List of best Nokia mobile phones under 7000

Summary: Looking for a phone within a pocket-friendly budget? Browse for Nokia mobile phones under 7000. Whether you love simplicity or are tech savvy, Nokia provides you with both options.

Nokia is renowned for providing 2G, 4G, and 5G phones with top-notch durability, cutting-edge designs, and photographic capabilities. HMD Global is marketing Nokia smartphones as the ones that use the most minimal version of the Android operating system. Nokia is one of the leading companies because of its specific benefits. Nokia phones can be used with less expensive memory cards compared to Sony Ericsson phones. The handsets made by this business also have better battery life. One may browse the internet quickly on these phones because they are built with some of the best technologies. The most recent Nokia devices include HSDPA and mobile broadband technology. Additionally, the screen is bigger than previous phones, allowing users to view high-definition photos and videos. 1. Nokia C01 Plus Utilise the Nokia C01 Plus to make every second count. Comes equipped with an octa-core processor, front and rear HDR cameras, and a brilliant HD+ screen. You'll be connected for a longer period between charges because of the powerful battery and 4G connectivity. With AndroidTM 11 (Go version), you may save data and storage space while getting enhanced privacy and usability. Let's have a look at some of its specifications. Specifications OS: Android 11

RAM storage: 2 GB

Display: LCD screen available

Audio jack: 3.5mm

Connectivity technology: Bluetooth, Wifi, and USB

Batteries: 3000mAh single lithium removable battery

Internal storage: 16 GB/ 32 GB

Network speed (Max): 4G

Sim slot size: Nano

Micro SD card support: 128 GB

Pros Cons Long battery life Heavy body Android stock Limited storage space Available at a pocket-friendly price Less bright display available

2. Nokia 110 4G The Nokia 110 4G is equipped with a 4G VoLTE1 connection, easy-to-use zooming menus and audio Readout aid, wireless and wired FM radio, expandable memory with 32 GB card compatibility, games, and an integrated flashlight and camera, among other futuristic features. This phone offers more than just a stylish appearance; it also offers a variety of useful features. Specifications Some of its specifications are as follows: Display: 1.8-inches QQVGA display

Processor: Symbian series 30 series 30+.

Camera: 0.8 MP

Battery: 1020mAh

RAM: 48MB

Storage: 128MB

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE and bluetooth 5.0

Pros Cons Dual SIM support It takes quite a long time to get fully charged HD voice call support Sometimes images get distorted Pocket-friendly price Display quality low

3. Nokia 6310 TA- 1400 DS The new Nokia 6310 updates the iconic design of the original by adding some fantastic new features like a large curved screen, improved readability, and accessibility, as well as several beloved classic features like a wireless FM radio, an impressive battery that can last for weeks between charges, and, of course, the timeless Snake. Everything is constructed with a durable shell to withstand life's hiccups. Specifications Display: 2.8-inches QVGA display

Processor:Unisoc 6531Fchipset.

Camera: 0.3 MP rear camera

Battery: 1150 mAh

RAM: 8 MB

Storage: 16 MB

Connectivity: GSM

Pros Cons Amazing design Not so good performance, slow Long battery run Bezels are thick Curved display Not up to the mark camera

4. Nokia 105 The Nokia 105 features a robust, modern design that fits well in your grip, and the integrated colour helps hide scratches. While driving, one can enjoy media, sports, and music with the wireless FM radio and without a headset. It also includes pre-installed applications like Snake to keep you entertained, and the long battery life enables you to talk for a long time. Specifications Battery: 800mAH

RAM: 4 MB

Game mode: Snake and other games

Connectivity: Headset not required

Storage: 32 MB, Save up to 2,000 contacts and space for up to 500 SMS messages.

Torch: Built-in torch

Pros Cons Easily fits in pocket and hand 2G networks are supported Can save up to 2000 contacts No bluetooth connectivity Fast charge Low battery capacity

5. Nokia 215 Nokia 215 features a curved back and an easy grip edge. With crystal-clear call quality and multiplayer gaming, experience that 4G confidence. With the longer battery life and renowned Nokia reliability, keep good times going. Browse Facebook, Snake, try-and-buy games, and more to get lost. You've got comfort covered thanks to the large, soft-touch buttons, the easy-grip edge, and the curved back that is made to fit your hand precisely. Specifications Display size: 6.1 cms

Resolution: QVGA

Standby time: Up to 12 days

Connectivity: 5.0 Bluetooth facility

USB: Micro 2.0 USB

Battery: Removable 1150 mAh battery

Internal storage: 128 MB

Operating system: Series 30+

RAM: 64 MB

Pros Cons MicroSD card can be added up to 32 GB It is not water resistant Dual sim 3G connectivity is not available Very lightweight Poor screen resolution

6. Nokia 5310 With the Nokia 5310, you'll never be late. Enjoy the MP3 player and FM radio music, and use the strong twin front-facing speakers to pick up every call. Maintain your connection with a battery life that is reliable every day. And keep it new with a reworked version of a classic. Specifications Battery: 1200 mAh

Connectivity: FM radio (Wireless) with specific music buttons.

