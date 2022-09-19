Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Latest Infinix mobiles under Rs.10,000 you can buy in 2022

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 19, 2022 21:52 IST

Summary:

Wondering about the best Infinix mobile phones under 10,000? End your search here and get the latest details right in your pocket.

Infinix mobiles under Rs.10,000

Mobile phones have become an essential part of life, and you can't imagine your life without them. No matter what they're used for, they are needed to make life smooth.

Since different features and price ranges are available, choosing the best innovative mobile can be tricky. And if you're looking to buy the best Infinix mobile below Rs. 10,000 in India but confused? Look at the latest price list of Infinx mobiles with their features, pros, and cons so you can compare easily before buying them.

Now, it's time to choose the best for you!

1. Infinix Hot 11(2022)

Infinix Hot 11 2022 mobile transforms your gaming experience into an enthusiastic display with a remarkable 17.01 cm (6.7) wide display with 1080x2400 pixels FHD resolution and a Punch Hole screen for graphic-rich visuals. It has a UniSoc T610 Octa-core processor with 12nm FinFET and 1.82 GHz CPU frequency, which offers you an interrupted smartphone performance. The phone also has 4 GB RAM and runs on Android 11, powered by a 5000 mAh battery. Additionally, it packs 64 GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via a micro SD card (up to 1000GB) within a dedicated slot.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.7 inch (1080x2400)
  • Processor: UniSoc T610 Octa-core
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage capacity: 64GB
  • Rear camera resolution: 13 MP
  • Front photo sensor resolution: 8 MP
  • Processor speed: 1.82Ghz
  • Operating system: Android 11
  • Colour: Polar black

Best features:

  • Good camera quality
  • Storage can be expanded up to 1 TB (1000 GB)
  • Full HD display

ProsCons
Good battery backupNo Gorilla glass protection
XOS 7.6 custom UI supportNot having latest Android 12 OS
Side-mounted fingerprint sensor supportNot suitable for gaming and multitasking
FHD tall screen with fair brightness 
Infinix Hot 11 2022 (Polar Black 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
31% off
8,999 12,999
Buy now

2. Infinix Smart 6 Plus

Infinix Smart 6 Plus mobile is loaded with distinct features starting with a 6.28-inch touchscreen display powered by an Octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor. The feature of 3 GB of RAM plus up to 3 GB of virtual RAM makes the user experience flawless. It runs on Android 12 (Go edition) and is powered by a 5000mAh battery. It has an 8MP dual LED flash as a rear camera and a 5MP AI dual LED flash as a front camera setup for selfies. Along with 440 nits of brightness and a contrast ratio of 1200:1, it delivers an excellent video viewing sensation.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.82 inches
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processor
  • Battery: mAh
  • RAM: 2 GB, 3 GB
  • Storage capacity: 32 GB, 64 GB
  • Rear camera resolution: 8 MP
  • Front photo sensor resolution: 5 MP
  • Processor speed: 2 GHz
  • Operating system: Android 12 (Go Edition)
  • Colour: Miracle Black, Tranquil Blue

Best features:

  • Dual LED flash for both cameras
  • Android 12(Go edition)
  • Front corning gorilla glass

ProsCons
Good camera with auto featuresMemory cannot be expanded
Good battery backup 
Infinix Smart 6 Plus (Miracle Black, 3GB RAM 64GB Storage)
16% off
8,399 9,999
Buy now

3. Infinix Hot 12 Play

Infinix Hot 12 Play has a 6.82-inch HD+ Punch Hole display that enables an intriguing visual experience with a narrow bezel advantage. With Unisoc T610 1.8 GHz Octa-core processor, it is worth buying. It has 4GB of RAM and runs on Android 11, powered by a 6,000 mAh battery. The phone has a 13MP+ depth lens rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Moreover, it provides a decent picture quality with 480 nits of brightness and a 500:1 contrast ratio. Additionally, it has a dual 4G SIM slot and standalone SD card that can hold up to 256 GB of data.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.82-inch (720x1640) + Punch hole display
  • OS: Android 11
  • Battery: 6000 mAh
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Rear camera resolution: 13 MP
  • Front photo sensor resolution: 8 MP with LED flash
  • Processor: UniSoc T610 processor
  • Processor speed: 1.82 GHz
  • Colour: Black, Blue Green

Best features:

