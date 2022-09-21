POCO 5000mAh battery phones: top buying options

Summary:
The Poco brand is a member of the Xiaomi family and provides a unique product experience. The most recent Poco phones are top-of-the-line gadgets that are more reasonably priced. While running the same MIUI OS as other Xiaomi products, Poco phones offer premium hardware at a competitive price. The Poco now comes in three different series: the Poco X, Poco M, and Poco C.
1. Mi Poco M2
This phone comes in a slate blue color with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The camera is 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP, and the front camera is 8MP. This device has a 16.59 cm Full HD display along with a 5000 mAh battery. In addition, it comes with many attractive features for ₹10,492. With a MediaTek Helio G80 processor and 6GB of RAM, this phone efficiently supports seamless multitasking, loads apps, and processes tasks. The Poco M2 has excellent build quality, a clear display, performance that can handle anything you can throw at it, and a battery that can last the entire day.
Specifications:
2. Poco M3 Pro 5G
The device has a dark black color and has an Elegant SwitchBlade Design, a Dimensity 700 Processor, a 5000mAh Better Battery, a 48MP Triple Camera, Dual Sim 5G, a 6.5-inch FHD+ 90 Hz Display, 64GB Storage, and 4GB RAM. In addition, as per its features, it is budget-friendly and comes for only ₹13,699. Other tools such as slow-motion, night mode, timed burst, and others can help you improve your photographic skills.
Specifications:
3. Poco M4 Pro 5G
This device comes in cool blue color with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Along with this, it comes with 50MP + 8MP and 16MP Front Camera and a 16.76 cm Full HD display. For the longest possible battery life, the smart display changes between refresh rates based on usage. The display also offers a DCI P3 color spectrum for an excellent viewing experience. With its enormous 5000 mAh battery, this phone can operate for up to two days on a single charge. Additionally, it boasts a 33 W quick charging interface with MMT technology that enables you to fully charge your phone in under 60 minutes without it overheating.
Specifications:
4. Poco C31
This phone comes in royal blue color and has 64 GB of storage space and 4GB of RAM. It has 13MP + 2MP + 2MP and 5MP front camera. Along with this, it has a MediaTek Helio G35 Processor and 5000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery. The smartphone's native MIUI 12 skin is applied on top of the Android v10 operating system. Additionally, it features a fingerprint scanner located on the back and allows face unlocks.
Specifications:
5. Redmi Poco C3
This phone comes in an Arctic Blue color and has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It has 5000 mAh Battery and 13MP + 2MP + 2MP and 5MP Front Camera. The Poco C3, which has 2 GB RAM and a Mediatek Helio G35 processor, provides more processing capability for playing visually demanding games or switching between apps on your phone. The Poco C3 offers a wide range of connectivity options in terms of accessibility capabilities because it runs an OS that is covered with customization possibilities.
Specifications:
6. MI Poco M2 Pro
This device comes in green and greener color combinations with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP and 16 MP front camera. Along with this, it has a 5000 mAh battery. This phone efficiently takes care of tasks, loads apps swiftly, and ensures smooth multitasking. With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and 4GB of RAM, you can easily switch between tasks and enjoy multiple things at the same time.
Specifications:
Best 3 Features For You
|Products
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Mi Poco M2
|5000 mAh Battery
|64GB storage
|Good battery quality
|Poco M3 Pro 5G
|5G
|48MP Triple Camera
|6.5 Inch FHD
|Poco M4 5G
|50MP + 8MP
|128GB Storage
|5000 mAh Battery
|Poco C31
|13MP + 2MP + 2MP
|64GB storage
|G35 Processor
|Redmi Poco C3
|Lightweight
|32GB storage
|Long battery life
|Mi Poco M2 Pro
|48MP plus 16 MP front camera
|Unique colour
|Turbocharging
Best value for money
Poco C31 is the best budget phone. It has 64GB storage with great charging speed. According to user reviews, it offers a lot of value for money since it does not have any heating issues. It is lightweight, with a good design and in this range, it is the best option. It has a good battery package and makes the ideal gift for friends and family with a minimum budget.
Best Overall
Poco M4 Pro 5G is the best overall Poco 5000mAh battery phone. It has many quality features, such as a fast fingerprint scanner and an excellent camera with 50MP+8MP and 16MP front cameras. This has a great battery life and stunning turbocharging. It has great internal and external storage of 128GB storage and 6 GB RAM which is a big strength of it. Overall it is the ultimate choice to choose. M4 Pro 5G is a budget-friendly phone because it has 128GB of storage and charges quickly without overheating. Many people have given it positive reviews and say that it is a great value for money. It is lightweight and easy to use, with no heating issues even when charging it quickly.
How to Find the Perfect Poco Phone
When it comes to shopping for a new mobile phone, there are so many options that it can be overwhelming. There are different brands, different models, and different processors, each with its own set of positive and negative aspects. The first step to getting the right phone is figuring out what you want from it and how much you're willing to spend. Once you've mastered that, it's time to get serious about shopping.
To begin with, create a list of all your needs and wants in the phone you want to buy—every specification is important, so don't focus on one over another until you've looked over the whole list. Then, check out your options and do some research. A good place to start is Amazon; they have just about every brand you can think of and pretty much any model as well. The filters on Amazon make it easy to find exactly what you're looking for.
Once you've found a product that looks like a good fit for your needs, compare prices from different models. You can also check the discounts and choose the most suitable one.
Products Price List in Table
|S.No.
|Mobile phone
|Price
|1.
|Mi Poco M2
|₹10,494
|2.
|Poco M3 Pro 5G
|₹13,699
|3.
|Poco M4 Pro 5G
|₹13,490
|4.
|Poco C31
|₹9,069
|5.
|Redmi Poco C3
|₹8,280
|6.
|MI Poco M2 Pro
|₹13,790
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has anaffiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase”
The Poco M4 Pro is a fantastic pick if you're searching for a nice overall phone, around ₹15,000 which also looks more expensive. However, if you're looking for an exciting performance in this sector, there's not much here to differentiate the phone from its competitors.
Yes, the POCO M2 is worth purchasing since it features 6GB of RAM, which is not found in any affordable smartphone. It also includes a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and a 5000 mAh battery. You may now choose the POCO M2 since it is a superior option and well worth the money.
Consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G if you're looking for the best affordable smartphone. However, with mediocre performance and barely adequate camera quality, the phone's low price, display, and battery life are what sell it the most.
It features a chipset that may leave mobile gamers wanting more, yet it still runs Android 11. The POCO X4 Pro may be the finest option for smartphone owners with a budget of less than ₹20,000.
The Poco M2 Pro, powered by the tried-and-true Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G CPU, comfortably handles day-to-day work as well as gaming. The Poco M2 Pro comes with an Adreno 618 GPU and either 4GB or 6GB RAM.