Our top picks of 1 GB RAM mobile phones

Summary: This post will guide you to choose the best 1 GB RAM mobile phones where each entry will have key specifications, pros, and cons so that you can make a wise decision in terms of choosing the phone.

Mobile phones equipped with 1 GB RAM come at budget-friendly prices.

Mobile phones have evolved from being a tool for communicating through calls or texts to entertainment as well as an information device. Having a smartphone is a necessity in today’s tech world, whether it's just to send an email, store crucial documents, make video calls to family and friends, or view the newest web series while traveling. These days, even 1 GB RAM mobile phones have a wide range of functions, including decent cameras, extremely fast processing rates, etc. If you don't know what you want, the internet mobile buying experience might be extremely intimidating given the abundance of possibilities. Therefore, we have curated a list of the top 1 GB RAM mobile phones that you can consider buying. List Of Top 1 GB RAM Mobile Phones 1. Micromax Bolt Selfie Q424 A dual SIM phone called the Micromax Bolt Selfie Q424 was introduced in May 2016. Its key features are a camera with a face beauty mode, gesture capture, decent setup, and 4G support. Key Specifications Operating System: Android v5.1 (Lollipop) Camera: 5 MP Rear Camera; 5 MP Front Camera Display: 4.5 Inches Battery: 1750 mAh Processor: MediaTek MT6735M Quad Core Processor Internal Storage: 8 GB (Expandable Up To 32 GB) Connectivity: Dual Sim

Pros Cons Good for basic usage Customers have complained about lagging 4G support Battery backup is not good Great screen display Average camera

2. Micromax Bharat 2 Plus The Bharat 2 Plus was released by Indian mobile manufacturer Micromax at an affordable price. It features entry-level specs and is geared toward first-time customers. The Bharat 2 Plus' front display is an LCD measuring 4 inches and sporting an 800 x 480-pixel resolution. Below the display, there are three capacitive buttons for navigation. Blue and Gold are the available color options for the gadget. Key Specifications OS: Android v7.0 (Nougat) Camera: 5 MP Rear Camera; 2 MP Front Camera Display: 4 Inches Battery: 1600 mAh Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A Quad Core Processor Connectivity: Dual Sim (VoLTE Support) Internal Storage: 8 GB (Expandable Up To 32 GB)

Pros Cons VoLTE support Plastic back Supports fast charging Ideal for day-to-day usage

3. Itel A23 Pro After a long wait, Itel has finally released the Itel A23 Pro, a budget-friendly smartphone. The tablet itself is incredibly mediocre in every other way, despite the fact that it continues to be quite affordable. It only features a few mediocre and subpar specifications, such as a modest 2400mAh battery, subpar cameras, and a Unisoc SC9832E SoC. Key Specifications OS: Android v10 (Q) Battery: 2400 mAh Display: 5 Inches Processor: Unisoc SC9832E Quad Core Processor Camera: 2 MP Rear Camera; 0.3 MP Front Camera Connectivity: Dual Sim

Pros Cons VoLTE support Poor TFT display Affordable price Below average cameras 3.5 mm headphone jack No fast charging support

4. Vivo Y21 L Dual SIM Vivo Y21L 4G smartphones were introduced in August 2016. The phone boasts a number of distinctive characteristics, including a front with an amazing double-chin design, Funtouch OS 2.5, a varnish coating on the back cover, a personalized lock-screen avatar, and guest mode, among others. Key Specifications OS: Android v5.1 (Lollipop) Camera: 5 MP Rear Camera; 2 MP Front Camera Battery: 2000 mAh Display: 4.5 Inches Connectivity: Dual Sim Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916 Quad Core Internal Storage: 16 GB (Expandable Up To 128 GB)

Pros Cons Higher expandable memory Poor screen resolution Removable battery Average battery life Compact display Average cameras VoLTE support Absence of a dedicated microSD card slot

5. LYF C451 Purchase the LYF C451, which has an attractive appearance and a number of standout features. On August 25, 2017 (Official), the smartphone was unveiled in India, with a starting price of ₹4,900. Due to its quad-core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909 processor, this LYF phone is incredibly powerful and enables you to access many apps with ease. Key Specifications OS: Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) Camera: 5 MP Rear Camera; 2 MP Front Camera Display: 4.5 Inches Battery: 2800 mAh Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909 Quad Core Connectivity: Dual Sim Internal Storage: 8 GB (Expandable Up To 128 GB)

Pros Cons AGC Dragontrail protection No fingerprint sensor Good battery backup Average cameras VoLTE support

