The best Honor mobile phones under 10000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 16, 2022 14:31 IST

  • Honor is a brand that focuses on designing and making smart mobile phones. Their targeted customers are young, stylish people who want to stay updated with the latest technology specifications at affordable rates. Honor mobile phones under 10000 are equipped with a range of new features.

Honor offers an affordable product, with the latest phones being top-of-the-line device in terms of user experience. Honor phones run the same UI software as other devices but feature high-end hardware at a competitive price. Honor has, the following two phones under 10000, namely, Honor 6 Plus and Honor Holly.

1. Huawei Honor 6 Plus

This device comes in Black, 3GB RAM, Hisilicon Kirin 925, and 32GB Storage. It has an 8MP+8MP dual camera and 8MP front camera. It comes with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and an IPS LCD display. It is priced at 8,999. The Honor 6 Plus smartphone offers increased processing power when playing visually demanding games or switching between apps on your phone, thanks to its 3 GB RAM and Hisilicon Kirin 925 Octa-core processor.

Specifications:

  • Brand
Generic
  • Model number
Huawei Honor 6 Plus
  • Device interface - primary
Touchscreen
  • Cellular technology
LTE
  • OS
Android KitKat 4.4
ProsCons
StorageLow battery life
Processor 
Display 
Camera 
Huawei Honor 6 Plus (32 GB, 3 GB RAM, Black) Without Offer
66% off
8,999 26,499
Buy now

2. Huawei Honor Holly

This phone comes in Black/white with 1GB RAM and 16GB Storage. It has the camera of 8MP primary and with 2MP Front Camera. This device has a 12.70 cm HD display and a 2000 mAh battery. In addition, it comes with many attractive features for 4,999. With a 1.3GHz Quad-core processor and 1GB of RAM, this phone efficiently processes tasks, loads apps, and supports seamless multitasking. The Huawei Honor Holly has excellent build quality, a clear display, a performance that can handle anything you can throw, and a battery that can last the entire day.

Specifications:

  • Brand
Generic
  • Cellular technology
AGPS
  • OS
Android v4.4 KitKat 
  • Memory storage capacity
16 GB
  • Screen size
5 Inches
ProsCons
PerformancePoor battery backup
Camera quality 
Display 
Budget-friendly 
Huawei Honor Holly (Black/White 16 GB) (1 GB RAM) Without Offer
29% off
4,999 6,999
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Huawei Honor 6 Plus8MP front cameraHisilicon kirin 92532GB storage
Huawei Honor Holly2000 mAh battery.16GB storageGood battery quality

Best value for money

The Huawei Honor Holly's fantastic phone is doing amazingly well in the Indian market. Its selection of fantastic phones under Rs. 10,000 frequently presents devices with fierce rivalry. The Huawei Holly has a 68% screen-to-body ratio and a sturdy, curved back. The phone is incredibly thin, light, and small. The Huawei Holly has a touch of elegance thanks to the premium glass covering, which also increases its durability.

A colour-enhancement engine, 294 PPI with 5-inch 720p HD, IPS display, a wide viewing angle, and good image quality are all features of the Huawei Holly. The phone also includes an OTP single-screen calibration system for improved HD colours, quick 3D gaming picture processing, and fluid HD movies.

Best overall

Indeed,Huawei Honor 6 Plus is the best overall phone. It has everything you need to manage your social network and OTT addiction: an oddball twin 8-megapixel camera, an octa-core processor, full HD display for a 5.5-inch Android smartphone. Honor 6 Plus is reasonably priced, keeping with the brand's promise of being affordable. The black glass front and back combined with the metal-effect band wrapping around the edge seem wonderful. The phone's 32 GB storage is excellent for this price point. A Kirin 925 processor powers the phone. This octa-core device reportedly uses four processing cores with lower power for routine operations and four cores with higher power for tasks requiring more intensive processing. 3 GB RAM serves as a backup for that.

How to find the perfect Honor phone

When purchasing a new mobile phone, there are so many possibilities that it might be intimidating. There are several brands, models, and processors, each with advantages and disadvantages. The first step in buying the perfect phone is determining what you want from it and how much you're ready to spend. When you've mastered that, it's time to get serious about shopping.

To begin, make a list of all your desired needs in the phone you want to buy—every detail is crucial, so don't prioritise one over another until you've gone through the entire list. Then, look at your possibilities and conduct some research. Amazon is a wonderful place to start; it has almost any brand and model. The Amazon filters make it simple to find exactly what you're looking for.

When you've identified a product that suits your needs, compare prices from other versions. Check out the discounts as well and choose the best one for you.

Products price list in table

S.No.Honor mobile phones under 10000Rupees
1.Huawei Honor 6 Plus8,999
2.Huawei Honor Holly4,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

1. Is the Honor 6X a reliable phone?

Another top-notch, competitively priced smartphone from Huawei, the Honor 6X, offers value for the money. It boasts a fantastic camera, a sturdy design, support for dual SIM and microSD cards, a quick CPU, a passable screen, and long battery life.

2. Who is the Honor brand's owner?

Huawei sold Honor in November 2020 to Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology, a majority-owned Shenzhen firm. Honor lost access to Huawei's intellectual property in the transaction; by the end of 2020, Huawei will have more than 100,000 active patents.
