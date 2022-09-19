Latest Infinix mobiles under Rs.10,000 you can buy in 2022 By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Wondering about the best Infinix mobile phones under 10,000? End your search here and get the latest details right in your pocket.

Infinix mobiles under Rs.10,000

Mobile phones have become an essential part of life, and you can't imagine your life without them. No matter what they're used for, they are needed to make life smooth. Since different features and price ranges are available, choosing the best innovative mobile can be tricky. And if you're looking to buy the best Infinix mobile below Rs. 10,000 in India but confused? Look at the latest price list of Infinx mobiles with their features, pros, and cons so you can compare easily before buying them. Now, it's time to choose the best for you! 1. Infinix Hot 11(2022) Infinix Hot 11 2022 mobile transforms your gaming experience into an enthusiastic display with a remarkable 17.01 cm (6.7) wide display with 1080x2400 pixels FHD resolution and a Punch Hole screen for graphic-rich visuals. It has a UniSoc T610 Octa-core processor with 12nm FinFET and 1.82 GHz CPU frequency, which offers you an interrupted smartphone performance. The phone also has 4 GB RAM and runs on Android 11, powered by a 5000 mAh battery. Additionally, it packs 64 GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via a micro SD card (up to 1000GB) within a dedicated slot. Specifications: Display: 6.7 inch (1080x2400)

6.7 inch (1080x2400) Processor: UniSoc T610 Octa-core

UniSoc T610 Octa-core Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage capacity: 64GB

64GB Rear camera resolution: 13 MP

13 MP Front photo sensor resolution: 8 MP

8 MP Processor speed: 1.82Ghz

1.82Ghz Operating system : Android 11

: Android 11 Colour: Polar black Best features: Good camera quality

Storage can be expanded up to 1 TB (1000 GB)

Full HD display

Pros Cons Good battery backup No Gorilla glass protection XOS 7.6 custom UI support Not having latest Android 12 OS Side-mounted fingerprint sensor support Not suitable for gaming and multitasking FHD tall screen with fair brightness

2. Infinix Smart 6 Plus Infinix Smart 6 Plus mobile is loaded with distinct features starting with a 6.28-inch touchscreen display powered by an Octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor. The feature of 3 GB of RAM plus up to 3 GB of virtual RAM makes the user experience flawless. It runs on Android 12 (Go edition) and is powered by a 5000mAh battery. It has an 8MP dual LED flash as a rear camera and a 5MP AI dual LED flash as a front camera setup for selfies. Along with 440 nits of brightness and a contrast ratio of 1200:1, it delivers an excellent video viewing sensation. Specifications: Display: 6.82 inches

6.82 inches Processor: MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processor

MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processor Battery: mAh

mAh RAM: 2 GB, 3 GB

2 GB, 3 GB Storage capacity: 32 GB, 64 GB

32 GB, 64 GB Rear camera resolution: 8 MP

8 MP Front photo sensor resolution: 5 MP

5 MP Processor speed: 2 GHz

2 GHz Operating system : Android 12 (Go Edition)

: Android 12 (Go Edition) Colour: Miracle Black, Tranquil Blue Best features: Dual LED flash for both cameras

Android 12(Go edition)

Front corning gorilla glass

Pros Cons Good camera with auto features Memory cannot be expanded Good battery backup

3. Infinix Hot 12 Play Infinix Hot 12 Play has a 6.82-inch HD+ Punch Hole display that enables an intriguing visual experience with a narrow bezel advantage. With Unisoc T610 1.8 GHz Octa-core processor, it is worth buying. It has 4GB of RAM and runs on Android 11, powered by a 6,000 mAh battery. The phone has a 13MP+ depth lens rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Moreover, it provides a decent picture quality with 480 nits of brightness and a 500:1 contrast ratio. Additionally, it has a dual 4G SIM slot and standalone SD card that can hold up to 256 GB of data. Specifications: Display: 6.82-inch (720x1640) + Punch hole display

