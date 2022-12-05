Sign out
The 7 best garment steamers with powerful features for all types of fabrics

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 06, 2022 02:23 IST

In this list of the best garment steamers, we’ve included the features, specifications, pros and cons, including the price, so that you can make the right choice. Check it out and choose the perfect garment steamer that suits your needs.

Best garment steamers

A garment steamer is a great alternative to traditional ironing. It is an excellent choice for those who do not have the time, patience, or space for ironing their clothes. Garment steamers are designed to work just like a traditional iron. When water is heated in the tank, it produces steam to help get rid of creases and wrinkles. Garment steamers work wonders on all types of fabrics. They help to give clothing a fresh and crisp look.

You can find a wide variety of garment steamers available in the market. From portable steamers that are perfect for travel to steamers on wheels, you can find several options available with different features and prices that suit your needs.

Here we’ve listed the best garment steamers you can check out before picking the right one for your needs.

1. Inalsa Swiftix Garment Steamer

When it comes to choosing the best garment steamer for your home, the Inalsa Swiftix Garment Steamer is one of the best garment steamers you could purchase. Packed with a wide range of features, this efficient and powerful steamer is great for daily use. This is a 1600 watts steamer that comes with Rapid Even Heat technology for best results. With the fast heat-up technology, this steamer helps you save a lot of time, especially when you are running late. The steamer has a big nozzle and detachable fabric brush that works wonders on thick fabrics as well.

Specifications:

· Wattage: 1600

· Capacity: 1.6 litres

· Product dimensions: 52.5 x 29 x 164 cm

ProsCons
Rapid Even Heat technologyPrice on the high end
5 modes variable continuous steamThe result is not 100%
Large detachable water tank. 
Safe on all fabrics 
Adjustable ironing board 
Fast heat-up technology 
Dry boiling and over-heat protection 
Adjustable pole height 
INALSA Garment Steamer Professional Series Swiftix -1600W with 1.6L Detachable Water Tank & Multi-Angle Ironing Board|5 Mode Variable Steam Control with Digital Display, Support Mat,(White/Green)
41% off
5,864.98 9,995
Buy now

2. Philips Handheld Garment Steamer

The Philips Handheld Garment Steamer is a handy and powerful appliance if you’re looking to get things done quickly without hassle. This steamer is perfect for vertical and horizontal steaming purposes for all types of fabrics and clothing. It’s a lightweight garment steamer that comes with a SmartFlow heated plate for the best results. A compact and lightweight steamer, it’s perfect to easily carry around wherever you go. This fabulous steamer comes with a brush attachment, a safety glove and a detachable water tank for convenience.

Specifications:

· Wattage: 1200

· Capacity: 70 millilitres

· Product dimensions: 52.5 x 29 x 164 cm

ProsCons
Vertical and horizontal steamingLow water tank capacity
Safe on all types of fabricsThe result is not 100%
Compact and lightweight 
Detachable water tank 
SmartFlow heated plate 
Philips Handheld Garment Steamer GC360/30 - Vertical & Horizontal Steaming, 1200 Watt, up to 22g/min
21% off
4,330 5,495
Buy now

3. Black+Decker Handheld Portable Garment Steamer

Keep your clothes wrinkle-free while you travel with this Black+Decker Portable Garment Steamer. Designed with the best features for easy use, this garment steamer can be used on all types of fabrics. Available in a compact design, the steamer is equipped with an adjustable steam function for easy use. You can easily adjust the steam according to the fabric. The steamer comes equipped with a large 260 ml tank for longer use. The Universal Bottle Adapter is designed for easy travel purposes, while the Anti Calc feature ensures the product has a longer life. It’s one of the best garment steamers that’s lightweight and compact.

