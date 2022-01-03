Samsung, OnePlus to Mi, check out latest smartphones in 2022

A new year marks new beginnings and good wishes for the future. It is the time when we pray for the wellbeing of our loved ones. It is also the time when we make new investments and purchases. If you are planning on some new purchase, a smartphone would be a good idea.

Smartphone prices at a glance

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Product Price Mi 11X 5G Cosmic Black ₹ 27,999.00 Tecno Spark 8T ₹ 9,499.00 Samsung Galaxy M52 5G ₹ 29,999.00 Lava Agni 5G ₹ 19,999.00 OnePlus Nord 2 5G ₹ 29,999.00

Markets are full of new smartphones. From Samsung, Mi, Lava and Tecno Spark, there are top brands as well as relatively smaller ones. Smartphones are considered essential items today. As technology keeps changing and there are regular upgrades, it makes tremendous sense to change one's phone every now and then.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is not always easy to know which are the latest brands and models in the market, if one is not into the segment on a regular basis. Hence, a little help never hurts. Online e-commerce platforms are a great place to look for them. Amazon would be a one such platform to look for them. In case, you are planning on buying one, then our selection can help you decide. Here's a list to look into.1) Mi 11X 5G Cosmic Black

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This smartphone is available in two colours - cosmic black and lunar white. It is also available in two different variants - 6GB RAM 128GB storage and 8GB RAM 128GB storage. For this discussion, we will stick to the former configuration in colour cosmic black.Some features:Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G with Kryo 585 Octa-coreCamera: 48 MP triple rear camera with 8MP ultra-wide and 5MP super macro, 20 MP front cameraOperating system: ‎Android 11RAM: ‎6 GBDisplay: ‎AMOLEDResolution: 1080x24002) Tecno Spark 8T

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This smartphone is available in two colours - turquoise cyan and atlantic blue. Unlike the previous phone, it is available in only single configuration, namely 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage.Some features:1) Operating system: ‎HiOS 7.6 based on Android 112) RAM: ‎64 GB3) Helio G35 gaming processor4) 50MP HD camera with F1.6 large aperture, 8MP front camera with dual front flash3) Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This smartphone is available in two colours - blazing blue and icy blue. It comes in two variants - 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, 128GB storage. For this discussion, we have considered 6GB RAM, 128GB storage in colour blazing black.Some features:1) Operating system: ‎Android 112) RAM: ‎6 GB3) Camera: ‎Triple rear camera (64MP + 12MP + 5MP), 32MP front camera4) Resolution: 1080 x 24005) Processor: Qualcomm SDM 778G Octa Core 24) Lava AGNI 5G

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This Indian-made 5G smartphone is available in blue colour. With its latest 5G technology, the phone gives faster response and reliable gameplay (features of a video game) so as to ensure you are always connected.Some features:1) Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G2) Operating system: ‎Android 113) RAM: ‎8 GB4) ROM: 128 GB5) Display: 6.78 inches

5) OnePlus Nord 2 5G

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This phone is available in four colours: blue haze, grey sierra, green woods and PAC man. It also comes in two variants - 8GB RAM+128GB storage and 12GB RAM+256GB storage. For this discussion, we ha considered 8GB RAM+128GB storage in colour blue haze.

Some features:1) Resolution: 2400 x 1080 pixels 410ppi2) Operating system: OxygenOS 11.3 operating system based on Android 11Display: 6.43 inches3) Camera: Front camera (32MP), Rear camera (50MP + 8MP + 2MP)4) Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1200

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON