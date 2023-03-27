Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Mi phones for photography: Top 5 picks for picture-perfect shots

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 27, 2023 16:01 IST

Summary:

Discover the top 5 Mi phones with high-quality cameras for breathtaking photography. From Mi 11X Pro 5G to Xiaomi 11i 5G, we've got you covered.

Mi phones are particularly good for those of us who love taking pictures.

In the modern world, we all enjoy capturing special moments and preserving them. We can now more directly access these moments without needing to lug around a bulky camera thanks to cell phones. Mi phones are renowned for having excellent cameras that produce clear, detailed photographs. These are our top ten recommendations for Mi phones for photographers.

Product list

1. Mi 11X Pro 5G

The beautiful 6.67” AMOLED dot display, which has a 120Hz refresh rate and makes everything look flawless, is what you notice initially. Also, the screen is HDR10+ certified, providing rich colors and breathtaking clarity. Nevertheless, the camera configuration, which features a triple-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP super macro sensor, is equally great. In terms of performance, this device is equipped with the Snapdragon 888 5G octa-core processor. It features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage and comes with a battery of 4520mAh capacity with 33W fast charger support.

Specifications:

  • Brand: MI
  • Model Name: Mi 11X Pro
  • Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers
  • OS: MIUI 12, Android 11.0
  • Cellular Technology: 5G

Pros

Cons

Impressive camera

No wireless support

Amazing display

MI 11X Pro 5G (Cosmic Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 888 | 108MP Camera | 120Hz E4 AMOLED | 6 Month Free Screen Replacement for Prime
4 (4,601)
17% off
39,999 47,999
Buy now

2. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

The MI flagship, 5G enabled Snapdragon 888 chipset, has a 5nm fab process, paired with LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage, ensuring seamless multitasking. The 6.67" FHD+ AMOLED display, with 120 Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ certification, and Corning Gorilla Victus protection, delivers vivid pictures and faster touch response. The phone's 108MP HM2 sensor, 8MP Ultra-Wide sensor, and 5MP TeleMacro sensor ensure flawless photography and 8K video recording, with easy-to-use modes for pro-grade images. The dual speakers with Sound by Harman Kardon, Dolby Atmos, and Hi-Res certifications provide a great sound experience. The phone supports 120W HyperCharge technology, fully charging the 5000mAh battery in just 17 minutes.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Xiaomi
  • Model Name: 11T Pro
  • Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers
  • OS: Android 11 MIUI 12.5
  • Cellular Technology: 5G, 4G LTE

Pros

Cons

Quality camera

Slightly expensive

Responsive display

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone (Celestial Magic, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) |SD 888|120W HyperCharge|Segment's only Phone with Dolby Vision+Dolby Atmos
4.1 (6,043)
26% off
38,999 52,999
Buy now

3. Mi 11X

Featuring a 48 MP triple rear camera with 8MP ultra-wide and 5MP super macro, you can capture every scene just the way you want it. And for the perfect selfie, the 20 MP front camera is unbeatable! But the camera isn't the only thing that's amazing about this phone - the 120Hz high refresh rate 6.67” FHD+ (1080x2400) AMOLED Dot display is amazing, with a 16.9 screen that's perfect for streaming movies, browsing the web, and more. And with a 2.76mm ultra tiny punch hole, HDR 10+ support, 360Hz touch sampling, and MEMC technology, this display is designed to impress.

Specifications:

  • Brand: MI
  • Model Name: Mi 11X
  • Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers
  • OS: MiUI 12.5 based on Android 11
  • Cellular Technology: 5G

Pros

Cons

Nice camera

Expensive

Smooth display

Mi 11X Cosmic Black 6GB RAM 128GB ROM Storage 5G | SD 870 | DisplayMate A+ rated 120Hz E4 AMOLED | 48MP Sony sensor
4.1 (27,869)
12% off
29,999 33,999
Buy now

4. Redmi Note 11T 5G

This smartphone features a 90Hz FHD+ (1080 x 2400) AdaptiveSync Display and is a visual treat, with vibrant colours and smooth scrolling, measuring 6.57" and boasting a 20:9 aspect ratio. And the camera is nothing short of amazing - the 50MP AI dual camera captures every detail in stunning clarity, while the 8MP front camera is perfect for selfies and video calls. With this phone, you'll never miss a moment, whether you're capturing memories with friends or just snapping a quick selfie on the go.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Redmi
  • Model Name: Redmi Note 11T 5G
  • OS: Android 11 MIUI 12.5
  • Cellular Technology: 5G
  • Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

Pros

Cons

Quality camera

A bit lag in performance

Decent chipset

Redmi Note 11T 5G (Stardust White, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM) | Dimensity 810 5G | 33W Pro Fast Charging | Charger Included | Additional Exchange Offers| Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
4.1 (33,465)
20% off
18,499 22,999
Buy now

