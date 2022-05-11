Story Saved
New Delhi 39oCC
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
New Delhi 39oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Mobile phones under 20,000 that offer great display and fast processors

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on May 11, 2022 19:18 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Smartphones under the price range of 20,000 provide excellent user experience and more. Check out our top picks.

product info
Smartphones under 20,000 promise user-friendly experience and great performance.

We all like to introduce a new smartphone in place of the old one every once in a while. However, it is not an easy task to round in on one device in view of plenty options available online. If you're someone who discards or resale their mobile phone every one or two year, then perhaps you should invest in a device that comes under the price tag of 20,000. Devices that are available under this price point come with a host of powerful features and are budget-friendly too, relatively. In this segment, there is a high competition, with each smartphone brand trying to outdo another. Hence, you will always find many brands rolling out new features in their devices every now and then. Established players like Redmi, Smartphone, OnePlus and more have some really cool options to offer under 20,000. You can expect decent RAM and internal memory storage capacity, fast processors, amazing display and great battery life in these phones.


To help you with options, we have rounded up some mobile phones in our list below. To read about their features in detail, scroll down.

Prices of smartphones at a glance:

SmartphonesPrice in India
Redmi Note 10S 13,999.00
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 19,999.00
Lava Agni 5G 17,990.00
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G 17,999.00

Redmi Note 10S
This Redmi smartphone comes with stunning specifications. It has a sleek and lightweight body and is available in five different colours. It promises fast speed, thanks to its 6 GB RAM, and boasts of an internal storage capacity of 64 GB.

Other features:
1) Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP rear camera | 13 MP front camera
2) Display: 6.43 inches FHD | 1080x2400 AMOLED Dot display | 20:9 aspect ratio
3) Processor: MediaTek Helio G95 Octa-core | 12nm process | Up to 2.05GHz clock speed
4) Battery: 5000 mAh large battery with 33W fast charger in-box

cellpic
Redmi Note 10S (Frost White, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage) - Super Amoled Display | 64 MP Quad Camera | Alexa Built in | 33W Charger Included
18% off
Rs 13,999 Rs 16,999
Buy now

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

This coveted OnePlus 5G smartphone provides exemplary user experience. It is available in two RAM variants - 6 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM. With an internal storage capacity of 128 GB, you can store huge amount of data on this device. Besides, it runs on Oxygen OS based on Android 12.

Other features:
1) Camera: 64 MP main camera with EIS | 2MP depth lens and 2MP macro lens | Selfie camera: 16MP Sony IMX471
2) Display: 6.59 inches display screen | 120 Hz refresh rate | 2412 x 1080 pixel resolution | 402ppi | Aspect Ratio: 20:9
3) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G
4) Battery: 000 mAh with 33W SuperVOOC

cellpic
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Black Dusk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Rs 19,999
Buy now

Lava Agni 5G

This 5G Lava smartphone will make you future ready. Available in a fiery blue colour, this smartphone has both attractive design and features. It is sturdy and at the same time lightweight too.

Other features:
1) Camera: 64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP rear camera
2) Display: 6.78 inch display screen
3) Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G Processor
4) Battery: 5000 mAh battery with 30 W Super-fast charging

cellpic
Lava Agni 5G |64 MP AI Quad Camera| (8GB RAM/128 GB ROM)| 5000 mAh Battery| Superfast 30W Fast Charging| 6.78 inch Big Screen (Fiery Blue)
25% off
Rs 17,990 Rs 23,999
Buy now

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

This Samsung galaxy smartphone is available in two striking colours - sky blue and slate black. It comes in two RAM variants - 6 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM. Besides, it runs on Android v11.0, One UI 3.1 operating system and is equipped with knox security features.

Other features:

1) Camera: 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP rear camera | 13 MP front camera
2) Display: 6.5 inches TFT - Infinity V-cut display | 720 X 1600 HD+ pixels resolution
3) Processor: MediaTek | Dimensity 720 Octa Core 2GHz Processor
4) Battery: 5000 mAh battery

cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (Sky Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Dimensity 720 Processor | 5000mAh Battery| Knox Security
25% off
Rs 17,999 Rs 23,999
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Charcoal peel off mask for men can be the answer to many skin woes
Beach dresses for women that you'll want to stay in forever
Worried about oily skin and pimples? Take to non-greasy face creams 
Dhoti kurta sets for women: These garments are ideal to jazz things up
Best de-tan face packs for even tone and radiant skin
electronics FOR LESS