Speaker: Two front-facing speakers

MicroSD card: 32 GB

Sim: Dual Sim

Internal Storage: 15 MB

RAM: 8MB

Pros Cons Long battery life Poor quality camera Easy to hold design, lightweight Slow in processing Dual sim along with micro SD card Not water resistant

7. Nokia 8210 Designed for tomorrow, yet inspired by yesterday. In homage to its predecessor, the Nokia 8210 4G offers bolder design principles in various eye-catching colours. The combination of crystal-clear audio, a large display, and an intuitive user interface makes talking and texting simpler. You may keep your favourite music on the built-in MP3 player, and the wireless FM radio allows you to access your preferred channels without a headset. Additionally, a larger battery offers weeks of standby time and extended conversation time, allowing you to shut off with confidence. Specifications Display Size: 7.11

Battery: 1450 mAh

Resolution: QVGA

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Headphone Jack: 3.5mm

Internal Storage: 128 MB

RAM: 48MB

Operating System: S30+

FM: Wired and wireless modes.

Pros Cons Pocket-friendly budget Poor RAM Dual SIM support Very less storage space Wireless radio Operating system is not up to date

Best 3 features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Nokia C01 Plus AndroidTM 11 (Go edition) operating System front and rear HDR cameras, and a brilliant HD+ screen 4G connectivity is available Nokia 110 4G HD Voice Calling option Wireless FM radio 4G connectivity Nokia 6310 TA- 1400 DS Traditional keypad design and a high-quality finish Dual SIM support Pre-loaded games Nokia 105 Robust, modern design that fits well in your grip pre-installed applications like Snake to keep you entertained long battery life enables you to talk for a long time. Nokia 215 Very clear call quality and multiplayer gaming available 5.0 Bluetooth facility the easy-grip edge, and the curved back that is made to fit your hand Nokia 5310 MP3 player and FM radio available Battery life is reliable every day dedicated music buttons and potent dual front-facing speakers Nokia 8210 offers bolder design principles in various eye-catching colours built-in MP3 player a larger battery offers weeks of standby time and extended conversation time

Best value for money When looking for Nokia mobile phones under 7000, the best pocket-friendly phone that one may find is Nokia 105 at just Rs.1448/-. Being the cheapest, it has a dual sim feature too. It has a battery that can work for the whole day so that one can talk over the phone for a long time. Best overall product Talking about the best overall product for Nokia mobile phones under 7000, the only phone that comes to our mind is Nokia C20 Plus. It has an internal storage capacity of 32 GB and 3 GB RAM. It has one of the finest displays and a body with HD resolution. The best modern-day product with a good budget that one can buy is Nokia C20 Plus. How to find the perfect Nokia mobile phone under 7000 The best way to find a Nokia mobile phone under 7000 is to compare some important features. While looking for a budget-friendly phone, one must look at the internal storage and RAM along with the phone's battery life. When one finds a phone fulfilling the basic requirements, one must choose that specific phone. Price list

Name of the phone Price Nokia C01 Plus Rs. 6189/- Nokia C3 Rs. 6979/- Nokia C20 Plus Rs. 6999/- Nokia 105 Rs. 1448/- Nokia 215 Rs. 3249/- Nokia 5310 Rs. 3649/- Nokia 8210 Rs. 3988/-

1. What is the cheapest Nokia mobile phone under 7000? The most affordable Nokia mobile phone under 7000 is Nokia 105. It has an amazing battery life, and one can use two sims in this mobile phone as it provides a dual sim feature. 2. Which Nokia mobile has the best features under 7000? Nokia C20 Plus has the best features under 7000. It has 3GB RAM and a battery life of up to 2 days, enabling you to use it for a long time. 3. What are some of the best features of the Nokia C20 Plus? Nokia C20 Plus has RAM of 3 GB along with 32 GB internal storage space. It supports a MicroSD card of 256 GB and has a V-notch HD+ resolution. 4. What is the price of the Nokia 105? It is one of the cheapest mobile phones Nokia has, and it can fulfil all your basic requirements with its unique features. Nokia 105 is available for Rs.1448/-. 5. What are some of the fantastic features of the Nokia C01 Plus? Nokia C01 Plus has an LCD screen Display. It has a brilliant HD+ screen, which is going to make your experience an amazing one. Because of the powerful battery and 4G connectivity, you'll be connected for an extended period of time between charges.