Smart watches for women in 2023: 10 smart picks

Summary: Are you looking for a smartwatch to enjoy the latest technology and improve your health? Then look no further! This article details excellent smartwatches for women within your budget with the latest features!

Introduction A wearable computer mimics a watch or other type of timepiece. Most smartwatches have Bluetooth features and can tell the time. The watch transforms into a wireless adaptor that may bring the features of the user's smartphone to the wristwatch. The user of the smartwatches can make and take calls from their smartphone, receive texts and emails, obtain weather updates, and even enjoy music using the watch's interface. Smartwatches can track fitness data such as daily steps and body composition. They can also keep an eye out for future medical issues. For such a joyful experience, look no further; scroll down and find the best female smartwatches which seem compatible with you. 1. Pebble newly launched cosmos prime bt calling smart watch The Always-On display on the Pebble Cosmos Prime keeps your screen awake and bright. Additionally, the battery doesn't deplete much while in this mode, thanks to the power-saving algorithms. The display screen is defaulted to a 30-second duration to prolong battery life. You can monitor your SpO2 and heart rate with only one touch on this smartwatch. With a water-resistant feature, work without fretting about wetness or splashes. Specifications Brand: Pebble

Product Dimension: 4.38 x 3.72 x 1.08 cm; 50 grams

Style: Classic

Colour: Ivory Gold

Pros Cons These smartwatches have a split-screen display. There is no auto brightness mode. GPS trajectory is present.

2. Fire-boltt ninja call pro plus 1.83" smart watch With this smartwatch, you may use the installed speaker and microphone to send and answer calls straight from your wrist. In addition, this smartwatch has a dial pad that can retrieve recent calls and sync contacts from your phone. Because of the HD display, the text is crisp and accurate to life with vibrant colours making it easy to read and keeping the watch looking elegant. Furthermore, with its built-in voice assistant, you may easily communicate with smart watches and give commands. Specifications Brand: Fire-Boltt

Product Dimension: 25.5 x 2 x 1.15 cm; 50 grams

Style: Modern

Colours available: Black

Screen size: 1.83 Inches

Pros Cons This smartwatch is very suitable for sports. The battery life can be improved. The features are easy to understand.

3. Noise colorfit pulse grand smart watch With Noise’s best smartwatches, you can enjoy a rich, immersive watching experience on its large LCD screen. The Noise Health Suite lets you monitor your heart rate, stress levels, blood oxygen levels, sleep quality, and menstrual cycle around the clock. Due to its waterproof property, you may live your life any way you wish. Once your watch is charged, you're good to go for the rest of the week. Specifications Brand: Noise

Product Dimension: 4.7 x 3.9 x 1.2 cm; 45 grams

Style: ColorFit Pulse Grand

Colours available: Rose pink

Screen size: 1.69 Inches

Pros Cons These smartwatches are waterproof. Only suitable for casual wear. It comes with a magnetic charger.

4. Boat wave call smart watch The watch's incredibly thin, and lightweight design is perfect for all-day surfing! Stay in contact with your loved ones by using the high-quality installed microphone and Bluetooth calling features provided by Wave Call. The boAT smart watch touchpad is quite functional and sensitive. In this smartwatch, up to 10 contacts can be saved. In addition, up to 10 days of battery life can be expected, and up to 2 days when Bluetooth calling is enabled. Specifications Brand: boAT

Product Dimension:

Style: Modern

Colours available: Active black

Screen size: 1.69 Inches

Pros Cons This smartwatch has a high-quality touchpad. The battery performance can be improved. It has a high-definition curved display.