Specifications:

· Wattage: 1500

· Capacity: 260 millilitres

· Product dimensions: 14 x 20.3 x 24.5 cm

ProsCons
LightweightThe result is not 100%
CompactBuild quality could be better
Easy to use 
Adjustable steam function 
Suitable on all types of fabrics 
Universal bottle adapter 
Black+Decker Handheld Portable Garment Steamer 1500 Watts with Anti Calc (Violet)
34% off
3,299 4,995
Buy now

4. Gaiatop Garment Steamer

If you’re looking for a lightweight and efficient garment steamer, you must check out the Gaiatop Garment Steamer, which comes in a compact design. It’s an easy and safe design that works efficiently to remove wrinkles and creases instantly. The large 300 ml water tank and wide base design ensure that the steamer is comfortable to hold. The steamer takes only 25 seconds to heat, making it a great choice for busy days or when you are in a rush. It’s a perfect garment steamer that can be used to steam your fabrics and clothes vertically or horizontally with ease. Suitable for all types of fabrics, it’s one of the best garment steamers in the market.

Specifications:

· Wattage: 1500

· Capacity: 300 millilitres

· Product dimensions: 20 x 25 x 40 cm

ProsCons
LightweightThe result is not 100%
CompactBuild quality could be better
Easy to use 
Adjustable steam function 
Suitable on all types of fabrics 
Universal bottle adapter 
Gaiatop Garment Steamer Iron for Clothes, 1500W Portable Travel Handheld Garment Fabric Wrinkles Remover, 25-Second Fast Heat-up, Auto-Off, 300ml Large Detachable Water Tank
72% off
1,699 5,999
Buy now

5. Inalsa Travel Pro Garment Steamer

The Inalsa Travel Pro Garment Steamer is one of the best garment steamerswhen it comes to travel. It’s a lightweight portable garment steamer you can easily carry wherever you go. This convenient steamer is designed to keep your clothes wrinkle-free with its amazing features. It requires just 25 seconds to heat up, making it a perfect choice when you need fresh and crisp clothes. The 130 ml water tank gives you 15 minutes of uninterrupted steaming for best results. When it comes to safety, this garment steamer comes with an auto shut-off feature when over-heated or not in use.

Specifications:

· Wattage: 1250

· Capacity: 130 ml

· Product dimensions: 21.7 x 15.2 x 12 cm

ProsCons
Fast heat upThe result is not 100%
LightweightBuild quality could be better
Auto shut-off 
No leaking, no spilling 
Detachable water tank 
INALSA Garment Steamer Travel Pro-1250W with Vertical & Horizontal Ironing| Compact & Foldable|Quick Heat Up, up to 20g/min, Kills 99.9%* Bacteria| Includes Fabric Brush,Free Storage Bag, (White/Grey)
42% off
2,395 4,095
Buy now

6. Warmex Garment Steamer

The Warmex Garment Steamer is another efficient steamer that you can purchase for your home. This is a great 2-in-1 garment steamer that also works as an iron to get the job done easily and quickly. You can use it horizontally or vertically to eliminate creases and wrinkles from all types of fabrics. With the pump-up steam feature, the steamer heats up in just 15 seconds, making it an excellent choice for busy days. The continuous steam feature helps to deliver more steam powerfully to remove even the toughest creases and wrinkles instantly. This steamer comes with a 100 ml water tank and is perfect for travel purposes.

Specifications:

· Wattage: 1200

· Capacity: 100 ml

· Product dimensions: 20 x 15 x 10 cm

ProsCons
2-in-1 garment steamerThe result is not 100%
7 steam nozzles for extra steamMay seem heavier than other garment steamers
Auto-shut off 
Detachable brush 
100 ml removable water tank 
Continuous steaming 
Warmex Garment Steamer with 100ML Water Tank - Suitable For All Types Fabrics & Kills 99.9% Bacteria - No Ironing Board Required – PGS-07
30% off
2,799 3,995
Buy now

7. Philips Handheld Foldable Garment Steamer

Another travel-friendly garment steamer that you can check out is this Philips Handheld Foldable Garment Steamer that comes with a unique design. It’s a compact steamer that is easy to carry around without hassle. This steamer is equipped with a unique adjustable head that allows you to remove wrinkles and creases from any angle. It’s designed to work vertically and horizontally offering you the best results. With its fast heat feature, the steamer is ready in 30 seconds allowing you to save time especially when you need to get things done quickly.

