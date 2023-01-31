Should you buy Oppo a74 5g? A review to help you make the right decision

The Oppo A74 5G is a mid-range smartphone that promises to offer a high-quality experience to users. It boasts a sleek design, an advanced camera system, and fast 5G connectivity. If you're considering purchasing the Oppo A74 5G, it's important to take a closer look at its features, performance, and potential drawbacks. We'll provide an overview of what the Oppo A74 5G has to offer and help you make an informed decision on whether it's the right smartphone for you.

Oppo a74 5g - An Overview

The Oppo A74 5G is a mid-range smartphone packed with impressive features and specs. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G GPU and a 2 GHz Octa-core processor, which makes it capable of handling demanding tasks and multitasking efficiently. The device supports 5G connectivity and is equipped with LPDDR4X memory and UFS 2.1 gear 3 storage, ensuring fast and smooth performance. The 5000 mAh lithium polymer battery offers long-lasting power and quick charging capabilities.

The Oppo A74 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1, based on Android 11, and offers a user-friendly and customisable interface. The 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD panel has a 90Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth and immersive viewing experience. The 90.5% screen-to-body ratio allows for a large and immersive display, making it great for watching videos and playing games.

The AI triple rear camera setup consists of a 48.0MP main camera, a 2.0MP depth camera, and a 2.0MP macro camera. This setup provides a versatile and high-quality camera experience, making it easy to take stunning photos and videos.

Design

The Oppo A74 5G boasts a sleek and modern design that is sure to turn heads. It is available in two attractive colours: Fantastic Purple and Fluid Black. Measuring 162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4 mm, the device is compact and easy to carry around. Despite its compact size, it weighs 190 g, making it comfortable to hold and use.

The mobile phone features a punch-hole display with the front camera located on the upper left side. This design gives the device a clean and modern look while also maximising the screen-to-body ratio for an immersive viewing experience. The side-mounted fingerprint sensor is convenient and secure, allowing for quick and easy access to your device.

In terms of audio, the Oppo A74 5G comes with a loud-bottom mono speaker. This provides clear and loud audio, making it great for listening to music, watching videos, and taking calls.

Its design is both stylish and practical. With its punch-hole display, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and bottom mono speaker, the device offers a well-rounded and convenient experience. Whether you're looking for a stylish phone to show off to your friends or a device that's comfortable and easy to use, the Oppo A74 5G is a great choice.

Display

The Oppo A74 5G features a large and immersive 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel. With a 90Hz refresh rate, it provides smooth and fluid visuals, making it great for gaming, watching videos, and browsing the web. The display boasts a resolution of 1080 x 2400 (FHD+), providing sharp and clear visuals. Additionally, the panel has a brightness of 480 nits, making it easy to view even in bright light conditions.

It also features a Hyper colour display, which offers a more vibrant and dynamic colour reproduction. This makes images and videos appear more lifelike and realistic, providing an immersive viewing experience.

Its display is a standout feature. With its large size, high refresh rate, and vibrant colour reproduction, it provides a great visual experience for users. Whether you're watching movies, playing games, or browsing the web, the Oppo A74 5G's display is sure to impress.

Camera

The Oppo A74 5G boasts an impressive camera setup, making it a great choice for photography enthusiasts. The rear camera has a 3-camera setup, including a 48MP main camera, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP depth lens. With this setup, you can take stunning photos with great detail, clarity, and depth.

The 50.0MP main camera has a fast F1.8 aperture, allowing you to capture images in low light conditions. The 10.0MP telephoto camera with F2.4 aperture and the 12.0MP ultra-wide camera with F2.2 aperture offers a variety of shooting options to help you capture the perfect shot.

It also features an 8.0MP front camera, which is perfect for taking selfies. The camera app comes with AI Beautification 2.0 mode, which enhances your photos for a more flattering look.

The camera setup is a standout feature. Its powerful rear camera and enhanced front camera provide a fantastic photography experience. Whether you're taking photos for personal use or for sharing on social media, the Oppo A74 5G has you covered.

Battery life

The smartphone is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery, providing ample power to last you through the day. With its large battery capacity, you can enjoy hours of use without worrying about running out of power. The phone also supports 18w fast charging, fully charging the battery in just 80-90 minutes. This is particularly useful when you need to charge your phone quickly and get back to using it.

In terms of battery life, the Oppo A74 5G is more than capable of sustaining full-day use, even with heavy usage. Whether you're using the phone for gaming, watching videos, or browsing the web, you can count on the battery to last you through the day.

Its large battery capacity, fast charging capabilities, and ability to sustain full-day usage provide a great user experience. Whether you're a heavy phone user or simply need a phone that lasts all day, the Oppo A74 5G is a solid choice.

Performance

The Oppo A74 5G packs a powerful punch in terms of performance. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor and 6GB RAM delivers lightning-fast speeds and smooth multitasking capabilities. The 2GHz octa-core processor provides ample power for demanding apps and games, and the 5G support ensures you can enjoy lightning-fast download and upload speeds.

The phone scores an impressive AnTuTu score of 250,140, demonstrating its impressive processing capabilities. With 128GB of internal storage, you have plenty of room for all your apps, games, photos, and videos. The storage is also expandable up to 256GB through a dedicated SD card slot, allowing you to increase your storage capacity easily.

The smartphone also features a USB Type-C connector, 3.5 mm audio jack, and Bluetooth 5.1 for seamless connectivity. It runs on the ColorOS 11.1 operating system, based on Android 11, providing a smooth and intuitive user experience. With its Widevine L1 support, you can also enjoy your favourite Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video shows in high definition.

The Oppo A74 5G delivers top-notch performance, making it an excellent choice for those who demand the best. Whether you're a gamer, a power user, or simply need a phone that performs well, the Oppo A74 5G is sure to impress.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Oppo A74 5G is a well-rounded smartphone with excellent performance, display, camera, and battery life. If you're looking for a device that provides 5G connectivity, a powerful processor, and a high-quality display, the Oppo A74 5G is a great choice. With its 48MP quad-camera setup, you can capture stunning photos and selfies, while the 5000 mAh battery ensures you can use your phone all day without having to worry about running out of juice.

The phone's design is also eye-catching, with its fluid black or fantastic purple colours, and its punch-hole display adds to its modern look. The side-mounted fingerprint sensor is convenient, and the bottom mono speaker provides good audio quality.

In short, the Oppo A74 5G is a great smartphone that offers a lot of value for its price. If you're looking for a budget-friendly 5G phone that doesn't compromise on performance or features, the Oppo A74 5G is a solid choice.