Samsung HD mobile phones: The best products worth your money

This festive season you can purchase some of the best Samsung HD mobile phones for yourself. Smartphones mentioned here in this list are going to be the best purchase of your life. They have got super advanced features like a fingerprint sensor, face ID lock, and a terrific UI. We will start by explaining the basic features and then mention all the important details in the specification section. The pros and cons section will discuss various advantages and disadvantages of that particular device in detail. Currently, they are available on Amazon at super reliable prices, so if you don't want to miss the opportunity. Go grab them now! Top 10 Samsung HD mobile phones 1. Samsung galaxy A03 core Samsung galaxy A03 core smartphone has a unique camera bump with a fingerprint sensor and sturdy-built quality. It has a 1.6 GHz Octa-Core Processor with a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery with 2 GB RAM and 32GB storage. The device has an HD+ infinity V Display and 720 x 1600 resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Specifications: · Cellular technology : LTE · OS : Android GO 11.0 · Network service provider : Unlocked for all carriers · Formfactor : Bar · Item model number : Galaxy AO3 core

Pros Cons Excellent battery life Not so fast processing Has a decent budget quality The camera quality is below average

2. Samsung galaxy F12 Samsung galaxy F12 is a celestial black smartphone with a stylish design and innovative features. It provides surround sound with Dolby Atmos, and it's equipped with features that ensure the protection of your mobile phone. It has enough power to enable you to use it for long hours and enjoy its easy multitasking capabilities. Samsung Galaxy F12 has a 48 MP camera that ensures you capture rich colours and sharp details. Specifications: · Cellular technology :4G · OS : Android · Network service provider : Unlocked for all carriers · Form factor : Smartphone · Item model number : Stream galaxy F12

Pros Cons Great connectivity and excellent security features Gets heated easily Has a larger screen and an even large battery The display has a touch problem

3. Samsung galaxy A23 blue Samsung galaxy A23 has an Ambient Edge design with simple and refined curves. The slim and symmetric Galaxy A23 snaps memorable moments in clear detail with its ultra-wide camera. It has a macro-camera to capture details and an OIS to record your videos more smoothly and get finer details even in low light. Specifications: · Cellular technology : LTE · OS : Android 12.0 · Network service provider : Unlocked for all carriers · Form factor : Smartphone · Item model number : ‎SM-A235FLBHINS

Pros Cons Has fast processing Slow charging Provides solid built quality Poor battery life

4. Samsung galaxy M13 Samsung galaxy M14 has a one-year manufacturer warranty for the device and a 6-month manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories, including batteries from the date of purchase with 128GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB. The device has FHD+ resolution with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution. Specifications: · Cellular technology : 4G · OS : Android 12.0 · Network service provider : Unlocked for all carriers · Form factor : Bar · Item model number : ‎Samsung galaxy M13

Pros Cons Good for gamers and video watchers Has too many unnecessary apps Provides value for money Call-recording feature does not work well when Wi-Fi is on

5. Samsung galaxy M33 5G Samsung galaxy M33 5G has Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm Processor with 12 band support for a True 5G experience and FHD+ resolution, 1080x2400 pixels protected by Gorilla Glass. It has an Intelligent Voice Focus, Power Cool Technology, Auto Data Switching, and a massive 6000 mAH battery. Specifications: · Cellular technology : 5G, 4G, LTE · OS : Android 12.0 · Network service provider : Unlocked for all carriers · Form factor : BAR · Item model number : ‎SM-M336BZBPINS

Pros Cons Top-notch display with fast interface Has a buggy software It is durable and has great WIFI receptivity Has a slow fingerprint reader

6. Samsung galaxy M21 2021 edition Samsung galaxy M21 2021 Edition has vibrant memories and an advanced rear camera that ensures a power-packed performance. Overall performance of the phone is good and provides great value for money with modern, sturdy, and stylish looks. It also has a music player that you can use for your entertainment. Specifications: · Cellular technology : 4G · OS : Android 11.0;OneUI Core3.1 · Network service provider : Unlocked for all carriers · Form factor : BAR · Item model number : ‎‎SM-M215GLBDINS

Pros Cons The device has very good multimedia Has a slow fingerprint reader Excellent software and amazing camera Has a pathetic, tinny sound

7. Samsung galaxy F42 5G Apart from its sleek and clean design, it has a flawless display, decent storage, and superior performance as well. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G has impressive video quality and built quality. It has MediaTek processor memory that is expandable up to 1TB. Specifications: · Cellular technology : GSM · OS : Android 11 · Network service provider : GoWireless · Form factor : BAR · Item model number :‎SM-E426BZAGINS

Pros Cons Lightweight The power button requires a hard press to work Gives high-quality shots even in poor lighting Battery backup is less, and volume buttons are loose

