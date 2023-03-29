Save time and energy with 10 best high-quality dish washing machines

A dishwashing machine is a good kitchen essential to have.

A high-quality dishwashing machine in India is one of the finest investments that you can make for your place. This product not only helps you save time but also helps retain energy and water giving simultaneous low utility bills. Now, it's time to install a top-rated dishwashing machine in your home if you want to ease your regular chores. You have several options to choose from a free-standing washer, a quite handy movable or a permanently installed built-in dishwashing machine in your kitchen cabinet. Most dishwashers spontaneously wash and dry all the utensils without any assistance. So, prefer going for a model mentioned in our list of best dishwashing machines which meets your demands and the appliance accommodation to fit the number of utensils. In our list, you have diverse dishwashing machines online with variant features and functionalities. We have considered a few additional elements including a digital display, touch screen, nozzle spray, water usage, child safety function, as well as a separate cutlery box. Check out the most reliable models right from the manufacturers like Godrej, FABER, SAMSUNG, Lloyd, IFB, LG and Hafele serving the best options in this blog. Product List Godrej Eon Dishwasher This model is ideal for Indian kitchens with smaller families designed with 7 wash programmes like Intensive 70, Delicates, Lite 90, Regular, Eco Wash, Quick 35, and Self-Clean. The filter's anti-bacterial technology and antimicrobial treatment offer complete protection from germs. You can postpone a wash cycle for up to 24 hours. Godrej Eon Dishwasher comes with a 2-year, comprehensive warranty featuring compact size, 3 simple steps to wash dishes, easy dish add, silent wash, low water consumption with a built-in heater, two spray levels, clean back design, interior lighting, elegant design, smart sensors, digital display, highest drying efficiency, and environmental friendliness. Specifications: Material: Stainless steel

Annual Energy Consumption: 205 Kilowatt hours

Weight: 26 kg

Colour: Silky Silver

Dimensions: 55 x 52.4 x 59.5 cm

Noise Level: 49 dB

Capacity: 8 Place Settings

Pros Cons Anti-bacterial filter with low noise operation No additional warranty on the motor In-built heater for more effective and grease-free washing

2. Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Table Top Dishwasher This is a compact model which can be fitted on the kitchen counter. Despite its size, this tiny piece of equipment can wash up to 96 plates at once. It is a dishwashing machine with an intensive setting ideal for a comprehensive cleaning experience as it uses strong water jets and increases the wash temperature up to 70°C for rigorous cleaning. Designed with 6 different wash programmes including Mini 30, Normal, Glass Care, Eco, Clean and Shine, and Intensive. You also have both upper and bottom racks in this model with two useful spray levels. Specifications: Material: Stainless steel

Weight: 25.5 kg

Colour: Silver

Dimensions: 50 x 55 x 59.5 cm

Noise Level: 49 dB

Capacity: 8 Place Settings

Pros Cons Perfect for heavily soiled crockery Wash cycle duration is long Saves water and electricity

3. Bosch 13 Place Settings Dishwasher The Bosch dishwasher offers a separate cutlery compartment to wash spoons, knives, forks, or any other cutlery. Featuring an AquaSensor and LoadSensor functionality, this dishwasher recognizes the number of dishes added and the condition of the dishes. You can adjust the rinse speed, water volume, and detergent. Moreover, this appliance comes with an EcoSilence Drive motor to use less power while giving excellent performance. Specifications: Material: Stainless steel

Weight: 43.5 kg

Colour: Silver Inox

Dimensions: 60 x 60 x 84.5 cm

Capacity: 13 Place Settings

Pros Cons Low noise operation with high cleaning efficiency Extremely heavy Adjustable cutlery box

4. Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher This dishwashing machine model is quite spacious in design, fits all utensils at once and suits all sizes like little cups and large pots. The child lock is an add-on function. The utensils are effectively cleaned and sterilized, erasing tough oily stains, spice residue, or any sort of food odour. Providing a rack, you can store big utensils and get satisfying wash results. Specifications: Material: Steel

Annual Energy Consumption: 335 Kilowatt hours

Weight: 12 kg

Colour: Neo Black

Dimensions: 60 x 60 x 85 cm

Noise Level: 49 dB

Capacity: 12 L

Pros Cons Low water and power consumption Limited one-year warranty Good customer service

5. Samsung 13 Place Setting Freestanding Dishwasher This dishwasher has a new look designed as a Stainless Steel Tub, quite solid, calmer and stays cleaner than other brands. It makes less noise and has the potential to deal with a lot higher temperature cleaning utensils. It doesn’t stain over the long pause, hence no issues of awful scents. This Samsung dishwasher intensely cleans the dirty pots making them truly spotless. Its Intensive Wash program is integrated to remove extra oil, consumed stains and heated food from cookware and utensils. Specifications: Material: Stainless Steel

Annual Energy Consumption: ‎1.04 Kilowatt Hours

Weight: 41 kg 500 g

Colour: ‎Ice blue

Dimensions: 60 x 59.8 x 84.5 Cm

Noise Level: ‎52 dB

Capacity: ‎13 Place Settings

Pros Cons Durable, quieter and cleaner Lacks in washing Tupperware or plastic items 4 Wash Programs

