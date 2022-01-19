Republic Day sale: Avail discounts of up to 41% on Intel Core-i5 laptops

It is raining discounts on all kinds of consumer items on Amazon. As Republic Day draws closer, the rebates too keep getting bigger. One of the items on which there are attractive discounts are laptops. In case, you are planning on either disposing off your old one and investing in a new laptop or are first-time buyers, this is good time to do so.

Prices of Intel Core-i5 laptops:

Product Price Price After Discount HP 15, 11th Gen ₹ 70,171.00 ₹ 56,900.00 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 ₹ 1,04,290.00 ₹ 61,990.00 Acer Aspire 5 A515-56 Thin and Light Laptop ₹ 65,999.00 ₹ 44,990.00 ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021) ₹ 62,990.00 ₹ 49,990.00

That brings one to the question - what kind of a laptop are you looking for? Are you a parent, wanting to buy one for your son or daughter in school? Are you a college-going youngster wanting to change your device? Are you a professional tired of your old laptop's slow booting capabilities and looking for a respite? Whatever, your reason, investing in a laptop with a powerful processor is always a wise choice. A processor, in many ways, is the heart of a computer. It provides the instructions and processing power the computer needs to do its work - the faster this works, the better is your output.

In case, we have convinced you to invest in one, here are some options available on Amazon. Check them out.

1) HP 15, 11th Gen Intel Core i5

This laptop from HP is available in two colours - natural silver and black. This device is ideally suited for multimedia professionals, those who use computers for personal reasons and the student community. This 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 has a speed of up to 4.2 GHz and comes with Intel Turbo Boost Technology (2g). It has 8 MB L3 cache and four cores.

Some other features:1) Operating System: ‎Windows 11 Home2) RAM: ‎8 GB3) Hard Drive: ‎512 GB4) Resolution: ‎1920 x 10805) Display: ‎15.6 inches2) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 11th Gen Intel Core i5

This laptop belongs to the IdeaPad 5 15ITL05 series of Lenovo devices and is best suited for personal computer users, student community and business fraternity. Its 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-1135G7 processor comes with a base speed of 2.4 GHz and maximum speed of 4.2 GHz. It has four cores and 8MB cache.

Some other features:Operating system: Windows 10 HomeRAM: 16 GBSSD: 512 GBDisplay: 15.6" Full HDResolution: 1920 x 108 pixels3) Acer Aspire 5 A515-56 Thin and Light Laptop

This laptop is available in three different models, though all are Core i5 processor series. This product is good for those using it as a personal computer and for multimedia and business professionals. This 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor can give you up to 4.2GHz for your high-demand applications.

Some other features:Operating system: ‎WindowsRAM: ‎8 GBResolution ‎1920 x 1080 pixelsDisplay: 15.6" Full HDHard drive: ‎1 TB4) ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021)

This laptop from the VivoBook 15 (2021) series is best suited for multimedia and business professionals. Students too can find it a useful tool to work on. Its Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor has a base speed of 1.0 GHz and can go up to 3.6 GHz (max) turbo speed. It comes with 4 cores, 8 threads and 6MB cache.Some other features: Operating system: Windows 11 HomeRAM: 8 GBSSD: 512 GB, SSD storage upgrade up to 1TBOptane Memory: 32 GBDisplay: 15.6-inch, FHD Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

