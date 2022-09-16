Sign out
Our top picks of 1 GB RAM mobile phones

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 16, 2022 21:00 IST

Summary:

This post will guide you to choose the best 1 GB RAM mobile phones where each entry will have key specifications, pros, and cons so that you can make a wise decision in terms of choosing the phone.

Mobile phones equipped with 1 GB RAM come at budget-friendly prices.

Mobile phones have evolved from being a tool for communicating through calls or texts to entertainment as well as an information device. Having a smartphone is a necessity in today’s tech world, whether it's just to send an email, store crucial documents, make video calls to family and friends, or view the newest web series while traveling.

These days, even 1 GB RAM mobile phones have a wide range of functions, including decent cameras, extremely fast processing rates, etc. If you don't know what you want, the internet mobile buying experience might be extremely intimidating given the abundance of possibilities.

Therefore, we have curated a list of the top 1 GB RAM mobile phones that you can consider buying.

List Of Top 1 GB RAM Mobile Phones

1. Micromax Bolt Selfie Q424

A dual SIM phone called the Micromax Bolt Selfie Q424 was introduced in May 2016. Its key features are a camera with a face beauty mode, gesture capture, decent setup, and 4G support.

Key Specifications

Operating System: Android v5.1 (Lollipop)

Camera: 5 MP Rear Camera; 5 MP Front Camera

Display: 4.5 Inches

Battery: 1750 mAh

Processor: MediaTek MT6735M Quad Core Processor

Internal Storage: 8 GB (Expandable Up To 32 GB)

Connectivity: Dual Sim

ProsCons
Good for basic usageCustomers have complained about lagging
4G supportBattery backup is not good
Great screen displayAverage camera
Micromax Bolt Sefie Q424 (Champagne)
8% off
5,500 5,999
Buy now

2. Micromax Bharat 2 Plus

The Bharat 2 Plus was released by Indian mobile manufacturer Micromax at an affordable price. It features entry-level specs and is geared toward first-time customers.

The Bharat 2 Plus' front display is an LCD measuring 4 inches and sporting an 800 x 480-pixel resolution. Below the display, there are three capacitive buttons for navigation. Blue and Gold are the available color options for the gadget.

Key Specifications

OS: Android v7.0 (Nougat)

Camera: 5 MP Rear Camera; 2 MP Front Camera

Display: 4 Inches

Battery: 1600 mAh

Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A Quad Core Processor

Connectivity: Dual Sim (VoLTE Support)

Internal Storage: 8 GB (Expandable Up To 32 GB)

ProsCons
VoLTE supportPlastic back
Supports fast charging 
Ideal for day-to-day usage 
SHIVANSH Micromax Q402 Plus,Bharat 2 Plus 4G Volte((RAM 1,ROM 8)
Check Price on Amazon

3. Itel A23 Pro

After a long wait, Itel has finally released the Itel A23 Pro, a budget-friendly smartphone. The tablet itself is incredibly mediocre in every other way, despite the fact that it continues to be quite affordable. It only features a few mediocre and subpar specifications, such as a modest 2400mAh battery, subpar cameras, and a Unisoc SC9832E SoC.

Key Specifications

OS: Android v10 (Q)

Battery: 2400 mAh

Display: 5 Inches

Processor: Unisoc SC9832E Quad Core Processor

Camera: 2 MP Rear Camera; 0.3 MP Front Camera

Connectivity: Dual Sim

ProsCons
VoLTE supportPoor TFT display
Affordable priceBelow average cameras
3.5 mm headphone jackNo fast charging support
itel A23 Pro_Open Version (5'' FWVGA Bright Display | 8GB+1GB Memory | Smart Face Unlock | 2400mAh Battery | 2MP Rear Camera | Selfie Camera)_Sapphire Blue
16% off
4,199 4,999
Buy now

4. Vivo Y21 L

Dual SIM Vivo Y21L 4G smartphones were introduced in August 2016. The phone boasts a number of distinctive characteristics, including a front with an amazing double-chin design, Funtouch OS 2.5, a varnish coating on the back cover, a personalized lock-screen avatar, and guest mode, among others.

Key Specifications

OS: Android v5.1 (Lollipop)

Camera: 5 MP Rear Camera; 2 MP Front Camera

Battery: 2000 mAh

Display: 4.5 Inches

Connectivity: Dual Sim

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916 Quad Core

Internal Storage: 16 GB (Expandable Up To 128 GB)

ProsCons
Higher expandable memoryPoor screen resolution
Removable batteryAverage battery life
Compact displayAverage cameras
VoLTE supportAbsence of a dedicated microSD card slot
Vivo Y21L (White)
25,999
Buy now

5. LYF C451

Purchase the LYF C451, which has an attractive appearance and a number of standout features. On August 25, 2017 (Official), the smartphone was unveiled in India, with a starting price of 4,900. Due to its quad-core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909 processor, this LYF phone is incredibly powerful and enables you to access many apps with ease.

Key Specifications

OS: Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Camera: 5 MP Rear Camera; 2 MP Front Camera

Display: 4.5 Inches

Battery: 2800 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909 Quad Core

Connectivity: Dual Sim

Internal Storage: 8 GB (Expandable Up To 128 GB)

ProsCons
AGC Dragontrail protectionNo fingerprint sensor
Good battery backupAverage cameras
VoLTE support 
LYF C451 Touchscreen
38% off
3,490 5,599
Buy now

6. Micromax Canvas Doodle 3A102

Micromax Canvas Doodle 3A102 is a budget-friendly and feature-packed smart Android phone that will certainly steal your heart. The phone has a 6-inch display and various other interesting features like proximity sensor, light sensor, etc.