5. Fire-boltt phoenix smart watch with bluetooth calling You can efficiently monitor each action with the Fire-Boltt smartwatches and fitness tracker. So, while working toward your fitness goals, keep track of your calories, steps, and much more. It all fits into this fitness tracker with the help of this smartwatch. Along with this, experience excellent communication experience with this watch's great capacity. You can add beautiful hues and a sleek finish to your wrist to make it seem better. You can also enjoy playing games directly on your wrist. Specifications Brand: Fire-Boltt

Product Dimension: 3.98 x 2.9 x 0.98 cm; 36.8 grams

Style: Modern

Colours available: Rose Gold

Screen size: 1.3 Inches

Pros Cons This smartwatch has 100 plus watch faces. It does not have an in-built GPS. It supports gaming and comes with 2 pre-installed games.

6. Noise colourfit pro 4 advanced bluetooth calling smart watch Noise ColourFit provides one of the elegant female smartwatches that offer a smoother scrolling and navigation experience. Additionally, use the rapid response alternatives, stock market updates, alarm, and smart DND to do more work and disconnect as needed. You can learn more about your body's conditions with the various fitness options available now. The fully working crown may be used to navigate the watch, change the watch’s face, and control the volume. Specifications Brand: Noise

Product Dimension: 4.7 x 3.9 x 1.2 cm; 45 grams

Style: ColorFit Pro 4

Colours available: Deep wine

Screen size: 1.72 Inches

Pros Cons This smartwatch has Bluetooth technology. The syncing ability can be improved. It has a sleep-tracking feature.

7. Boat wave lite smartwatch with 1.69" hd display This smartwatch's incredibly light and thin design is ideal for wearing all day. It has a widescreen with an HD touch, and the display's 500-nit brightness will make every detail come to life. This smartwatch supports both Google and Apple Fit apps for health tracking. You can exercise unrestricted sweating with dust, sweat, and splash resistance. Specifications Brand: boAT

Product Dimension: 26 x 4 x 1 cm; 45 grams

Style: Boat Watch

Colours available: Active black

Screen size: 1.69 Inches

Pros Cons This smartwatch supports Google and Apple Fit. The step counts are very sensitive. It has a lightweight and slim body.

8. Boat xtend smartwatch with alexa built-in This smartwatch incorporates an ambient light display that enables automatic brightness adjustment to the environment. The watch has a stress tracker that detects your heart rate to determine your degree of stress. To keep track of your general health, it also measures your pulse rate and SpO2. With the watch's sleep monitoring feature, it tracks all phases of sleep each night. Without pulling out your phone, you can get all of your critical notifications on your watch. Specifications Brand: boAT

Product Dimension: 26 x 5 x 1 cm; 54 grams

Style: Watch Xtend

Colours available: Charcoal black

Screen size: 1.69 Inches

Pros Cons This smartwatch automatically adjusts the screen brightness. It would be great to integrate a call-muting feature. It has a built-in Alexa feature.

9. Noise colorfit pro 2 full touch control smart watch These smartwatches have a simple user interface with stunning colour displays. Its full capacitive touch capability supports taps and swipes. You may locate, contact, and add people to your list, keep tabs on their successes, and work out with them. The charging process takes roughly two hours. To keep track of your health and exercise information, you must log into the NoiseFit app. Specifications Brand: Noise

Product Dimension: ‎4.1 x 3.6 x 1.2 cm; 35 grams

Style: ColorFit Pro 2

Colours available: Deep wine

Screen size: 1.3 Inches

Pros Cons This smartwatch covers all sports activities. The product's overall quality might be raised. It is scratch resistant.

10. Ptron newly launched force x10 bluetooth calling smartwatch This smartwatch has a full-touch display and Bluetooth calling. It has more than 150 realistic watch faces in the cloud. And with smart notification functions, it also offers a sophisticated rise and wake display. Its silicone watch bands are interchangeable and waterproof. This watch is perfect for your style if you enjoy working out and fashioning simultaneously! Specifications Brand: PTron Product Dimension: Style: X10 Colours available: Pink Screen size: 1.7 Inches

Pros Cons These smartwatches have water-resistant features. More features could be included in the device. It works on advanced Bluetooth connectivity.

