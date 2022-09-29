Samsung mobile phones under ₹ 30,000: Buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Samsung phones have gained immense popularity over the years. They are rich in features and offer great value for money. If you’re looking for highly efficient, durable, and classy-looking phones, we have curated a list of the best Samsung mobile phones under ₹ 30,000.

Samsung mobile phones under ₹ 30,000 come with superior processors and great display.

Over the years, Samsung has evolved into one of the most loved brands when it comes to smartphones. It is known for producing high-end phones made using cutting-edge technologies and features. These phones come in various models and offer excellent value for money. So, if you're searching for the best Samsung mobile phones under ₹30,000, we have got you covered! So, what are we waiting for? Let's dive into the most suitable Samsung phones under ₹30,000. Best Samsung Mobile Phones Under ₹30,000 1. Samsung Galaxy M32 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB | FHD+ sAMOLED 90Hz Display | 6000mAh Battery | 64MP Quad Camera Available in the classic black colour, the Samsung Galaxy M32 is one of the latest phones by Samsung, which offers great value for money. It comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a powerful processor that keeps you going all day long. Specifications: OS - Android 11, OneU 3.1 RAM - 4 GB Product dimensions - 0.9 x 7.4 x 15.9 cm; 196 Grams Item model number - Samsung Galaxy M32 Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth Connectivity technology - GSM; 3G; WCDMA; 4G LTE; FDD; TDD Display technology - AMOLED

Pros Cons Supported by AMOLED display technology Smaller screen Excellent camera quality Adequate RAM size Adequate RAM size

2. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (Violet, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offers Available in the unique violet colour, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is an excellent phone if you’re looking for budget-friendly phones. It comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, enough to store all photos and videos. Specifications: OS - Android 11.0 RAM - 6 GB Product dimensions - ‎0.8 x 7.5 x 16 cm; 189 grams Batteries - 1 Lithium ion battery is required Connectivity technology - Wi-Fi Special features - OIS Camera, Dual_Sim, Camera, Fast Charging

Pros Cons Light in weight Available in only one colour Powerful processor and battery Adequate RAM size

3. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (ICY Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Latest Snapdragon 778G 5G | sAMOLED 120Hz Display Next on the list is the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. Available in stunning ice blue colour, this phone is incredible for everyday use. It comes with a AMOLED 120Hz Display and 5G technology to offer you the best experience all day long. Specifications: OS - Android 11 RAM - 8 GB Product dimensions - 0.7 x 7.6 x 16.4 cm; 175 grams Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion battery required Connectivity technology - WiFi Bluetooth;USB;NFC Display technology - Super AMOLED Plus

Pros Cons Excellent RAM size Available in only one colour Supports the latest display technology Light in weight and looks stylish

4. Samsung Galaxy M12 (Blue,6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacement for Prime Samsung is an excellent brand for budget-friendly phones. The Samsung Galaxy M12 comes with 6GB RAM, excellent camera quality and full HD display that amplifies your overall experience. Specifications: OS - Android 11 RAM - 6GB Product dimension - ‎‎‎7.6 x 1 x 16.4 cm; 221 grams Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion battery required Item model number - Galaxy M12 Wireless communication technology - Cellular

Pros Cons Latest OS system Available in only one colour Adequate RAM size

5. (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy F22 If you’re looking for budget-friendly phones, the (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy F22 is an excellent phone. It comes in a unique denim blue colour. It comes with features such as 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Specifications: OS - Android 11 RAM - 4 GB Package dimensions - 18.4 x 8.2 x 5.4 cm; 430 Grams Special features - Rear Camera, Front Camera Other display features - Wireless Camera features - Rear, Front

Pros Cons Light in weight Available in only one colour Budget-friendly Adequate RAM size

6. Samsung Galaxy A52 (Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers Another excellent mobile phone that fits in the under ₹30,000 category is the Samsung Galaxy A52. This phone comes with 6GB RAM and a powerful processor for easy operations. Not only this, it also comes with a Long lasting 5000 mAH Battery and a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP quad camera setup, making it perfect for photography. Specifications: OS - Android 11.0 RAM - 6 GB Product dimensions - ‎0.8 x 7.5 x 16 cm; 187 Grams Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion battery required Item model number - SM-A525FZKGINS Wireless communication technology - Cellular

Pros Cons Supports 4G connectivity technology Available in only one colour Adequate RAM size Excellent camera quality

7. Samsung Galaxy M13 Available in several colours, the Samsung Galaxy M13 is an advanced technology phone that is easy on the pocket. It comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 6000 mAh lithium-ion battery, making it a preferred choice among youngsters. Specifications: OS - Android 12.0 RAM - ‎4 GB Product dimensions - ‎0.9 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm; 207 grams Item model number - ‎SM-M135I FLAG PINS Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB GPS - GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo Special features - Auto Data Switching, Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus, Octa Core Processor, Fingerprint Sensor

Pros Cons Looks sleek and stylish Available in only one colour Fits in everyone’s budget Limited RAM size Excellent connectivity technology

8. (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy F12 With a big 6.515-inch HD+ display, the (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy F12 is another good Samsung mobile phone under ₹30,000. It is best for those who enjoy the feel and experience of using a phone for clicking pictures, as it has a 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera. Some features, such as a long-lasting battery and excellent storage capacity, make the phone a must-buy. Specifications: OS - Android 11.0 RAM - ‎4 GB Product dimensions - ‎7.59 x 0.97 x 16.4 cm; 420 grams Connectivity technology - 4G Special features - Front Camera Other display features - Wireless Camera features - 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP

Pros Cons Easy on the pocket The screen size is smaller than other models Great camera quality Available in only one colour 4 GB RAM present

9. Samsung Galaxy A03 With 3GB RAM and a great 1.6 GHz Octa-Core processor, the Samsung Galaxy A03 makes for one of the best mobile phones if you are looking for under ₹30,000. It is budget-friendly and lightweight in every possible way. Specifications: OS - Android 11 RAM - 3 GB Product dimension - ‎0.9 x 7.6 x 16.4 cm; 196 grams Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB GPS - Geotagging, GPS-Enabled, Location Capture Special features - Dual SIM, Camera

Pros Cons Light in weight The screen size is smaller than other models Great camera quality 3GB RAM present

10. (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy A20 With excellent storage capacity and 13MP+5MP rear dual camera, (Renewed) the Samsung Galaxy A20 is one of the many Samsung phones under ₹30,000. It has features such as 6.4-inch, 720 x 1560screen resolution, and excellent storage capacity, making it one of the best phones in the list. Specifications: OS - Android 9.0 RAM - 3 GB Product dimensions - 15.8 x 0.8 x 7.5 cm; 169 Grams Item model - SM-A205FZKGINS-cr Wireless communication technology - Cellular Connectivity technology - 2G, 3G; WCDMA; 4G LTE; FDD; TDD Special features - Dual SIM, GPS, Music Player, Video Player, FM Radio, Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Virtual Light Sensing and E-mail

Pros Cons Light in weight The screen size is smaller than other models Great camera quality Available in only one colour 3GB RAM present

Price of Samsung mobile phones under ₹ 30,000 at a glance:

Product Price Samsung Galaxy M32 ₹ 16,999 Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G ₹ 38,999 Samsung Galaxy M52 5G ₹ 36,999 Samsung Galaxy M12 ₹ 14,499 (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy F22 ₹ 14,999 Samsung Galaxy A52 ₹ 30,499 Samsung Galaxy M13 ₹ 14,999 (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy F12 ₹ 9,299 Samsung Galaxy A03 ₹ 12,999 (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy A20 ₹ 12,900

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy M32 Excellent camera quality Great RAM storage Fingerprint sensors Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G HD+ display Long and quality display Dual AI camera Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Long-lasting battery life Long and quality display Expandable RAM Samsung Galaxy M12 Good storage space Appealing colours Superfast Octacore processor (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy F22 Excellent storage alongside quality camera Sleek and sturdy structure Long battery life Samsung Galaxy A52 Good storage space Expandable RAM Dual AI camera Samsung Galaxy M13 Long and quality display Excellent Rear camera Excellent storage alongside quality camera (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy F12 Dual AI camera Sleek and sturdy structure Long battery life Samsung Galaxy A03 Long-lasting battery life Expandable RAM Excellent storage capacity (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy A20 Easy on your pocket Excellent camera quality Appealing colours

Best value for money In our list, the Samsung Galaxy M12offers the best value for money. It is priced at ₹13,999 after a discount on Amazon. This phone is packed with the latest features and technology, which keeps you hooked throughout the day. Best overall If we look at the features of all products, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G takes the tag of the 'best overall' phone in our list. It is a high-quality mobile phone with 6GB RAM and an excellent HD display for a better viewing experience. Besides these features, it comes with many other features, such as a fast processor, adequate sound quality, and excellent storage. Moreover, this smartphone is priced decently at ₹27,780 after a discount. How to find the perfect Samsung mobile phones under ₹30,000? Finding the perfect phone for yourself has now become easier! You no longer have to get into the hassle of going through hundreds of phones to find the best one. Our list of Samsung mobile phones under ₹30,000 makes your job easier. Before making the final deal, make sure you go through the following pointers - Sufficient storage capacity Great camera quality Power saving mode All-day battery life Full HD display High resolution Price of the product

