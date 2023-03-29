Sign out
Say no to high electricity bills with top 10 inverter ACs

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 29, 2023 14:10 IST

Summary:

This article is going to focus on the best inverter AC and dwell on their features, qualities and value for money.

Inverter AC helps cut down on electricity bill.

As the temperatures continue to rise across the globe, air conditioners have become a necessary appliance in every household. However, with rising energy costs, it has become imperative to invest in a cost-effective and energy-efficient solution. This is where inverter air conditioners come into the picture. Inverter ACs are the latest technology in the air conditioning market, and they provide several advantages over traditional ACs. They use advanced electronics to control the compressor motor speed, allowing for precise cooling, increased energy efficiency, and reduced noise levels. Inverter ACs are quickly gaining popularity as they not only provide a comfortable living environment but also help to save on energy bills.

There are various types of inverter ACs available on the market. We are going to introduce you to some of the best ACs on the market. So, if you want to buy an inverter AC, you will have the best option available that fits your needs, budget, and room size.

PRODUCT LIST

1. LG 1.5 TON 5 STAR INVERTER SPLIT AC

If you're on the hunt for a highly efficient and reliable inverter AC, this is the top-of-the-line model. Boasting a 1.5-ton weight, this AC is equipped with a variable compressor that expertly regulates the heat in any room. The internal body is coated in high-quality copper to protect against rust and corrosion, ensuring a longer lifespan for your investment. Additionally, this product comes with a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Ideal for smaller spaces, this AC features a dual-inverter installation, an HD filter, and a smart display. Its design takes into account the impact on the environment, with lower ODP and GWP values, making it an eco-friendly choice. A specially installed filter also helps to eliminate harmful bacteria, creating a safe and healthy living space.

Specifications:

  • Brand: LG
  • Capacity: 1.5 tons
  • Energy: 5 stars
  • Cooling Power: 5100 Watts
  • Compressor Type: Double-rotating

PROSCONS
Clean filterQuite expensive
Dehumidifier facility 
Better heat withstanding 
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, KS-Q18SNZD, White, Low Refrigerant Detection)
4.2 (1,420)


2. DAIKIN 1.5 TON 5 STAR INVERTER SPLIT AC -FTKF50TV

Looking for an air conditioner that offers superior energy efficiency and quiet operation? If so, nothing can be better than this top-of-the-line 5-star rated AC. Featuring copper-coated coils, this AC offers low maintenance and creates a tranquil, noise-free cooling environment. An in-built stabilizer ensures reliable operation, while the 1-year product warranty and 1-year condenser warranty provide added peace of mind.

This AC also includes an anti-microbial filter, which works in conjunction with the dust filter to create a cleaner and healthier environment. With a plastic body and a voltage of 230 volts, this AC is a durable and reliable choice for any home.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Daikin
  • Capacity: 1.5 tons
  • Energy: 5 stars
  • Cooling Power: 5280 Watts

Compressor Type: Inventor

PROSCONS
Energy efficientInstallation is time-consuming.
Copper coated 
Anti-microbial filter 
Better cooling 
Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, Anti Microbial Filter, 2020 Model,FTKF50TV, White)
4.1 (318)


3. HITACHI 1.5 TON INVERTER SPLIT AC-RSQG318HEEA

Hitachi is another good category for inverter air conditioners. Designed to adjust power and temperature according to the outdoor temperature, this AC features a compressor that delivers precision cooling and energy efficiency. Boasting a range of innovative features, this AC includes a silent fan speed and a soft drying function, ensuring a comfortable and relaxing atmosphere. The eco-green refrigeration system is not only kind to the environment but also helps to keep energy costs low. Additionally, an easy-to-use filter indicator reminds you to clean the filter, ensuring optimal performance and longevity for your investment.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Hitachi
  • Capacity: 1.5 tons
  • Energy: 3 stars
  • Cooling Power: 17400 Thermal Units Watts

Compressor Type: Rotary

PROSCONS
Easy cleaningThe noise level can improve.
Perfect cooling 
Filter indicator 
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, Dust Filter, 2021 Model, RSQG318HEEA, White)
3.8 (207)
33% off
38,649 57,990


4. SAMSUNG 1.5 TON INVERTER AC-AR18CYNAMWK

The most energy-efficient air conditioner available from Samsung is their 1.5-ton model, equipped with a copper anti-bacterial filter that features an auto-clean function. The product comes with a one-year warranty, and the compressor is backed by a ten-year warranty. This air conditioner offers rapid cooling with a 15-meter range thanks to its wider inlet. Additionally, it safeguards against electricity fluctuations and is protected from rust and corrosion by Durafin's ultra-thin coating.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Capacity: 1.5 tons
  • Energy: 5 stars
  • Cooling Power: 5.8 kilowatts
  • Compressor Type: 8-pole

