Home / Shop Now / Electronics / Memory cards: Storing vast number of photos and music files just got easy
electronics

Memory cards: Storing vast number of photos and music files just got easy

Having a memory card, that safely stores all multimedia files, in your smartphone increases the efficiency of your phone manifold. 
Now, store and transfer pictures and music files without a concern. (Pexels)
Updated on Nov 26, 2021 07:20 PM IST
ByNivedita Mishra

Smartphones are synonymous with modern-day living. Not just professionals, college-goers, housewives or retired people - nearly anyone you know has a smartphone today. A phone like this is not merely a device to receive and make calls, it is about enjoying a multimedia experience in a small device. 

Clicking pictures, making videos, storing and listening to your favourite songs, watching movies to playing games, a smartphone can be a play tool and an entertainment device like none other. Sadly, such heavy multimedia use needs a lot of space to store them. That, in turn, puts a burden on its computing capabilities. Hence, the need to free up space.

In smart devices like smartphones, a memory card is just the right tool. It is commonly used in small and portable devices such as a smartphone. Interestingly, a memory card can also be used in other consumer electronic devices such as televisions, portable game devices, printers, DVD recorders and digital camera. 

Some of the top brands are now available online. Take a look:

1) Samsung EVO Plus 64GB microSDXC UHS-I 100MB/s Full HD & 4K UHD Memory Card with Adapter 

This card is available online in various sizes including 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 32 GB. There are two variants available too - EVO Plus 2020 and EVO Plus (both have different prices). This card works on cellphones, smartphones, Android tablets, tablet PCs and more.

 

Some features:1) Up to 100MB/s transfer speed with UHS-I interface2) 10-year limited warranty3) Comes with a full size adapterPrice (EVO Plus 64GB): MRP: 1,899.00Price: 845.002) SanDisk Ultra microSD UHS-I Card 64GB

This card comes in different RAM sizes including 64 GB, 1 TB, 32 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB. It is ideal for android smartphones and tablets and MIL (mirrorless camera) cameras. Some features:1) Read speed: 120 Megabytes Per Second2) Load apps faster with A1-rated performancePrice (64GB):MRP: 1,300.00Price: 608.003) HP 32GB Class 10 MicroSD Memory Card

This card comes in four RAM sizes including 32 GB, 16 GB, 64 GB and 128 GB.  It is ideally suited for the tablets, PCs, smartphones and other mobile devices. Some features:1) Read speed: 10 Megabytes Per Second2) Can store and transfer mobile content across devices including photos, music and movies for entertainment or apps and e-books for school or work.3) Class 10, UHS-I, U1 memory card with adapterPrice (32GB):MRP: 1,600.00Price: 387.00At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. 

 

 

Topics
gadget
