Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Top 10 1 TB pen drives: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 09, 2023 16:55 IST

Summary:

Are you looking for a 1 TB pen drive? Here's a list of the top 10 pen drives with the required capacity that you can consider. Also, shared is information about the features and capacity of each pen drivefor you to make an informed choice.

These days nobody talks of any data storage device which is less than 1 TB, a pen drive is no different.

We are offering great storage devices known as pen drives, which are small and portable memory devices that are becoming increasingly popular. They are very easily transportable, so you can take them from one location to another without having to worry about all your saved data being lost. You can store your files and documents on them, as well as take your videos, pictures and music with you, making sure you always have your most precious data at hand. While the term "pen drive" may sound like a shortening of "Pen drive", it was actually derived from the phrase "pen drive" and was introduced in Fujitsu's DataQuest line of USB flash drives.

1. SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type C 1TB Flash Drive (Silver, 5Y - SDDDC4-1T00-I35)

The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type C 1TB Flash Drive is a high-capacity, versatile storage solution with both USB Type-C and USB Type-A connectors. It has a sleek, durable metal design with a swivel cover to protect the connectors. This drive offers fast transfer speeds of up to 150MB/s, making it ideal for storing and transferring large files such as photos, videos, and music. It comes with a 5-year limited warranty for added peace of mind

Specifications

Storage capacity: 1 terabyte (1TB)

Interface: USB Type-C and USB Type-A connectors with USB 3.1 (Gen 1) transfer speeds

Compatibility: Works with USB Type-C and USB Type-A enabled devices

ProsCons
Large storage capacity of 1TBPrice may be relatively high compared to other USB flash drives
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type C 1TB Flash Drive (Silver, 5Y - SDDDC4-1T00-I35)
4.3 (23,967)
65% off
8,159 23,000
Buy now

2. SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C - SDDDC4-1T00-G46, Silver

The SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C (SDDDC4-1T00-G46) in Silver is a high-capacity flash drive that offers fast transfer speeds and convenient dual USB Type-C and Type-A connectors. Its sleek and durable metal housing provides both style and protection, making it a great choice for storing and transferring large files, photos, videos, and music between devices. The drive is compatible with both USB 3.1 and USB 3.0 ports, and it comes with SanDisk's Memory Zone app for easy file management on Android devices.

Specifications

Capacity: 1TB Interface: USB Type-C and USB Type-A

Compatibility: Compatible with most devices that support USB OTG (On-The-Go)

USB Type-C ports Performance: Transfer speeds of up to 150MB/s

ProsCons
Dual connector design with USB Type-C and Type-A connectors for easy compatibility with a wide range of devicesThe swivel design may be prone to wear and tear over time
SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C - SDDDC4-1T00-G46, Silver
4.4 (259)
44% off
12,949 23,000
Buy now

3. USB Flash Drive 1TB, Sttarluk Photo Stick USB Pen Drive for Phone/Pad External Storage Memory Stick Compatible with Pad/Pod/Mac/Android/PC (1TB Blue)

The Sttarluk Photo Stick USB Pen Drive is a 1TB external storage device that is compatible with a variety of devices, including phones, tablets, computers, and more. This compact and portable USB flash drive allows for easy and convenient data storage and transfer, making it a useful tool for both personal and professional use

Specifications

Storage Capacity: 1TB

Color: Blue

Compatibility: Compatible with Pad, Pod, Mac, Android, and PC

Interface: USB

ProsCons
Compact and portable, making it easy to carry around and use on-the-go.May not be suitable for use with high-performance applications or for transferring large files
USB Flash Drive 1TB, Sttarluk Photo Stick USB Pen Drive for Phone/Pad External Storage Memory Stick Compatible with Pad/Pod/Mac/Android/PC (1TB Blue)
4.1 (1,442)
33% off
10,291 15,291
Buy now

4. HP x911W USB3.2 SSD Flash Drive 1TB (Read Speed Upto 500 MB/S Write Speed Upto 450 MB/s)

The HP x911W USB3.2 SSD Flash Drive is a portable storage device with a capacity of 1TB. It boasts a fast read speed of up to 500 MB/s and write speed of up to 450 MB/s, making it a great choice for transferring large files quickly. Its USB3.2 interface ensures compatibility with a wide range of devices.