6.82-inch (720x1640) + Punch hole display OS: Android 11

Android 11 Battery: 6000 mAh

6000 mAh RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 64 GB

64 GB Rear camera resolution: 13 MP

13 MP Front photo sensor resolution: 8 MP with LED flash

8 MP with LED flash Processor: UniSoc T610 processor

UniSoc T610 processor Processor speed: 1.82 GHz

1.82 GHz Colour: Black, Blue Green Best features: Amazing battery life with fast charging

Big display with punch hole

Pros Cons Smart look Single speaker Dedicated SD card slot 10W charging support High battery backup with 6000 mAh Still Android 11 OS Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner feature

4. Infinix Smart 6 Infinix Smart 6 has a 6.60-inchHD+ display touchscreen with a resolution of (720x1600) pixels. A drop-notch display that supports a narrow bezel design offers an edge-to-edge view. It runs on Android 11, powered by 5000 mAh. Infinix Smart 6 mobile has a rear camera of 8MP and 5MP as the front camera. It has a MediaTek Helio A22 processor and 4 GB of RAM, which 2 GB RAM is virtual, giving you a jitter-free experience. It also has 64 GB of internal storage that lets you save your precious memory and a lot more. Specifications: Display: 6.60-inch (720x1600)

6.60-inch (720x1600) OS: Android 11

Android 11 Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Storage: 64 GB

64 GB Rear camera: 8 MP

8 MP Front camera: 5 MP

5 MP Processor: MTK Helio A22 (12nm) processor

MTK Helio A22 (12nm) processor Processor speed: 2 GHz

2 GHz Colour: Polar Black, Heart of Ocean, Light Sea Green, Starry Purple Best features: HD+ Drop notch display with a narrow bezel design

3 slots (2 for Sims + Micro SD card slot)

Pros Cons Amazing battery life Decent camera quality Android 11(Go edition) OS with custom UI Heating issues Good display panel Not for high-end gaming Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

5. Infinix Smart 5A: Infinix Smart 5A has 6.52 HD+ with a drop-notch display that offers immersive cinematic visuals. Infinix Smart 5A runs on Android 11, powered by a 5,000 mAh battery. An 8MP+Depth Rear camera with triple LED flash and an 8MP AI selfie camera with a dedicated dual-LED flash and an f/2.0 aperture improve the visual experience. It has a MediaTek Helio A20 Quad-core processor to handle multiple operations. It has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, and a dedicated SD card slot that lets you save your precious memory and a lot more. Specifications: Display: 6.52-inch

6.52-inch OS: Android 11 (Go edition)

Android 11 (Go edition) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Storage: 32 GB of inbuilt storage

32 GB of inbuilt storage Rear camera: 8 MP+Depth

8 MP+Depth Front camera: 8 MP

8 MP Processor: 12nm Helio 1.8 GHz Quad-Processor

12nm Helio 1.8 GHz Quad-Processor Processor speed: 2 GHz

2 GHz Color: Blue Best features: Dual LED flash on both cameras

Fast fingerprint sensor

Pros Cons Big display screen Average camera performance Good battery backup Bit heavy Dedicated memory SD card slot

6. Infinix Smart 5 Infinix Smart 5 has 6.82 HD+ with a drop-notch display that offers immersive cinematic visuals. It has a gem-cut texture design with 2.5D glass on the front display. It runs on Android 10 (Go edition), powered by a 6000 mAh Li-ion Polymer battery. Infinix Smart 5 has 13MP AI dual rear camera with f1.8 aperture and an 8MP AI selfie camera with LED flash. It sports a MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processor to handle multiple operations. Infinix Smart 5 has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256 GB. Additionally, it has multi-functions like fingerprint and face-unlock features. Specifications: Display: 6.82-inch

6.82-inch OS: Android 10 ( Go edition)

Android 10 ( Go edition) Battery: 6000 mAh

6000 mAh RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Storage: 32 GB

32 GB Rear camera: 13 MP + low light sensor

13 MP + low light sensor Front camera: 8 MP

8 MP Processor: MediaTek Helio G25 processor

MediaTek Helio G25 processor ProcessorsSpeed: 2 GHz

2 GHz Color: Aegean Blue, Obsidian Black, Morandi Green, Purple Best features: HD+ Drop notch display with gem cut texture design 2.5D glass