6. Micromax Canvas Doodle 3A102 Micromax Canvas Doodle 3A102 is a budget-friendly and feature-packed smart Android phone that will certainly steal your heart. The phone has a 6-inch display and various other interesting features like proximity sensor, light sensor, etc. Key Specifications OS: Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) Camera: 5 MP Rear Camera; 0.3 MP Front Camera Display: 6 Inches Battery: 2500 mAh Processor: MediaTek MT6572 Dual Core Connectivity: Dual Sim Internal Storage: 8 GB (Expandable Up To 32 GB)

Pros Cons 3.5 mm headphone jack No fingerprint sensor Digital zoom feature Average cameras Various sensors like light sensors and proximity sensors

7. Asus Padfone Mini PF 400CG Purchase the Asus PadFone Mini PF400CG, which is offered at the lowest costs online, to upgrade to a new phone. The cellphone was introduced on November 30, 2014 (Officially) in India, and it has eye-catching features and sufficient specifications at an introductory price of ₹15,999. Key Specifications OS: Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean) Camera: 8 MP Rear Camera; 2 MP Front Camera Display: 4 Inches Battery: 1200 mAh Processor: Intel Atom Z2560 Dual Core Connectivity: Dual Sim Internal storage: 8 GB (Expandable Up To 64 GB)

Pros Cons IPS LCD No fingerprint sensor Wide range of color options No VoLTE support Proximity sensor and accelerometer

8. HTC Desire 820G Plus Welcome home the HTC Desire 820G Plus, which is sure to wow you with its harmonious design, elegant appearance, and cutting-edge smartphone technology. The HTC Desire 820G is a real feast for the eyes because of its full HD display, sleek design, and lightweight. Key Specifications OS: Android v4.4 (Kitkat) Camera: 13 MP Rear Camera; 8 MP Front Camera Display: 5.5 Inches Battery: 2600 mAh Processor: MediaTek MT6592 Tru-Octa Core Connectivity: Dual SIM Internal Storage: 16 GB (Expandable Up To 32 GB)

Pros Cons Decent front and rear cameras Lacks 4G connectivity Customizable Sense UI 3.5 mm headphone jack

Price of 1 GB RAM mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price Micromax Bolt Selfie Q424 Rs. 5,700 Micromax Bharat 2 Plus Rs. 4,499 Itel A23 Pro Rs. 4,999 Vivo Y21 L Rs. 25,999 LYF C451 Rs. 5,299 Micromax Canvas Doodles 3 A 102 Rs. 7,703 Asus PadFone Mini PF 400CG Rs. 15,999 HTC Desire 820 G Plus Rs. 16,000

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Micromax Bolt Selfie Q424 Good for basic usage 4G support Great screen display Micromax Bharat 2 Plus VoLTE support Supports fast charging Ideal for day-to-day usage Itel A23 Pro VoLTE support Affordable price 3.5 mm headphone jack Vivo Y21 L Higher expandable memory Removable battery Compact display LYF C451 AGC Dragontrail protection Good battery backup VoLTE support Micromax Canvas Doodles 3 A 102 3.5 mm headphone jack Digital zoom feature Various sensors like light sensors and proximity sensors Asus PadFone Mini PF 400CG IPS LCD Wide range of color options Proximity sensor and accelerometer HTC Desire 820 G Plus Decent front and rear cameras Customizable Sense UI 3.5 mm headphone jack

Best value for money If your budget is tight and you wish to have the best 1 GB RAM mobile phone, then Micromax Canvas Doodle 3 A102 is a great choice. It’s a feature-rich phone at a budget-friendly price. The operating system for the Micromax Canvas Doodle 3 A102 is Android KitKat 4.4.2. It contains 1 GB RAM and MT6572 CPU. Best overall If we talk about overall performance, Vivo Y21 L is on our top list. If price is not an issue for you, then this mobile phone is a great choice. The 4.5-inch LCD capacitive touchscreen FWVGA display on this multi-SIM phone has a resolution of 854 × 480 pixels and a pixel density of 233PPI. How to find the best 1 GB RAM mobile phones? You should have a few things in mind when selecting the best smartphone for you. You need to be aware of your smartphone usage. Your smartphone's CPU, sometimes referred to as the chipset or the SoC, is what makes practically everything on your phone work. It serves as the system's brain, and the majority of these processors have AI features that effectively make your smartphone as "smart" as it is today. Therefore, as the performance strongly corresponds with the CPU, it is crucial to know what processor you're getting with your smartphone. Several smartphones come with their own skin or UI (user interface) layered on top of Android, so keep that in mind as well. Don't forget to test out the UI before purchasing the gadget to see whether it suits your needs. Smartphone display sizes appear to be constantly growing and exceeding our expectations for what a smartphone display size should be. Anything larger than 5.7 inches is recommended so you can fully immerse yourself in games and movies. The objective is to purchase a phone that can at least withstand a full day of heavy use. So, before buying a device, make sure to verify online battery testing.

