The top ten android TVs as per customer satisfaction By Affiliate Desk

Published on Dec 25, 2022 20:17 IST





Top ten android TVs

The television has to be one of the best innovations of mankind and today, there must not be a single household without a television. It has become an integral part of a household. From having movie nights, game nights or binging on your favourite TV shows- it certainly gives you all. The simple television has witnessed a massive evolution and it is safe to say that modern day Televisions are a combination of a smart phone, a computer and a television rolled into one. If you are on the lookout for a new television set, let us take a look at the ten best android televisions available in the market- Product Details 1. Sony Bravia 80cm HD Ready Smart Android LED TV This TV has a full HD display with Dolby sound that makes your viewing experience remarkable. Sony is a trusted brand and its Bravia range has some truly great TVs which are also compatible with many OTT platforms and the android operating System makes the interface much easier and comprehensible. Specifications Colour: Black

Brand: Sony

Operating system: Android

Product dimensions- 32 inches/ 73 X 43.7 X 7.5 cm

Connectivity- 3 HDMI ports for set up boxes, 2 USB ports for hard drives and other devices, Wi-Fi

Sound: 20 watts output/ Dolby audio

Display: X reality pro/ HDR/ Live Colour Display/ Motionflow XR100

Warranty: 1 year from the date of purchase.

What comes with the purchase: 1 LED TV, warranty card, AC adapter, AC power cord, Remote Control, table top stand, user manual, 2 AAA batteries

Internet services supported: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama and Hotstar

Weight: 4 kg 800 gms

Pros Cons Backed with the most reliable Sony Customer support Has a bezel design which some people might not prefer due to aesthetic reasons. Compatible to amazon alexa for easy remote access

2. MI 125.7 cm 5X series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV An ultra HD screen with voice assistant and remote access for a seamless viewing experience- the MI 5X series is another top pick among customers. This android TV will give you a cinematic experience that feels personal yet attain global standards in terms of its performance. Specifications Colour: Grey

Brand: MI

Operating system: Android

Product dimensions- 50 inches/ 110.6 X 65.7

Connectivity- HDMI, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, Bluetooth

Sound: 40 watts / Dolby Atmos

Display: HDR10+ / HLG

Warranty: 1 year Warranty provided from the date of purchase.

What comes with the purchase: 1 LED TV, 2 table stand base, user manual, remote control, 4 screws, 2 AAA batteries

Special features: youtube, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, 5000+ apps from google play store, hands free google assistant, 300+ free live channels, kids mode with parental lock. 15+ languages

Weight: 10.35 kgs

Pros Cons Has vivid picture quality with improved colours, contrast and brightness Customer support isn’t great. Comes with an internal storage of 16 GB.

3. The masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV An underrated yet remarkable brand that has won the hearts of many with its absolutely stunning gold colour and sleek design that is sure to please your design sensibilities. A perfect addition to your television experience that will deliver in all aspects. Specifications Colour: Armani Gold

Brand: VU

Operating system: Android

Product dimensions- 25.7 X 122.8 X 77.1 / 55 inches

Connectivity- Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI

Sound: DOLBY Atmos/ 100 watts

Display: 4k quantum dot technology

Warranty: 1 year from the date of purchase.

What comes with the purchase: 1 TV, remote control, power cord, user manual, table mount stand, VESA wall mount bracket, 2 AAA batteries

Internet services supported: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hotstar, Spotify

Weight: 15.6 kgs

Average customer reviews- 4.5 out of 5.

Pros Cons Compatible with windows, android and MacBook Does not support more than one Bluetooth device Has a response time of 7 milliseconds Has 3 GB Ram and 16 GB ROM

4. Sansui Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV With its Ultra HD Android TV, Sansui has yet again given viewers a new level of quality visual and audio experience. It is equipped with in built support for mobile to television streaming and a google assistance that is always on your beck and call for a relaxed viewing experience from the comfort of your couch or bed. Specifications Colour: Mystique black

Brand: Sansui

Operating system: Android

Product dimensions- 7.28 X 53.15 X 31.89 cm / 55 inches

Connectivity- Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI, ethernet

Sound: DOLBY audio / 20 watt

Display: 4k LED / / 3840 x 160 pixels

What comes with the purchase: 1 LED TV set, 2 table stand base, 1 wall mounting set, 4 screws, user manual, warranty card, remote control, 2 AAA batteries, 1 power cable, 1 mini AV cable

Internet services supported: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Google Play

Average customer reviews- 4.4 out of 5.

Pros Cons Has a response time of 8 milliseconds Sound is only 20 watt Alexa enabled

5. Xiaomi 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV With this TV, Xiaomi has delivered a TV that has it all- Dolby audio and video, a huge selection of apps and OTT platforms and remote access support. Specifications Colour: Black

Brand: Xiaomi / MI

Operating system: Android

Product dimensions- 122.8 X 10.4 X 71.1 cm / 55 inches

Connectivity- Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI, ethernet, Bluetooth,

Sound: DOLBY audio / 20 watt

Display: 4k LED / 3840 x 2160 pixels

Warranty: 3 years comprehensive warranty on product provided from the date of purchase by the brand.

Installation: customer will have to get in touch with Xiaomi support.

What comes with the purchase: 1 OLED TV, 2 table stand base, 4 screws, user manual, cable strap, 2 AAA batteries, 1 remote control

Internet services supported: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV

Average customer reviews- 4.4 out of 5.

Pros Cons Comes with a 32 GB internal storage Customer has to get in touch with Xiaomi support for installation and mounting etc of the TV. Also supports Apple TV and iPhone connection

6. Acer I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV With an Ultra HD resolution and 178 degree wide angle viewing, this TV itself has realistic colour accuracy with more than 1 billion colours and comes in an elegant design that can perfectly adapt in any setting. Specifications Colour: Black

Brand: Acer

Operating system: Android

Product dimensions- 112 X 8.9 X 65.2 cm/ 50 inches

Resolution: 4K/ 3840 X 2160 pixels

Connectivity- Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI, ethernet, Bluetooth,

Sound: DOLBY audio / 20 watt

Display: 4k LED

What comes with the purchase: 1 LED TV, 1 table stand, 4 screws, user manual, warranty card, 2 AAA batteries, 1 remote control

Internet services supported: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, amazon Music, Voot, Vootkids, Zee5, Eros Now, Spotify

Average customer reviews- 4.3 out of 5.

Pros Cons Has a remarkable 6.5 millisecond response Voice recognition for remote assistance is a bit slow. Has multiple music streaming platforms as well Comes with 16 GB internal storage

7. Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV With a JBL sound and Dolby visuals this TV from Hisense is another good option for an Android TV. Specifications Colour: Black

Brand: Hisense

Operating system: Android

Product dimensions- 112 X 8.9 X 65.2 cm/ 50 inches

Resolution: 4K/ 3840 X 2160 pixels

Connectivity- Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI, ethernet, Bluetooth,

Sound: DOLBY audio / 20 watt

Warranty: 3 years comprehensive warranty on product provided from the date of purchase by the brand.

What comes with the purchase: 1 LED TV, 1 table stand, 4 screws, user manual, warranty card, 2 AAA batteries, 1 remote control

Internet services supported: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, amazon Music, Voot, Vootkids, Zee5, Eros Now, Spotify

Average customer reviews- 4.3 out of 5.

Pros Cons All your favourite content will be available on one TV Installation can be a hassle.

8. OnePlus Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV OnePlus has certainly made its mark in the world of television with its brilliant display and seamless android experience. This smart TV from the Y plus series is definitely worth considering. Specifications Colour: Black

Brand: OnePlus

Operating system: Android

Product dimensions- 6.5 X 42 X 71.3 cm/ 32 inches

Resolution: LED/ 1366 X 768 pixels

Connectivity- USB, Bluetooth, HDMI

Sound: DOLBY audio / 20 watt

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive warranty on product and one year additional warranty provided from the date of purchase.

Installation: will be provided by the seller.

What comes with the purchase: 1 LED TV, 2 table stand, user manual, warranty card, 2 AAA batteries, 1 remote control, 1 AC cord

Internet services supported: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube

Average customer reviews- 4.2 out of 5.

Weight: 3.5 kgs

Pros Cons Has noise reduction Does not include wall mount in the set, has to be bought additionally if required

9. Sanyo Kaizen Series 4K ultra HD Certified Android LED TV The Sanyo Kaizen series brings the best of the Japanese technology to your screens. With a certified 9.0 android and a superbright 4K panel- this TV set will surely brighten up your TV room. Specifications Colour: Black

Brand: Sanyo

Operating system: Android

Product dimensions- 50 inches

Resolution: 4K/ 3840 X 2160 pixels

Connectivity- USB, HDMI

Sound: DOLBY audio / 20 watt

Warranty: 1 year warranty provided from the date of purchase by the brand.

