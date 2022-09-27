Sign out
Samsung full HD phones: Here are your top picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 27, 2022 14:00 IST

Summary:

Here we are listing the 10 best Samsung full HD phones you can buy from Amazon on a specified budget. We have created a list of all the phones based on the specifications, features, and pros & cons to help you make a correct decision before purchasing the device.

Best Samsung Full HD phones

Are you confused about choosing the best Samsung full HD phone? Well, you might be! As there are several aspects to consider while selecting a smartphone before purchasing it; starting from screen size to display quality or camera quality.

Finding the right phone needs a lot of different variables to determine what's important for you.

Don't worry, we've made it simple to help you choose which Samsung device you can opt for. Read this complete guide to know how to choose the best Samsung full HD phones and what specifications to consider while purchasing a phone. Let the hunt begin:

1. Samsung galaxy A8 Star

Samsung galaxy A8 star is considered one of the best phones in the market today with a 16+24 MP rear camera that gives clear and crisp pictures and has a screen size of 6.3 inches with a high-resolution Full HD + Super AMOLED display with 1080×2220 pixels. The device also features a fingerprint sensor that unlocks the phone in less than a second. Also, have a dual sim and memory card.

Specifications:

Brand - Samsung

Colour - White

Battery - 3700 mAH

Processor - Snapdragon Qualcomm octa-core

Memory storage capacity - 4 GB

ProsCons
 Fast chargingFace unlocking doesn't work in low light
 Fast fingerprint sensor 

2. Samsung galaxy M32

Samsung galaxy M32 is another flagship in this price range equipped with a versatile 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Quad camera setup and 16.21 centimetres (6.4 inches) Super AMOLED, full HD + resolution display. The phone also features an 800 Nits High Brightness Mode, protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

The MediaTek Helio G80 CPU powers the Galaxy M32, which comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM, depending on the model. The phone excels in specifications, including design, the capabilities of its primary camera, display quality, and battery life.

Specifications:

Brand - Samsung

Colour - Light Blue, prime black, black

Battery -6000 mAh

Processor - Helio G80 octa-core

Memory storage capacity - 4GB

ProsCons
Long battery life.                     The low-end processors might not affect overall performance if you do not use heavy games or applications.
Compact size. 
Samsung Galaxy M32 (Light Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB | FHD+ sAMOLED 90Hz Display | 6000mAh Battery | 64MP Quad Camera
32% off
11,499 16,999
Buy now

3. Samsung galaxy M21

Samsung galaxy M21 comes with a triple camera setup of 48 MP+8MP+5MP. 16.21 centimetres super AMOLED infinity U cut display, Full HD + resolution protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone has a magnificent rear camera of 48 MP that lets you make memorable moments by capturing them on the screen.

So, what else does enhance its value? The robust Wi-Fi connectivity, GPS, USB Type-C, 3G, and 4G connectivity are available with a sensitive fingerprint sensor.

Specifications:

Brand - Samsung

Color - Artic Blue, Charcoal Black

Battery - 6000 mAH

Processor - Exynos 9611 octa core

Memory storage capacity - 4GB

ProsCons
Brilliant displayThe fingerprint sensor does not work correctly
 Phone heat very fast
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | FHD+ sAMOLED | 6 Months Free Screen Replacement for Prime (SM-M215GLBDINS)
21% off
11,499 14,499
Buy now

4. Samsung galaxy F23 5G

Samsung galaxy F23 5G comes with a 50MP+8MP+2MP| 8 MP Front Camera. With this Samsung model, you can make your binge gaming sessions more engaging. Additionally, this phone has an FHD Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate, so you can experience life-like images in your game as well as smooth, effortless scrolling.

This phone also has a robust 5000 mAh battery, which allows you to take amazing images, communicate with close friends, and accomplish more during the day. Furthermore, you may enjoy flawless multitasking owing to the power-efficient Dimensity 700 Processor.