Specifications

Storage Capacity: 1TB

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1 (backward compatible with USB 2.0)

Read Speed: Up to 500 MB/s

ProsCons
USB 3.2 interface provides faster transfer speeds than previous USB standardsMay experience slower speeds when transferring smaller files or working with large files for extended periods of time
HP x911W USB3.2 SSD Flash Drive 1TB (Read Speed Upto 500 MB/S Write Speed Upto 450 MB/s)
3.4 (17)
21% off
12,999 16,400
Buy now

5. Kingston DataTraveler Max Type-A 1TB High Performance USB Flash Drive USB 3.2 Gen 2 Up to 1000 MB/s Sliding Cap Design DTMAXA/1TB

The Kingston DataTraveler Max Type-A 1TB is a high-performance USB flash drive with USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface. It boasts transfer speeds of up to 1000 MB/s, making it ideal for transferring large files quickly. Its sliding cap design protects the USB connector and ensures that it's always ready for use. With a capacity of 1TB, the DataTraveler Max Type-A offers ample storage for your important files and documents. Overall, this flash drive is a reliable and efficient storage solution for personal and professional use.

Specifications

Capacity: 1TB Interface:

USB 3.2 Gen 2 (backwards compatible with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0)

Read Speed: Up to 1000 MB/s

ProsCons
Sliding cap design provides protection for the USB connector when not in use.The high speed may not be necessary for basic tasks such as file transfers and may not be fully utilized with some devices.
Kingston DataTraveler Max Type-A 1TB High Performance USB Flash Drive USB 3.2 Gen 2 Up to 1000 MB/s Sliding Cap Design DTMAXA/1TB
4.2 (30)
24% off
11,141 14,600
Buy now

6. Kingston DataTraveler Max 1TB USB-C Flash Drive with USB 3.2 Gen 2 Performance, Black (DTMAX/1TB)

The Kingston DataTraveler Max is a high-performance USB-C flash drive with a storage capacity of 1TB. It utilizes USB 3.2 Gen 2 technology for fast data transfer speeds and features a sleek black design. The drive is compatible with a variety of devices, including laptops, desktops, and mobile devices. It is a reliable and convenient storage solution for large files, photos, videos, and more.

Specifications

Storage capacity: 1TB

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2 with USB-C connector

Read speed: Up to 1,000MB/s

ProsCons
Large storage capacity of 1TB, making it suitable for storing large amounts of data, including high-quality videos and photosThe zinc alloy casing can be heavy and bulky, making it less portable than other flash drives
Kingston DataTraveler Max 1TB USB-C Flash Drive with USB 3.2 Gen 2 Performance, Black (DTMAX/1TB)
4.2 (328)
2% off
14,235 14,600
Buy now

7. USB Flash Drive 1TB, STTARLUK Pen Drive Compatible with Phone/Pad External Storage USB Stick Memory Stick Compatible with Pad/Pod/Mac/Android/PC (Purple, 1TB)

The STTARLUK Pen Drive is a USB Flash Drive with a massive 1TB of storage capacity, compatible with a wide range of devices including phones, tablets, PCs, and Macs. Its purple color adds a touch of style, and its compact design makes it easy to carry around. It's a convenient and practical storage solution for anyone in need of extra memory space.

Specifications

Product: USB Flash Drive 1TB, STTARLUK Pen Drive Compatible with Phone/Pad

Color: Purple

Capacity: 1TB

ProsCons
Portable and convenient to carry around, making it easy to transfer files between different devices.The USB and Lightning connectors may not be securely attached to the device and could become loose over time or during use, causing data loss or corruption
USB Flash Drive 1TB, STTARLUK Pen Drive Compatible with Phone/Pad External Storage USB Stick Memory Stick Compatible with Pad/Pod/Mac/Android/PC (Purple, 1TB)
4.1 (1,442)
6,387
Buy now

8. USB Flash Drive 1TB, STTARLUK Pen Drive Compatible with Phone/Pad External Storage USB Stick Memory Stick Compatible with Pad/Pod/Mac/Android/PC (Purple, 1TB)

The STTARLUK Pen Drive is a 1TB USB flash drive that is compatible with a variety of devices, including phones, tablets, Macs, PCs, and Android devices. It can be used as an external storage device, and comes in a purple color. It's a convenient and portable way to store and transfer large amounts of data.

Specifications

Capacity: 1TB

Compatibility: Compatible with phones, tablets, Macs, PCs, and Android devices.

Color: Purple

Interface: USB 3.0 for fast data transfer

Material: Made of high-quality metal and plastic for durability.