6. IFB 12 Place Settings Hot Water Wash Dishwasher IFB Neptune VX dishwasher saves your water cost as it only uses 9 litres of water per day. It is designed with a flaunting silver finish and a standard control panel. This model has a half-load mode option to enable you to load the upper and the lower rack smoothly. It not only washes, but also steam-dries your cutlery, hence, it gets rid of all moisture droplets, streaks, or blemishes. IFB dishwasher has height-adjustable notches that make it fluent to shift the racks and shelves aiding different utensil heights. Specifications: Material: ‎Vinyl Coated Galvanized Iron

Annual Energy Consumption: 220 Kilowatt hours

Weight: 17 kg

Colour: Dark Silver

Dimensions: 84.5 x 59.8 x 59.6 cm

Noise Level: 52 dB

Capacity: 12 Place Settings

Pros Cons Low power consumption Unsatisfactory customer service Quick wash program

7. LG 14 Place Settings Wi-Fi Dishwasher Featuring TrueSteam technology and the QuadWash functionality highlights this dishwasher among others. The gadget ensures optimum coverage and enhanced cleaning of all utensils placed within the tub without much noise. Indeed, the automatic dishwashing machine has a flexible racking design quite simple to modify and you can preferably fit more dishes in it. The dishwashing technology gives a full surface area of boiling water making the process hassle-free. Specifications: Material: Stainless Steel

Weight: 49 kg

Colour: Platinum Silver

Dimensions: 70.3 x 58.5 x 147.5 Cm

Noise Level: ‎45 dB

Capacity: 14 Place Settings

Pros Cons Extremely precise cleaning from every angle Lack of details about water and power consumption per cycle Wireless support and energy efficient

8. Elica 12 Place Settings Dishwasher This dishwashing machine is referred to as the Elica WQP12-7605V WH model designed with a standard programme making the gadget suitable to clean soiled tableware. This programme is quite effective in terms of its integrated energy and water consumption for this type of tableware. It is perfectly designed for intensive washing to easily clean the heaviest soiled crockery, and oiled pots/pans/dishes. Specifications: Material: Stainless Steel

Weight: 40 kg 100 g

Colour‎: Stainless Steel

Dimensions: 59.8 x 60 x 84.5 Cm

Controls Type: Touch

Capacity: 12 Place Settings

Pros Cons Adjustability increases rack space Higher water consumption Easy to use and maintain

9. Hafele 12 Place Settings Dishwasher Aqua 12S This gadget is not very popular in the industry, yet the Hafele Dishwasher is undeniably worth consideration. It presents various exceptional features that make it a strong competitor for established dishwashing brands. The model is quite spacious and classic, helping with adjustments to its interiors. It supports all shapes and sizes of utensils and dishes. This dishwasher consumes substantially low energy and water to save your lengthy bills. The dishwashing machine price is affordable. Specifications: Material: Stainless Steel

Energy Consumption: 0.9 Kilowatt hours

Weight: 40.5 kg

Colour: Grey

Dimensions: 59.8 x 60.4 x 84.5 Cm

Control Console: Fully Integrated

Capacity: 12 Place Settings

Pros Cons High capacity for accommodating huge utensils Total wash programs not mentioned Additional cutlery basket

10. KAFF 12 Place Settings Dishwasher It is ideal for a mid-sized family which is designed with a sleek build and smooth functioning. Featuring automatic cleaning functionalities, this dishwashing machine makes the process effortless in terms of detergent usage, cycle duration, and water/energy consumption. This is a perfectly used gadget for Indian kitchens that fluently fits in large utensils and works with a relatively strong filtration system that checks grime and salt build-up inside. Specifications: Material: Stainless Steel

Annual Energy Consumption: ‎1000 Watts

Weight: 39 kg

Colour: ‎Silver

Dimensions: 82 x 60 x 60 Cm

Capacity: ‎12 Place Settings

Pros Cons Easy push control with digital display Water/energy consumption per cycle is not mentioned Dries dishes quickly with adjustable drying temperature

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Godrej Eon Dishwasher Anti-bacterial filter with low noise operation In-built heater for more effective and grease-free washing Free installation within 24 to 36 hours of delivery Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Table Top Dishwasher Perfect for heavily soiled crockery Saves water and electricity LED display Bosch 13 Place Settings Dishwasher Low noise operation with high cleaning efficiency Adjustable cutlery box 70°C temperature wash kills up to 99.9% germs Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher Low water and power consumption Good customer service Effective drying without any moisture left Samsung 13 Place Setting Freestanding Dishwasher Durable, quieter and cleaner 4 Wash Programs Hassle-free to use IFB 12 Place Settings Hot Water Wash Dishwasher Low power consumption Quick wash program Effectively removes stubborn stains LG 14 Place Settings Wi-Fi Dishwasher Extremely precise cleaning from every angle Wireless support and Energy efficient Easy loading of utensils Elica 12 Place Settings Dishwasher Adjustability increases rack space Easy to use and maintain Good lifespan Hafele 12 Place Settings Dishwasher Aqua 12S High capacity for accommodating huge utensils Additional cutlery basket Nylon-coated racks and spikes to gently hold fragile glassware KAFF 12 Place Settings Dishwasher Easy push control with digital display Safety interlock door mechanism Dries dishes quickly with adjustable drying temperature