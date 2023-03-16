Story Saved
New Delhi 32oCC
Thursday, Mar 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Mar 16, 2023
New Delhi 32oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

10 cast iron cookware every kitchen must have

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 16, 2023 19:22 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

The best cast iron cookware in India are discussed in today’s article, along with the best value products and advice on selecting the one that suits your needs.

product info
Cast iron cookware are durable and budget-friendly.

Have you grown weary of using weak and throwaway cookware that can't withstand high temperatures? Cast iron cookware is the answer you've been searching for. Its durable construction can withstand high temperatures and can last for generations with proper care.But that's not all - cast iron also has the unique ability to develop a natural non-stick surface over time, making cooking and cleaning easy. Plus, its excellent heat retention and distribution means your food will cook evenly and stay hot long after you take it off the stove.And let's not forget the taste! Cast iron reacts with the acids in your food, creating a delicious and distinctive flavour that just can't be replicated with other types of cookware. But it's not just about function - cast iron cookware also has a timeless and rustic aesthetic that adds character and charm to any kitchen. So why settle for mediocre cookware when you can invest in a piece of kitchen equipment that will last a lifetime and make your meals taste even better? Check out these top 10 cast iron cookware from the list to get one for your kitchen.

Product List

1. Meyer Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Flat Dosa/ Roti/ Chapati Tawa Pan

The dosa tawa is equipped with a hassle-free lifetime warranty, making it a reliable and long-lasting kitchen tool. Moreover, it is completely toxin-free, containing no enamel or chemical coating on its inner or outer surfaces. The tawa has also been pre-seasoned with 100% vegetable oil, which creates a natural, chemical-free non-stick surface, ideal for low-oil cooking. Additionally, it imparts a strong and authentic Indian flavour to your preparations, elevating your culinary experience. It also comes with a canvas grip for easy handling, ensuring you can use it comfortably and safely.

Specifications

Brand – Meyer

Model number – MY47610

Item type – Tawa

Material – Cast iron

Product care instructions – Hand Wash Only

Colour – Black

Included components – 1 N Tawa

Capacity – 1.5 Litres

ProsCons
It has hassle–free lifetime warrantyIt does not contain non-stick coating
Gas stovetop compatible, electric stovetop compatible, induction stovetop compatible, pre-seasoned 
cellpic 36% off
Meyer Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Flat Dosa/ Roti/ Chapati Tawa Pan with Stick Handle, Dosa Kallu, Iron Tawa Big Size | Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Cookware | Gas and Induction Compatible | 28cm, Black
4 (3,519)
4 (3,519)
36% off
2,130 3,325
Buy now

2. AmazonBasics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Pan

The cast-iron skillet is a versatile kitchen tool, ideal for sauteing, searing, pan-frying, baking, broiling, roasting, and more. It comes pre-seasoned and ready to use, making it easy to integrate into your cooking routine. Constructed with heavy-duty cast iron, this skillet is built to retain heat and ensure thorough, even heating throughout the cooking process. It also features a long handle and an opposite helper handle, which provide a steady and secure hold. Moreover, there is a hole at the end of the long handle for hanging storage, allowing you to keep it easily accessible yet out of the way.

Specifications

Brand – Amazon basics

Model number – 2102

Item type – Pan

Number of pieces – 1

Colour – Black

ProsCons
The product has a non-stick coatingThe product is not dishwasher safe.
The product comes with a 1-year limited warranty. 
cellpic 73% off
AmazonBasics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Pan - L (10.25 inch, 2.18 Kgs) - Black
4.2 (3,729)
4.2 (3,729)
73% off
1,099 4,000
Buy now

3. The Indus Valley Super Smooth Cast Iron Tawa

The cookware is devoid of dangerous chemical coatings, making it secure for cooking. It adds iron to the diet, preventing iron deficiencies. Because the cookware is inherently non-stick, food won't adhere to it. It is adaptable and can be used on gas, induction, OTGs, and campfires. The pan performs admirably, evenly cooking and having excellent heat retention. As it consumes more rapidly and uses less petroleum, it is a greener choice.

