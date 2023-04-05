Noise Colorfit Pro 3: Best women's digital watch you can buy

Most smartwatches come with a bigger dial, and women usually like smaller dials and compact watches. The Noise Colorfit Pro 3 is a compact smartwatch with multiple features directed towards the comfort of women. The smartwatch has soft bands for maximum comfort. Understanding the features and functionalities of the smartwatch will help you make a better decision while helping you understand why it might be the best women's digital watch.

Smartwatches have become an essential accessory for the modern-day woman. Not only do they help in keeping track of time, but they also come loaded with a host of features that cater to a woman's daily needs. The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smartwatch is one such smartwatch that has gained immense popularity among women due to its sleek design and an impressive range of features. In this article, we will take a closer look at what makes the Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smartwatch a great watch for women.

Design and display

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smartwatch comes with a 1.55-inch HD touch screen display that offers vivid and crisp visuals. The round dial and slim profile make it an ideal watch for women who prefer a sleek and stylish design. The watch also features customizable watch faces that allow you to personalize your watch according to your preferences.

The brightness of the display is average, but you will not have any problems navigating it under direct sunlight. The fit of the watch is snug and comfortable, and you will not feel discomfort even after wearing it for an entire day. The frame of the smartwatch is also sturdy, however, it can attract some scuffs and scratches if the user is not careful.

Fitness and health features

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smartwatch is loaded with features that cater to a woman's fitness and health needs. It comes equipped with a 24/7 heart rate monitor that tracks your heart rate throughout the day. The watch also features a blood oxygen monitor that measures the oxygen levels in your blood, helping you keep a check on your overall health. In addition, the watch also comes with 14 sports modes that cater to various fitness activities, including yoga, cycling, running, and more.

You can use the watch in multiple scenarios. It can help you navigate your breathing in panic situations. You can also be on top of your heart rate and blood sugar levels to keep your health in check. You don't have to be highly physically active to utilize the watch. Furthermore, you can keep an accurate count of your daily steps and manage your daily goals.

Women-centric features

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smartwatch is designed keeping in mind the specific needs of women. It comes with features such as menstrual cycle tracking that helps you keep a track of your period and fertility window. The watch also features a pregnancy mode that provides useful information on pregnancy-related matters such as baby development, pregnancy week by week, and more.

Battery life and connectivity

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smartwatch comes with a 210mAh battery that offers a battery life of up to 10 days on a single charge. The watch also features Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity that ensures a stable and fast connection with your smartphone. It also comes with a Find My Phone feature that allows you to locate your phone in case you misplace it. The smartwatch has multiple uses, you will get used to it in due time. The battery performance of the smartwatch is what makes it one of the best women's digital watch. The connectivity is always on top, and it allows you to keep your smartphone usage to a minimal.

In the box

Inside the box you will not find a lot of stuff, but it packs everything essential. Apart from the smartwatch itself, you will find a magnetic charger for the smartwatch along with a user manual. The smartwatch is not compatible with any USB charging, and you will have to rely on the magnetic charger for charging the smartwatch.