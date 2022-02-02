Smartphones with best camera: OnePlus and Samsung are big winners
To a vast majority of young Indians, life without a mobile phone is hard to imagine. There was once a time, not so long ago when public would queue up in front of phone booths to make long-distance calls. All that changed with the entry of mobile phones into the Indian market in 1995. However, what was a wave soon turned into a tide with the entry of Chinese smartphones and the launching of new technologies such as 4G.
Prices at a glance:
|Product
|Price
|Price After Discount
|OnePlus Nord 2 5G
|₹29,999.00
|NA
|Samsung Galaxy M12
|₹15,498.00
|₹13,499.00
|Redmi Note 10S
|₹16,999.00
|₹14,999.00
|Samsung Galaxy M12
|₹12,999.00
|₹11,499.00
Today, smartphones users can be found in far-flung villages as well. Such is its reach. A lot of those using these phones are young people, with a penchant for pictures and videos. Hence, having smartphones with good camera features becomes a necessity.
There are a number of smartphones in the market that claim to have such features. OnePlus and Samsung phones top the list. Here are a few such phones that might work for you if you are looking for camera as your principle selection criterion. Take a look.
1) OnePlus Nord 2 5G
This phone comes with a feature from Sony called Sony IMX 766, a higher-end sensor. An image sensor is a crucial component in smartphones for taking pictures. As per the website, sony-semicon.co.jp, though an image sensor is hidden behind the camera lens, its performance is directly relevant to the quality of images and videos shots taken with the camera.
Some features:
Camera:
Main camera: Sony IMX766, 50M megapixels
Ultra wide camera: 8M megapixels
Front camera: 32M megapixels
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI
Display: 6.43-inch
Resolution: 2400 x 1080 pixels
Operating System: OxygenOS 11.3 operating system based on Android 11
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
2) Samsung Galaxy M12
This smartphone from Samsung comes with a quad camera setup, which essentially means four cameras on the rear of a phone. Its quad camera setup has the following breakup - 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP. Additionally it also has a front camera for selfies.
Some features:
Camera:
Quad camera setup - 48MP (F 2.0) main camera, 5MP (F2.2) ultra wide camera, 2MP (F2.4) depth camera and 2MP (2.4) macro camera
Front camera: 8MP (F2.2)
Operating System: Android 11, v11.0 operating system
Processor: Exynos850 (Octa Core 2.0GH)
Display: 6.5-inch
Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels
RAM: 6GB
Storage: 128GB
3) Redmi Note 10S
This smartphone from Redmi too comes with a quad rear camera setup. This makes it an attractive option for people keen on fancy and high-end camera needs. Additionally, its front camera too is high on capabilities.
Some features:
1) Camera
Quad camera: 64 MP quad rear camera with 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and portrait lens
Front camera: 13 MP
2) Processor: MediaTek Helio G95 Octa-core
3) Display: 6.43 inch
4) Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
5) Operating System: Android 11
6) RAM: 6 GB
7) Storage: 64 GB
4) Samsung Galaxy M12
We have listed another smartphone from Samsung with similar camera features but with a different RAM configuration and a different price point.
Some features:
1) Camera
Quad camera setup: 48MP (F 2.0) main camera, 5MP (F2.2) ultra wide camera, 2MP (F2.4) depth camera, 2MP (2.4) macro camera
Front camera: 8MP (F2.2)
2) Operating System: Android 11, v11.0
3) Processor: Exynos850 (Octa Core 2.0GH)
4) Display: 6.5-inch
5) Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels
6) RAM: 4 GB
7) Storage: 64 GB