Specifications

Brand – The Indus Valley

Item model number – Cast Iron Tawa

Item type – Tawa

Number of pieces – 1N

Colour – Black

ProsCons
The product is gas and induction friendly.The product is hand wash safe and cannot be washed in the dishwasher.
The product comes with non-stick coating 
cellpic
The Indus Valley Super Smooth Cast Iron Tawa/Tava for Dosa/Roti/Chappati/Naan with Handle | 10.8 Inch, 2.7kg, Gas & Induction-friendly| Pre-seasoned, 100% Toxin-free, Naturally Non-stick, Long Lasting
3.9 (2,093)
3.9 (2,093)
Get Price

4. Bhagya Cast Iron Cookware Pre-Seasoned Mini Skillet

The cast iron skillet is a sturdy and robust kitchen tool that is naturally seasoned with gingerly oil, making it ready to use right out of the box. It helps to facilitate quick and easy cooking with less oil due to its non-stick properties and iron-free content.

Specifications

Brand – Bhagya Cast Iron Cookware

Model number – BCC2321

Item type – Mini Fry Pan

Number of pieces – 1N

Colour – Black

ProsCons
The product comes with one year warrantyThe product is not dishwasher safe
The product comes with non-stick coating 
The product comes with 10 days returnable policy 
cellpic 69% off
Bhagya Cast Iron Cookware Pre-Seasoned Mini Skillet / Fry Pan (8 inches Looped)
4 (130)
4 (130)
69% off
1,099 3,490
Buy now

5. Hawkins Futura 24 cm Cast Iron Tava, Cast Iron Tawa for Roti, Cast Iron Cookware for Kitchen

Since there is no coating on this pan, food stays frictionless, wholesome, delicious, and crisp. It is easy to make dishes because it can be used on high heat and effectively maintains heat. Additionally, because of its toughness and roughness, metal ladles can be used on it without risk of harm. This pan is pre-seasoned with vegetable oil and, with appropriate care, won't corrode. As a result, you get a sturdy skillet, evenly hot, light, and easy to handle.

Specifications

Brand – Hawkins

Model number – CIT24

Material – Cast Iron

Net quantity – 1 piece

Item type – Tawa

Included components – Tawa, Cookbook, Guarantee card

Colour – Black

ProsCons
The item comes with 10 days return policyIt does not contain non-stick coating
cellpic 10% off
Hawkins Futura 24 cm Cast Iron Tava, Cast Iron Tawa for Roti, Cast Iron Cookware for Kitchen, Black (CIT24)
4.3 (3,231)
4.3 (3,231)
10% off
1,373 1,525
Buy now

6. Wonderchef Forza Cast-Iron Fry Pan

The Wonderchef heavy cast-iron pans are designed for old-style slow-cooking, and with their pre-seasoned interior and exterior, retain and transfer heat evenly to create a tender, succulent dishes like omelettes, stir-fried vegetables, scrambled eggs, gravies, and more, while also allowing direct contact of iron with food for increased daily iron consumption; in addition, they are oven, grill, and freezer safe, and inspired by Italian design while adhering to German quality standards, making them suitable for use on gas and induction cooktops.

Specifications

Brand – Wonderchef

Model number – 63153472

Item type – Fry pan

Primary material – Cast Iron

What is in the box – 1 fry pan

Colour – Black

ProsCons
The product is freezer safeThe product does not come with non-stick coating
The product comes with dishwasher safety 
cellpic 30% off
Wonderchef Forza Cast-Iron Fry Pan, Pre-Seasoned Cookware, Induction Friendly, 24cm, 3.8mm with Lifetime Exchange Warranty
4.1 (271)
4.1 (271)
30% off
1,399 2,000
Buy now

7. GEMMA Cast Iron Kadai / Kadhai for Cooking and deep Frying

This cast iron kadai weighs 2.62 kg, has a 3-litre capacity, dimensions of 30 cm by 23 cm by 10 cm, no joints, is PFOA-free, and has no chemical coating on the body. It's not a non-stick kadai, but you can season it with any veggie oil to give it a non-stick surface without using any chemicals. This is the finest iron kadai for cooking meals with little to no oil..