Key Specifications

OS: Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)

Camera: 5 MP Rear Camera; 0.3 MP Front Camera

Display: 6 Inches

Battery: 2500 mAh

Processor: MediaTek MT6572 Dual Core

Connectivity: Dual Sim

Internal Storage: 8 GB (Expandable Up To 32 GB)

ProsCons
3.5 mm headphone jackNo fingerprint sensor
Digital zoom featureAverage cameras
Various sensors like light sensors and proximity sensors 
Micromax Canvas Doodle 3 A102 (White, 1GB RAM)
30% off
6,999 9,990
Buy now

7. Asus Padfone Mini PF 400CG

Purchase the Asus PadFone Mini PF400CG, which is offered at the lowest costs online, to upgrade to a new phone. The cellphone was introduced on November 30, 2014 (Officially) in India, and it has eye-catching features and sufficient specifications at an introductory price of 15,999.

Key Specifications

OS: Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean)

Camera: 8 MP Rear Camera; 2 MP Front Camera

Display: 4 Inches

Battery: 1200 mAh

Processor: Intel Atom Z2560 Dual Core

Connectivity: Dual Sim

Internal storage: 8 GB (Expandable Up To 64 GB)

ProsCons
IPS LCDNo fingerprint sensor
Wide range of color optionsNo VoLTE support
Proximity sensor and accelerometer 
Asus T00E(PF400CG) Tablet (7 inch, 8GB, Wi-Fi+3G+Voice Calling), Black
14,390
Buy now

8. HTC Desire 820G Plus

Welcome home the HTC Desire 820G Plus, which is sure to wow you with its harmonious design, elegant appearance, and cutting-edge smartphone technology. The HTC Desire 820G is a real feast for the eyes because of its full HD display, sleek design, and lightweight.

Key Specifications

OS: Android v4.4 (Kitkat)

Camera: 13 MP Rear Camera; 8 MP Front Camera

Display: 5.5 Inches

Battery: 2600 mAh

Processor: MediaTek MT6592 Tru-Octa Core

Connectivity: Dual SIM

Internal Storage: 16 GB (Expandable Up To 32 GB)

ProsCons
Decent front and rear camerasLacks 4G connectivity
Customizable Sense UI 
3.5 mm headphone jack 
HTC Desire 820G Plus (Milkyway Grey)
14% off
14,500 16,900
Buy now

Price of 1 GB RAM mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Micromax Bolt Selfie Q424Rs. 5,700
Micromax Bharat 2 PlusRs. 4,499
Itel A23 ProRs. 4,999
Vivo Y21 LRs. 25,999
LYF C451Rs. 5,299
Micromax Canvas Doodles 3 A 102Rs. 7,703
Asus PadFone Mini PF 400CGRs. 15,999
HTC Desire 820 G PlusRs. 16,000

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Micromax Bolt Selfie Q424Good for basic usage 4G support Great screen display
Micromax Bharat 2 PlusVoLTE support Supports fast charging Ideal for day-to-day usage
Itel A23 ProVoLTE support Affordable price 3.5 mm headphone jack
Vivo Y21 LHigher expandable memory Removable battery Compact display
LYF C451AGC Dragontrail protection Good battery backup VoLTE support
Micromax Canvas Doodles 3 A 1023.5 mm headphone jack Digital zoom feature Various sensors like light sensors and proximity sensors
Asus PadFone Mini PF 400CGIPS LCD Wide range of color options Proximity sensor and accelerometer
HTC Desire 820 G PlusDecent front and rear cameras Customizable Sense UI 3.5 mm headphone jack

Best value for money

If your budget is tight and you wish to have the best 1 GB RAM mobile phone, then Micromax Canvas Doodle 3 A102 is a great choice. It’s a feature-rich phone at a budget-friendly price. The operating system for the Micromax Canvas Doodle 3 A102 is Android KitKat 4.4.2. It contains 1 GB RAM and MT6572 CPU.

Best overall

If we talk about overall performance, Vivo Y21 L is on our top list. If price is not an issue for you, then this mobile phone is a great choice. The 4.5-inch LCD capacitive touchscreen FWVGA display on this multi-SIM phone has a resolution of 854 × 480 pixels and a pixel density of 233PPI.

How to find the best 1 GB RAM mobile phones?

You should have a few things in mind when selecting the best smartphone for you. You need to be aware of your smartphone usage.

Your smartphone's CPU, sometimes referred to as the chipset or the SoC, is what makes practically everything on your phone work. It serves as the system's brain, and the majority of these processors have AI features that effectively make your smartphone as "smart" as it is today. Therefore, as the performance strongly corresponds with the CPU, it is crucial to know what processor you're getting with your smartphone.

Several smartphones come with their own skin or UI (user interface) layered on top of Android, so keep that in mind as well. Don't forget to test out the UI before purchasing the gadget to see whether it suits your needs.

Smartphone display sizes appear to be constantly growing and exceeding our expectations for what a smartphone display size should be. Anything larger than 5.7 inches is recommended so you can fully immerse yourself in games and movies. The objective is to purchase a phone that can at least withstand a full day of heavy use. So, before buying a device, make sure to verify online battery testing.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

1 GB RAM mobile phones

What can a phone with 1 GB of RAM do?

You can perform several essential functions on a smartphone with 1 GB of RAM, like checking your emails, using instant messengers, keeping up with social media, and playing small games.

 

Can I extend the I GB RAM of my mobile to 2 GB?

Yes. You can do so with the help of a third-party application.

 

How can I make my 1 GB RAM smartphone work smoothly?

By making a few changes like uninstalling large apps, stopping auto-synchronization, and cleaning your home screen can help your 1 GB RAM phone to function smoothly.

 

