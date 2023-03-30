Mobile phone covers for Vivo phones: Our top 10 picks

Mobile phone covers elevate the look of your smartphone.

Mobile phones have become an integral part of our lives, and we rely on them for a number of tasks. We also use our mobile phones excessively. Most mobile phones come with a good build and solid design, but it is still important to have some protection on the phones. Mobile covers are the go-to protection item that keep the devices safe from the impact of accidental falls, and nudges. Mobile phone covers are available in multiple designs and made out of different materials. This article will talk about the best mobile covers for Vivo phones on Snapdeal. The list includes mobile covers for different models of Vivo smartphones. These mobile covers come in multiple designs, and will elevate the look of your phone while maintaining safety for your smartphone. We have included the mobile covers for different Vivo smartphone models. You can check them out and choose the one that appeals to you the most. 1. NBOX - multicolour silicon printed back cover compatible for Vivo Y22 The Nbox multicolour silicon printed back cover is a good option for people with the Vivo Y22 model. The material is soft and does not leave any mark on the frame of the phone. It is durable, and one can even wash the mobile cover if it gets dirty. It fits on the phone perfectly, and the cut-out for the ports are also accurate.

2. NBOX - multicolour silicon printed back cover compatible for Vivo Y35 If you are looking for an attractive mobile back cover for your Vivo Y35, then this Nbox silicon mobile back cover should be something to consider. The multicolour owl design on the cover is vibrant, and it covers the phone from all side, ensuring maximum protection from falls and scuffs. This mobile cover is attractive and will give your mobile phone a new look.

3. NBOX - multicolour silicon printed back cover compatible for VIVO Y21 2021 This Nbox silicon back cover is compatible for the Vivo Y21 smartphone. The graphic print on the cover colourful, and uplifts the look of your phone. While your phone looks better in the cover, it is also protected from any scratches, falls, nudges, and scuffs. The build of the cover is flexible, and can be washed whenever it gets dirty. This is a durable mobile cover that will last you long.

4. NBOX printed cover for Vivo Y20G This silicon mobile cover is compatible with Vivo Y20G, Y 20i and Y20. This silicon cover is soft and flexible but does not compromise on the durability. The pattern on the cover makes it an ideal gifting option for your loved ones. You get accurate cut-outs for all the ports in the phone. The colour of this mobile cover might fade overtime but it will not compromise the durability.

5. NBOX printed cover For vivo V20 This Nbox printed back cover is for the Vivo V20 smartphone. This silicon case is another good gifting option for your loved ones due to the design and the pattern on the case. The soft silicon build does not leave any mark on the phone, and keeps the phone looking like new. It is a durable mobile phone cover, coming with a good value for money and protection fo4 your smartphone.

6. NBOX - multicolour silicon printed back cover compatible for Vivo T1 Vivo T1 is one of the most popular budget smartphones from the brand. This Nbox silicon cover is a good addition to the Vivo T1 smartphone. The silicon cover hugs the frame of the smartphone, keeping it safe from any damage. Silicon is also water-resistant material, so it will keep your phone safe from the occasional splashes. However, it is important to note that this cover will not make your phone water-resistant if it is not already.

7. NBOX printed cover for Vivo Y17 premium look case Do you want to add a premium look to your Vivo Y17 smartphone? This is the right case for you. This mobile cover is affordable but adds a premium look to your smartphone. The frame of the Vivo Y17 is also plastic, therefore, this mobile cover will keep it from scratches and dents. The case is durable and looks good on the smartphone.

8. NBOX - multicolour silicon printed back cover compatible For VIVO Y21 2021 This mobile cover is another good option for the Vivo Y21. The affordable mobile is a good option to have when you want to change things a little. Using the same cover for long can be boring, this cover wraps the entire phone. The soft silicon provides good grip, and the fit of the cover is also snug on the phone. The cover might not be ideal for high drops, but it can handle day to day drops.

9. NBOX - brown flip cover compatible for VIVO Y21 2021 Not everyone likes silicon mobile covers, and some people want to get more protection for their phones. This flip cover gives a leather feel and covers the back as well as the screen of the phone. You can also store your cards and some cash in the pockets given in the mobile cover. This cover also doubles as a mobile stand for media and content consumption.