ProsCons
Compatible with a wide range of devices, including phones, tablets, computers, and MacsMay not be as fast as other storage options, such as solid-state drives or internal hard drives
USB Flash Drive 1TB, STTARLUK Pen Drive Compatible with Phone/Pad External Storage USB Stick Memory Stick Compatible with Pad/Pod/Mac/Android/PC (Purple, 1TB)
4.1 (1,442)
6,387
Buy now

9. The Sttarluk Photo Stick USB 3.0 Pen Drive is a 1TB

The Sttarluk Photo Stick USB 3.0 Pen Drive is a 1TB external storage memory stick that is compatible with iPhone, iPad, iPod, Mac, Android, and PC devices. It is designed for storing and transferring photos and other files. The drive features USB 3.0 technology for fast data transfer and comes in a purple color.

Specifications

Capacity: 1TB Interface: USB 3.0 Compatibility: Compatible with iPhone, iPad, iPod, Mac, Android, and PC Color: Purple Brand: Sttarluk Features:

External storage memory stick for mobile devices and computers

Can be used for backup, file transfer, and storage expansion

ProsCons
Convenient design: The small and compact design makes it easy to carry around and use on-the-goSecurity risks: Flash drives can be lost or stolen, which can pose a security risk if sensitive data is stored on them.
USB Flash Drive 1TB, Sttarluk Photo Stick USB 3.0 Pen Drive for iPhone/iPad External Storage Memory Stick Compatible with iPad/iPod/Mac/Android/PC (1TB Purple)
4.1 (2,680)
5,672
Buy now

10. USB Flash Drive 1TB, Large Storage ​​Thumb Drive, Flash Stick 1000GB, Portable U Disk Pen Drive, Memory USB Stick 1TB Data Storage for PC Laptop Computers Tablet

A USB flash drive with a storage capacity of 1TB is a large portable device capable of storing massive amounts of data. It is commonly referred to as a thumb drive or pen drive and can be used for data storage on PC, laptop, tablet, and other compatible devices. With its compact design and high storage capacity, it is an ideal solution for users who require a lot of space to store and transfer files such as documents, photos, videos, and music.

Specifications

Product Name: USB Flash Drive 1TB

Capacity: 1 Terabyte (1000 Gigabytes)

Interface: USB 3.0

Operating System Compatibility: Windows, Mac OS, Linux

ProsCons
Portable and convenient: USB flash drives are small and lightweight, making them easy to carry around and use on-the-goData loss: If a USB flash drive fails or is lost, there is a risk of losing all data stored on it.
USB Flash Drive 1TB, Large Storage ​​Thumb Drive, Flash Stick 1000GB, Portable U Disk Pen Drive, Memory USB Stick 1TB Data Storage for PC Laptop Computers Tablet
3.7 (285)
39% off
6,295 10,295
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type C 1TB Flash Drive (Silver, 5Y - SDDDC4-1T00-I35)Large storage capacitySleek and durable metal designPassword protection
SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C - SDDDC4-1T00-G46, SilverDual connector design with USB designHigh speed data transferEasy management of files
USB Flash Drive 1TB, Sttarluk Photo Stick USB Pen Drive for Phone/Pad External Storage Memory Stick Compatible with Pad/Pod/Mac/Android/PC (1TB Blue)Ray to usePlug and play functionalityFast data transfer rate
HP x911W USB3.2 SSD Flash Drive 1TB (Read Speed Upto 500 MB/S Write Speed Upto 450 MB/s)Good read speedCompatibility Security
Kingston DataTraveler Max Type-A 1TB High Performance USB Flash Drive USB 3.2 Gen 2 Up to 1000 MB/s Sliding Cap Design DTMAXA/1TBHigh performanceLarge storage capacitySliding cap provides protection
Kingston DataTraveler Max 1TB USB-C Flash Drive with USB 3.2 Gen 2 Performance, Black (DTMAX/1TB)USB-C connectorCompatibility with modern devicesDesigned with a zinc alloy mrtal casing
USB Flash Drive 1TB, STTARLUK Pen Drive Compatible with Phone/Pad External Storage USB Stick Memory Stick Compatible with Pad/Pod/Mac/Android/PC (Purple, 1TB)Store data with easeGood speedPortable and easy to carry around
USB Flash Drive 1TB, STTARLUK Pen Drive Compatible with Phone/Pad External Storage USB Stick Memory Stick Compatible with Pad/Pod/Mac/Android/PC (Purple, 1TB)Good storage formatAdditional storage space Visually appealing colour
The Sttarluk Photo Stick USB 3.0 Pen Drive is a 1TBConvenient designBack up optionVersatile compatibility
USB Flash Drive 1TB, Large Storage ​​Thumb Drive, Flash Stick 1000GB, Portable U Disk Pen Drive, Memory USB Stick 1TB Data Storage for PC Laptop Computers TabletSmall and light weightEasy to carryConvenient

