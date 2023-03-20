Shopper's manual to 7 best cooking pans for every kitchen

No kitchen is complete without a cooking pan and here are some of the best options available online.

Cookery, being an artistic craft, requires suitable utensils to compose an excellent dish. Among the necessary tools, a cooking pan plays a vital role in culinary artistry, whether you aim to sear impeccably or prepare fluffy pancakes. However, with many choices available, picking the perfect cooking pan for your kitchen could become overwhelming. That's precisely why we have meticulously curated a list of seven remarkable cooking pans suitable for every kitchen, complemented by an extensive buyer's guide to help you pursue the ideal pan that caters to your specific culinary needs. Hence, whether you are an amateur cook or an accomplished culinary expert, brace yourself to elevate your cookery to a whole new level with these indispensable pans. 1. Hawkins Futura 26 cm Frying Pan The Hawkins Futura 26 cm Frying Pan is the perfect addition to any kitchen. With a PFOA-free non-stick coating locked into tough hard anodised aluminium, this pan lasts longer and is preferred for heavy gauge cooking. Thanks to the Futura Nonstick Cookware, you can cook with less or no oil or butter. The plastic handle is stay-cool and comfortable, making cooking easy and comfortable. It comes with a glass lid, allowing you to monitor your cooking without lifting it. Suitable for use on domestic gas, kerosene, electric, ceramic and halogen stoves, this frying pan is a versatile and reliable choice for any home cook. Specifications: Brand: Hawkins Item Dimension: 11.4 x 31.6 x 23.2 Centimetres Colour: Black Special Features: Non-Stick, Includes Lid

Pros Cons Sturdy Some customers have problem with cleaning Easy to use

2. CAROTE Non Stick Pan with Lid 24cm/1.6L The CAROTE Non-Stick Pan is an ultra nonstick frying pan made with imported granite firm nonstick material that ensures food slides off easily. It is a healthy frying pan that is PFOA-free and passes EU standards, making it a low-fat and low-oil cooking option, perfect for those looking for a healthier choice. Cleaning is a breeze with a simple wipe, requiring 70% less water usage. The pan is also easy to grip and is made with tough and durable 4mm thickness and 5-ply robust granite material that is scratch-resistant. The energy-saving heat storage technology ensures fast and even heat distribution, making cooking more efficient. Specifications Brand: Carote Item Dimensions: ‎44 x 24 x 5 Centimetres Colour: White Special Feature: Energy-saving heat storage technology.

Pros Cons Good quality Careful on high-temperature Less oil required for cooking

3. Hawkins Futura 22 cm Frying Pan The Hawkins Futura 22 cm Frying Pan is made from PFOA-free non-stick coating locked into tough hard-anodized aluminium for long-lasting use. Its heavy gauge and good balance make cooking easy, producing delicious results. This frying pan is perfect for those who want to cook with less or no oil or butter, making it a healthier choice. The stay-cool and comfortable plastic handle provides a safe and comfortable grip. It is suitable for domestic gas, kerosene, electric, ceramic, and halogen stoves. The frying pan is perfect for a wide range of dishes such as Akuri, Alu Tikki, Besan Poora and more Specifications: Brand: Hawkins Item Dimensions: ‎‎ 7 x 39.4 x 23.6 Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: Tough Hard Anodised Aluminium

Pros Cons Sturdy Capacity Easy to clean

4. Amazon Brand - Solimo Non-Stick Fry Pan The Amazon Brand - Solimo Non-Stick Fry Pan is an essential tool for everyday home cooking. It comes with a food-grade 2-way non-stick coating that makes cooking and cleaning a breeze. The cooking surface has a 3-layered coating, and the outer layer has a high-temperature resistance (HTR) coating for added durability. The sturdy construction has a thickness of 2.9 mm and a weight of 578 gm, making it a reliable and long-lasting addition to any kitchen. The cool-touch bakelite handle offers a comfortable and firm grip for safe and easy use. This fry pan is ideal for preparing stir-fries, shallow frying, and sautéing vegetables. It is compatible with both induction and gas stoves for versatile use. Specifications Brand: Amazon Brand - Solimo Colour: Black Special Feature: Dishwasher safe

Pros Cons Easy to clean Build quality

5. Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Fry Pan The Prestige Aluminium Omega Deluxe Granite Fry Pan is a versatile and durable kitchen tool made from non-stick aluminium material. It has a size of 260mm and a 2.1-litre capacity, making it perfect for cooking various dishes. The fry pan features an induction base with a 2.8 mm thickness and is compatible with both induction and gas stoves. The durable granite finish and metal spoon-friendly surface make it an ideal choice for daily use. The fry pan also comes with a glass lid that can cover and retain essential nutrients and moisture while cooking. It is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning and has a 2-year warranty covering manufacturing defects. Specifications Brand: Prestige Item Dimension: 44 x 29 x 7.5 Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: Gas Stovetop Compatible, Dishwasher-Safe

Pros Cons Sturdy Lid doesn't fit properly in some cases

6. Prestige Omega Select Plus IB Fry Pan, 20 cm The Prestige Omega Select Plus IB Non-Stick Fry Pan is a high-quality cookware option that features advanced Scratch and Abrasion Resistant Technology, which prevents scratches on its non-stick surface. This durable fry pan also includes sturdy handles that provide a comfortable grip while cooking and a 3 Layer of Metal spoon-friendly coating that protects the surface from scratches caused by spoons. The fry pan is suitable for gas and induction cooking and features a PFOA-free coating for healthier cooking. With its sleek design and advanced features, the Prestige Omega Select Plus IB Non-Stick Fry Pan is a must-have for any kitchen. Specifications Brand: Prestige Item Dimension: 35 x 23 x 9 Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: Induction Stovetop Compatible

Pros Cons Non-stick Small size

7. Prestige Platina Fry Pan, 220 mm The Prestige Platina Stainless Steel Fry Pan is a top-of-the-line cookware option that features a unique impact forged bottom for faster and easier cooking. Its even heat distribution design ensures that your food is cooked evenly without burning. The fry pan is suitable for gas and induction cooking, and its specially designed soft-touch heat-resistant handle adds an elegant look and makes it easier to hold while cooking. With a 5-year manufacturer warranty, you can be assured of its quality and longevity. The Prestige Platina Stainless Steel Fry Pan is a must-have for any kitchen that values efficient and stylish cooking. Specifications Brand: Prestige Item Dimension: 47 x 26 x 7 Centimetres Colour: Silver Special Feature: Stainless Steel Body

Pros Cons Good build quality Cleaning is challenging for some

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Hawkins Futura 26 cm Frying Pan PFOA Free Non-stick coating Plastic handle Glass lid CAROTE Non Stick Pan with Lid Imported granite non stick material Scratch resistance PFOA-free Hawkins Futura 22 cm Frying Pan Stay cool plastic handle Aluminium build Non stick Amazon Brand - Solimo Non-Stick Fry Pan Cool touch bakelite handle 2 way non stick coating Induction and gas compatible Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite 26 cm Non-stick aluminium Dishwasher safe Durable Granite finish Prestige Omega Select Plus IB 20 cm Gas stovetop compatible Metal spoon friendly Induction Stovetop Compatible Prestige Platina Fry Pan, 220 mm Induction Stovetop Compatible Soft touch heat resistant handle Stainless steel body