Specifications

Brand – Gemma

Number of items included – 1 net quantity

Item type - Kadai

Capacity – 3 litres

Colour – Black

ProsCons
Gas stovetop compatible, electric stovetop compatible, and induction stovetop compatibleThe product does not come with dishwasher safety
cellpic 59% off
GEMMA Cast Iron Kadai/Kadhai for Cooking and deep Frying | cast Iron cookware Gas N Induction Friendly | Loha Kadai | Cast-Iron Kadai 3 Liter
4.1 (186)
4.1 (186)
59% off
1,229 3,000
Buy now

8. Vinod Legacy Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Kadai

Vinod Legacy Cast Iron cookware, made in India, provides a non-stick surface without chemicals by being pre-seasoned twice with 100% vegetable oil, has no synthetic coating or chemicals on either the inside or outside surface, and features no weld connections or fasteners. This cast iron cookware is designed to distribute heat evenly. It can last for many years or even centuries with proper maintenance, including adding oil after each use to prevent rust and cleaning with gentle tissue paper rather than soap-washing.

Specifications

Brand – Vinod

Material – Cast Iron

Item model number – LCIDK24

Item type - Kadai

Model name – Legacy Cast Iron

Capacity – 3.3 litres

Items included – 1 Kadai and Glass lid

Compatible devices - Gas

Colour – Black

ProsCons
The product is made in IndiaThe product is only compatible on gas stove
The product comes with glass lid 
cellpic 33% off
Vinod Legacy Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Kadai / Kadhai with Glass Lid of 24 cm Diameter (3.3 litres Capacity) for Cooking and Deep Frying, Loha Kadai, Non Toxic, Enamel Free, Coating Free - Black, 1 Pc
4.1 (2,149)
4.1 (2,149)
33% off
2,462 3,680
Buy now

9. Prestige Cast Iron Fry Pan

This cookware has several impressive features. It ensures even heat distribution, retains heat for a long time, is scratch-resistant, compatible with all heat sources, made of heavy gauge material that lasts for generations, is naturally healthy.

Specifications

Brand – Prestige

Item model number – 30558

Material – Cast iron

Item type – Fry Pan

Colour – Black

ProsCons
Adds iron to your foodThe product does not have nonstick coating
cellpic 17% off
Prestige Cast Iron Fry Pan, 200 mm
3.7 (146)
3.7 (146)
17% off
1,140 1,380
Buy now

10. Home Puff Pre-Seasoned Non-Stick Cast Iron Kadai

The quality non-stick ultra-smooth cast iron kadai from Home Puff is perfect for frying, sautéing, and making curries and gravies, and much healthier than other conventional non-stick kadhais because it does not contain toxic chemicals or coatings, helps prevent iron deficiency by increasing iron levels and releasing iron into food, and helps combat harmful pollutants. The kadhai adds a luxury look and feel to your kitchen while being robust and sustainable thanks to its strong construction and uni-body one-piece design, free of any screws or weld connections.

Specifications

Brand – Home puff

Item model number – HP-CI-KD

Item type – Kadai

Included components – 1Kadai

Colour – Black

ProsCons
The product is manufactured in India onlyThe product is not dishwasher safe
The product has non stick coating 
cellpic 54% off
Home Puff Pre-Seasoned Non-Stick Cast Iron Kadai for Cooking & Deep Frying, Healthy Cooking, Coating Free Cookware, Multipurpose Loha Kadhai with Heavy Base, Gas Stove Friendly, with Warranty, 10”
3.8 (19)
3.8 (19)
54% off
1,299 2,799
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductsFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Meyer Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Flat Dosa/ Roti/ Chapati Tawa PanComes with stick handleCan be used in multi purposeIt is pre – seasoned
AmazonBasics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet PanPre-seasonedDifferent sizes are availabeMultipurpose
The Indus Valley Super Smooth Cast Iron TawaComes with multiple optionsGas and induction friendlyNon-stick Coating
Bhagya Cast Iron Cookware Pre-Seasoned Mini SkilletComes with one year warrantyHelps in quick and easy cooking with less oilDifferent sizes are available at the website
Hawkins Futura 24 cm Cast Iron TavaAvailable in different sizes, pattern and styleEasy to useComes with naturally non stick no coating is there
Wonderchef Forza Cast-Iron Fry PanComes with lifetime exchange warrantyInduction FriendlyProduct is also freezer safe
GEMMA Cast Iron Kadai / Kadhai for Cooking and deep FryingGas and induction friendlyNo chemical coating on bodyThere are many options available like want to purchase with lid or without lid
Vinod Legacy Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron KadaiNon toxic, enamel free and coating freeEnhances the food with ironComes with lifetime warranty
Prestige Cast Iron Fry PanComes with lifetime manufacturer warrantyChemical free and coating freeAdd iron to your food
Home Puff Pre-Seasoned Non-Stick Cast Iron KadaiComes with lifetime warrantySuperior in qualityComes with 10 days returnable policy

