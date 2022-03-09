Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tired of charging earphones? Try these wired ones that come under 200

Wired earphones are easy to use and do not require to be charged, which is a big relief for most of us. Read on to discover our top picks.
Wired earphones are relatively easy to use and cost-effective.(Pexels)
Published on Mar 09, 2022 03:34 PM IST
ByShreya Garg

There’s no denying that a lot of people have taken to wireless earphones in a big way. However, what is interesting is most people also return to wired in-ear earphones, simply because they are more convenient to use and do not require to be charged. That’s a relief, some would say, and indeed it is. Imagine you being invited to a meeting and you discover that your wireless earphones have run out of battery. You would feel terrible, right? Whereas, with wired earphones, you will never have to face this problem. Besides, they are cost-effective too. Amazon is one such platform where you can find these headphones at under 200 price tag. And they can last you many seasons, provided you use and keep them properly.

Price of wired earphones at a glance:

ProductPrice in India
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bro in Ear Wired Earphones 186.00
pTron Pride Lite HBE (High Bass Earphones) in-Ear Wired Headphones 199.00
iBall Earwear Gem in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic (Black) 166.00
HF-301 Wired Headset with Mic 175.00

To make selection easy for you, we have shortlisted some of the picks in our list below. They come in different colours and some of them are also effective at passive noise cancellation. Scroll through the list to take a look at the options.

These in-ear wired earphones are available in different colour variants and fit easily and comfortably into ears. They are water-resistant and effective at passive-noise cancellation, allowing one to enjoy a wholesome sound experience. Plus, the cable is durable and sturdy. Overall, these earphones are lightweight and stylish in design.

These in-ear wired earphones have a metallic look and make for stylish accessories. They offer excellent audio quality and come with an in-line mic for hands-free phone calls. Effective at noise cancellation, these earphones come with 10mm dynamic drivers and neodymium magnets for full-range sound. The cable is 1.2 meter long and is durable and tangle-free.

These earphones offer crystal clear sound experience and come with a built-in mic to allow the user enjoy hands-free call experience. The earbuds, available in stunning black colour, have a metallic lustre and are made of soft silicone that fit perfectly in ears. Besides, these earphones come with a one year warranty.

These in-ear earphones come with a mic and are available in two striking colours - black and white. They are easy to fit into ears and offer a powerful bass. Besides offering superior sound quality, these earphones help in eliminating background noise too.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