5. Xiaomi 11i 5G

A robust MediaTek Dimensity 920 CPU, integrated with this Mi smartphone, offers fluid performance even when multitasking. You can store a lot of stuff, including pictures, videos, and applications, on a device with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM without having to worry about running out of room. You can save even more data on the gadget because it has an expandable memory of up to 1 TB. A 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display guarantees a captivating viewing experience. The gadget has a 16MP front camera for taking excellent selfies and a 108MP back camera for taking photos with a ton of clarity and great detail. A 5160mAh Li-Polymer battery powers the smartphone and offers a long battery life.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Xiaomi
  • Model Name: 11i
  • Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers
  • OS: Android 11.0
  • Cellular Technology: 5G

Pros

Cons

Good camera quality

Lacks wireless charging

Powerful processor

Xiaomi 11i 5G (Purple Mist, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
4 (48)
27% off
23,250 31,999
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Mi 11X Pro 5G108MP triple-camera setupSnapdragon 888 5G+ chipsetMIUI 12
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5GAMOLED display108MP triple-camera configurationMIUI 12.5
Mi 11X120Hz refresh rate48MP triple-camera setupMIUI 12.5
Redmi Note 11T 5G90Hz refresh rate50MP AI dual camera setupMIUI 12.5
Xiaomi 11i 5GMediaTek Dimensity 920 SoCAndroid 11.0108MP back camera

Best overall product

The Mi 11X Pro 5G is regarded as one of the best products overall because of its top-notch features and characteristics. It has a potent Snapdragon 888 5G+ chipset, which offers outstanding performance and speed. A spectacular viewing experience is provided by the 6.67-inch AMOLED display's 120Hz refresh rate, which features vibrant colours and excellent contrast. Photos taken with the 108MP back camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle, and a 5MP macro lens provide superb detail and clarity. Moreover, the device has a 20MP front camera for taking detailed selfies. Long-lasting battery life is provided by the 4,520mAh battery, which also allows quick charging.

Best value for money

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is regarded as the device with the best overall value since it provides premium features at a competitive price. A MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, which provides quick and fluid performance, comes under the hood. An immersive viewing experience is provided by the 6.6-inch 90Hz FHD+ display. The smartphone has a camera, which includes a 50MP dual-camera configuration that produces exceptional images with excellent clarity and detail. Selfies taken with the 16MP front camera are crisp and clear. A 5,000mAh battery that offers substantial battery life and supports 33W Pro Rapid charging is included with the device. This Mi phone price is Rs.18,499. Hence, this Redmi Note 11T 5G is considered to be the best value for money in its category.

How to find the perfect Mi phone for photography?

You should first decide your requirements and finances before searching for Mi phones for photography. Xiaomi sells devices with a range of camera configurations, each with its advantages. These configurations include single, dual, triple, and quad cameras. Take into account the number of megapixels, sensor size, and aperture as these variables are vital in influencing picture quality.

The size and quality of the screen should also be taken into account because they affect how easily photographs can be seen and edited. While photography can be battery-intensive, battery life and fast charging abilities are also crucial considerations to take into account.

Finally, to gain a notion of the camera quality of the smartphone in various lighting circumstances, look at the reviews and analyze camera samples. Always keep in mind that the ideal Mi phone for photography depends on the wants and demands of the user. You can choose the ideal one for your photography requirements and snap great images like a pro by keeping these points in mind.

Product Price
MI 11X Pro 5G (Cosmic Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 888 | 108MP Camera | 120Hz E4 AMOLED | 6 Month Free Screen Replacement for Prime ₹ 39,999
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone (Celestial Magic, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) |SD 888|120W HyperCharge|Segment's only Phone with Dolby Vision+Dolby Atmos ₹ 38,999
Mi 11X Cosmic Black 6GB RAM 128GB ROM Storage 5G | SD 870 | DisplayMate A+ rated 120Hz E4 AMOLED | 48MP Sony sensor ₹ 29,999
Redmi Note 11T 5G (Stardust White, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM) | Dimensity 810 5G | 33W Pro Fast Charging | Charger Included | Additional Exchange Offers| Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free! ₹ 18,499
Xiaomi 11i 5G (Purple Mist, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 23,250

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Mobiles Gadgets
RELATED STORIES
5 best ceiling fans to keep you cool during hot summer months in 2023
Listen up gamers! Check out 10 affordable headphones for mobile gaming
7 best Bajaj mixer grinders: Shopper's guide
iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Which Apple flagship is best for you?
10 best boAt Bluetooth earphones for vloggers

Our top 5 picks for picture-perfect shots

What are the top 5 Mi phones with high-quality cameras for photography?

The top 5 Mi phones with high-quality cameras for photography are Mi 11X Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Mi 11X, Redmi Note 11T 5G, and Xiaomi 11i 5G.

What is the camera resolution on these Mi phones?

There are devices with 108MP primary sensors and others with 64MP or 48MP primary sensors in terms of camera resolution. 

Do these Mi phones have a front camera?

Yes, all of these Mi phones have a front camera, ranging from 16MP to 20MP.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS