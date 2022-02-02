Home / Shop Now / Electronics / Smartphones with best camera: OnePlus and Samsung are big winners
Smartphones with best camera: OnePlus and Samsung are big winners

Having great camera features is a big plus while buying a smartphone. Check out some of the best camera phones listed on Amazon. 
Smartphones with great camera features are preferred by youngsters.
Published on Feb 02, 2022 02:30 PM IST
ByNivedita Mishra

To a vast majority of young Indians, life without a mobile phone is hard to imagine. There was once a time, not so long ago when public would queue up in front of phone booths to make long-distance calls. All that changed with the entry of mobile phones into the Indian market in 1995. However, what was a wave soon turned into a tide with the entry of Chinese smartphones and the launching of new technologies such as 4G.

 

Prices at a glance:

ProductPricePrice After Discount
OnePlus Nord 2 5G 29,999.00NA
Samsung Galaxy M12 15,498.00 13,499.00
Redmi Note 10S 16,999.00 14,999.00
Samsung Galaxy M12 12,999.00 11,499.00

Today, smartphones users can be found in far-flung villages as well. Such is its reach. A lot of those using these phones are young people, with a penchant for pictures and videos. Hence, having smartphones with good camera features becomes a necessity.

There are a number of smartphones in the market that claim to have such features. OnePlus and Samsung phones top the list. Here are a few such phones that might work for you if you are looking for camera as your principle selection criterion. Take a look.

1) OnePlus Nord 2 5G

 

B097RD2JX8

This phone comes with a feature from Sony called Sony IMX 766, a higher-end sensor. An image sensor is a crucial component in smartphones for taking pictures. As per the website, sony-semicon.co.jp, though an image sensor is hidden behind the camera lens, its performance is directly relevant to the quality of images and videos shots taken with the camera.

Some features:
Camera:
Main camera: Sony IMX766, 50M megapixels
Ultra wide camera: 8M megapixels
Front camera: 32M megapixels
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI
Display: 6.43-inch
Resolution: 2400 x 1080 pixels
Operating System: OxygenOS 11.3 operating system based on Android 11
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB

2) Samsung Galaxy M12

 

B08XJG8MQM

This smartphone from Samsung comes with a quad camera setup, which essentially means four cameras on the rear of a phone. Its quad camera setup has the following breakup - 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP. Additionally it also has a front camera for selfies.

Some features:
Camera:
Quad camera setup - 48MP (F 2.0) main camera, 5MP (F2.2) ultra wide camera, 2MP (F2.4) depth camera and 2MP (2.4) macro camera
Front camera: 8MP (F2.2)
Operating System: Android 11, v11.0 operating system
Processor: Exynos850 (Octa Core 2.0GH)
Display: 6.5-inch
Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels
RAM: 6GB
Storage: 128GB

3) Redmi Note 10S

B0948NNY3W

This smartphone from Redmi too comes with a quad rear camera setup. This makes it an attractive option for people keen on fancy and high-end camera needs. Additionally, its front camera too is high on capabilities.

 

 

 

Some features:
1) Camera
Quad camera: 64 MP quad rear camera with 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and portrait lens
Front camera: 13 MP
2) Processor: MediaTek Helio G95 Octa-core
3) Display: 6.43 inch
4) Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
5) Operating System: ‎Android 11
6) RAM: ‎6 GB
7) Storage: 64 GB

4) Samsung Galaxy M12

B08XGDN3TZ

We have listed another smartphone from Samsung with similar camera features but with a different RAM configuration and a different price point. 

 

Some features: 
1) Camera
Quad camera setup: 48MP (F 2.0) main camera, 5MP (F2.2) ultra wide camera,  2MP (F2.4) depth camera, 2MP (2.4) macro camera
Front camera: 8MP (F2.2)
2) Operating System: Android 11, v11.0
3) Processor: Exynos850 (Octa Core 2.0GH)
4) Display: 6.5-inch
5) Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels
6) RAM: 4 GB
7) Storage: 64 GB

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

    Nivedita Mishra

    Nivedita Mishra works as Senior Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times’ website. She has spent over 21 years in journalism/content. She is part of the features team covering Bollywood and regional cinema, music and occasionally writes on travel.