Specifications:

Colour - Green

Battery - 5000 mAh

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Processor

Memory storage capacity - 6GB

ProsCons
Good camera quality.The adapter is not provided in the box.
Brilliant display. 
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G (Matte Black, 128GB, 6GB RAM)
25% off
17,990 23,999
Buy now

5. Samsung galaxy M13

This Samsung galaxy M13 comes with a triple camera setup of 50MP+5MP+2MP. It has a 6000mAh battery with RAM Plus up to 12GB RAM. This gorgeous smartphone gives you a big screen size of 16.72cm (6.6in) FHD+ LCD - infinite O Display, providing an FHD+ resolution with 1080 x 2408 pixels that allows you to watch your favourite movies and shows.

Specifications:

Colour - Dark blue, brown, black

Battery - 6000 mAh

Processor - Exynos 850 octa core

Memory storage capacity - 4GB

ProsCons
Good battery life.The USB cable is too small.
Good battery life.Samsung Galaxy A23
Samsung Galaxy M13 (Stardust Brown, 4GB, 64GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus
37% off
9,499 14,999
Buy now

6. Samsung galaxy A23

The galaxy A23 has a seamlessly designed Ambient Edge body with simple yet polished curves. The Galaxy A23 is available in Black, White, Blue, and Peach. With this 50MP camera, you can record memorable moments in crystal clarity.

The Ultra Wide Camera has a broader field of vision. The Macro Camera allows you to go closer to the details. Capture your surroundings on the fly. With OIS, your Galaxy A23 records movies more smoothly and beautifully, even in low light.

Specifications:

Colour - Blue, pink, black, purple

Battery - 5000 mAh

Processor - Snapdragon Octa-Core

Memory storage capacity - 6GB

ProsCons
Good looking premium phone.The sound quality is not so good.
Good camera quality 
Samsung Galaxy A23 Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
27% off
17,499 23,990
Buy now

7. Samsung galaxy F22

The smartphone boasts a 13MP camera on the front that takes good selfies and allows the user to participate in HD video chats. This phone has a long-lasting 6000mAh battery and HD+ AMOLED display, offering clear and vivid visuals.

Specifications:

Colour - Black

Battery - 6000 mAh

Processor - Helio G80 Processor

Memory storage capacity - 4GB

ProsCons
Long battery life and fast charging.The camera is not so good.
SAMSUNG Galaxy F22 (Denim Black, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
13% off
12,990 14,999
Buy now

8. Samsung galaxy A13

Samsung galaxy A13 comes with a 50 MP Rear Camera and 8MP Front camera that makes you look more beautiful. Moreover, its (6.6 inches) Full HD + Infinity V Display, 1080×2408 resolution enhances the viewing experience whether you are watching a movie or playing a game. In addition, the powerful2.2 GHz Octa-Core Processor provides good performance to complete your essential tasks on the go.

Specifications:

Colour - Black

Battery - 5000mAh

Processor - 2.2 GHz octa core

Memory storage capacity - 4GB

ProsCons
Long battery life.The front camera is not so good.
Good-looking design 
Long-lasting battery backup 
Samsung Galaxy A13 Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers, (SM-A135FLBGINS)
24% off
13,999 18,490
Buy now

9. Samsung galaxy S20 FE

Sansung S20 FE is one of the premium phones of S series. This model comes with a triple camera setup of 8MP+12MP+12MP, featuring a 16.49 centimetres (6.5 inches) dynamic AMOLED display, Full HD+capacitive multi-touch touchscreen with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. Not only this, but you will just love the camera if you are a selfie lover.

Specifications:

Colour - Cloud blue, Could Mint, Lavender

Battery - 4500 mAh

Processor- Exynos

Memory storage capacity - 8 GB

ProsCons
The camera quality is good.The battery drains too fast
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Navy, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI & Additional Exchange Offers
Check Price on Amazon

10. Samsung galaxy F42 5G

Samsung galaxy F42 5G is one of the most popular phones of Samsung. It has a triple camera setup of 64MP+5MP+2MP. It has a screen size of 16.05 (6.3 inches) Full HD + display. This is a good range option with several helpful features such as an on-screen fingerprint sensor and facial recognition. It has a powerful and efficient Dimensity 700 processor, which allows you to do seamless multitasking.

