Top 10 40-inch TVs to help you decide what to buy for your home

Televisions today are known as one of the best ways to access information from all over the world. It is an easy sharing medium which can bring people of all age groups together. Now, over the past two decades, smart TVs have turned out to be a game changer. They are more fun, exciting, and diverse today. You can hop onto different channels, explore a variety of modes and view the latest release before they actually appear on television. Isn't it exciting? If you're looking for the best 40-inch TV for yourself, here's the complete list. 1. Mi Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV The first on our list of 40-inch TVs is Mi Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV. It was launched by Mi in October 2021. It comes with a 40-inch wide display and Bezel-less Design for a quality visual experience. Specifications: • Brand - MI • Model - L40M6-EI • Model name - Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon • Model year - 2021 • Product dimensions - ‎89.2 x 8.7 x 55.9 cm • Weight: 5.48 kg • RAM - 1 GB • Hardware interface - USB, HDMI

Pros Cons Simple and sleek design Small screen display High memory storage capacity Available in only one colour Supports USB and HDMI hardware interface Less RAM

2. Skywall Full HD LED Smart TV This product offers high performance with features such as Full HD (1920 x 1080) screen resolution, 2 USB ports, A+ Grade Zero Dot Pan, and Google Voice Assistant. Additionally, it comes in a simple and sleek design that is sure to give you the best time. Specifications: • Brand - Skywall • Model - 40SWFHS • Model year - 2021 • Product dimensions - 88.9 x 20.3 x 52.7 cm • Weight: 7 kg • Item model number - 40SWFHS • Memory Storage Capacity - 1 GB • Ram Memory Installed Size - 1 GB • Operating system - Android

Pros Cons Supported by the latest OS Less RAM LED display technology Excellent response time

3. TCL Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV Launched by TCL, the TCL Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV is another product on our list of the best 40-inch TV. It has full HD resolution and a wide viewing angle to amplify your experience with every watch. Additionally, its crystal clear screen keeps you hooked all day long. Specifications: • Brand - TCL • Model - 40S6500FS • Model year - 2020 • Product dimension - 37.4 x 2.91 x 22.72 cm • Weight - 6.1 Kilograms • Batteries - 2 AAA batteries required • Item model number - 40S6500FS • Memory storage capacity - 8 GB • Hardware interface - USB, HDMI

Pros Cons Adequate screen size Inadequate RAM size Lightweight and sturdy Comes in only one colour Comes with USB and HDMI hardware interface

4. ADSUN HD Ready Smart LED TV ADSUN HD Ready Smart LED TV is a new-age 40-inch television that keeps you hooked from dawn to dusk. It has full HD resolution, 2 HDMI Ports and A+ Grade Panel for an amplified viewing experience. Also, its sleek and stylish look is on-point. Specifications • Brand - ADSUN • Model year - 2021 • Product dimensions - 73 x 20.2 x 47 cm • Weight: 6 kg • Batteries - 2 AA batteries required • Memory storage capacity - 8 GB • Operating system - Android

Pros Cons LED display Comes in an only single colour Excellent response time Inadequate RAM Great colour scheme

5. Sansui Full HD Certified Android LED TV Next on our list of the best 40-inch TVs is the Sansui Full HD Certified Android LED TV. This LED is one in many with 1920x1080 full HD resolution and a 60-hertz refresh rate. Some of its best features are a bezel-less design, incredible audio, access to unlimited content, built-in Chromecast, and so on that allows you to stream content directly from your phone to the TV. Specifications • Brand - SANSUI • Model - JSW40ASFHD • Model year - 2021 • Product dimensions - 102.5 x 14.5 x 63 cm • Weight - 5.75 Kilograms • Batteries - ‎2 AAA batteries required • Item model number - JSW40ASFHD • Memory Storage Capacity - 8 GB

Pros Cons Sleek and stylish look Available in only one colour High screen resolution Inadequate RAM Excellent refresh rate

6. Foxsky Full HD Smart LED TV Designed with perfection to offer an amplified viewing experience, Foxsky Full HD Smart LED TV is a 40-inch TV that comes with 16.7 Million colours. Features such as 30 Watts Output, 2 HDMI ports, A+ Grade Panel and others make it stand out. Specifications Brand - Foxsky

Model - 40FSFHS

Model year - 2021

Product dimensions - 88.9 x 20.3 x 52.7 cm

Weight - 7 kg

Item model number - 40FSFHS

Memory Storage Capacity - 8GB

Ram Memory Installed Size - 1GB

Pros Cons Supports apps like Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Zee 5, Amazon Prime, YouTube Available in only one colour Designed for a comfortable viewing experience 16.7 Million colours

7. Coocaa Frameless Series Full HD Smart IPS LED TV If you want to dive into the goodness of billions of vibrant colours, invest in Coocaa Frameless Series Full HD Smart IPS LED TV. It is a full HD tv that comes with a 1920x1080 resolution. Features like Coolita 2.0 OS allow you to stream all content at home on the TV. Specifications Brand - Coocaa