8. Samsung galaxy F23 5G It is a durable phone with amazing call quality, auto-recording feature, loud and clear sound, and an easy-to-use display. It has appreciable screen quality, great brightness, a large battery, and other useful basic mobile features. A professional product inspection has been carefully done before it is ready to be sold in the market. Specifications: · Cellular technology : LTE · OS : Android 12 · Network service provider : Unlocked for all carriers · Form factor : BAR · Item model number :‎SM-E236BZGHINS

Pros Cons Has excellent signal reception qualities Unlock feature is slow as compared to other brands Very compact and sturdy Sound is low for ringtones

9. Samsung galaxy M32 Samsung galaxy M32 has an FHD+ resolution with a 90Hz Refresh rate, 800 Nits High Brightness Mode, and the phone is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. It has a 6000mAH lithium-ion battery with Super AMOLED - Infinity U-cut display. Specifications: · Cellular technology : 4G · OS : Android 11, OneU 3.1 · Network service provider : Unlocked for all carriers · Form factor : BAR ·Item model number : ‎ ‎8806092626324

Pros Cons The product design is magnificent Average packaging Has excellent RAM as compared to other rivals Earpiece voice is less

10. Samsung galaxy F22 Samsung galaxy F22 has an advanced rear camera that ensures a power-packed performance.It has a macro-camera to capture details and an OIS to record your videos more smoothly and get finer details even in low light. The device has enough power to enable you to use it for long hours and enjoy its easy multitasking capabilities. Specifications: · Cellular technology : 4G · OS : Android 11, OneU 3.1 · Network service provider : Unlocked for all carriers · Form factor : BAR · Item model number :‎ ‎8806092626324

Pros Cons Has brilliant colour and finish It cannot be used for gaming Has a sleek and clean design Has a poor speaker system

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Wireless display feature Connectivity technologies are Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Has a Handset, Travel Adapter,Ejection Pin,Data Cable, and Quick Start Guide Samsung Galaxy F12 Wireless communication technologies Has a 90 Hz refresh rate Other camera features are Rear and front Samsung Galaxy A23 Blue Connector type: USB type c Snapdragon Octa-Core processor 90Hz Smooth Display Samsung Galaxy M13 Has a powerful Octa Core Processor 6000mAh lithium-ion battery Up to 12 GB RAM with RAM Plus Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Latest Android v12.0, One UI 4 operating system Memory, Storage & SIM: 6GB RAM Has a Versatile Quad camera setup-50MP Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Has a Exynos 9611 Octa Core Processor 2.3GHz,1.7GHz Monster 6000 mAh Battery Has a 64GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Has wireless display features 5000 mAh Lithium Ion Battery Has a 90 Hz refresh rate Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Processor 8MP Front Camera Has 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM Samsung Galaxy M32 Helio G80 Octa Core Processor 2GHz,1.8GHz Versatile64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Quad camera setup-64MP 128GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB Samsung Galaxy F22 MediaTek Helio G80 Processor 6000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM, which is Expandable upto 1 TB

Best value for money Samsung HD phone from the list The Samsung Galaxy A03 core is the most affordable and reliable of all the smartphones mentioned in the list. Not only it is easy to use but also has an attractive design with contrasting colours. It is one of the most low-price mobile phones mentioned in the list; still, it manages to provide the best value compared to other devices. Its overall performance is top-notch for such a less price. Best overall device from the list Samsung Galaxy M33 5Gis the best overall device on the list. The reasons are infinite, but one of the most important reasons is its budget-friendliness. Its outdoor display brightness feature is pretty cool, and as for safety, there is a message lock and a contact lock option which ensures that all your messages and contacts are protected. If you are looking for an affordable mobile phone with a music player, Bluetooth, FM radio, 1-year replacement warranty, and a modern, sturdy, and stylish look, then you should buy the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. The challenge of finding the best Samsung HD phone. Out of all the mobile phones mentioned above, choosing the one that fulfils all your requirements is a tough task. You may feel overwhelmed because you don't know whether your choice is right or wrong. You could end up choosing the wrong device or purchasing an overpriced one. This mainly happens because of two reasons: You have not set a budget yet. You are not aware of your needs. Your options will decrease as soon as you set a budget for yourself. Furthemore, when you will exactly what to buy and what not to. Anything that goes out of the budget goes out of the list. Keep these things in mind, and you will be good to go. Best Samsung HD mobile phones (Price list)

S. No. Product Price 1. Samsung Galaxy AO3 Core ₹ 8,848 2. Samsung Galaxy F12 ₹ 11,690 3. Samsung Galaxy A23 Blue ₹ 18,499 4. Samsung Galaxy M13 ₹ 13,999 5. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G ₹ 14,499 6. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition ₹ 11,499 7. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G ₹ 16,789 8. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G ₹ 16,749 9. Samsung Galaxy M32 ₹ 13,499 10. Samsung Galaxy F22 ₹ 11,440

