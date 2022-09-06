List of best Samsung mobile phones under ₹ 7,000 in 2022 By Affiliate Desk

Samsung has been among the top manufacturers when it comes to budget phones. The company offers over 130 unique models, and there are several options for Samsung mobile phones under 7000 that you can opt for. RAM ranges from 4 MB to 1.5 GB at this price. Expect a keypad as a user interface in most models and 800 MAH to 2600 MAH battery backup options. This article shares the five best products to consider among various available options. This list is curated based on the following parameters: considerable software support, decent overall performance, convenience, specifications, and affordability. 1. (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy Grand 2 The first product on the list has a perfect screen size of 5.2 inches with a resolution of 1280 × 720 pixels. It gives a 16M colour support ensuring a great viewing experience. The quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 SoC powers this model. You'll get quick-functioning apps due to its Android 4.3 software version. It's a dual SIM phone with smart features like GPS and a proximity sensor. It is one of the best budget models that the company has launched. Specifications: Screen Size: 5.2 inches Dimensions: 14.7 × 0.9 × 7.5 cm Battery: 2600 mAh RAM: 1.5 GB Device Interface: Touchscreen Talk time: 17 hours Camera: 8 MP Best Features: The device has Bluetooth 4.0 as a standard feature. Thus, users can transmit any kind of data at a speed of 25 Mbps to other devices. It offers an extensive roaming capability with its dual-band WiFi. The in-built music player app is its best feature. You can play any prefered formats; including MP3, MID, OGG, M4A, WAV, WMA, etc.

Pros Cons 8 GB of internal memory plus an expandable memory of 64 GB No support for dual-active SIM mode Multi-touch capacitive touchscreen Average quad-core offering Camera comes with LED flash, touch and autofocus features

2. Samsung Guru 1215 It is a decent Samsung mobile phone that comes with a keypad interface. This mini-size SIM GSM handset is light in weight and is quite easy to operate. The device features MP3 ringtones, FM radio, speed dial, stopwatch/countdown timer, and runs on Samsung Proprietary operating system. The package comes with a battery and charger. Specifications: Screen Size: 1.5 inches Dimensions: 10.8 × 4.5 × 1.4 cm Battery: 800 Mah Battery Type: Lithium Ion RAM: 4 MB Display Technology: LCD Device Interface: Keypad Best Features: The sound during calls is crystal clear even in low network areas. The mobile phone can last up to 3 to 4 days without needing to charge with a standby time of up to 720 hours.

Pros Cons Useful, handy and comfortable to use No USB mini charger port Highly durable Long battery backup

3. Samsung Metro 313 The Samsung Metro 313 is a mobile phone that is small in size. This makes it easy to hold and carry. The package box consists of a travel adapter, stereo headset, user manual, and battery. The mobile set comes with a number of features, including Bluetooth connectivity, a rear camera, video, and music players, FM, dual SIM slots, a 3.5 mm earphone port, and an expandable memory card option. Specifications: Screen Size: 2 inches Battery: 1000 mAh Battery Type: Lithium Ion RAM: 16 MB Resolution: 1280 × 720 Display Technology: LCD Camera: Rear Best Features: In addition to RAM of 16 MB, the device offers an expandable memory of 16 GB. This Samsung mobile phone consists of a VGA camera with a resolution of 176× 144 at 15 fps. Bluetooth connectivity allows you to share a wide variety of files and documents wirelessly within minutes.

