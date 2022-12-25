The top ten android TVs as per customer satisfaction

Summary:
The television has to be one of the best innovations of mankind and today, there must not be a single household without a television. It has become an integral part of a household. From having movie nights, game nights or binging on your favourite TV shows- it certainly gives you all. The simple television has witnessed a massive evolution and it is safe to say that modern day Televisions are a combination of a smart phone, a computer and a television rolled into one. If you are on the lookout for a new television set, let us take a look at the ten best android televisions available in the market-
Product Details
1. Sony Bravia 80cm HD Ready Smart Android LED TV
This TV has a full HD display with Dolby sound that makes your viewing experience remarkable. Sony is a trusted brand and its Bravia range has some truly great TVs which are also compatible with many OTT platforms and the android operating System makes the interface much easier and comprehensible.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
2. MI 125.7 cm 5X series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV
An ultra HD screen with voice assistant and remote access for a seamless viewing experience- the MI 5X series is another top pick among customers. This android TV will give you a cinematic experience that feels personal yet attain global standards in terms of its performance.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
3. The masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV
An underrated yet remarkable brand that has won the hearts of many with its absolutely stunning gold colour and sleek design that is sure to please your design sensibilities. A perfect addition to your television experience that will deliver in all aspects.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
4. Sansui Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV
With its Ultra HD Android TV, Sansui has yet again given viewers a new level of quality visual and audio experience. It is equipped with in built support for mobile to television streaming and a google assistance that is always on your beck and call for a relaxed viewing experience from the comfort of your couch or bed.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
5. Xiaomi 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV
With this TV, Xiaomi has delivered a TV that has it all- Dolby audio and video, a huge selection of apps and OTT platforms and remote access support.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
6. Acer I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV
With an Ultra HD resolution and 178 degree wide angle viewing, this TV itself has realistic colour accuracy with more than 1 billion colours and comes in an elegant design that can perfectly adapt in any setting.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
7. Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV
With a JBL sound and Dolby visuals this TV from Hisense is another good option for an Android TV.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
8. OnePlus Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV
OnePlus has certainly made its mark in the world of television with its brilliant display and seamless android experience. This smart TV from the Y plus series is definitely worth considering.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
9. Sanyo Kaizen Series 4K ultra HD Certified Android LED TV
The Sanyo Kaizen series brings the best of the Japanese technology to your screens. With a certified 9.0 android and a superbright 4K panel- this TV set will surely brighten up your TV room.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
10. Kodak 4K ultra HD Smart Android LED TV
The Kodak Smart TV has an elegant style that is bezel less and has DOLBY audio that makes for a powerful speaker as well as smooth motion pictures with MEMC technology.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
Best 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Sony Bravia 80cm HD Ready Smart Android LED TV
|Smart remote system
|PRO pixel processing for exceptional clarity
|HDR entertainment
|MI 125.7 cm 5X series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV
|Has a metallic body and bezel less finish
|Comes with a vivid picture engine that has improved colours.
|Provides a comprehensive smart TV experience
|Vu The masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV
|800 Nits Picking Brightness/ 100% colour volume
|Comes with a full HD screen and 720X1600 pixel resolution
|Has a 120 Mhz refresh rate
|Sansui Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV
|Immersive display experience
|Has an elegant and sleek design
|Has incredible audio and sound performance
|Xiaomi 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV
|true to life picture quality with OLED display
|Has an immersive audio system
|IMDb integrated
|Acer I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV
|Easily connects to personal computer, laptop, set-up box, Bly ray speakers or gaming consoles
|Has high fidelity speakers
|Has HDR10+ with super brightness and blue light reduction that is easy on the eyes
|Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV
|Has JBL 6 speaker system
|Supports 5G wi-Fi
|Supported by Dolby vision and Dolby atmos
|OnePlus Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV
|Comes with an inbuilt shared album that allows you to share pictures from your phone to be viewed on the TV screen
|Has an expansive library of content
|Can set up reminders through integrated calendar system
|Sanyo Kaizen Series 4K ultra HD Certified Android LED TV
|Has superius acoustics with Dolby digital
|Has audio link Bluetooth technology
|Can be used with google play store
|Kodak 4K ultra HD Smart Android LED TV
|Has an 8 millisecond response time
|Has one click Netflix, amazon prime and YouTube
Best value for money
The Acer I series ultra HD definitely is a value for money when it comes to performance and price. It certainly packs a punch with its smart functions and equally great viewing experience.
Best overall product
The Sony Bravia has to be the best overall product because of its unmatchable deliverables like colour, sound and an overall television experience that has only evolved for the better over the years.
How to find the best phone, whether you are gifting or buying for yourself?
There definitely isn’t a dearth for TV options if you are looking to purchase a new TV. Even within the TV kingdom there are preferences over Android or other company based operating systems. However, with android being a safe choice for most people considering its versatility- these 10 android 2:34 PMV options should definitely be on your check list before you make your decisions. Of course- you have to be ready with a check list of your own- whether you want a TV with wall mount or a TV that comes with in built music streaming or one that can easily connect to MacBook and windows alike. The options are plenty and the choice is yours!
Products price list
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Sony Bravia 80cm HD Ready Smart Android LED TV
|Rs. 31,900
|2.
|MI 125.7 cm 5X series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV
|Rs. 59,999
|3.
|Vu The masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV
|Rs. 80,000
|4.
|Sansui Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV
|Rs. 56,790
|5.
|Xiaomi 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV
|Rs. 1,99,000
|6.
|Acer I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV
|Rs. 40,990
|7.
|Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV
|Rs. 69,990
|8.
|OnePlus Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV
|Rs. 19,999
|9.
|Sanyo Kaizen Series 4K ultra HD Certified Android LED TV
|Rs. 49,990
|10.
|Kodak 4K ultra HD Smart Android LED TV
|Rs. 39,999
The Vu The masterpiece Glo Series is one TV that is compatible to windows and MacBook alike.
A majority of android TVs have Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar available as in built platforms.
The Xiami OLED Vision smart Tv is available in 55 inches and 75 inches.
No, this function isn’t available yet on the OnePlus Smart TV.
Yes, apps can be downloaded on the Sansui Smart Android TV from Google Play.