Wednesday, Mar 29, 2023
Save time and energy with 10 best high-quality dish washing machines

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Mar 29, 2023 18:19 IST
Summary:

A good quality dishwashing machine can help you a great deal and make the task appear seamless.

product info
A dishwashing machine is a good kitchen essential to have.

A high-quality dishwashing machine in India is one of the finest investments that you can make for your place. This product not only helps you save time but also helps retain energy and water giving simultaneous low utility bills. Now, it's time to install a top-rated dishwashing machine in your home if you want to ease your regular chores. You have several options to choose from a free-standing washer, a quite handy movable or a permanently installed built-in dishwashing machine in your kitchen cabinet.

Most dishwashers spontaneously wash and dry all the utensils without any assistance. So, prefer going for a model mentioned in our list of best dishwashing machines which meets your demands and the appliance accommodation to fit the number of utensils. In our list, you have diverse dishwashing machines online with variant features and functionalities. We have considered a few additional elements including a digital display, touch screen, nozzle spray, water usage, child safety function, as well as a separate cutlery box. Check out the most reliable models right from the manufacturers like Godrej, FABER, SAMSUNG, Lloyd, IFB, LG and Hafele serving the best options in this blog.

Product List

  1. Godrej Eon Dishwasher

This model is ideal for Indian kitchens with smaller families designed with 7 wash programmes like Intensive 70, Delicates, Lite 90, Regular, Eco Wash, Quick 35, and Self-Clean. The filter's anti-bacterial technology and antimicrobial treatment offer complete protection from germs. You can postpone a wash cycle for up to 24 hours. Godrej Eon Dishwasher comes with a 2-year, comprehensive warranty featuring compact size, 3 simple steps to wash dishes, easy dish add, silent wash, low water consumption with a built-in heater, two spray levels, clean back design, interior lighting, elegant design, smart sensors, digital display, highest drying efficiency, and environmental friendliness.

Specifications:

  • Material: Stainless steel
  • Annual Energy Consumption: 205 Kilowatt hours
  • Weight: 26 kg
  • Colour: Silky Silver
  • Dimensions: 55 x 52.4 x 59.5 cm
  • Noise Level: 49 dB
  • Capacity: 8 Place Settings
ProsCons
Anti-bacterial filter with low noise operationNo additional warranty on the motor
In-built heater for more effective and grease-free washing 
cellpic
Godrej Eon Dishwasher | 8 Place Setting Counter-Top | Compact with an In-built heater (DWT EON MGNS 8C NF SKSL, Silky Silver) | Perfect for Indian kitchens and smaller families
3.9 (120)
3.9 (120)
Get Price

2. Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Table Top Dishwasher

This is a compact model which can be fitted on the kitchen counter. Despite its size, this tiny piece of equipment can wash up to 96 plates at once. It is a dishwashing machine with an intensive setting ideal for a comprehensive cleaning experience as it uses strong water jets and increases the wash temperature up to 70°C for rigorous cleaning. Designed with 6 different wash programmes including Mini 30, Normal, Glass Care, Eco, Clean and Shine, and Intensive. You also have both upper and bottom racks in this model with two useful spray levels.

Specifications:

  • Material: Stainless steel
  • Weight: 25.5 kg
  • Colour: Silver
  • Dimensions: 50 x 55 x 59.5 cm
  • Noise Level: 49 dB
  • Capacity: 8 Place Settings
ProsCons
Perfect for heavily soiled crockeryWash cycle duration is long
Saves water and electricity 
cellpic 17% off
Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Table Top Dishwasher (DT8S, Silver, Inbuilt Heater)
4.1 (3,506)
4.1 (3,506)
17% off
21,499 25,990
Buy now

3. Bosch 13 Place Settings Dishwasher

The Bosch dishwasher offers a separate cutlery compartment to wash spoons, knives, forks, or any other cutlery. Featuring an AquaSensor and LoadSensor functionality, this dishwasher recognizes the number of dishes added and the condition of the dishes. You can adjust the rinse speed, water volume, and detergent. Moreover, this appliance comes with an EcoSilence Drive motor to use less power while giving excellent performance.

Specifications:

  • Material: Stainless steel
  • Weight: 43.5 kg
  • Colour: Silver Inox
  • Dimensions: 60 x 60 x 84.5 cm
  • Capacity: 13 Place Settings
ProsCons
Low noise operation with high cleaning efficiencyExtremely heavy
Adjustable cutlery box 
cellpic 25% off
Bosch 13 Place Settings Dishwasher (SMS66GI01I, Silver Inox)
4.4 (2,330)
4.4 (2,330)
25% off
42,990 56,990
Buy now

4. Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher

This dishwashing machine model is quite spacious in design, fits all utensils at once and suits all sizes like little cups and large pots. The child lock is an add-on function. The utensils are effectively cleaned and sterilized, erasing tough oily stains, spice residue, or any sort of food odour. Providing a rack, you can store big utensils and get satisfying wash results.

