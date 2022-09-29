Samsung mobile phones under 30,000: Buying guide

Summary:
Over the years, Samsung has evolved into one of the most loved brands when it comes to smartphones. It is known for producing high-end phones made using cutting-edge technologies and features. These phones come in various models and offer excellent value for money. So, if you're searching for the best Samsung mobile phones under ₹30,000, we have got you covered! So, what are we waiting for? Let's dive into the most suitable Samsung phones under ₹30,000.
Best Samsung Mobile Phones Under ₹30,000
1. Samsung Galaxy M32 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB | FHD+ sAMOLED 90Hz Display | 6000mAh Battery | 64MP Quad Camera
Available in the classic black colour, the Samsung Galaxy M32 is one of the latest phones by Samsung, which offers great value for money. It comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a powerful processor that keeps you going all day long.
Specifications:
OS - Android 11, OneU 3.1
RAM - 4 GB
Product dimensions - 0.9 x 7.4 x 15.9 cm; 196 Grams
Item model number - Samsung Galaxy M32
Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth
Connectivity technology - GSM; 3G; WCDMA; 4G LTE; FDD; TDD
Display technology - AMOLED
|Pros
|Cons
|Supported by AMOLED display technology
|Smaller screen
|Excellent camera quality
|Adequate RAM size
2. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (Violet, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offers
Available in the unique violet colour, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is an excellent phone if you’re looking for budget-friendly phones. It comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, enough to store all photos and videos.
Specifications:
OS - Android 11.0
RAM - 6 GB
Product dimensions - 0.8 x 7.5 x 16 cm; 189 grams
Batteries - 1 Lithium ion battery is required
Connectivity technology - Wi-Fi
Special features - OIS Camera, Dual_Sim, Camera, Fast Charging
|Pros
|Cons
|Light in weight
|Available in only one colour
|Powerful processor and battery
|Adequate RAM size
3. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (ICY Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Latest Snapdragon 778G 5G | sAMOLED 120Hz Display
Next on the list is the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. Available in stunning ice blue colour, this phone is incredible for everyday use. It comes with a AMOLED 120Hz Display and 5G technology to offer you the best experience all day long.
Specifications:
OS - Android 11
RAM - 8 GB
Product dimensions - 0.7 x 7.6 x 16.4 cm; 175 grams
Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion battery required
Connectivity technology - WiFi Bluetooth;USB;NFC
Display technology - Super AMOLED Plus
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent RAM size
|Available in only one colour
|Supports the latest display technology
|Light in weight and looks stylish
4. Samsung Galaxy M12 (Blue,6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacement for Prime
Samsung is an excellent brand for budget-friendly phones. The Samsung Galaxy M12 comes with 6GB RAM, excellent camera quality and full HD display that amplifies your overall experience.
Specifications:
OS - Android 11
RAM - 6GB
Product dimension - 7.6 x 1 x 16.4 cm; 221 grams
Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion battery required
Item model number - Galaxy M12
Wireless communication technology - Cellular
|Pros
|Cons
|Latest OS system
|Available in only one colour
|Adequate RAM size
5. (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy F22
If you’re looking for budget-friendly phones, the (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy F22 is an excellent phone. It comes in a unique denim blue colour. It comes with features such as 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.
Specifications:
OS - Android 11
RAM - 4 GB
Package dimensions - 18.4 x 8.2 x 5.4 cm; 430 Grams
Special features - Rear Camera, Front Camera
Other display features - Wireless
Camera features - Rear, Front
|Pros
|Cons
|Light in weight
|Available in only one colour
|Budget-friendly
|Adequate RAM size
6. Samsung Galaxy A52 (Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Another excellent mobile phone that fits in the under ₹30,000 category is the Samsung Galaxy A52. This phone comes with 6GB RAM and a powerful processor for easy operations. Not only this, it also comes with a Long lasting 5000 mAH Battery and a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP quad camera setup, making it perfect for photography.
Specifications:
OS - Android 11.0
RAM - 6 GB
Product dimensions - 0.8 x 7.5 x 16 cm; 187 Grams
Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion battery required
Item model number - SM-A525FZKGINS
Wireless communication technology - Cellular
|Pros
|Cons
|Supports 4G connectivity technology
|Available in only one colour
|Adequate RAM size
|Excellent camera quality
7. Samsung Galaxy M13
Available in several colours, the Samsung Galaxy M13 is an advanced technology phone that is easy on the pocket. It comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 6000 mAh lithium-ion battery, making it a preferred choice among youngsters.
Specifications:
OS - Android 12.0
RAM - 4 GB
Product dimensions - 0.9 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm; 207 grams
Item model number - SM-M135I FLAG PINS
Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB
GPS - GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo
Special features - Auto Data Switching, Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus, Octa Core Processor, Fingerprint Sensor
|Pros
|Cons
|Looks sleek and stylish
|Available in only one colour
|Fits in everyone’s budget
|Limited RAM size
|Excellent connectivity technology
8. (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy F12
With a big 6.515-inch HD+ display, the (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy F12 is another good Samsung mobile phone under ₹30,000. It is best for those who enjoy the feel and experience of using a phone for clicking pictures, as it has a 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera. Some features, such as a long-lasting battery and excellent storage capacity, make the phone a must-buy.