Best overall product

Choosing the best item from this list of wonderful cast iron cookware is a daunting task. Yet, Vinod Legacy Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Kadai fits as the best overall product. This cast iron cookware also has a lifetime warranty and is non-toxic, enamel-free and enhances food with iron when compared to the others on the list. Additionally, it is coating-free and naturally non-stick.

Best value for money

With a suggested retail price of just Rs. 1099, Bhagya Cast Iron Cookware Pre-Seasoned Mini Skillet / Fry Pan is affordable and loaded with features like one year warranty, easy to handle and easy and quick cooking with less oil. It also is pre–seasoned with 10 days return policy. This item fits your home perfectly.

How to find the perfect cast iron cookware?

The primary step is to carefully assess all available models of cast iron cookware in the market, taking into account their latest features and characteristics. Select the one that balances usefulness, affordability, and design from this limited pool. Afterwards, it is advisable to regularly read consumer feedback and criticisms on various platforms since these can provide valuable insights. Genuine reviews can also be found on YouTube videos. Finally, opt for the product that has garnered the most positive feedback and had fewer complaints. Moreover, products with extended warranties should be considered, as they assure that maintenance expenses will not be incurred anytime soon. A warranty is crucial when it comes to product maintenance.

Product Price
Meyer Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Flat Dosa/ Roti/ Chapati Tawa Pan with Stick Handle, Dosa Kallu, Iron Tawa Big Size | Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Cookware | Gas and Induction Compatible | 28cm, Black ₹ 2,130
AmazonBasics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Pan - L (10.25 inch, 2.18 Kgs) - Black ₹ 1,099
The Indus Valley Super Smooth Cast Iron Tawa/Tava for Dosa/Roti/Chappati/Naan with Handle | 10.8 Inch, 2.7kg, Gas & Induction-friendly| Pre-seasoned, 100% Toxin-free, Naturally Non-stick, Long Lasting
Bhagya Cast Iron Cookware Pre-Seasoned Mini Skillet / Fry Pan (8 inches Looped) ₹ 1,099
Hawkins Futura 24 cm Cast Iron Tava, Cast Iron Tawa for Roti, Cast Iron Cookware for Kitchen, Black (CIT24) ₹ 1,373
Wonderchef Forza Cast-Iron Fry Pan, Pre-Seasoned Cookware, Induction Friendly, 24cm, 3.8mm with Lifetime Exchange Warranty ₹ 1,399
GEMMA Cast Iron Kadai/Kadhai for Cooking and deep Frying | cast Iron cookware Gas N Induction Friendly | Loha Kadai | Cast-Iron Kadai 3 Liter ₹ 1,229
Vinod Legacy Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Kadai / Kadhai with Glass Lid of 24 cm Diameter (3.3 litres Capacity) for Cooking and Deep Frying, Loha Kadai, Non Toxic, Enamel Free, Coating Free - Black, 1 Pc ₹ 2,462
Prestige Cast Iron Fry Pan, 200 mm ₹ 1,140
Home Puff Pre-Seasoned Non-Stick Cast Iron Kadai for Cooking & Deep Frying, Healthy Cooking, Coating Free Cookware, Multipurpose Loha Kadhai with Heavy Base, Gas Stove Friendly, with Warranty, 10” ₹ 1,299

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

TOPICS
Home Appliances
TOPICS
Home Appliances
RELATED STORIES
7 best earthen pots: Buyer's guide
Try these best 8 kitchen grinder machines in 2023: Buying guide
Top 7 onion slicers in 2023 that promise tear-less experience
Crompton Ozone: High capacity desert cooler for home
Kitchen chimneys for small kitchens: Buyer's guide

Cast iron cookware

What is cast iron cookware?

How do I clean my cast iron cookware?

Can I use my cast iron cookware on a glass-top stove?

Can I use my cast iron cookware on an induction stove?

View More
electronics FOR LESS