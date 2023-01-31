Looking for best Firebolt smartwatches for kids and teens? Here's a list

Firebolt smartwatches are a good option to monitor day-to-day routine and health parameters.

A smartwatch is a computing device that looks like a wristwatch or other timepiece. Many smartwatches are Bluetooth-capable in addition to telling time. The watch is transformed into a wireless Bluetooth adaptor that can extend the capabilities of the wearer's smartphone to the watch. The watch's interface allows the wearer to initiate and answer phone calls, read emails and text messages, obtain weather updates, listen to music, compose email and text messages, and ask a digital assistant a question. Different smartwatches serve different purposes as independent gadgets. Some smartwatches, for instance, gather information about the user's health by tracking the user's heart rate. Some give the wearer driving or walking directions using GPS data from the Global Positioning System (GPS). In the field of audio and wearables, Firebolt is a well-known Indian brand. Fire-Bolt, which was founded in 2015, has been recognised as the indisputable market leader for smartwatches both domestically and globally. The brand became the fastest-growing smartwatch brand in Q3 2021, according to the most recent Counterpoint Research study, after registering an astounding 394% quarter-on-quarter growth. The two companies with the fastest-expanding smartwatch markets globally over the specified timeframe were Fire-Bolt and Apple. Fire-Boltt is currently the biggest brand in India when it comes to smartwatches, according to both IDC and Counterpoint Research surveys. Product list 1. Fire-Boltt Phoenix SmartWatch with Bluetooth Calling Fire-Boltt Phoenix allows you to make and receive calls directly from your watch using the built-in speaker and microphone. This smartwatch has a dial pad, the ability to check recent calls, and the ability to sync your phone's contacts. You can properly track every action with this firebolt smartwatch and activity tracker. It helps you keep records of your calories, steps, and much more while on your fitness journey. Specifications Price: Rs.1,799 Brand: Fire-Boltt Style: Modern Colour: Black Screen Size: 1.3 Inches Shape: Round Age Range (Description): 13 - 65 Compatible Devices: iPhone, Tablet, Smartphone, Android

Pros Cons Can play games The screen is not scratch resistant Affordable

2. Fire-Boltt Visionary 1.78" AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch: This is one of the best firebolt smartwatches. Fire-Boltt Visionary's built-in speaker and microphone let you make and take calls directly from your wristwatch. In addition, this smartwatch's dial pad feature lets you access previous calls and sync contacts from your phone. The Fire-Boltt Visionary sports a 1.78" AMOLED Display with the Always On feature and a high-end 368*448 Pixel Resolution. The AMOLED offers top-notch performance. In addition, it is one of the safest display technologies ever created and is thinner, lighter, flexible, and versatile. Specifications Price: Rs.3,999 Model Name: Visionary Style: Modern Screen Size: 1.78 Inches Shape: Square Age Range (Description): 13 - 65 Compatible Devices: Tablet, Smartphone

Pros Cons Comes with calculator AI voice assistant does not work properly Nice design

3. Fire-Boltt Smartwatch Brand Ring with SpO2: A ring Bluetooth calling smartwatch lets you place and receive calls right from your wrist through the watch's integrated speaker and microphone. The dial pad, recent call option, and contact syncing capabilities of this timepiece are included. The smartwatch monitors your blood oxygen saturation in real-time and continuously monitors your heart rate. Additionally, it tracks your sleep and your exercise. This smartwatch has an integrated speaker that enables you to listen to your favourite music without taking out your phone. Specifications Price: Rs.2,499 Brand: Fire-Boltt Model Name: Ring Colour: Black Screen Size: 1.7 Inches Shape: Square

Pros Cons Gives information about the weather Does not have the option of 'Always on display Remote control camera

4. Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus 1.83" Smart Watch: The 46.48mm (1.83-inch) HD display makes the display clear and true-to-life, with brilliant colours ensuring smooth readability and making the watch stunning to look at as when you first laid eyes on it. You can speak to the smartwatch and give commands using the built-in voice assistant. The smartwatch can provide near-accurate SpO2 and heart rate readings thanks to modern technology and the HRS chipset. In addition, this small health device monitors your sleep to guarantee that you appear radiant and fresh every day. Specifications Price: Rs.1,799 Brand: Fire-Boltt Model Name: Ninja Call Pro Colour: Black Screen Size: 1.83 Inches Shape: Square

Pros Cons Nice display Does not support Alexa Cheap and best

5. Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max 1.5 inches The Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max has a distinctive 1.5" Full Touch Screen that provides a comprehensive capacitive and responsive touch interface for easy control. Flaunt your flair on any occasion with over 200+ Cloud Watch Faces. The smartwatch can track 20 different activities, ensuring that no sweat is wasted. In addition, the Fire-Boltt ninja 2 max Smartwatch features dynamic heart rate monitoring and real-time, round-the-clock SPO2 and blood oxygen tracking. Specifications Price: Rs.1,499 Brand: Fire-Boltt Model Name: Ninja 2 Max Style: 1.5" Colour: Rose Gold Screen Size:1.5 Inches

Pros Cons Touch screen Does not have a screen protector Affordable

6. Fire-Boltt Gladiator 1.96" Biggest Display Smart Watch: The largest 1.96" display in the industry makes everything on the screen larger while offering a crisp 240*282 pixel resolution. This watch tracks each action more closely, keeps statistics every day, and compares the past seven days' worth of data to determine your greatest performance. In addition, it gives you multiple notifications to stay connected; activate all of the social notifications on your watch to ensure you never miss crucial updates, birthdays, or messages from special ones. Specifications Price: Rs.3,999 Brand: Fire-Boltt Model Name: Gladiator Style: Modern Colour: Black Screen Size: 1.96 Inches Shape: Square

Pros Cons Rotating button Quite expensive HD mic

7. Fire-Boltt Dazzle Plus 1.83" Smartwatch: The 1.83" HD Full Touch Display of the Fire-Boltt Dazzle Plus allows for smooth swipes and excellent vision. A high resolution of 240×284 pixels is used for the greatest possible display experience. This smartwatch has 60 sports modes for tracking. To evaluate your performance, keep a record of everything you do and compare it to the past. Count the distance travelled, calories burnt, and steps. This smartwatch is waterproof and resistant to dust, spills, and rainfall. Specifications Price: Rs.1,399 Brand: Fire-Boltt Model Name: Dazzle Style: Modern Colour: Black Screen Size: 1.83 Inches

Pros Cons LCD Doesn't have a calling option Support pedometer

8. Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Smartwatch The Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 smartwatch features a 43mm HD display with enhanced UX/UI, 60 sports modes to track any type of activity throughout the day, SpO2 health monitoring, smart notifications to rapidly answer any urgent calls or messages, and built-in games to play when you have free time. This smartwatch is also sweatproof and can tolerate spills, dust, and rain. Specifications Price: Rs. 1,299 Brand: Fire-Boltt Model Name: Ninja 3 Style: Modern Colour: Black Screen Size: 1.69 Inches

Pros Cons Good battery life Doesn't have an inbuilt speaker Pocket-friendly

9. Fire-Boltt Infinity 1.6" Round Display Smart Watch The largest 1.6" round display available, with a high resolution of 400*400 pixels spanning every edge and delivering a crystal-clear view. You can even choose to have the display on at all times. With an Advanced Bluetooth Chipset, this timepiece is designed to give you the greatest Bluetooth calling experience possible. You can also take advantage of HD calls via this watch. In addition, this smartwatch offers 300+ unique sports modes to track data and record performance. Specifications Price: Rs.4,999 Brand: Fire-Boltt Model Name: Infinity Style: Modern Colour: Black Screen Size: 1.6 Inches

