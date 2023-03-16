10 cast iron cookware every kitchen must have

Cast iron cookware are durable and budget-friendly.

Have you grown weary of using weak and throwaway cookware that can't withstand high temperatures? Cast iron cookware is the answer you've been searching for. Its durable construction can withstand high temperatures and can last for generations with proper care.But that's not all - cast iron also has the unique ability to develop a natural non-stick surface over time, making cooking and cleaning easy. Plus, its excellent heat retention and distribution means your food will cook evenly and stay hot long after you take it off the stove.And let's not forget the taste! Cast iron reacts with the acids in your food, creating a delicious and distinctive flavour that just can't be replicated with other types of cookware. But it's not just about function - cast iron cookware also has a timeless and rustic aesthetic that adds character and charm to any kitchen. So why settle for mediocre cookware when you can invest in a piece of kitchen equipment that will last a lifetime and make your meals taste even better? Check out these top 10 cast iron cookware from the list to get one for your kitchen. Product List 1. Meyer Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Flat Dosa/ Roti/ Chapati Tawa Pan The dosa tawa is equipped with a hassle-free lifetime warranty, making it a reliable and long-lasting kitchen tool. Moreover, it is completely toxin-free, containing no enamel or chemical coating on its inner or outer surfaces. The tawa has also been pre-seasoned with 100% vegetable oil, which creates a natural, chemical-free non-stick surface, ideal for low-oil cooking. Additionally, it imparts a strong and authentic Indian flavour to your preparations, elevating your culinary experience. It also comes with a canvas grip for easy handling, ensuring you can use it comfortably and safely. Specifications Brand – Meyer Model number – MY47610 Item type – Tawa Material – Cast iron Product care instructions – Hand Wash Only Colour – Black Included components – 1 N Tawa Capacity – 1.5 Litres

Pros Cons It has hassle–free lifetime warranty It does not contain non-stick coating Gas stovetop compatible, electric stovetop compatible, induction stovetop compatible, pre-seasoned

2. AmazonBasics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Pan The cast-iron skillet is a versatile kitchen tool, ideal for sauteing, searing, pan-frying, baking, broiling, roasting, and more. It comes pre-seasoned and ready to use, making it easy to integrate into your cooking routine. Constructed with heavy-duty cast iron, this skillet is built to retain heat and ensure thorough, even heating throughout the cooking process. It also features a long handle and an opposite helper handle, which provide a steady and secure hold. Moreover, there is a hole at the end of the long handle for hanging storage, allowing you to keep it easily accessible yet out of the way. Specifications Brand – Amazon basics Model number – 2102 Item type – Pan Number of pieces – 1 Colour – Black

Pros Cons The product has a non-stick coating The product is not dishwasher safe. The product comes with a 1-year limited warranty.

3. The Indus Valley Super Smooth Cast Iron Tawa The cookware is devoid of dangerous chemical coatings, making it secure for cooking. It adds iron to the diet, preventing iron deficiencies. Because the cookware is inherently non-stick, food won't adhere to it. It is adaptable and can be used on gas, induction, OTGs, and campfires. The pan performs admirably, evenly cooking and having excellent heat retention. As it consumes more rapidly and uses less petroleum, it is a greener choice. Specifications Brand – The Indus Valley Item model number – Cast Iron Tawa Item type – Tawa Number of pieces – 1N Colour – Black

Pros Cons The product is gas and induction friendly. The product is hand wash safe and cannot be washed in the dishwasher. The product comes with non-stick coating

4. Bhagya Cast Iron Cookware Pre-Seasoned Mini Skillet The cast iron skillet is a sturdy and robust kitchen tool that is naturally seasoned with gingerly oil, making it ready to use right out of the box. It helps to facilitate quick and easy cooking with less oil due to its non-stick properties and iron-free content. Specifications Brand – Bhagya Cast Iron Cookware Model number – BCC2321 Item type – Mini Fry Pan Number of pieces – 1N Colour – Black

Pros Cons The product comes with one year warranty The product is not dishwasher safe The product comes with non-stick coating The product comes with 10 days returnable policy

5. Hawkins Futura 24 cm Cast Iron Tava, Cast Iron Tawa for Roti, Cast Iron Cookware for Kitchen Since there is no coating on this pan, food stays frictionless, wholesome, delicious, and crisp. It is easy to make dishes because it can be used on high heat and effectively maintains heat. Additionally, because of its toughness and roughness, metal ladles can be used on it without risk of harm. This pan is pre-seasoned with vegetable oil and, with appropriate care, won't corrode. As a result, you get a sturdy skillet, evenly hot, light, and easy to handle. Specifications Brand – Hawkins Model number – CIT24 Material – Cast Iron Net quantity – 1 piece Item type – Tawa Included components – Tawa, Cookbook, Guarantee card Colour – Black

Pros Cons The item comes with 10 days return policy It does not contain non-stick coating