Pros Cons Battery backup up to 13 hours Support for only 2G SIMs Features micro SD card that enhances storage and connectivity Average network reception Allows sharing of documents, music, pictures, and videos

4. Samsung Guru 1200 Buyers looking for a simple phone design with modern features should consider this Samsung model. You get a comparatively better grip on the device due to its unique scalloped surface. It features an anti-dust keypad, making it look new even after months of usage. It showcases simple and slim dimensions. Plus, its large full-size screen offers a great viewing experience. It features a 4-way navigation key, an in-built torch, an alphanumeric keypad, 2G network support, and a music player. Specifications: Screen Size: 1.52 inches Dimensions: 1.4 × 4.6 × 10.8 cm Battery: 800 mAh Battery Standby: 800 hours RAM: 153 MB Resolution: 128 × 128 pixels Phone Talk Time: 520 minutes Best Features: The keypad embeds a high-functioning 4-way navigation key which provides centralised control on the navigation of most used apps or functions on the phone. The device is outfitted with a number of pleasant-sounding ringtones that you can set up to notify messages and incoming calls. Its large full-size screen is one of the most appealing features. Users enjoy an enhanced viewing experience.

Pros Cons Smooth screen navigation Voice clarity during calls is low Provides clear sounding tones Buttons might not work properly after the warranty period is over It has an embedded safety feature of torch light Unable to export and import contacts seamlessly

5. Samsung Guru Music 2 315 The keypad interface phone showcases a vibrant display with decent screen size. Its design is sleek and compact, making its overall look attractive. This particular device can store over 3000 MP3 songs added with an expandable memory of 16 GB. Samsung Guru Music 2 features an FM radio with high-quality sound, Bluetooth connectivity, and a well-functioning MP3 player. It provides a micro USB port and supports a microSD card. Specifications: Screen Size: 2 inches Battery: 800 mAh RAM: 4 MB Main Display: TFT Resolution: 128 × 160 CPU Speed: 208 MHz USB Version: 2.0 Best Features: The mobile phone can work for over two years without causing any issues while operating it. If taken well-care of, the model can last even longer without needing any additional service by the brand. The sound quality of the speaker is amazing as it gives clear sound, making it a good device for tuning into the FM and its built-in music player. The device's network service provider is open for all carriers. Users can operate the phone with any SIM service with no issues in network reception.

Pros Cons Has a powerful loudspeaker The mobile phone does not have an effective still resolution Advanced MP3 player is provided Large-sized 5.08 cm screen provides good viewing experience

Price of Samsung mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price Samsung Galaxy Grand 2 Rs. 6,999 Samsung Guru 1215 Rs. 1,695 Samsung Metro 313 Rs. 2,999 Samsung Guru 1200 Rs. 1,299 Samsung Guru Music 2 315 Rs. 2,499

Best 3 featurescomparison

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Display features Device interface Special feature Samsung Galaxy Grand 2 Wireless Touchscreen GPS Samsung Guru 1215 Wireless Keypad MP3 Samsung Metro 313 Wireless Keypad Dual SIM Samsung Guru 1200 Wireless Keypad Alphanumeric keypad Samsung Guru Music 2 315 Wireless Keypad MP3

Best value for money Among all the options, Samsung Galaxy Grand 2 offers the best value for your money. It is considerable quality-wise as it comes with a number of smart features like GPS, gyro and proximity sensors, Bluetooth 4.0 etc. The phone delivers above-average software (Android Version 4.3) performance. Among other advantages of this model outweigh its cons, especially at this price range. Best overall product Samsung Metro 313 can be considered the best overall choice in the list compiled above. It fulfills the requirements of a mobile phone user—for example, smooth functioning of apps, good display, smart connectivity, etc. In terms of appearance, this model is simple yet has a modern touch with a slim build. The phone is easy to handle and carry. It has a good storage capacity, a long-lasting battery, added with camera features that contribute to making it a good purchase. How to find the best Samsung mobile phones under ₹7,000 in 2022? Every Samsung mobile phone has its own set of advantages and drawbacks. For finding the best product, make sure to consider your needs, expectations, and budget. Factors like RAM, ROM, GPU, processor, battery type and backup, provided ports, display, operating system, and storage are to be carefully assessed. Ensure to check for the processing speed that’s expressed in terms of GHz in the specification. A higher value in GHz assures that the mobile phone is faster and quick to function. Aside from this, the phone’s specifications must be checked directly through the official website of the product to ensure correct information.