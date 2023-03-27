Orient Electric Aerostorm: High capacity room cooler for summer

Orient Electric is a trusted brand when it comes to home appliances, and this air cooler is no exception. The Aerostorm 71L boasts a sleek design, powerful cooling, and advanced features that make it stand out from other air coolers in the market. In this review, we will be discussing the basic and special features of the Orient Electric Aerostorm 70L air cooler, giving you a comprehensive understanding of its capabilities.

The scorching summer heat can be unbearable, making it difficult to stay indoors without a proper cooling system. Air coolers are an excellent alternative to air conditioning, providing efficient and affordable cooling. People have relied on air cooler and room coolers for a long time now. They come in multiple shapes and sizes, and provide more variety and options than air conditioners. Room coolers are also portable, and you do not need to invest in one for each room at your home.

Basic features

Cooling capacity and air delivery rate

The Orient Electric Aerostorm 71L air cooler is designed to provide powerful and efficient cooling. It has a cooling capacity of 400 square feet, making it suitable for medium to large rooms. The air delivery rate of this cooler is 3500 cubic meters per hour, ensuring that the cool air reaches every corner of the room. This feature is especially important during hot summer months, when the heat can be unbearable.

People living in high rise buildings or top floors experience more heat as the roof absorbs heat all day. The Orient Electric Aerostorm 71L is a great option for the days of uncomfortable heat. You can turn the cooler on and open all doors and windows of the room for cross ventilation. The cooler will bring down the temperature, making it comfortable to be in any room, on any floor.

Water tank capacity

The Orient Electric Aerostorm 71L air cooler comes with a large water tank that can hold up to 71 litres of water. This large capacity ensures that the cooler can provide continuous cooling for several hours without needing to be refilled. The water tank also has a water level indicator, which makes it easy to monitor the water level and refill when necessary.

It is crucial to note that the room cooler does not have an autofill functionality, or empty tank alarm. So, even though the tank might not run out of water easily, it is important to keep a close watch on the water level of the room cooler.

Energy efficiency and power consumption

The Orient Electric Aerostorm 71L air cooler is designed to be energy efficient, consuming only 180 watts of power. This means that it is an economical cooling solution that won't significantly increase your electricity bills. In addition, the cooler has a high-performance motor that ensures maximum cooling efficiency, even at low power consumption levels.

The 180 watts power consumption is not very high, and will not affect your bills drastically.

Special features

Honeycomb cooling pads for improved cooling

The Orient Electric Aerostorm 71L air cooler features honeycomb cooling pads that are designed to provide maximum cooling efficiency. These pads are made of cellulose material, which is known for its ability to absorb water quickly and efficiently. This feature ensures that the cooler provides superior cooling, even in extremely hot and humid conditions.

The honeycomb cooling pads are also odour free, and keep the insides of your cooler smelling and feeling fresh. Smelly water tanks can throw out air that changes the entire fragrance of the room. The honeycomb cooling pads are efficient in keeping any kind of odour away from the air.

3-speed motor for customized cooling

The Orient Electric Aerostorm 71L air cooler comes with a 3-speed motor that allows you to customize the cooling level according to your preferences. The 3-speed motor provides a range of cooling options, from high to low, ensuring that you can adjust the cooling level according to your comfort level.

The cooling options are also weather efficient, where you can get cool air based on the weather outside. On hot days, you can utilize the complete cooling potential of the room cooler. On days when the temperature is lower, you can lower the cooling of the room cooler to a comfortable level without feeling cold.

Inverter compatibility for energy savings

The Orient Electric Aerostorm 71L air cooler is compatible with inverters, which means that you can use it even during power cuts. This feature is especially useful in areas with frequent power cuts, as it ensures that you can continue to enjoy cool air even when the power is out. In addition, the inverter compatibility feature helps save energy and reduces your electricity bills.

Power outages are common during summer, the room cooler will provide you uninterrupted cooling, ensuring peaceful and sound sleep. The low power consumption of the cooler will not amp up your electricity bills, and keep your summer breezing.