Specifications:

  • Material: Steel
  • Annual Energy Consumption: 335 Kilowatt hours
  • Weight: 12 kg
  • Colour: Neo Black
  • Dimensions: 60 x 60 x 85 cm
  • Noise Level: 49 dB
  • Capacity: 12 L
ProsCons
Low water and power consumptionLimited one-year warranty
Good customer service 
cellpic
Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher (FFSD 6PR 12S, Neo Black, Best suited for Indian Kitchen, Hygiene Wash)
4.1 (783)
4.1 (783)
39,990
Buy now

5. Samsung 13 Place Setting Freestanding Dishwasher

This dishwasher has a new look designed as a Stainless Steel Tub, quite solid, calmer and stays cleaner than other brands. It makes less noise and has the potential to deal with a lot higher temperature cleaning utensils. It doesn’t stain over the long pause, hence no issues of awful scents. This Samsung dishwasher intensely cleans the dirty pots making them truly spotless. Its Intensive Wash program is integrated to remove extra oil, consumed stains and heated food from cookware and utensils.

Specifications:

  • Material: Stainless Steel
  • Annual Energy Consumption: ‎1.04 Kilowatt Hours
  • Weight: 41 kg 500 g
  • Colour: ‎Ice blue
  • Dimensions: 60 x 59.8 x 84.5 Cm
  • Noise Level: ‎52 dB
  • Capacity: ‎13 Place Settings
ProsCons
Durable, quieter and cleanerLacks in washing Tupperware or plastic items
4 Wash Programs 
cellpic 17% off
Samsung 13 Place Setting Freestanding Dishwasher with Intensive Wash (DW60M5043FS/TL, Ice blue, Stainless Steel Tub, Hygiene Clean, Height Adjustable Rack)
1 (1)
1 (1)
17% off
42,990 51,990
Buy now

6. IFB 12 Place Settings Hot Water Wash Dishwasher

IFB Neptune VX dishwasher saves your water cost as it only uses 9 litres of water per day. It is designed with a flaunting silver finish and a standard control panel. This model has a half-load mode option to enable you to load the upper and the lower rack smoothly. It not only washes, but also steam-dries your cutlery, hence, it gets rid of all moisture droplets, streaks, or blemishes. IFB dishwasher has height-adjustable notches that make it fluent to shift the racks and shelves aiding different utensil heights.

Specifications:

  • Material: ‎Vinyl Coated Galvanized Iron
  • Annual Energy Consumption: 220 Kilowatt hours
  • Weight: 17 kg
  • Colour: Dark Silver
  • Dimensions: 84.5 x 59.8 x 59.6 cm
  • Noise Level: 52 dB
  • Capacity: 12 Place Settings
ProsCons
Low power consumptionUnsatisfactory customer service
Quick wash program 
cellpic 12% off
IFB 12 Place Settings Hot Water Wash Free Standing Dishwasher (Neptune VX, Dark Silver, In Built Heater with Hygienic Steam Drying, Perfect for Indian Utensils)
4 (1,120)
4 (1,120)
12% off
39,790 44,990
Buy now

7. LG 14 Place Settings Wi-Fi Dishwasher

Featuring TrueSteam technology and the QuadWash functionality highlights this dishwasher among others. The gadget ensures optimum coverage and enhanced cleaning of all utensils placed within the tub without much noise. Indeed, the automatic dishwashing machine has a flexible racking design quite simple to modify and you can preferably fit more dishes in it. The dishwashing technology gives a full surface area of boiling water making the process hassle-free.

Specifications:

  • Material: Stainless Steel
  • Weight: 49 kg
  • Colour: Platinum Silver
  • Dimensions: 70.3 x 58.5 x 147.5 Cm
  • Noise Level: ‎45 dB
  • Capacity: 14 Place Settings
ProsCons
Extremely precise cleaning from every angleLack of details about water and power consumption per cycle
Wireless support and energy efficient 
cellpic 20% off
LG 14 Place Settings Wi - Fi Dishwasher (DFB424FP, Silver, Silent Operation, Tough Stain Removal, Adjustable racks )
4.3 (621)
4.3 (621)
20% off
55,823 69,990
Buy now

8. Elica 12 Place Settings Dishwasher

This dishwashing machine is referred to as the Elica WQP12-7605V WH model designed with a standard programme making the gadget suitable to clean soiled tableware. This programme is quite effective in terms of its integrated energy and water consumption for this type of tableware. It is perfectly designed for intensive washing to easily clean the heaviest soiled crockery, and oiled pots/pans/dishes.

