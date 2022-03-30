Multitasking on Samsung foldable mobiles is easy, thanks to their big screens

A smartphone that stands out in design and allows you to do multiple things all at once is desirable, and how! Samsung has a series of foldable smartphones available online. Their USP is their attractive and sleek design. You can fit these smartphones easily into your pockets. Besides, they have a bigger screen size and comes with a slew of other interesting and innovative features.



To help you with selection, we have rounded up a few of Samsung smartphones in the list below. They all come in stunning and flattering colours. You can even enjoy hands-free experience of taking selfies with these smartphones.



Prices of Samsung foldable smartphones at a glance:

Product Price in India Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G ₹ 1,43,998.00 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G ₹ 1,49,999.00 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip ₹ 64,990.00 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G ₹ 82,499.00

Most of them are IPX8 rated water resistant. They also charge fast and come with powerful batteries. In most of these phones, you will find fingerprint sensor on the side and a face unlock feature too. Interested in owning one of these eye-catching smartphones? Then scroll down.



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G Mystic Bronze, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage

This smartphone from Samsung is foldable and comes packed with a slew of interesting features. It has a fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature too. It comes in two variants - you can choose to buy either just the phone or phone plus earbuds. Available in a stunning mystic bronze colour, it looks attractive and is sleek in design too.

Other features:

1) Memory storage capacity: 256 GB | 12 GB RAM

2) Triple camera setup: Wide - 12MP (F1.8) + Tele - 12MP (F2.4) 2x optical zoom + UW: 12MP (F2.2) with front camera cover display (HID): 10MP (F2.2) + main display (HID): 10MP (F2.2)

3) Display: 7.6-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X - Infinity-O display

4) Operating system: Android v10.0 operating system

5) Processor: 1.8GHz+2.4GHz+3.09GHz Qualcomm | SM8250-2-AB octa core processor

6) Battery: 4500mAH lithium-ion battery fast charge | 25W Type-C fast charger in the box

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (Phantom Green, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers





This samsung smartphone is available in phantom green colour. It has a fingerprint sensor on the side and comes with a face unlock feature as well. It has a sleek design, is IPX8 rated for water resistance and enjoys the tag of being world's first water-resistant foldable smartphone. Besides, it has an armour aluminium frame and comes with the protection of corning gorilla glass victus.

Other features:

1) Memory storage capacity: 256 GB

2) Display: 7.6 inches infinity flex display with an under display camera, Dynamic AMOLED 2X with adaptive refresh rate

3) Cover display: 6.2 inches Infinity-O display, switchable 60/120Hz

4) 5G ready powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core processor

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

This Samsung smartphone is available in black colour. It comes with a side fingerprint sensor and a face unlock feature. It has a sleek design and looks attractive.

Other features:

1) Memory storage capacity: 256 GB

2) Operating system: Android v10 operating system

3) Processor: 9GHz+2.4GHz+1.7GHz Snapdragon 855+ Octa Core processor

4) Camera: 12+12MP dual rear camera setup OIS (wide) 2PD F1.8 + (ultra wide) FF F2.2 | 10MP F2.4 front punch hole camera

4) Display: 6.7 inches HDR10+ dynamic AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution with 2636 x 1080 pixels resolution | Inner display: 6.7 cover display - 1.05

5) Battery: 3300mAH lithium-ion battery

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (Lavender, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offer

This foldable smartphone from Samsung comes in a stunning lavender colour. It has a fingerprint sensor on the side and is IPX9 rated water-resistant. You can also take a hands-free selfie from its front and rear cameras.

Other features:

1) Memory storage capacity: 128 GB

2) Display: 6.7 inches dynamic AMOLED 2X Display | Cover display: 1.9 inches super AMOLED display

3) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core processor

4) Operating system: Android 11.0 operating system

5) Dolby Stereo Speakers