Specifications:

· Wattage: 1500

· Capacity: 100 ml

· Product dimensions: 35.2 x 15.6 x 15.1 cm

ProsCons
Adjustable headThe result is not 100%
OptimalTemp TechnologyPrice on the high end
Pointed Steam Plate Tip 
Heats Up In 30 Seconds 
Easy to Use 
Compact and foldable design 
Instant heat up 
PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer STH7020/20 - Compact & Foldable, Convenient Vertical Steaming, 1500 Watt Quick Heat Up, up to 28g/min, Kills 99.9%* Bacteria (Deep Azur)
16% off
5,599 6,695
Buy now

Three best features of all the garment steamers on this list:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Inalsa Swiftix Garment Steamer5 Modes Variable Continuous SteamDry Boiling and Over-heat ProtectionRapid Even Heat Technology
Philips Handheld Garment SteamerSmartFlow Heated PlateVertical and Horizontal SteamingLightweight and Compact Design
Black+Decker Handheld Portable Garment SteamerCompact and LightweightAnti CalcUniversal Bottle Adapter
Gaiatop Garment SteamerLarge Water TankLightweight and CompactFast Heat Up Feature
Inalsa Travel Pro Garment SteamerAuto-Shut OffMultipurpose Steamer25 Seconds Fast Heat Up
Warmex Garment Steamer2-in-1 Garment SteamerInstant Heat UpAuto-Shut Off
Philips Handheld Foldable Garment SteamerCompact and Foldable DesignQuick Heat UpContinuous Powerful Steam

Best value for money garment steamer

The garment steamer that offers the best value for money is the Gaiatop Garment Steamer. This steamer is available at a very affordable price of Rs.1699, making it a budget-friendly option. This steamer is lightweight and compact making it an excellent choice to carry along with you while you travel. The large water tank capacity ensures that it works for long without interruption. With the fast heat up feature, you can get things done within no time, thus saving a lot of time.

Best overall garment steamer

Inalsa Swiftix is considered the best overall garment steamer as it comes equipped with some great features at a good price. The Rapid Even Heat technology ensures that you get the best results without much effort. The steamer heats up fast, saving you a lot of time. It’s one of the best garment steamers you could choose for hectic days. Suitable for all types of fabrics, this steamer is a great choice for you and your family.

How to find the best garment steamers?

With the wide range of garment steamers available in the market, it often becomes a difficult task to choose the best garment steamer for your home. To pick the perfect garment steamer, you must consider things like weight, wattage, water tank capacity, ease of use, and budget. Make sure to read product reviews, the pros and cons and the different features that the product offers before you make the right choice.

Best garment steamers price list:

S.No.ProductPrice
1.Inalsa Swiftix Garment SteamerRs. 6,595
2.Philips Handheld Garment SteamerRs. 4,139
3.Black+Decker Handheld Portable Garment SteamerRs. 3,179
4.Gaiatop Garment SteamerRs. 1,699
5.Inalsa Travel Pro Garment SteamerRs. 2,495
6.Warmex Garment SteamerRs. 2,399
7.Philips Handheld Foldable Garment SteamerRs. 6,625

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Frequently asked questions

1. Which are some of the best travel-friendly garment steamers?

Some of the best travel-friendly garment steamers are Philip Handheld Garment Steamer, Inalsa Travel Pro Garment Steamer, Gaiatop Garment Steamer, Black+Decker Handheld Portable Garment Steamer and the Philips Handheld Foldable Garment Steamer.

2. Which is the best garment steamer that’s worth purchasing?

The garment steamer that’s worth purchasing is the Inalsa Swiftix Garment Steamer. It comes with some great features like 5 modes variable continuous steam, dry boiling and over-heat protection and Rapid even heat technology.

3. Which is the best budget-friendly garment steamer?

Priced at Rs. 1,699, the Gaiatop Garment Steamer is the best in terms of budget. It comes equipped with features like a large water tank, and a fast heat up feature that makes it an excellent choice. It’s a lightweight, compact steamer that’s easy to carry wherever you go.

