable you to take stunning photos and selfies, even though the lighting is not quite as excellent as you'd like. You may use this smartphone to capture, edit, and playback Dolby Vision videos. In addition, you may effortlessly connect a magnetic cover, wallet, or both to this device. If you would like to watch it on an Apple TV / smart TV, users may also use Airplay. Specifications: OS : IOS 14

IOS 14 Display : 6.1 inches (2532x1170)

6.1 inches (2532x1170) Rear camera resolution : 12 MP

12 MP Storage : 128GB

128GB Colour : Blue Best features: Good battery backup

Smooth gameplay

Pros Cons Good look No 5G connectivity Super Retina XDR display Slightly thicker bezels Good battery storage A telephoto lens is missing. Fingerprint sensor function

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Apple iPhone 13 Mini (256GB) Good camera quality 4.7-inches screen Big display Apple iPhone SE (128 GB) Water-resistant Great camera quality 128GB Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) Excellent storage capacity Long battery life with quick charging

Best value for money Aside from its large display and large battery, this Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) is a low-cost gaming phone. Its little 6.1-inch screen is both beautiful and valuable. With 128GB of storage and the IOS 14 operating system, the Apple iPhone 12 is the phone that offers the best value for your money. This phone's A14 Bionic CPU enables lightning-fast operations. Furthermore, its dual-camera Setup, along with Night Mode, will allow you to snap some amazing shots and selfies even when the lighting isn't quite as good as you'd want. This smartphone can take, edit, and play Dolby Vision videos. Best overall The best overall product on our list is the Apple iPhone 13 mini (256GB), which costs ₹68,990. The Apple iPhone 13 mini (256GB) phone is reasonably priced and comes with a compelling mix of features that make it worthwhile to purchase. The iPhone 13 Mini features a unique dual-camera configuration that allows you to snap stunning photographs. A more colourful OLED screen saves electricity and is easier to see in direct sunlight. It has a durable, water- and dust-resistant construction. More light is captured by the wide camera in this phone. You'll get more detail in the dark portions of your photographs. Every day, you will notice a substantial improvement in battery performance. How to find the ideal Apple iPhone 4 GB RAM mobile phone? iPhones enable us to shop online, pay payments, record movies, play music, and perform various things. Yet, it might be difficult to figure out which Apple iPhone 4 GB RAM mobile phone offers the best value in regards to specifications such as camera quality, battery backup, and even how simple they are to use. You must determine your requirements before selecting any Apple iPhone 4 GB RAM mobile phone . You can perform research to discover more regarding your alternative searches on numerous online retailers.

. You can perform research to discover more regarding your alternative searches on numerous online retailers. To obtain the best Apple iPhone 4 GB RAM mobile phone , compare various model specifications such as RAM, CPU and internal storage. If you wish to capture pictures, consider the camera sensitivity rather than the amount of megapixels.

, compare various model specifications such as RAM, CPU and internal storage. If you wish to capture pictures, consider the camera sensitivity rather than the amount of megapixels. You should also think about the reductions and specials. Finally, choose the plan that best meets your requirements. Products price list

S. No. Product Price 1. Apple iPhone 13 Mini (256GB) Rs. 68,990 2. Apple iPhone SE Rs. 48,900 3. Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) Rs. 50,499

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”