Comparison table

Pebble Newly Launched Cosmos Prime BT Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus 1.83' Smart Watch Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smart Watch boAT Wave Call Smart Watch Fire-Boltt Phoenix Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Advanced Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch boAT Wave Lite Smartwatch with 1.69' HD Display boAT Xtend Smartwatch with Alexa Built-in Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Full Touch Control Smart Watch PTron’s Newly Launched Force X10 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch It has a wide screen which makes the content quite visible. It is lightweight with a good design. It has a smooth to-touch screen. The quality of the screen is good. The battery life is good. The watch has good potential. This watch is waterproof. It has a sleep tracker. The watch straps can be swapped. The build quality is good. It can be paired via Bluetooth. The quality strap is soft. The colours of the smartwatches are vibrant. The sound quality is quite good. The fitness tracker is accurate. The quality of the touchscreen is good. It has 140 plus watch faces. Easily accessible to notifications. It is water & scratch resistant. This watch has good touch sensitivity. The battery backup is good. The audio quality is good. It has a good battery performance. It has good calling features. The build quality is quite good. The overall performance is good. The display quality is good. The interface is easy to use. It has menstrual cycle tracking. It has a Do Not Disturb feature.

Best value for money Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smart Watch is the best value for money. It boasts a large LCD screen with various colours. It offers interchangeable straps and a range of watch faces. It has menstrual cycle tracking, which is crucial, particularly for women. It also has a respectable battery life and a magnetic rapid charge charger that charges it quickly. At a fair price, it includes all the newest features. Best overall product boAT Xtend Smartwatch for women with Alexa Built-in features a large HD square display with a fully responsive touch interface. It utilises voice controls and comes equipped with Alexa. Real-time health monitoring and automatic screen brightness are features included in it. It is water-resistant and contains a daily activity tracker and a long-lasting battery. How to find the best smartwatch? To find the best smartwatch, one must consider the screen, display, and audio quality to ensure answering your calls in HD volume and audio. Furthermore, the smartwatch's battery life must be kept in mind, as you wouldn't want to run out of charge while you're having a great morning jog. Additionally, looking for a quick charge feature is an excellent option to get a fully charged smartwatch with minimal waiting time. Another pointer is to note that your ideal female smartwatch comes with all the best features for you, including the latest sports and health tracking features, notifications and navigation settings, responsive calling and an easy-to-operate touchpad. Finally, to avoid getting negligent products, reading smartwatch reviews is advisable. Price list

Products Price Pebble Newly Launched Cosmos Prime BT Calling Smart Watch Rs. 7499 Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus 1.83' Smart Watch Rs. 19,999 Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smart Watch Rs. 3999 boAT Wave Call Smart Watch Rs. 7990 Fire-Boltt Phoenix Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling Rs. 9999 Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Advanced Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch Rs. 5999 boAT Wave Lite Smartwatch with 1.69' HD Display Rs. 6990 boAT Xtend Smartwatch with Alexa Built-in Rs. 7990 Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Full Touch Control Smart Watch Rs. 4999 PTron’s Newly Launched Force X10 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch Rs. 5999

FAQs Should you always wear a smartwatch? YES, but remember to remove it every few hours to allow your skin to breathe and to prevent bacteria from building up on your skin's surface beneath the watch. Can my wrist be affected by wearing a smartwatch? Smartwatches may impact your wrist. The constriction of wrist nerves caused by wearing a wristwatch too tightly is a possible source of this pain. Do smartwatches function without a phone? It can function without a smartphone if you are connected to the internet. Therefore, a separate wearable data plan is necessary, even though most have a built-in mobile network that allows them to operate without a phone. Are there any disadvantages of the smartwatch? Smartwatches can be expensive; some timepieces lack water resistance property & their touch screen is smaller. Does Bluetooth require internet and Wi-Fi? Bluetooth can simultaneously connect two devices by transmitting radio waves between them. Hence, Bluetooth can be used without an internet connection. View More