Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Flip 4: Comparison of best foldable phones in 2023

Samsung has been on the forefront of the foldable phone movement. The brand has actively launched newer models with newer innovation and design language. Samsung is also the only smartphone brand that has two dedicated line-ups of foldable smartphones based on their design. The first category is of the Fold phones and the second category is of the Flip phones. Both line-ups have flagship offerings and are updated regularly. However, there is still a lot of confusion about which one to buy. The latest smartphones in both line-ups are the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Both phones come with their unique design and features, but which one is right for you? To answer that question, we are comparing the Z Fold 4 with the Z Flip 4 to see what are the differences shared by the phones, and which is more suitable for you.

Design

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a book-like design with a folding screen that opens up to reveal a 7.6-inch display, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a clamshell design with a folding screen that flips open to reveal a 6.7-inch display. The Z Fold 4 is larger and thicker than the Z Flip 4, but it also has a larger internal display and more screen real estate for multitasking.