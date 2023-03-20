Story Saved
Shopper's manual to 7 best cooking pans for every kitchen

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Mar 20, 2023 13:19 IST
Discover the top seven cooking pans that will elevate your cooking game and complete your kitchen.

No kitchen is complete without a cooking pan and here are some of the best options available online.

Cookery, being an artistic craft, requires suitable utensils to compose an excellent dish. Among the necessary tools, a cooking pan plays a vital role in culinary artistry, whether you aim to sear impeccably or prepare fluffy pancakes. However, with many choices available, picking the perfect cooking pan for your kitchen could become overwhelming. That's precisely why we have meticulously curated a list of seven remarkable cooking pans suitable for every kitchen, complemented by an extensive buyer's guide to help you pursue the ideal pan that caters to your specific culinary needs.

Hence, whether you are an amateur cook or an accomplished culinary expert, brace yourself to elevate your cookery to a whole new level with these indispensable pans.

1. Hawkins Futura 26 cm Frying Pan

The Hawkins Futura 26 cm Frying Pan is the perfect addition to any kitchen. With a PFOA-free non-stick coating locked into tough hard anodised aluminium, this pan lasts longer and is preferred for heavy gauge cooking. Thanks to the Futura Nonstick Cookware, you can cook with less or no oil or butter. The plastic handle is stay-cool and comfortable, making cooking easy and comfortable. It comes with a glass lid, allowing you to monitor your cooking without lifting it. Suitable for use on domestic gas, kerosene, electric, ceramic and halogen stoves, this frying pan is a versatile and reliable choice for any home cook.

Specifications:

Brand: Hawkins

Item Dimension: 11.4 x 31.6 x 23.2 Centimetres

Colour: Black

Special Features: Non-Stick, Includes Lid

ProsCons
SturdySome customers have problem with cleaning
Easy to use 
2. CAROTE Non Stick Pan with Lid 24cm/1.6L

The CAROTE Non-Stick Pan is an ultra nonstick frying pan made with imported granite firm nonstick material that ensures food slides off easily. It is a healthy frying pan that is PFOA-free and passes EU standards, making it a low-fat and low-oil cooking option, perfect for those looking for a healthier choice. Cleaning is a breeze with a simple wipe, requiring 70% less water usage. The pan is also easy to grip and is made with tough and durable 4mm thickness and 5-ply robust granite material that is scratch-resistant. The energy-saving heat storage technology ensures fast and even heat distribution, making cooking more efficient.

Specifications

Brand: Carote

Item Dimensions: ‎44 x 24 x 5 Centimetres

Colour: White

Special Feature: Energy-saving heat storage technology.

ProsCons
Good qualityCareful on high-temperature
Less oil required for cooking 
3. Hawkins Futura 22 cm Frying Pan

The Hawkins Futura 22 cm Frying Pan is made from PFOA-free non-stick coating locked into tough hard-anodized aluminium for long-lasting use. Its heavy gauge and good balance make cooking easy, producing delicious results. This frying pan is perfect for those who want to cook with less or no oil or butter, making it a healthier choice. The stay-cool and comfortable plastic handle provides a safe and comfortable grip. It is suitable for domestic gas, kerosene, electric, ceramic, and halogen stoves. The frying pan is perfect for a wide range of dishes such as Akuri, Alu Tikki, Besan Poora and more

Specifications:

Brand: Hawkins

Item Dimensions: ‎‎ 7 x 39.4 x 23.6 Centimetres

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Tough Hard Anodised Aluminium

ProsCons
SturdyCapacity
Easy to clean 
4. Amazon Brand - Solimo Non-Stick Fry Pan

The Amazon Brand - Solimo Non-Stick Fry Pan is an essential tool for everyday home cooking. It comes with a food-grade 2-way non-stick coating that makes cooking and cleaning a breeze. The cooking surface has a 3-layered coating, and the outer layer has a high-temperature resistance (HTR) coating for added durability. The sturdy construction has a thickness of 2.9 mm and a weight of 578 gm, making it a reliable and long-lasting addition to any kitchen. The cool-touch bakelite handle offers a comfortable and firm grip for safe and easy use. This fry pan is ideal for preparing stir-fries, shallow frying, and sautéing vegetables. It is compatible with both induction and gas stoves for versatile use.

Specifications

Brand: Amazon Brand - Solimo

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Dishwasher safe

ProsCons
Easy to cleanBuild quality
5. Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Fry Pan

The Prestige Aluminium Omega Deluxe Granite Fry Pan is a versatile and durable kitchen tool made from non-stick aluminium material. It has a size of 260mm and a 2.1-litre capacity, making it perfect for cooking various dishes. The fry pan features an induction base with a 2.8 mm thickness and is compatible with both induction and gas stoves. The durable granite finish and metal spoon-friendly surface make it an ideal choice for daily use. The fry pan also comes with a glass lid that can cover and retain essential nutrients and moisture while cooking. It is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning and has a 2-year warranty covering manufacturing defects.