Longer battery life

Pros Cons Amazing battery backup support Cannot go full HD+ video Triple camera with low light sensor No corning glass protection Marvelous back-panel

7. Infinix Hot 11 Infinix Hot 11S has 6.78 full HD+, a high-resolution punch hole display, and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio for disruptive-free viewing. It runs on Android 11 OS, powered by a 5,000 mAh battery. It has 50MP+2MP+AI Rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera with a dual-LED flash. The smartphone has an Helio G88 Octa-core processor and a 12nm FinFET 2.0 GHz CPU frequency that offers smooth performance. Specifications: Display: 6.78-inch

6.78-inch OS: Android 11

Android 11 Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 64 GB, 128GB

64 GB, 128GB Rear camera: 50MP + 2MP + AI

50MP + 2MP + AI Front camera: 8 MP

8 MP Processor: MediaTek Helio G88 Octa-core Processor

MediaTek Helio G88 Octa-core Processor Processor speed: 2 GHz

2 GHz Color: Green wave, Polar black Best features: Full HD display

Amazing camera

Good for gaming

Pros Cons Dedicated secondary storage No corning glass Dual speaker Average gaming experience Full HD display The ultra-wide camera is missing Rear-mounted fingerprint feature

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Infinix Hot 11 2022 6.7-inch FHD+ display with Punch hole UniSoc T610 Octa-core 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera Infinix Smart 6 Plus 6.82-inch display MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core Processor 8MP+ depth rear camera with dual LED flash and 5MP AI dual LED flash front camera Infinix Hot 12 Play 6.82-inch display with Punch hole UniSoc T610 Octa-core 13MP rear camera with Quad LED flash and 8MP front camera with LED flash Infinix Smart 6 6.6-inch HD + with drop-notch display MediaTek Helio A22 Processor 8MP +depth rear camera and 5MP front camera Infinix Smart 5A 6.52-inch HD + with drop-notch display MediaTek Helio A20 Quad-core processor 8MP + depth rear camera with triple LED flash and 8MP ZI dual LED flash Infinix Smart 5 Amazing battery with 6,000mAh MediaTek Helio G25 processor 13MP rear camera with Low light sensor Infinix Hot 11S Big display 6.78inch MediaTek Helio processor 50MP+2MP+AI rear camera

Best value for money Infinix mobile under Rs. 10,000 Besides the big display and massive battery, the Infinix Hot 11S is budgeted as a gaming phone under Rs. 10,000. Its compact 6.78-inch display has a stunning and highly functional design. Infinix Hot 11S has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage with the processing power of the MediaTek Helio G88 and 2 GHz processor speed. The Infinix Hot 11S offers a desirable deal for the best value for money. Best overall Infinix mobile under Rs. 10,000 Infinix Hot 12 Play is the latest addition to the budget segment, for Rs.9,500. Starting from the choice of a processor to the display with a punch hole. The set price of the Infinix Hot 12 play phone offers quite an intriguing set of features making it worth buying. How to find the perfect Infinix mobile under Rs. 10,000? With so many options available for every budget, choosing the best mobile can be confusing. And if you are looking for Infinix Mobile under Rs. 10,000, these are some things you should keep in mind: Firstly, make sure the mobile you choose fits your budget. Select the colour that enhances your personality. Compare the prices and features before selecting the best, for example, RAM, processor, camera, memory, etc. Pick the one that satisfies your expectations and budget. Best Infinix mobile under Rs. 10,000 price list (August 2022)

S.No Mobile phone Price 1. Infinix Hot 11 (2022) Rs. 9,195 2. Infinix Smart 6 Plus Rs. 8,499 3. Infinix Hot 12 Play Rs. 9,500 4. Infinix Smart 6 Rs. 7,875 5. Infinix Smart 5A Rs. 7,599 6. Infinix Smart 5 Rs. 8,490 7. Infinix Hot 11S Rs. 10,430