Model 40S3U Pro

Model name - 40S3U Pro

Model year - 2022

Product dimensions - 89.2 x 19.9 x 56.8 cm

Weight - 5.1 kg

Batteries - 2 AAA batteries required

Item model number - 40S3U Pro

Pros Cons Next-generation high-performance television Available in only one colour Big screen gaming experien Expensive Flicker-free, eye protection

8. Nacson Full HD LED Certified Smart Android LED TV Another highly renowned 40 Inch TV is the Nacson full HD LED TV which comes with a 1920x1080 screen resolution and 60-hertz refresh rate. Its 178 Degree wide viewing angle ensures a wholesome experience in every watch. Specifications • Brand - NACSON • Model NS42AM20S • Model year - 2022 • Product weight - 10 kg • Batteries - 1 • Item model number - NS42AM20S

Pros Cons Flagship performance Heavy Fits in budget Excellent refresh rate

9. Power Guard 98 cm (40 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV PG40SVC (Black) Another renowned 40 Inch TV is the Power Guard HD ready smart LED TV, which comes in the classic black colour. This smart tv comes with a 1366 x 768 resolution and an incredible refresh rate for easy processing. Additionally, it comes with remarkable sound quality. Specifications • Brand - Power Guard • Model PG40SVC • Model name - PG40SVC • Model year - 2022 • Product dimensions - ‎90.5 x 6.6 x 51.2 cm • Weight - 6.8 kg • Batteries - 2 AAA Battery • Item model number - PG40SVC

Pros Cons Simple and sturdy design Heavy Excellent sound quality Easy on pocket

10. Croma Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV The last smart tv under 40 Inch TV is the Crwoma full HD android smart LED TV. It comes in a beautiful black colour. Additionally, this set is equipped with a handful of features such as LED display technology, 1080p resolution, excellent refresh rate, decent storage and others. Specifications • Brand - CROMA • Model CREL040FOF024601 • Model year - 2022 • Product dimensions - 89.2 x 8.5 x 51.3 cm • Weight - 7.3 kg • Batteries - 2 AAA Battery • Item model number - CREL040FOF024601

Pros Cons High screen resolution Available in only one colour LED display technology Built-in Chromecast

Best three features

Features Mi Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV Skywall Full HD LED Smart TV TCL Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV ADSUN HD Ready Smart LED TV Sansui Full HD Certified Android LED TV Foxsky Full HD Smart LED TV Coocaa Frameless Series Full HD Smart IPS LED TV Nacson Full HD LED Certified Smart Android LED TV Power Guard HD Ready Smart LED TV Croma Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV Feature 1 2USB ports Excellent viewing angle Fits in budget High screen resolution Vintage look Powerful connectivity Excellent picture quality Great display High screen resolution Flagship performance Feature 2 Excellent sound quality Powerful sound quality 4k Ultra HD resolution HD picture quality Packed with powerful features Flagship performance Great refresh rate Full HD screen Decent refresh rate Budget-friendly Feature 3 Supports apps like Netflix, youtube, and prime Billions of colours Family-friendly Sleek and stylish design Great display size Crystal clear screen Future-ready technology Flagship performance Billions of colours Excellent viewing angle

Best value for money Although all 40 Inch TVs are priced decently on Amazon, India, one product that managed to grab all eyeballs is the ADSUN HD Ready Smart LED TV. It is the best pick if you're looking for a feature-packed, highly affordable TV. This 40-inch smart TV is priced decently at ₹12,499 after a discount. Best overall The best TV among the 40 Inch TVs listed on our list is the Mi Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV. It is an exclusive pick with great features, making it stand out. It has built-in Wi-Fi, LED Panel, 20 Watts Output and Full HD (1920x1080) resolution that stands out. How to find a perfect 40 Inch TV? If you're looking to buy a perfect 40-inch TV, there are several things to remember while buying the same. First and foremost, it is crucial to focus on its features rather than its looks. Several products under the 40-Inch TV category come with advantages such as immersive viewing experience, HD picture quality, technology-enabled and so on. Besides this, the product's price is also a crucial factor to consider. Product price list

Product name Actual price Discounted price Mi Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV ₹ 29,999 ₹ 20,999 Skywall Full HD LED Smart TV ₹ 25,270 ₹ 12,499 TCL Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV ₹ 39,990 ₹ 18,999 ADSUN HD Ready Smart LED TV ₹ 28,999 ₹ 12,499 Sansui Full HD Certified Android LED TV ₹ 32,990 ₹ 18,990 Foxsky Full HD Smart LED TV ₹ 38,499 ₹ 13,999 Coocaa Frameless Series Full HD Smart IPS LED TV ₹ 39,999 ₹ 16,999 Nacson Full HD LED Certified Smart Android LED TV ₹ 34,990 ₹ 14,990 Power Guard HD Ready Smart LED TV ₹ 34,999 ₹ 15,999 Croma Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV ₹ 30,000 ₹ 18,990

