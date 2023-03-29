Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Flip 4: Comparison of best foldable phones in 2023

Summary:
Samsung has been on the forefront of the foldable phone movement. The brand has actively launched newer models with newer innovation and design language. Samsung is also the only smartphone brand that has two dedicated line-ups of foldable smartphones based on their design. The first category is of the Fold phones and the second category is of the Flip phones. Both line-ups have flagship offerings and are updated regularly. However, there is still a lot of confusion about which one to buy. The latest smartphones in both line-ups are the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.
Both phones come with their unique design and features, but which one is right for you? To answer that question, we are comparing the Z Fold 4 with the Z Flip 4 to see what are the differences shared by the phones, and which is more suitable for you.
Design
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a book-like design with a folding screen that opens up to reveal a 7.6-inch display, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a clamshell design with a folding screen that flips open to reveal a 6.7-inch display. The Z Fold 4 is larger and thicker than the Z Flip 4, but it also has a larger internal display and more screen real estate for multitasking.
Display
The Z Fold 4 has a larger 7.6-inch folding screen with a resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels, while the Z Flip 4 has a smaller 6.7-inch folding screen with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels. Both devices feature high-quality AMOLED displays, but the Z Fold 4 has a higher pixel density, making it better for reading and viewing content
Camera
The Z Fold 4 has a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera. It also has a 10MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The Z Flip 4, on the other hand, has a dual-camera setup with a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It also has a 10MP front-facing camera for selfies. While the Z Fold 4 looks like it has a better camera setup, the camera performance on both phones is very similar. The primary camera on the Z Fold 4 captures better details, but the colours are not bad on the Z Flip 4 either.
Performance
The Samsung Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Z Flip 4 come with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The performance is very similar on both phones, and both of them can handle almost any task, app or game out there. The major difference lies in the operating system. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes runs on the Android 12 platform, while the Z Fold 4 runs on the Android 12L platform. The Android 12 L platform is designed for tablets, making the Fold 4 perform in an optimized manner.
|Product
|Price
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 ( 12 GB, 256 GB)
|Rs. 1,54,998
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 ( 8 GB, 128 GB )
|Rs. 82,999
Conclusion
Foldable phones are still new in the market, and you should get one only if you need it. However, if you plan on getting one of the two phones compared, it will depend on the aesthetic you are going for. The Flip 4 is significantly cheaper than the Z Fold 4, but the performance is very similar on both phones.