Specifications:
OS - Android 11.0
RAM - 4 GB
Product dimensions - 7.59 x 0.97 x 16.4 cm; 420 grams
Connectivity technology - 4G
Special features - Front Camera
Other display features - Wireless
Camera features - 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy on the pocket
|The screen size is smaller than other models
|Great camera quality
|Available in only one colour
|4 GB RAM present
9. Samsung Galaxy A03
With 3GB RAM and a great 1.6 GHz Octa-Core processor, the Samsung Galaxy A03 makes for one of the best mobile phones if you are looking for under ₹30,000. It is budget-friendly and lightweight in every possible way.
Specifications:
OS - Android 11
RAM - 3 GB
Product dimension - 0.9 x 7.6 x 16.4 cm; 196 grams
Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB
GPS - Geotagging, GPS-Enabled, Location Capture
Special features - Dual SIM, Camera
|Pros
|Cons
|Light in weight
|The screen size is smaller than other models
|Great camera quality
|3GB RAM present
10. (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy A20
With excellent storage capacity and 13MP+5MP rear dual camera, (Renewed) the Samsung Galaxy A20 is one of the many Samsung phones under ₹30,000. It has features such as 6.4-inch, 720 x 1560screen resolution, and excellent storage capacity, making it one of the best phones in the list.
Specifications:
OS - Android 9.0
RAM - 3 GB
Product dimensions - 15.8 x 0.8 x 7.5 cm; 169 Grams
Item model - SM-A205FZKGINS-cr
Wireless communication technology - Cellular
Connectivity technology - 2G, 3G; WCDMA; 4G LTE; FDD; TDD
Special features - Dual SIM, GPS, Music Player, Video Player, FM Radio, Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Virtual Light Sensing and E-mail
|Pros
|Cons
|Light in weight
|The screen size is smaller than other models
|Great camera quality
|Available in only one colour
|3GB RAM present
|Product
|Price
|Samsung Galaxy M32
|₹16,999
|Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
|₹38,999
|Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
|₹36,999
|Samsung Galaxy M12
|₹14,499
|(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy F22
|₹14,999
|Samsung Galaxy A52
|₹30,499
|Samsung Galaxy M13
|₹14,999
|(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy F12
|₹9,299
|Samsung Galaxy A03
|₹12,999
|(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy A20
|₹12,900
Best three features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Samsung Galaxy M32
|Excellent camera quality
|Great RAM storage
|Fingerprint sensors
|Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
|HD+ display
|Long and quality display
|Dual AI camera
|Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
|Long-lasting battery life
|Long and quality display
|Expandable RAM
|Samsung Galaxy M12
|Good storage space
|Appealing colours
|Superfast Octacore processor
|(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy F22
|Excellent storage alongside quality camera
|Sleek and sturdy structure
|Long battery life
|Samsung Galaxy A52
|Good storage space
|Expandable RAM
|Dual AI camera
|Samsung Galaxy M13
|Long and quality display
|Excellent Rear camera
|Excellent storage alongside quality camera
|(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy F12
|Dual AI camera
|Sleek and sturdy structure
|Long battery life
|Samsung Galaxy A03
|Long-lasting battery life
|Expandable RAM
|Excellent storage capacity
|(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy A20
|Easy on your pocket
|Excellent camera quality
|Appealing colours
Best value for money
In our list, the Samsung Galaxy M12offers the best value for money. It is priced at ₹13,999 after a discount on Amazon. This phone is packed with the latest features and technology, which keeps you hooked throughout the day.
Best overall
If we look at the features of all products, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G takes the tag of the 'best overall' phone in our list. It is a high-quality mobile phone with 6GB RAM and an excellent HD display for a better viewing experience. Besides these features, it comes with many other features, such as a fast processor, adequate sound quality, and excellent storage. Moreover, this smartphone is priced decently at ₹27,780 after a discount.
How to find the perfect Samsung mobile phones under ₹30,000?
Finding the perfect phone for yourself has now become easier! You no longer have to get into the hassle of going through hundreds of phones to find the best one. Our list of Samsung mobile phones under ₹30,000 makes your job easier. Before making the final deal, make sure you go through the following pointers -
Sufficient storage capacity
Great camera quality
Power saving mode
All-day battery life
Full HD display
High resolution
Price of the product
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
The price for Samsung Phones may vary every day. In general, it ranges from ₹10,000 to ₹40,000. The prices may increase or decrease depending upon the time of purchase.
If you are looking for phones for everyday usage, 4GB RAM is enough. However, it is suggested to go for at least 6GB or 8GB in the long run.
Although there are not many options offered by Samsung when it comes to budget-friendly phones. However, you might find the right one for every use. If you’re looking for Samsung mobile phones under ₹30,000, there are ample options available. You can go through our list of best Samsung mobile phones under ₹30,000 for the same.