What comes with the purchase: 1 LED TV, 1 Table Top Stand, 1 wall Mount bracket, user manual, warranty card and 1 Remote control.

Internet services supported: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, amazon Music, Voot, Vootkids, Zee5, Eros Now, Spotify

Average customer reviews- 4.3 out of 5.

Weight: 11 kg 100 gms

Pros Cons Is the latest android TV from Sanyo No remote assistance

10. Kodak 4K ultra HD Smart Android LED TV The Kodak Smart TV has an elegant style that is bezel less and has DOLBY audio that makes for a powerful speaker as well as smooth motion pictures with MEMC technology. Specifications Colour: Black

Brand: Kodak

Operating system: Android

Product dimensions- 55 X 97 X 10 cm/ 43 inches

Resolution: 4K/ 3840 X 2160 pixels

Connectivity- USB, Wi-Fi, ethernet

Sound: 40 watts / DOLBY

Warranty: 1 year warranty provided by Kodak from the date of purchase.

What comes with the purchase: 1 LED TV, 1 Table Stand Base , user manual, warranty card and 1 Remote control, wall mount, 2 AA batteries

Internet services supported: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, amazon

Average customer reviews- 4.3 out of 5.

Weight: 10 kgs

Pros Cons Dazzling picture quality with 1 billion colours Has only 2 GB RAM

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sony Bravia 80cm HD Ready Smart Android LED TV Smart remote system PRO pixel processing for exceptional clarity HDR entertainment MI 125.7 cm 5X series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV Has a metallic body and bezel less finish Comes with a vivid picture engine that has improved colours. Provides a comprehensive smart TV experience Vu The masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 800 Nits Picking Brightness/ 100% colour volume Comes with a full HD screen and 720X1600 pixel resolution Has a 120 Mhz refresh rate Sansui Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV Immersive display experience Has an elegant and sleek design Has incredible audio and sound performance Xiaomi 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV true to life picture quality with OLED display Has an immersive audio system IMDb integrated Acer I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV Easily connects to personal computer, laptop, set-up box, Bly ray speakers or gaming consoles Has high fidelity speakers Has HDR10+ with super brightness and blue light reduction that is easy on the eyes Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV Has JBL 6 speaker system Supports 5G wi-Fi Supported by Dolby vision and Dolby atmos OnePlus Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV Comes with an inbuilt shared album that allows you to share pictures from your phone to be viewed on the TV screen Has an expansive library of content Can set up reminders through integrated calendar system Sanyo Kaizen Series 4K ultra HD Certified Android LED TV Has superius acoustics with Dolby digital Has audio link Bluetooth technology Can be used with google play store Kodak 4K ultra HD Smart Android LED TV Has an 8 millisecond response time Has one click Netflix, amazon prime and YouTube

Best value for money The Acer I series ultra HD definitely is a value for money when it comes to performance and price. It certainly packs a punch with its smart functions and equally great viewing experience. Best overall product The Sony Bravia has to be the best overall product because of its unmatchable deliverables like colour, sound and an overall television experience that has only evolved for the better over the years. How to find the best phone, whether you are gifting or buying for yourself? There definitely isn’t a dearth for TV options if you are looking to purchase a new TV. Even within the TV kingdom there are preferences over Android or other company based operating systems. However, with android being a safe choice for most people considering its versatility- these 10 android 2:34 PMV options should definitely be on your check list before you make your decisions. Of course- you have to be ready with a check list of your own- whether you want a TV with wall mount or a TV that comes with in built music streaming or one that can easily connect to MacBook and windows alike. The options are plenty and the choice is yours! Products price list

S.no Product Price 1. Sony Bravia 80cm HD Ready Smart Android LED TV Rs. 31,900 2. MI 125.7 cm 5X series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV Rs. 59,999 3. Vu The masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV Rs. 80,000 4. Sansui Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV Rs. 56,790 5. Xiaomi 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV Rs. 1,99,000 6. Acer I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV Rs. 40,990 7. Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV Rs. 69,990 8. OnePlus Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV Rs. 19,999 9. Sanyo Kaizen Series 4K ultra HD Certified Android LED TV Rs. 49,990 10. Kodak 4K ultra HD Smart Android LED TV Rs. 39,999