6. Wonderchef Forza Cast-Iron Fry Pan The Wonderchef heavy cast-iron pans are designed for old-style slow-cooking, and with their pre-seasoned interior and exterior, retain and transfer heat evenly to create a tender, succulent dishes like omelettes, stir-fried vegetables, scrambled eggs, gravies, and more, while also allowing direct contact of iron with food for increased daily iron consumption; in addition, they are oven, grill, and freezer safe, and inspired by Italian design while adhering to German quality standards, making them suitable for use on gas and induction cooktops. Specifications Brand – Wonderchef Model number – 63153472 Item type – Fry pan Primary material – Cast Iron What is in the box – 1 fry pan Colour – Black

Pros Cons The product is freezer safe The product does not come with non-stick coating The product comes with dishwasher safety

7. GEMMA Cast Iron Kadai / Kadhai for Cooking and deep Frying This cast iron kadai weighs 2.62 kg, has a 3-litre capacity, dimensions of 30 cm by 23 cm by 10 cm, no joints, is PFOA-free, and has no chemical coating on the body. It's not a non-stick kadai, but you can season it with any veggie oil to give it a non-stick surface without using any chemicals. This is the finest iron kadai for cooking meals with little to no oil.. Specifications Brand – Gemma Number of items included – 1 net quantity Item type - Kadai Capacity – 3 litres Colour – Black

Pros Cons Gas stovetop compatible, electric stovetop compatible, and induction stovetop compatible The product does not come with dishwasher safety

8. Vinod Legacy Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Kadai Vinod Legacy Cast Iron cookware, made in India, provides a non-stick surface without chemicals by being pre-seasoned twice with 100% vegetable oil, has no synthetic coating or chemicals on either the inside or outside surface, and features no weld connections or fasteners. This cast iron cookware is designed to distribute heat evenly. It can last for many years or even centuries with proper maintenance, including adding oil after each use to prevent rust and cleaning with gentle tissue paper rather than soap-washing. Specifications Brand – Vinod Material – Cast Iron Item model number – LCIDK24 Item type - Kadai Model name – Legacy Cast Iron Capacity – 3.3 litres Items included – 1 Kadai and Glass lid Compatible devices - Gas Colour – Black

Pros Cons The product is made in India The product is only compatible on gas stove The product comes with glass lid

9. Prestige Cast Iron Fry Pan This cookware has several impressive features. It ensures even heat distribution, retains heat for a long time, is scratch-resistant, compatible with all heat sources, made of heavy gauge material that lasts for generations, is naturally healthy. Specifications Brand – Prestige Item model number – 30558 Material – Cast iron Item type – Fry Pan Colour – Black

Pros Cons Adds iron to your food The product does not have nonstick coating

10. Home Puff Pre-Seasoned Non-Stick Cast Iron Kadai The quality non-stick ultra-smooth cast iron kadai from Home Puff is perfect for frying, sautéing, and making curries and gravies, and much healthier than other conventional non-stick kadhais because it does not contain toxic chemicals or coatings, helps prevent iron deficiency by increasing iron levels and releasing iron into food, and helps combat harmful pollutants. The kadhai adds a luxury look and feel to your kitchen while being robust and sustainable thanks to its strong construction and uni-body one-piece design, free of any screws or weld connections. Specifications Brand – Home puff Item model number – HP-CI-KD Item type – Kadai Included components – 1Kadai Colour – Black

Pros Cons The product is manufactured in India only The product is not dishwasher safe The product has non stick coating

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Meyer Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Flat Dosa/ Roti/ Chapati Tawa Pan Comes with stick handle Can be used in multi purpose It is pre – seasoned AmazonBasics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Pan Pre-seasoned Different sizes are availabe Multipurpose The Indus Valley Super Smooth Cast Iron Tawa Comes with multiple options Gas and induction friendly Non-stick Coating Bhagya Cast Iron Cookware Pre-Seasoned Mini Skillet Comes with one year warranty Helps in quick and easy cooking with less oil Different sizes are available at the website Hawkins Futura 24 cm Cast Iron Tava Available in different sizes, pattern and style Easy to use Comes with naturally non stick no coating is there Wonderchef Forza Cast-Iron Fry Pan Comes with lifetime exchange warranty Induction Friendly Product is also freezer safe GEMMA Cast Iron Kadai / Kadhai for Cooking and deep Frying Gas and induction friendly No chemical coating on body There are many options available like want to purchase with lid or without lid Vinod Legacy Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Kadai Non toxic, enamel free and coating free Enhances the food with iron Comes with lifetime warranty Prestige Cast Iron Fry Pan Comes with lifetime manufacturer warranty Chemical free and coating free Add iron to your food Home Puff Pre-Seasoned Non-Stick Cast Iron Kadai Comes with lifetime warranty Superior in quality Comes with 10 days returnable policy