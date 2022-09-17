Sign out
Micromax 4000 mAh battery phones: Our top picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 17, 2022 23:29 IST

Micromax is one of the few Indian smartphone manufacturers still making smartphones regularly. We have compiled a list of the best Micromax 4000 mAh battery phones. Our exclusive guide will help you make an informed purchase decision.

Since it was founded about a decade ago, Micromax has been at the forefront of removing obstacles to the widespread adoption of cutting-edge technology in India by making previously inaccessible advancements available at affordable prices. With the assistance of this detailed guide, you can choose which Micromax phone is ideal for you to purchase according to your budget constraints. Our suggestions are backed by in-depth research and analysis, including head-to-head comparisons and real user reviews. We list the best Micromax 4000 mAh battery phones to present your options. Each phone on this list has 4000 mAh or higher battery capacity.

1. Micromax in Note 1 (4GB/ 128GB)

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.67-inch IPS LCD panel with oleophobic coating
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G85
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • ROM: 128GB
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Rear camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 5 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 2 MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor
  • Front camera: 16 MP (f/2.0)
  • Fast charging: Yes, 18W

ProsCons
Decent performanceLacks support for Gorilla glass or any kind of display protection
Stock Android Mediocre camera performance but at par with other brands in its price segment
5000 mAh batteryUnoptimised UI/UX
Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM. 128GB Storage), (E7746)
2. Micromax Infinity N11

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.19-inch IPS LCD panel
  • Processor: Mediatek Helio P22
  • RAM: 2GB
  • ROM: 32GB
  • Battery: 4000 mAh
  • Rear camera: 13 MP with PDAF, 5 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor
  • Front camera: 8 MP (1080p)
  • Fast charging: No

ProsCons
Great battery backupLack of accompanying accessories 
Fast fingerprint sensorInsufficient RAM
Solid build qualityUnderpowered processor
Micromax Infinity N11 N8216, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage
12,999
3. Micromax in Note 1 ( 4GB/64GB)

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.67-inch IPS LCD panel with oleophobic coating
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G85
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • ROM: 64 GB
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Rear Camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 5 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 2 MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor
  • Front camera: 16 MP (f/2.0)
  • Fast charging: Yes, 18W

ProsCons
Decent performanceLacks support for gorilla glass or any kind of display protection
Stock Android Mediocre camera performance but at par with other brands in its price segment
5000 mAh batteryUnoptimised UI/UX
Micromax Infinity N11 N8216, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage
12,999
4. Micromax in 2C

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.52-inch IPS LCD panel with 420 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor: Unisoc T610
  • RAM: 3 GB
  • ROM: 32 GB
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Rear camera: 8 MP wide angle lens with AF, VGA depth sensor
  • Front camera: 5 MP with AF
  • Fast charging: No

ProsCons
Elegant designPoor camera quality
Stock Android Lacks a fingerprint sensor
Great battery backupLow RAM and storage options
Micromax in 2C (Brown, 32 GB)  (3 GB RAM)
29% off
7,475 10,499
5. Micromax in 2B

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.52-inch IPS LCD panel with 400 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor: Unisoc T610
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • ROM: 64 GB
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Rear camera: 13 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor
  • Front camera: 5 MP (f/2.2)
  • Fast charging: No

ProsCons
Refreshed designLow peak brightness
Stock AndroidPoor camera quality
Decent battery backupLacks support for fast charging
Micromax in 2B (Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
19% off
8,499 10,499
6. Micromax in 1B

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.52-inch IPS LCD panel with 400 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor: MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • ROM: 64 GB
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Rear camera: 13 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor
  • Front camera: 8 MP (f/2.0)
  • Fast charging: No

ProsCons
Fresh designBuggy software experience 
USB Type-C chargingDisplay quality could use some improvement 
Stock AndroidUnderpowered processor
Micromax in 1b (Blue, 64 GB)  (4 GB RAM)
19% off
8,499 10,499
7. Micromax in 1

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.52-inch IPS LCD panel with 400 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor: MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • ROM: 64 GB
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Rear camera: 13 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor
  • Front camera: 8 MP (f/2.0)
  • Fast charging: No