Specifications:

  • Material: Stainless Steel
  • Weight: 40 kg 100 g
  • Colour‎: Stainless Steel
  • Dimensions: 59.8 x 60 x 84.5 Cm
  • Controls Type: Touch
  • Capacity: 12 Place Settings
ProsCons
Adjustability increases rack spaceHigher water consumption
Easy to use and maintain 
cellpic
Elica 12 Place Settings Dishwasher With Soft Touch Control Panel (FREE STANDING DISH WASHER WQP12-7605V, Stainless Steel)
4 (71)
4 (71)
Get Price

9. Hafele 12 Place Settings Dishwasher Aqua 12S

This gadget is not very popular in the industry, yet the Hafele Dishwasher is undeniably worth consideration. It presents various exceptional features that make it a strong competitor for established dishwashing brands. The model is quite spacious and classic, helping with adjustments to its interiors. It supports all shapes and sizes of utensils and dishes. This dishwasher consumes substantially low energy and water to save your lengthy bills. The dishwashing machine price is affordable.

Specifications:

  • Material: Stainless Steel
  • Energy Consumption: 0.9 Kilowatt hours
  • Weight: 40.5 kg
  • Colour: Grey
  • Dimensions: 59.8 x 60.4 x 84.5 Cm
  • Control Console: Fully Integrated
  • Capacity: 12 Place Settings
ProsCons
High capacity for accommodating huge utensilsTotal wash programs not mentioned
Additional cutlery basket 
cellpic 59% off
Hafele Aqua 12S, 12 Place Settings Stainless Steel Freestanding Dishwasher, Grey
3.6 (66)
3.6 (66)
59% off
26,990 65,790
Buy now

10. KAFF 12 Place Settings Dishwasher

It is ideal for a mid-sized family which is designed with a sleek build and smooth functioning. Featuring automatic cleaning functionalities, this dishwashing machine makes the process effortless in terms of detergent usage, cycle duration, and water/energy consumption. This is a perfectly used gadget for Indian kitchens that fluently fits in large utensils and works with a relatively strong filtration system that checks grime and salt build-up inside.

Specifications:

  • Material: Stainless Steel
  • Annual Energy Consumption: ‎1000 Watts
  • Weight: 39 kg
  • Colour: ‎Silver
  • Dimensions: 82 x 60 x 60 Cm
  • Capacity: ‎12 Place Settings
ProsCons
Easy push control with digital displayWater/energy consumption per cycle is not mentioned
Dries dishes quickly with adjustable drying temperature 
cellpic 16% off
KAFF DW CENTRA 60, Free Standing Dishwasher, 12 Standard Place Settings, Three Stage Filteration System
3.2 (9)
3.2 (9)
16% off
37,990 44,990
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductsFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Godrej Eon DishwasherAnti-bacterial filter with low noise operationIn-built heater for more effective and grease-free washingFree installation within 24 to 36 hours of delivery
Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Table Top DishwasherPerfect for heavily soiled crockerySaves water and electricityLED display
Bosch 13 Place Settings DishwasherLow noise operation with high cleaning efficiencyAdjustable cutlery box70°C temperature wash kills up to 99.9% germs
Faber 12 Place Settings DishwasherLow water and power consumptionGood customer serviceEffective drying without any moisture left
Samsung 13 Place Setting Freestanding DishwasherDurable, quieter and cleaner4 Wash ProgramsHassle-free to use
IFB 12 Place Settings Hot Water Wash DishwasherLow power consumptionQuick wash programEffectively removes stubborn stains
LG 14 Place Settings Wi-Fi DishwasherExtremely precise cleaning from every angleWireless support and Energy efficientEasy loading of utensils
Elica 12 Place Settings DishwasherAdjustability increases rack spaceEasy to use and maintainGood lifespan
Hafele 12 Place Settings Dishwasher Aqua 12SHigh capacity for accommodating huge utensilsAdditional cutlery basketNylon-coated racks and spikes to gently hold fragile glassware
KAFF 12 Place Settings DishwasherEasy push control with digital displaySafety interlock door mechanismDries dishes quickly with adjustable drying temperature

Best overall product

The Bosch 12 Place Settings Dishwasher with model number SMS66GW01I is our recommended dishwasher and is among an Amazon bestseller list. Its six wash programmes and 10 litres of water per cycle make it the most wanted machine in the kitchen. Additional features like Eco silence drive, Glass care system, Dosage assist, half-load wash, and Extra dry options; make it suitable for everyone to use.

Best value for money

Voltas Beko 8 Place Table Top Dishwasher gadget seems an economical pick for users looking to explore new options and is on a tight budget. You will get a highly functional model which will surely bang your buck, offering many important features. You have an inbuilt heater, an adjustable upper shelf, and 6 featured wash programs, including Intensive, Normal, Eco, Glassware, Clean and Shine, which are quite reliable for anyone to use with ease.

How to find a high-quality dish washing machine?

Besides considering the factors like price, reliability, performance and cleaning efficiency to decide on the perfect pick, you need to check for the below-mentioned aspects before confirming the gadget:

  • Build quality
  • Dish capacity
  • Adjustable racks
  • Warranty length
  • Drying performance
  • Number of cycles
  • Run time
  • Wi-Fi connectivity
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Best dishwashing machine

Which is the best dishwashing machine brand in India?

Which utensils are not dishwashing machine-safe?

How to choose a dishwasher?