  • Amazing battery life with fast charging
  • Big display with punch hole

ProsCons
Smart lookSingle speaker
Dedicated SD card slot10W charging support
High battery backup with 6000 mAhStill Android 11 OS
Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner feature 
Infinix HOT 12 Play (Daylight Green, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
26% off
8,900 11,999
Buy now

4. Infinix Smart 6

Infinix Smart 6 has a 6.60-inchHD+ display touchscreen with a resolution of (720x1600) pixels. A drop-notch display that supports a narrow bezel design offers an edge-to-edge view. It runs on Android 11, powered by 5000 mAh. Infinix Smart 6 mobile has a rear camera of 8MP and 5MP as the front camera. It has a MediaTek Helio A22 processor and 4 GB of RAM, which 2 GB RAM is virtual, giving you a jitter-free experience. It also has 64 GB of internal storage that lets you save your precious memory and a lot more.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.60-inch (720x1600)
  • OS: Android 11
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Rear camera: 8 MP
  • Front camera: 5 MP
  • Processor: MTK Helio A22 (12nm) processor
  • Processor speed: 2 GHz
  • Colour: Polar Black, Heart of Ocean, Light Sea Green, Starry Purple

Best features:

  • HD+ Drop notch display with a narrow bezel design
  • 3 slots (2 for Sims + Micro SD card slot)

ProsCons
Amazing battery lifeDecent camera quality
Android 11(Go edition) OS with custom UIHeating issues
Good display panelNot for high-end gaming
Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner  
Infinix Smart 6 (Polar Black, 2GB RAM 64GB Storage)
12% off
7,890 8,999
Buy now

5. Infinix Smart 5A:

Infinix Smart 5A has 6.52 HD+ with a drop-notch display that offers immersive cinematic visuals. Infinix Smart 5A runs on Android 11, powered by a 5,000 mAh battery. An 8MP+Depth Rear camera with triple LED flash and an 8MP AI selfie camera with a dedicated dual-LED flash and an f/2.0 aperture improve the visual experience. It has a MediaTek Helio A20 Quad-core processor to handle multiple operations. It has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, and a dedicated SD card slot that lets you save your precious memory and a lot more.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.52-inch
  • OS: Android 11 (Go edition)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Storage: 32 GB of inbuilt storage
  • Rear camera: 8 MP+Depth
  • Front camera: 8 MP
  • Processor: 12nm Helio 1.8 GHz Quad-Processor
  • Processor speed: 2 GHz
  • Color: Blue

Best features:

  • Dual LED flash on both cameras
  • Fast fingerprint sensor

ProsCons
Big display screenAverage camera performance
Good battery backupBit heavy
Dedicated memory SD card slot 
Infinix Smart 5A (Ocean Wave, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) (X657C)
2% off
7,860 7,999
Buy now

6. Infinix Smart 5

Infinix Smart 5 has 6.82 HD+ with a drop-notch display that offers immersive cinematic visuals. It has a gem-cut texture design with 2.5D glass on the front display. It runs on Android 10 (Go edition), powered by a 6000 mAh Li-ion Polymer battery. Infinix Smart 5 has 13MP AI dual rear camera with f1.8 aperture and an 8MP AI selfie camera with LED flash. It sports a MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processor to handle multiple operations. Infinix Smart 5 has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256 GB. Additionally, it has multi-functions like fingerprint and face-unlock features.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.82-inch
  • OS: Android 10 ( Go edition)
  • Battery: 6000 mAh
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Rear camera: 13 MP + low light sensor
  • Front camera: 8 MP
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G25 processor
  • ProcessorsSpeed: 2 GHz
  • Color: Aegean Blue, Obsidian Black, Morandi Green, Purple

Best features:

  • HD+ Drop notch display with gem cut texture design 2.5D glass
  • Longer battery life

ProsCons
Amazing battery backup supportCannot go full HD+ video
Triple camera with low light sensorNo corning glass protection
Marvelous back-panel 
Infinix Smart 5 Aegean Blue 32 GB (2 GB RAM)
7% off
8,399 8,999
Buy now

7. Infinix Hot 11

Infinix Hot 11S has 6.78 full HD+, a high-resolution punch hole display, and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio for disruptive-free viewing. It runs on Android 11 OS, powered by a 5,000 mAh battery. It has 50MP+2MP+AI Rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera with a dual-LED flash. The smartphone has an Helio G88 Octa-core processor and a 12nm FinFET 2.0 GHz CPU frequency that offers smooth performance.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.78-inch
  • OS: Android 11
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB, 128GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 2MP + AI
  • Front camera: 8 MP
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G88 Octa-core Processor
  • Processor speed: 2 GHz
  • Color: Green wave, Polar black

Best features:

  • Full HD display
  • Amazing camera
  • Good for gaming

ProsCons
Dedicated secondary storageNo corning glass
Dual speakerAverage gaming experience
Full HD displayThe ultra-wide camera is missing
Rear-mounted fingerprint feature 
Infinix Note 11s (Mithril Grey, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
25% off
12,799 16,999
Buy now

Best 3 features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Infinix Hot 11 20226.7-inch FHD+ display with Punch holeUniSoc T610 Octa-core13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera
Infinix Smart 6 Plus6.82-inch display MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core Processor8MP+ depth  rear camera with dual LED flash and 5MP AI dual LED flash front camera
Infinix Hot 12 Play6.82-inch display with Punch holeUniSoc T610 Octa-core13MP rear camera with Quad LED flash and 8MP front camera with LED flash
Infinix Smart 66.6-inch HD + with drop-notch displayMediaTek Helio A22 Processor8MP +depth rear camera and 5MP front camera
Infinix Smart 5A6.52-inch HD + with drop-notch displayMediaTek Helio A20 Quad-core processor8MP + depth rear camera with triple LED flash  and 8MP ZI dual LED flash
Infinix Smart 5Amazing battery with 6,000mAhMediaTek Helio G25 processor13MP rear camera with Low light sensor
Infinix Hot 11SBig display 6.78inchMediaTek Helio processor50MP+2MP+AI rear camera

Best value for money Infinix mobile under Rs. 10,000

Besides the big display and massive battery, the Infinix Hot 11S is budgeted as a gaming phone under Rs. 10,000. Its compact 6.78-inch display has a stunning and highly functional design. Infinix Hot 11S has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage with the processing power of the MediaTek Helio G88 and 2 GHz processor speed. The Infinix Hot 11S offers a desirable deal for the best value for money.

Best overall Infinix mobile under Rs. 10,000

Infinix Hot 12 Play is the latest addition to the budget segment, for Rs.9,500. Starting from the choice of a processor to the display with a punch hole. The set price of the Infinix Hot 12 play phone offers quite an intriguing set of features making it worth buying.

How to find the perfect Infinix mobile under Rs. 10,000?

With so many options available for every budget, choosing the best mobile can be confusing. And if you are looking for Infinix Mobile under Rs. 10,000, these are some things you should keep in mind:

Firstly, make sure the mobile you choose fits your budget. Select the colour that enhances your personality. Compare the prices and features before selecting the best, for example, RAM, processor, camera, memory, etc. Pick the one that satisfies your expectations and budget.

Best Infinix mobile under Rs. 10,000 price list (August 2022)

S.NoMobile phonePrice
1.Infinix Hot 11  (2022)Rs. 9,195
2.Infinix Smart 6 PlusRs. 8,499
3.Infinix Hot 12 PlayRs. 9,500
4.Infinix Smart 6Rs. 7,875
5.Infinix Smart 5ARs. 7,599
6.Infinix Smart 5Rs. 8,490
7.Infinix Hot 11SRs. 10,430

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Washing machines under 20,000: A buying guide
Best home theatres under 5,000: Buying guide
Best earphones under 1,000 in 2022: Affordable, good features make them a hit
Fish oil capsules boost heart, eye and joint health
Buy Infinix 5000 mAh battery phones, and never worry about running out of batter

Latest Infinix Mobiles Under Rs.10,000 You Can Buy in 2022

1. Do Infinix Hot 11S phones overheat issues?

Device overheating is caused by external and internal issues. Hence, if you find the reasons behind why your Infinix Hot 11S mobile is getting so hot, the next step is to detect them. To prevent your device from overheating, opt for uninstalling unused apps and reducing screen brightness whenever possible.

2. Does Infinix Smart 6 Plus have OTG support?

Yes, Infinix Smart 6 Plus has connectivity features like Bluetooth, Wi-fi, Mobile Hotspot, A-GPS, and support USB OTG. If you want to turn it on, navigate to Settings > Connected devices > OTG. Click on the Off/On toggle to activate OTG.

3. Does Infinix Hot 11 2022 have Gorilla glass protection?

Infinix Hot 11 2022 has a 6.7 wide display with full HD+ resolution and a punch hole screen accompanied by a Panda King glass layer protection on the top. It is a highly durable, scratch-resistant glass that guarantees your Infinix device against drops, bumps, etc.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS