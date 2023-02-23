Sign out
Top 10 5G routers to buy for home and office use

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Feb 23, 2023 16:06 IST

Summary:

If you're seeking 5G routers in your home or office, you've come to the right page. This article provides comprehensive knowledge on the subject for a fair rate.

5G routers can help you get super fast internet connection.

Among computer networks, routers are networking device that sends out data packets. It has at least two data connections from various IP networks attached to it. It offers connectivity within & between businesses and the World wide web or between the networks of internet service providers. Likewise, a router communicates without needing conventional wiring using a 4G or 5G connection. The greatest option for taking advantage of faster speeds is a 5 GHz router. Therefore, it's ideal to use this frequency and go as close to the router as possible if you're engaging in many high-bandwidth online activities, like gaming or video-conferencing. It can cover very wide regions and break through walls because of its great reach. There is no requirement for line-of-sight for 5G internet. To get the signal at home, you need a 5G receiver, indoors or outside. With its rapid connectivity, cost-savings for fleets of devices, worldwide connection, and usage of standardized technologies, 5G offers the finest user experience

1. TP-link N300 Wi-Fi Wireless Router TL-WR845N

This 5g router offers a wireless speed of 300Mbps, which is perfect for interruption-sensitive applications. The wireless network's strength and stability are considerably improved with three antennas. Pushing the WPS button enables quick Wi-Fi security encryption. Administrators can choose the amount of bandwidth allotted to each computer thanks to the IP-based bandwidth control it features. It is also compatible with a 5G network connection.

Brand: TP-Link

Model Name: TL-WR845N

Special Feature: Access Point Mode, WPS, Remote Access

Wireless Type: 802.11b

ProsCons
It includes 3 antennas for higher efficiency.The product is not durable.
It is quite easy to install. 
TP-link N300 WiFi Wireless Router TL-WR845N | 300Mbps Wi-Fi Speed | Three 5dBi high gain Antennas | IPv6 Compatible | AP/RE/WISP Mode | Parental Control | Guest Network
4.2 (123,519)
32% off
1,149 1,699
Buy now

2. TP-Link Archer AC1200 Archer C6 Wi-Fi

This 5g router uses Wi-Fi to build a dependable and lightning-fast network. For routine operations like mailing and online surfing, the 2.5GHz and 5GHz band offers speed of 400 to 867Mbps. For two times faster performance, it has a technique that sends data to several devices at once. Even far-off or weakly powered devices can be detected by beamforming technology, which concentrates wireless signal power in their direction.

Brand: TP-Link

Series: TP-link AC

Special Feature: Establish an allowlist or blocklist to allow or block certain devices from accessing the internet

Wireless Type: 802.11ac

ProsCons
It is 10 times faster than the standard ones.The signal strength can be improved.
It offers lag-free online time. 
TP-Link Archer AC1200 Archer C6 Wi-Fi Speed Up to 867 Mbps/5 GHz + 300Mbps/2.4 GHz, 5 Gigabit Ports, 4 External Antennas, MU-MIMO, Dual Band, WiFi Coverage with Access Point Mode, Black
4.4 (35,441)
46% off
2,699 4,999
Buy now

3. D-Link DIR-615 Wi-fi Ethernet-N300

With the ability to manage numerous wireless devices, this 5g router makes it possible for your complete home network to enjoy lag-free streaming and file sharing. In addition to extending range, it is also compatible with wireless technology from earlier generations. It is intended to use recyclable packaging, conserve energy, safeguard nature from toxic products, and eliminate waste. These devices offer environmentally friendly options without sacrificing performance.

Brand: D-Link

Model Name: D-Link 615

Special Feature: N300 Router

Wireless Standard: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11g

ProsCons
It has all the latest features.The setting of this router is complicated.
It enables many operation modes. 
D-Link DIR-615 Wi-fi Ethernet-N300 Single_band 300Mbps Router, Mobile App Support, Router | AP | Repeater | Client Modes(Black)
4.1 (22,577)
53% off
849 1,800
Buy now

4. Xiaomi Mi Smart Router 4C

Passwords that are overly simple or network-sharing software that has been installed are the main causes of unwanted Wi-Fi access. You can receive notifications from this 5g router when a gadget joins the network. Based on the safety level, if a suspected gadget tries to connect to the network, it will either be prevented, or you can block it. Wi-Fi Optimisation aids in multi-dimensional Wi-Fi channel optimization to increase network speed.

Brand: Xiaomi

Style Name: Router 4C

Special Feature: QoS, Remote Access

Wireless Type: 802.11n, 2.4 GHz Radio Frequency

ProsCons
It boasts an excellent signal connection.It cannot cover a wider range.
It has 4 antennas. 
Xiaomi Mi Smart Router 4C, 300 Mbps with 4 high-Performance Antenna & App Control, Single_Band, Wi-Fi, White
4 (11,350)
17% off
999 1,199
Buy now

5. D-Link DIR-825/IIN/J1 MU-MIMO Gigabit Wireless Router

With the latest in high-speed wireless technology, this 5G router gives your network an upgrade, giving you access to 1200 Mbps of flash-fast Wi-Fi This router's dual-band and Gigabit Ethernet ports were created with the home and office environment in mind. The performance of your applications becomes flawless thanks to traffic optimization. The user-friendly web interface of this 5g router makes the setup quick and easy.

Brand: D-Link

Series: D-Link AC1200

Special Feature: Access Point Mode

Wireless Type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac

ProsCons
It has a simultaneous dual band.The build quality could be improved.
It has 4 adjustable antennas. 
D-Link DIR-825/IIN/J1 MU-MIMO Gigabit Wireless Router, Dual Band, 1200 Mbps Wi-Fi Speed, 5 Gigabit Port, 4 External Antenna, Router | Dual_Band, Access Point |Repeater Mode, Black
4.2 (7,602)
47% off
2,133 4,000
Buy now

6. TP-Link TL-WR820N 300 Mbps

With this great 5g router, you may enjoy installing, HD broadcasting and web surfing with your family. It offers Guest Network, which secures the host network while giving guests separate access. The parental controls regulate which devices are linked and when they can access the internet. In addition, it has Wi-Fi encryption and an SPI firewall to safeguard your home network.

Brand: TP-Link

Model Name: TP-link WR820N

Special Feature: Provides separate access for guests while securing the home network

Wireless Type: 802.11b

ProsCons
It can prevent unapproved access.The signal can be improved.
It offers parental controls. 
TP-Link TL-WR820N 300 Mbps Single_Band Speed Wireless WiFi Router, Easy Setup, IPv6 Compatible, Supports Parent Control, Guest Network, Multi-Mode Wi-Fi Router
4.2 (123,519)
27% off
949 1,299
Buy now

7. TP-Link AC1200 Mbps Archer A6 Smart Wi-Fi

You may now move around your house and stream without interruption, thanks to this 5G router. The 4 external antennae focus and distribute Wi-Fi signals throughout your house. Additionally, data can be streamed simultaneously to many devices. The 5 GHz spectrum offers speeds of up to 867 Mbps! In addition, WPA3, the most recent Wi-Fi security standard, adds new capabilities to boost personal network cybersecurity.

Brand: TP-Link

Model Name: Archer

Special Feature: Access Point Mode

Wireless Type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11g, 802.11ac

ProsCons
The speed of this product is remarkable. 
It offers a Tri-band frequency class. 
TP-Link AC1200 Mbps Archer A6 Smart WiFi, 5GHz Gigabit Dual Band MU-MIMO Wireless Internet Router, Long Range Coverage by 4 Antennas, Qualcomm Chipset
4.4 (12,111)
35% off
2,599 3,999
Buy now

8. TP-Link 2600 Mbps 5 GHz, Archer A10 Smart Wi-Fi

With a maximum 5 GHz band of 1733 Mbps speed and 2.4 GHz band of 800 Mbps speed, this 5 GHz router offers lightning-fast dual-band Wi-Fi. Online gaming and simultaneous HD video streaming are made possible by exceptional wireless performance, and large files may be shared among several devices. With three antennae outside and one antenna within, it builds stronger and more dependable networks for everyone in your home.

Brand: TP-Link

Model Name: Archer

Special Feature: Remote Access

Wireless Type: 802.11a, 802.11ac

ProsCons
It provides band steering which connects your device to the best Wi-Fi available.The 2.4 GHz band does not work properly.
It gives you secured access. 
TP-Link 2600 Mbps 5 GHz, Archer A10 Smart WiFi, MU-MIMO, Gigabit, Beamforming, VPN Server, Compatible for Alexa & IFTTT, Wireless Dual Band Gaming Router, Black
4.4 (12,111)
64% off
3,999 10,999
Buy now

9. TP-Link Archer C60 AC1350 Dual Band Wireless

This 5G router offers cutting-edge Wi-Fi for high speed at which applications can run. The 5 GHz band offers up to 867Mbps Wi-Fi for latency-sensitive entertainment, enabling simultaneous other activities. In addition, the antennae sending signals at the same bandwidth are arranged in a different sequence to reduce interference and create a more reliable and purer dual-band connection.

Brand: TP-Link

Series: Archer C60

Special Feature: Remote Access

Wireless Type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g

ProsCons
It has an easy parental control feature.The bandwidth quality could be improved.
It has an elegant look. 
TP-Link Archer C60 AC1350 Dual Band Wireless, Wi-Fi Speed Up to 867 Mbps/5 GHz + 450 Mbps/2.4 GHz, Supports Parental Control, Guest WiFi, MU-MIMO Router, Qualcomm Chipset- White
4.3 (69,491)
50% off
2,299 4,599
Buy now

10. TP-Link AC750 Dual Band Wireless Cable Router

Compared to other wireless standard speeds, this 5g router performs 3 times quicker. 802.11ac is the ideal solution to speed up any entertainment network and eliminate congestion that several devices may generate because of its increased energy efficiency and strong security. In addition, it has three fixed exterior antennas and more advanced antenna technology. This gives you broad wireless coverage and dependability across spacious homes or business.

Brand: TP-Link

Series: Archer C20

Special Feature: Access Point Mode, Remote Access

Wireless Type: 5.8 GHz Radio Frequency

ProsCons
It provides stable Wi-Fi bandwidth throughout the house or office. 
It provides guest network access. 
TP-Link AC750 Dual Band Wireless Cable Router, 4 10/100 LAN + 10/100 WAN Ports, Support Guest Network and Parental Control, 750Mbps Speed Wi-Fi, 3 Antennas (Archer C20) Blue, 2.4 GHz
4.3 (69,491)
33% off
1,599 2,399
Buy now

Top 3 features of the products

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
TP-link N300 Wi-Fi Wireless Router TL-WR845NIt has a strong signal.It has 3 antennas.It is cost-effective.
TP-Link Archer AC1200 Archer C6 Wi-FiIt has good speed.The quality is good.It has 4 antennas.
D-Link DIR-615 Wi-fi Ethernet-N300It has strong connectivity.It has a good range.It is easy to install.
Xiaomi Mi Smart Router 4CIt is easy to connect.It has a stylish look.The product quality is good.
D-Link DIR-825/IIN/J1 MU-MIMO Gigabit Wireless RouterThe speed is good.The connectivity is good.It can be installed easily.
TP-Link TL-WR820N 300 MbpsThe product has good quality.It can be easily connected.It is a value-for-money product.
TP-Link AC1200 Mbps Archer A6 Smart Wi-FiIt has good coverage.The connectivity range is good.It is easy to manage and set up.
TP-Link 2600 Mbps 5 GHz, Archer A10 Smart Wi-FiIt has a good range.The speed is remarkable.Easily connects to multiple devices.
TP-Link Archer C60 AC1350 Dual Band WirelessThe durability of the product is good.The signal strength is amazing.It provides good encryption.
TP-Link AC750 Dual Band Wireless Cable RouterThe strength of the signal is good.The Wi-Fi speed is good.The overall quality is good.

Best value for money

TP-Link AC750 Dual Band Wireless Cable Router - This 5G router offers excellent speed and a reliable wide band signal thanks to its three permanent external antennas and superior antenna innovation. Due to its straightforward online interface and the potent Tether app, it is incredibly simple to set up and operate. In addition, it is three times faster, more energy-efficient, and more secure. All of these beneficial characteristics are affordably priced.