Specifications

Brand: Prestige

Item Dimension: 44 x 29 x 7.5 Centimetres

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Gas Stovetop Compatible, Dishwasher-Safe

ProsCons
Sturdy Lid doesn't fit properly in some cases
6. Prestige Omega Select Plus IB Fry Pan, 20 cm

The Prestige Omega Select Plus IB Non-Stick Fry Pan is a high-quality cookware option that features advanced Scratch and Abrasion Resistant Technology, which prevents scratches on its non-stick surface. This durable fry pan also includes sturdy handles that provide a comfortable grip while cooking and a 3 Layer of Metal spoon-friendly coating that protects the surface from scratches caused by spoons. The fry pan is suitable for gas and induction cooking and features a PFOA-free coating for healthier cooking. With its sleek design and advanced features, the Prestige Omega Select Plus IB Non-Stick Fry Pan is a must-have for any kitchen.

Specifications

Brand: Prestige

Item Dimension: 35 x 23 x 9 Centimetres

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Induction Stovetop Compatible

ProsCons
Non-stickSmall size
7. Prestige Platina Fry Pan, 220 mm

The Prestige Platina Stainless Steel Fry Pan is a top-of-the-line cookware option that features a unique impact forged bottom for faster and easier cooking. Its even heat distribution design ensures that your food is cooked evenly without burning. The fry pan is suitable for gas and induction cooking, and its specially designed soft-touch heat-resistant handle adds an elegant look and makes it easier to hold while cooking. With a 5-year manufacturer warranty, you can be assured of its quality and longevity. The Prestige Platina Stainless Steel Fry Pan is a must-have for any kitchen that values efficient and stylish cooking.

Specifications

Brand: Prestige

Item Dimension: 47 x 26 x 7 Centimetres

Colour: Silver

Special Feature: Stainless Steel Body

ProsCons
Good build qualityCleaning is challenging for some
Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Hawkins Futura 26 cm Frying PanPFOA Free Non-stick coatingPlastic handleGlass lid
CAROTE Non Stick Pan with LidImported granite non stick materialScratch resistancePFOA-free
Hawkins Futura 22 cm Frying PanStay cool plastic handleAluminium buildNon stick
Amazon Brand - Solimo Non-Stick Fry PanCool touch bakelite handle2 way non stick coatingInduction and gas compatible
Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite 26 cmNon-stick aluminiumDishwasher safeDurable Granite finish
Prestige Omega Select Plus IB 20 cmGas stovetop compatibleMetal spoon friendlyInduction Stovetop Compatible
Prestige Platina Fry Pan, 220 mmInduction Stovetop CompatibleSoft touch heat resistant handleStainless steel body

Best overall product

The Hawkins Futura 26 cm Frying Pan is the best overall product for those looking for high-quality cookware. Its PFOA-free non-stick coating is locked into tough, Hard Anodised Aluminium, ensuring its longevity and durability. The frying pan has a heavy gauge and good balance, making cooking easy and the results delicious. It is perfect for those who want to cook with less or no oil or butter. The stay-cool and comfortable plastic handle adds to its ease of use. Additionally, the frying pan comes with a glass lid and is suitable for use on a wide range of stoves, including domestic gas, kerosene, electric, ceramic, and halogen. It is the perfect addition to any kitchen that values functionality and versatility.

Best value for money

The CAROTE Non-Stick Pan is a high-quality and versatile option for anyone looking for a reliable frying pan. The granite firm nonstick material is impressive, as it promises easy food release and makes cooking much more convenient. The fact that it's PFOA-free also adds to its appeal, making it a healthier option for those who are conscious of what they're cooking with. Additionally, the pan's eco-friendliness is another great feature, as it means you can keep your kitchen clean without using excessive amounts of water or cleaning chemicals. Overall, it seems like it is a well-rounded and practical choice for anyone needing a new frying pan that can deliver consistent results and withstand regular use.

How to find the perfect Cooking Pan for yourself?

Selecting the most suitable cooking pan can be a daunting task, given the extensive array of options in the marketplace. Nevertheless, various essential considerations warrant attention when making this choice. Primarily, discern the category of cooking activity you indulge in most frequently, and opt for a pan that aligns with that purpose. Additionally, pay attention to the pan's dimensions, mass, and material composition to ascertain its compatibility with your stove and its manoeuvrability. Hunt for attributes like non-stick coatings, uniform heat dissipation, and ergonomic handles to facilitate your cooking experience. Ultimately, your budgetary constraints play a role in your selection, so identify a pan that proffers the best value for your investment. By considering these factors, you can procure the ideal cooking pan tailored to your needs.

Product Price
Hawkins Futura 26 cm Frying Pan, Non Stick Fry Pan with Glass Lid, Frypan, Black (NF26G) ₹ 1,382
CAROTE Non Stick Pan with Lid, Induction Pan for Cooking, Granite Fry Pan Non Stick Cooking Pan, Omlette Pan Egg Pan, 24cm/1.6L, White ₹ 1,229
Hawkins Futura 22 cm Frying Pan, Non Stick Fry Pan, Small Frying Pan, Black (NF22) ₹ 878
Amazon Brand - Solimo Non-Stick Fry Pan with 2-Way Non-Stick Coating, 22cm (Induction and Gas Stove Compatible),Aluminium, Black ₹ 569
Prestige Aluminium Omega Deluxe Granite Fry Pan with Lid, 26 cm,Black ₹ 1,324
Prestige Aluminium Omega Select Plus IB Non-Stick Fry Pan, 20 cm, Black, Medium ₹ 579
Prestige Platina Popular Stainless Steel Gas and Induction Compatible Fry Pan, 220 mm ₹ 870

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