Best overall product

The HP x911W USB3.2 SSD Flash Drive 1TB offers fast read speeds of up to 500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 450 MB/s, making it a reliable and efficient choice for storing and transferring large files. With its durable metal casing and compact design, this flash drive is also highly portable and can withstand rough handling. Overall, the HP x911W is a great choice for anyone in need of a high-speed, high-capacity storage solution.

Best value for money

The HP x911W USB3.2 SSD Flash Drive 1TB is a great value for money option for those looking for a fast and reliable external storage solution. With USB 3.2 connectivity and solid-state drive technology, it offers fast read and write speeds and is more durable than traditional hard drives. Its compact size and large storage capacity make it a convenient choice for those on the go. Overall, the HP x911W USB3.2 SSD Flash Drive 1TB provides excellent performance at an affordable price point.

How to find the perfect pen drive?

Storage Capacity: Choose a pen drive with enough storage capacity to meet your needs. If you plan to store large files, opt for a drive with at least 32GB of storage.

Read/Write Speed: Look for a pen drive with a high read/write speed for faster file transfers. USB 3.0 or higher is recommended for faster speeds.

Durability: Choose a pen drive with a sturdy construction that can withstand daily use and travel.

Brand: Stick with reputable brands that have a good track record of producing reliable pen drives.

Product Price
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type C 1TB Flash Drive (Silver, 5Y - SDDDC4-1T00-I35) ₹ 8,159
SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C - SDDDC4-1T00-G46, Silver ₹ 12,949
USB Flash Drive 1TB, Sttarluk Photo Stick USB Pen Drive for Phone/Pad External Storage Memory Stick Compatible with Pad/Pod/Mac/Android/PC (1TB Blue) ₹ 10,291
HP x911W USB3.2 SSD Flash Drive 1TB (Read Speed Upto 500 MB/S Write Speed Upto 450 MB/s) ₹ 12,999
Kingston DataTraveler Max Type-A 1TB High Performance USB Flash Drive USB 3.2 Gen 2 Up to 1000 MB/s Sliding Cap Design DTMAXA/1TB ₹ 11,141
Kingston DataTraveler Max 1TB USB-C Flash Drive with USB 3.2 Gen 2 Performance, Black (DTMAX/1TB) ₹ 14,235
USB Flash Drive 1TB, STTARLUK Pen Drive Compatible with Phone/Pad External Storage USB Stick Memory Stick Compatible with Pad/Pod/Mac/Android/PC (Purple, 1TB) ₹ 6,387
USB Flash Drive 1TB, STTARLUK Pen Drive Compatible with Phone/Pad External Storage USB Stick Memory Stick Compatible with Pad/Pod/Mac/Android/PC (Purple, 1TB) ₹ 6,387
USB Flash Drive 1TB, Sttarluk Photo Stick USB 3.0 Pen Drive for iPhone/iPad External Storage Memory Stick Compatible with iPad/iPod/Mac/Android/PC (1TB Purple) ₹ 5,672
USB Flash Drive 1TB, Large Storage ​​Thumb Drive, Flash Stick 1000GB, Portable U Disk Pen Drive, Memory USB Stick 1TB Data Storage for PC Laptop Computers Tablet ₹ 6,295

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Computer Accessories
RELATED STORIES
Want to enjoy smooth gaming? Try these top 10 gaming monitor
Kaff WC 42: Compact wine chiller for your home bar
Drink pure and healthy: Our top 10 Aquaguard water purifier picks
10 best pen drive boxes: Buyer's guide
Upgrade your listening experience with these top 10 over-ear wireless headphones

Best 1 TB Pendrive

What is a pen drive?

A pen drive, also known as a USB flash drive, is a portable data storage device that uses flash memory to store and transfer data between computers and other devices.

What are the advantages of using a pen drive?

The main advantages of using a pen drive are its portability, durability, and ease of use. They are small and lightweight, making them easy to carry around, and they have no moving parts, which makes them more durable than other forms of storage.

What is the storage capacity of a typical pen drive?

Pen drives are available in a range of storage capacities, from as small as 128MB to as large as 1TB or more.
electronics FOR LESS