Best overall product

TP-Link AC1200 Mbps Archer A6 Smart Wi-Fi - This 5G router offers excellent stability and performance. For sharing an existing wired connection with other wireless devices, you can switch the device's operating status to access point mode. Both bandwidth congestion-free and latency-free experiences are available. Even far-off or weakly powered devices can be detected by beamforming technology, which focuses the Wi-Fi signal strength in their direction.

How to find the perfect 5g router for home or office use?

To pick the ideal 5g router for home or workplace use, one must consider if it offers wider network coverage, a reasonable price, and exceptional signal strength and speed. In addition, it must be able to connect to various devices, including parental controls and guest networking access, and be either extender-compatible or utilized with one.

Product Price
TP-link N300 WiFi Wireless Router TL-WR845N | 300Mbps Wi-Fi Speed | Three 5dBi high gain Antennas | IPv6 Compatible | AP/RE/WISP Mode | Parental Control | Guest Network ₹ 1,149
TP-Link Archer AC1200 Archer C6 Wi-Fi Speed Up to 867 Mbps/5 GHz + 300Mbps/2.4 GHz, 5 Gigabit Ports, 4 External Antennas, MU-MIMO, Dual Band, WiFi Coverage with Access Point Mode, Black ₹ 2,699
D-Link DIR-615 Wi-fi Ethernet-N300 Single_band 300Mbps Router, Mobile App Support, Router | AP | Repeater | Client Modes(Black) ₹ 849
Xiaomi Mi Smart Router 4C, 300 Mbps with 4 high-Performance Antenna & App Control, Single_Band, Wi-Fi, White ₹ 999
D-Link DIR-825/IIN/J1 MU-MIMO Gigabit Wireless Router, Dual Band, 1200 Mbps Wi-Fi Speed, 5 Gigabit Port, 4 External Antenna, Router | Dual_Band, Access Point |Repeater Mode, Black ₹ 2,133
TP-Link TL-WR820N 300 Mbps Single_Band Speed Wireless WiFi Router, Easy Setup, IPv6 Compatible, Supports Parent Control, Guest Network, Multi-Mode Wi-Fi Router ₹ 949
TP-Link AC1200 Mbps Archer A6 Smart WiFi, 5GHz Gigabit Dual Band MU-MIMO Wireless Internet Router, Long Range Coverage by 4 Antennas, Qualcomm Chipset ₹ 2,599
TP-Link 2600 Mbps 5 GHz, Archer A10 Smart WiFi, MU-MIMO, Gigabit, Beamforming, VPN Server, Compatible for Alexa & IFTTT, Wireless Dual Band Gaming Router, Black ₹ 3,999
TP-Link Archer C60 AC1350 Dual Band Wireless, Wi-Fi Speed Up to 867 Mbps/5 GHz + 450 Mbps/2.4 GHz, Supports Parental Control, Guest WiFi, MU-MIMO Router, Qualcomm Chipset- White ₹ 2,299
TP-Link AC750 Dual Band Wireless Cable Router, 4 10/100 LAN + 10/100 WAN Ports, Support Guest Network and Parental Control, 750Mbps Speed Wi-Fi, 3 Antennas (Archer C20) Blue, 2.4 GHz ₹ 1,599

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Computer Accessories Gadgets
FAQs

Where should a 5G router be installed?

To have as few obstructions as feasible between your 5G router and a mast, it should be positioned close to windows, preferably with no drapes or coverings blocking its view. Additionally, it should be far from electronic devices that could interfere with the signal, such as ovens and baby monitors.

What internet speed is ideal for business use?

Considering working from home, a minimum download speed of between 50 and 100 Mbps and a 10 Mbps upload speed is needed if you want to transfer huge data-sets to the internet.

In an office, where should a router be placed?

It is advisable to install the modem at the highest place to enhance coverage because routers tend to disseminate their stronger signals downward. Consider putting it on the ceiling in a discreet location or setting it up on a bookcase.

 View More