PROSCONS
DurabilityDelivery takes time.
Good cooling 
Auto  
Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wind-Free Technology Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode, Anti-bacterial Filter, 2023 Model AR18CYNAMWK White)
4 (218)


5. VOLTAS 1.5 TON 3 STAR INVERTER AC 183V

Another air conditioner that falls into this category is the Voltas inverter AC. It can be controlled via a remote in four distinct modes, and comes with a one-year product warranty as well as a ten-year compressor warranty. Its Smart LED display includes a self-diagnosis sleep mode, and it can operate without the need for batteries. Additionally, it offers stabilizer-free operation for voltages between 110 and 285 volts, while emitting a low noise level of 47 dB. This air conditioning system helps to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Voltas
  • Capacity: 1.5 tons
  • Energy: 3 stars
  • Cooling Power: 4800 Watts

Compressor Type: High EER Rotary

PROSCONS
Low-noise operationCustomer service is time-consuming
Stabilizer freeHorizontal sweep problem
Adjustable mode 
Anti-microbial protection 
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC(Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2023 Model, 183V Vectra Prism, White)
4 (1,683)
46% off
35,279 64,990


6. VOLTAS 1.5 TON INVERTER SPLIT AC-183V XAZX

If you're seeking an affordable air conditioning option, Voltas inverter air conditioners are a top choice. These ACs are highly durable and reliable, utilizing energy-efficient technology to help keep your energy costs low. They come equipped with several features, including an auto-restart option, a sleep mode option, and an LED display. Moreover, these ACs are designed with the environment in mind, adhering to low global warming standards. They also feature a humidity sensor, which can sense the temperature and humidity levels outside to help maintain an optimal indoor climate.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Voltas
  • Capacity: 1.5 tons
  • Energy: 3 stars
  • Cooling Power: 5200 Watts
  • Compressor Type: Rotary

PROSCONS
Self-sleep mode featureThe outer unit is quite big.
Auto-restart option 
Low maintenance 
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC - White (183V XAZX, Copper Condenser)
3.9 (7)
45% off
33,990 61,990


7. WHIRLPOOL 1.5 TON INVERTER AC-S3I3AD0

Equipped with intelligent sensing compressor functions, the Whirlpool inverter air conditioner can adjust its cooling and heating operations based on the temperature of the room. It features a one-year product warranty as well as a five-year compressor warranty, and its self-cleaning function can automatically clean the filter if dirt is detected. This AC operates on sixth sense technology, which includes a four-in-one option. It also boasts a unique feature of being able to cool at 52 degrees Celsius. The air conditioner operates without a stabilizer and has a hidden display. It emits minimal greenhouse gases, making it an eco-friendly option. In addition, this AC is highly durable and reliable.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Whirlpool
  • Capacity: 1.5 tons
  • Energy: 5 stars
  • Cooling Power: 5175 Watts
  • Compressor Type: Rotary

PROSCONS
Intellisense featureCustomer service is unsatisfactory
Cools at 52 degrees 
Stabilizer-free operation 
Silent operation 
Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, HD Filter 2023 Model, S3I3AD0, White)
4 (3,619)


8. CARRIER 1.5 TON INVERTER AC-CAI18ES5R33F0

The Carrier inverter air conditioner is another top-performing option on the market. It features stabilizer-free operation, a hidden display, four fans, and an auto restart feature. The AC is equipped with a copper condenser and intelligent CRF alert facility. It utilizes 6-in-1 technology that enables users to control cooling, ultimately leading to a 50% reduction in energy consumption. The product comes with a one-year warranty, while a ten-year warranty backs the compressor. The AC offers two-way air directional control and dual filtration options. Additionally, it has a hydro-blue coating that enhances the longevity and comfort of the cooling experience.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Carrier
  • Capacity: 1.5 tons
  • Energy: 5 stars
  • Cooling Power: 5000 kilowatts
  • Compressor Type: Rotary

PROSCONS
6 in 1 smart technologyThe installation cost is high.
Consume less energy 
Auto-sleep mode 
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Dual Filtration with HD & PM 2.5 Filter, Auto Cleanser, 2023 Model,ESTER Exi -CAI18ES5R33F0 ,White)
4 (592)


9. CARRIER 1.5 TON FLEXICOOL INVERTER AC-CAI18ER3R32F0

Another carrier inverter air conditioner boasts of energy-saving capabilities and is designed to provide long-lasting comfort while requiring low maintenance. It features copper-coated coils with an aqua protection function and comes with a one-year warranty, with the compressor covered for ten years. Other noteworthy features include an auto restart function with a leakage detector, an auto cleanser option, and a hydro blue coating for added durability.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Carrier
  • Capacity: 1.5 tons
  • Energy: 3 stars
  • Cooling Power: 4800 kilowatts
  • Compressor Type: Rotary