Pros Cons Always on display Doesn't have a GPS Inbuilt memory

10. Fire-Boltt Ring Plus 1.91" Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch: With the built-in speaker and microphone of the Fire-Boltt Ring Plus Bluetooth calling smartwatch, you can place and receive calls right from your wrist. This smartwatch has a dial pad, the ability to check recent calls, and syncs contacts with your phone. The smartwatch monitors your heart rate continuously and measures your blood oxygen saturation in real-time. Additionally, it tracks your sleep and exercise. Specifications Price: Rs.3,499 Brand: Fire-Boltt Model Name: Ring Style: Modern Colour: Black Screen Size: 1.91 Inches

Pros Cons Water-resistant Quite expensive Lightweight

Price of smartwatches at a glance:

Product Price Fire-Boltt Phoenix SmartWatch with Bluetooth Calling Rs.1,799 Fire-Boltt Visionary 1.78' AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch ₹ 3,999 Fire-Boltt Smartwatch Brand Ring with SpO2 Rs.2,499 Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus 1.83' Smart Watch Rs.1,799 Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max 1.5 inches Rs,1,499 Fire-Boltt Gladiator 1.96' Biggest Display Smart Watch Rs,3,999 Fire-Boltt Dazzle Plus 1.83' Smartwatch Rs.1,399 Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Smartwatch Rs.1,299 Fire-Boltt Infinity 1.6' Round Display Smart Watch Rs.4,999 Fire-Bolt Ring Plus 1.91' Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch Rs.3,499

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Fire-Boltt Phoenix SmartWatch with Bluetooth Calling Water-resistant Gives accurate steps count Integration with Google fit Fire-Boltt Visionary 1.78' AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch Multifunction crown button With this firebolt smartwatch and activity tracker, you can properly track every action. The AMOLED display is awesome Fire-Boltt Smartwatch Brand Ring with SpO2 Sports mode Amazing sound quality Touch screen Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus 1.83' Smart Watch User friendly Lightweight Can play games Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max 1.5 inches Always on display Sleep tracking Track heart rate Fire-Boltt Gladiator 1.96' Biggest Display Smart Watch Multiple watch faces Bigger screen Brighter display Fire-Boltt Dazzle Plus 1.83' Smartwatch Heart rate tracking SpO2 Monitoring Inbuilt speaker and mike Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Smartwatch Inbuilt Social Media Notifications Water-resistant Compatible with Android and iOS Fire-Boltt Infinity 1.6' Round Display Smart Watch TWS connection Voice assistant Water-resistant Fire-Bolt Ring Plus 1.91' Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch Metallic body Built-in games Bigger screen

Best overall product The Fire Boltt Visionary is the best item on our list of India's top Fire Boltt smartwatches. With a 1.78-inch AMOLED display, this smartwatch has great Bluetooth calling capabilities. The Fire Boltt Visionary has 4GB of internal storage, allowing you to save tunes on the watch. Additionally, there are more than 300 sports modes available for use. Your health-related vitals, such as SpO2, stress level, heart rate, menstrual cycle, etc., may be monitored with the help of the wristwatch, which also serves as a fantastic activity tracker. The Fire Boltt Visionary can also survive things like mud, sweat, sand, and water. The functionality of this smartwatch's AI Voice Assistance allows you to manage the watch with your voice is its USP. Best value for money According to our ranking, the Fire Boltt Ninja 3 max is one of India's top Fire Bolt smartwatches. With outstanding features, this smartwatch costs only Rs. 1,299. The Bluetooth calling facility is not available here, though. But once you connect the Fire Bolt Ninja 3 to your smartphone, you can enjoy smart notifications. The Fire Boltt Ninja's battery life is excellent, and it allows the watch to function for up to seven days. The 60 Sports mode also aids in maintaining your level of fitness. How to find the perfect firebolt Smartwatch? The most crucial step before purchasing a smartwatch is ensuring your smartphone is compatible with it. Choose the smartwatch with the best appearance if you care about the device's appearance, which you probably do, and the most important thing is the battery life.