ProsCons
Decent camerasUnderpowered processor
Stock Android Slow shutter speeds and buggy camera experience
5000 mAh battery Bland design
(Renewed) Micromax in 1 4/64 Purple
Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Micromax in Note 1 ( 4GB/64GB)MediaTek Helio G85 processor4 GB RAM128 GB storage
Micromax Infinity N11Mediatek Helio P22 processor4000 mAh battery32GB storage
Micromax in Note 1 ( 6GB/64GB)MediaTek Helio G85 processor6 GB RAM128 GB storage
Micromax in 2CUnisoc T610 processor5000 mAh battery32GB storage
Micromax in 2BUnisoc T610 processor5000 mAh battery64 GB storage
Micromax in 1BMediaTek Helio G35 processor5000 mAh battery64 GB storage
Micromax In 1MediaTek Helio G35 processor5000 mAh battery64 GB storage

Best value for money

The 4GB RAM variant of the Micromax IN Note 1 comes with 64GB of internal storage. This Micromax smartphone has a lot to offer in terms of display, cameras, battery life, and software. Equipped with a quad-camera setup, it can capture fantastic images despite facing staunch competition from devices in its price segment. The design is not the best, but the design is not a strong suit for devices in this price range. The Micromax IN Note 1 can win many hearts and is an excellent device for people looking to support an Indian smartphone manufacturer.

Best overall

The 6GB RAM variant of the Micromax IN Note 1 also comes with 64GB of internal storage. This Micromax smartphone has a lot to offer in terms of display, cameras, battery life, and software. Equipped with a quad-camera setup, it can capture fantastic images. It is the best overall phone in our list.

How to find the perfect Micromax 4000 MAh battery phones:

Choosing the best smartphone for your needs requires some careful consideration. It's essential to think about the specific ways in which you put your phone to use.

Things to consider:

  • Battery life: Around 6+ hours of screen-on time is the benchmark for flagship smartphones. Higher capacities can help even heavy users. Flagship phones and certain mid-range phones can exceed 8-10 hours of screen-on time. The phone should last one day of heavy use. Before buying, verify online battery tests. Also, check if the phone has a power-saving mode and fast charging capabilities. Most Micromax mobile phones lack basic features such as fast charging, and even the fastest ones support only 18W fast charging, which is mediocre at best.
  • Storage: Lower-end models usually include 64GB and flagships anywhere between 128GB to 512GB of onboard storage. Almost all of us import every GB of data from our old phones to our new ones. We recommend 128GB or higher to have ample space for your files and apps. Look for phones with expandable memory. Apart from that, your smartphone's storage solution also plays an important role. It is highly recommended to go with a UFS-based option. Most Micromax phones on this list support eMMC storage; therefore, if it is not something you can manage, you might want to go with a different brand altogether.
  • Performance/Processor: Your smartphone processor, also known as the chipset or the SoC, is the component that is responsible for just about everything functioning on your smartphone. A powerful CPU can improve your phone's performance and several other aspects. Most Micromax phones on this list have underpowered, dated processors, and if you are looking for something more powerful, it would be best to consider phones from Xiaomi or Realme in the same price range.
  • Display panel: The display panel makes a pretty important consideration for most users. Options for image quality include Full HD, Full HD+, and Quad HD. Even though QHD displays provide sharper images, the difference between FHD and QHD is not particularly noticeable, especially to the untrained eye. Whether or not your phone offers screen protection on your device should also be checked. The screen will be reasonably protected by Gorilla 5 and 6, found in most modern smartphones. Most phones on this list only support dated IPS LCDs.

Products price list (August 2022)

PhonePrice
Micromax in Note 1 13,599
Micromax Infinity N11 12,999
Micromax in Note 1 9,999
Micromax in 2C 7,475
Micromax in 2B 8,499
Micromax in 1B 8,499
Micromax In 1 9,750 

1. Is Micromax an Indian brand?

Micromax is a company based out of India. Micromax rebrands Chinese-manufactured smartphones and sells them in India. The brand offers some promising devices at great prices.

2. Is Micromax a trustworthy brand?

Despite being inactive for many years, Micromax had a pretty smooth comeback, allowing them to get back on track for growth. With Micromax investing hundreds of crores into the Indian economy to create an excellent smartphone brand, Micromax does seem like a trustworthy brand. 

3. Does Micromax provide after-sales support?

Micromax has a decent network of service locations. With the experience of more than a decade of providing support for Micromax phones and TVs, the brand also offers great after-sales support to all Micromax users. 