PROSCONS
Consume less energyThe cost of a stand is high.
Low maintenance 
Aqua protection facility 
Intelligent CRF Alert 
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling,High Density Filter, Auto Cleanser, 2023 Model,ESTER Exi - CAI18ER3R32F0,White)
4 (660)
38% off
37,275 59,900


10. PANASONIC 1.5 TON WI-FI INVERTER AC-NU18YKY5W

Panasonic offers a smart inverter air conditioner that comes with Wi-Fi capabilities, allowing users to control it using the Mirai app, Alexa, and the "Hey Google" feature. Equipped with 7-in-1 technology and an additional air purifying filter, this air conditioner ensures efficient cooling and clean air. The battery cell is constructed using zinc and carbon and has the ability to sense outdoor temperatures, automatically adjusting the air conditioner mode by 40 to 90%. With this feature, the device saves energy by maintaining accurate cooling temperatures. The product comes with a one-year warranty, while the compressor is covered for nine years. It also features an anti-corrosion shield technology that enhances its durability, constantly monitoring its status and adjusting the mode as necessary.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Carrier
  • Capacity: 1.5 tons
  • Energy: 5 stars
  • Cooling Power: 1290 Watts
  • Compressor Type: Rotary

PROSCONS
Low-noise operationCopper pipe can improve
7-in-1 technology 
Environment friendly 
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with additional AI Mode, 4 Way Swing, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-NU18YKY5W,2023 Model, White)
4.3 (5,128)
7% off
59,000 63,400


TOP 3 FEATURES FOR YOU

ProductsFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
LG 1.5 TON 5 STAR INVERTER SPLIT ACBetter heat withstandingAuto CleanDehumidifier  facility
DAIKIN 1.5 TON 5 STAR INVERTER SPLIT AC-FTKF50TVAnti-microbial filterLow maintenanceBetter cooling
HITACHI 1.5 TON INVERTER SPLIT AC-RSQG318HEEAEasy cleaningFilter indicatorSilent fan speed
SAMSUNG 1.5 TON INVERTER AC-AR18CYNAMWKAuto-clean optionFast coolingBacterial filter
VOLTAS 1.5 TON 3 STAR INVERTER AC-183VLow-noise operationLED displayEnvironment friendly
VOLTAS 1.5 TON INVERTER SPLIT AC-183V XAZXAuto restartLow maintenanceLow global warming
WHIRLPOOL 1.5 TON INVERTER AC-S3I3AD0Cools at 52 degreesStabilizer-free operationDurable
CARRIER 1.5 TON INVERTER AC-CAI18ES5R33F06 in 1 technologySaves energyhydro-blue coating
CARRIER 1.5 TON FLEXICOOL INVERTER AC-CAI18ER3R32F04 in 1 technologyIntelligent CRF AlertLeakage detector
PANASONIC 1.5 TON WI-FI INVERTER AC NU18YKY5W1 in 1 technologyVoice controlLow gas detection

Best overall product

After conducting thorough research and analysis, the PANASONIC 1.5 TON WI-FI INVERTER is highly recommended due to its impressive power capacity and cost-effective price of 45,990. Among its notable features are the 7-in-1 technology and smart Wi-Fi capabilities. Its anti-corrosion shield technology ensures the durability of the device by constantly monitoring its status and adjusting the mode as necessary. Moreover, this air conditioner is energy-efficient as it provides accurate cooling temperatures, ultimately helping save energy.

Best value for money

Priced at 33170, the Voltas 1.5-ton 3-star inverter air conditioner AC-183V is the most cost-effective and durable option available in the market. It features a smart LED display with self-diagnosis capabilities and a sleep mode function, ensuring maximum convenience for users. Additionally, it can operate without a stabilizer for voltages ranging from 110-285 volts, eliminating the need for external batteries. With a noise level of 47 dB, this air conditioner operates quietly, providing a comfortable and peaceful environment.

How to find perfect inverter air conditioner?

To find the perfect inverter AC for your needs, there are several factors to consider. First, determine the room size or space where the AC will be installed. This will help you determine the appropriate cooling capacity or tonnage required. Next, look for an AC with a high energy efficiency rating (EER) or seasonal energy efficiency ratio (SEER) to ensure it will consume less electricity and save you money on energy bills. Also, consider the brand reputation, features like air filters, noise level, and warranty offered. Finally, compare prices and read reviews to make an informed decision and choose the best inverter AC that fits your budget and requirements.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Home Appliances
electronics FOR LESS