Specifications:

Colour - matte black

Battery - 5000mAh

Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 700 Processor

Memory storage capacity - 6GB

ProsCons
Long battery lifeThe front camera is not so good.
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G (Matte Black, 128GB, 6GB RAM)
25% off
17,990 23,999
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung galaxy A8 Star4GB               3700mAh6.6 INCHES
Samsung galaxy M324GB6000mAh6.4 INCHES
Samsung galaxy M214GB6000mAh6.6 INCHES
Samsung galaxy F23 5G4GB5000mAh6.6 INCHES
Samsung galaxy M134GB6000mAh6.6 INCHES
Samsung galaxy A234GB5000mAh6.6 INCHES
Samsung galaxy F224GB6000mAh6.4 INCHES
Samsung galaxy A134GB6000mAh6.6 INCHES
Samsung galaxy S20 FE8GB4500mAh6.5 INCHES
Samsung galaxy F42 5G  6GB6000mAh6.3 INCHES

Samsung full HD best value for money phone

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is the best value money phone with a Full HD + Resolution display, 1080×2400 pixels protected by Gorilla Glass 5, and Exynos 1280 Octa Core Processor. It has a long-lasting battery of 6000mAh that ensures you do need not to charge the battery even if you use the device for more than 12 hours. One of the other reasons, why it justifies the price is that the memory storage capacity of 8 GB lets you store a reasonable amount of data. It also has 1-year manufacturing warranty and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories.

Overall best Samsung full HD phone at amazon

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is an overall best phone as it comes with many features, a long battery 6000mAh life, good camera quality, and protected Gorilla Glass. It comes in four different colours ( light blue, prime black, black, and blue ) and had a good memory. storage capacity of 4GB RAM and 64GB Inbuilt Storage that lets you store ample data. Not only this, the phone delivers a binge on performance due to its robust processor, making it the best buy option comparing all aspects.

Price list of Samsung Full HD phones

S. No.ProductPrice
 1.Samsung Galaxy A8 Star 28, 000
 2.Samsung Galaxy M32 11,499
 3.Samsung Galaxy M21 11,499
 4.Samsung Galaxy F23 5G 18, 900
 5.Samsung Galaxy M13 9,499
 6.Samsung Galaxy A23 17, 499
 7.Samsung Galaxy F22 11, 940
 8.Samsung Galaxy A13 13, 999
 9.Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 30 499
 10.Samsung Galaxy F42 5G   18, 900

How to find the best Samsung full HD mobile phones?

India is the world's second-largest smartphone market, and it is still expanding at a rate of about 30% each year. Smartphones may now be available in ranges of Rs. 4,000 to Rs.1,50,000. Due to the establishment of numerous companies and the introduction of various models, choosing an ideal option might become daunting and hence, you need to know the factors you must look out for before making the purchase.

1.Operating System: The phones must have sufficient storage space and memory resources. The operating system is responsible for the overall performance of your smartphone. When an update is available, you may be prompted to install it; otherwise, system updates can be performed through Wi-Fi via the Software Upgrade Assistant.

2.Battery life: Battery life is the most important feature of any phone. It is important to compare battery life before buying any phone.

3.Picture quality: The majority of people love to click photos and make videos, so it becomes important to check the quality of the camera before buying a phone.

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

Samsung full HD phones

1. Which is the best Samsung phone with the best camera quality?

Right now in 2022, the best Samsung phone with the best camera quality is Samsung S22 Ultra.

2. Which Samsung phone is best in 2022?

●Galaxy S22 Ultra

● Galaxy S22 Plus

● Galaxy S22

● Galaxy S21 FE

● Galaxy A53

3. Which Samsung phone has the highest screen resolution?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G has the highest screen resolution with a sensational 3088*1440, equating to 500 pixels per inch.

