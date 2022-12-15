Sign out
Top 10 best Android-Based TVs available on amazon India

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 15, 2022 13:32 IST

Summary:

If you are looking for Android TVs with good display and sound quality but working under a budget, you have come to the right place. Looking for the best Android TVs on a budget? Check this list out where we have curated the perfect list of Android TVs for your daily usage. 

Top 10 Best Android-Based TVs Available Today. 

Here is a list of the best Android Based TVs under a budget in the Indian market - the ideal spot to begin your search for the overall best TVs in the market on a budget. 

We will look at vital characteristics of each TV, such as Display quality, Build Quality, Special Features, Colour, Connectivity ports, and how they compare with their competitors. There is also a link to each TV’s entire specifications and the best TVs under varying budgets by the same brand.

Top 10 Best Android-Based TVs

1. Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K

The Sony Bravia X74k delivers a crisp picture quality with a  powerful and rich sound. It is powered by the X1 chip, making it blazing fast in switching apps and loading applications. This Google assistant-enabled TV guarantees you an incredible audio-visual experience.

Specifications:

  • Operating System: ‎Android
  • Display Technology: ‎LED
  • Standing screen display size: ‎65 Inches
  • Display Type: ‎4K HDR
  • Screen Resolution: ‎3840 x 2160 pixels
  • Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz
  • Compatible Devices: ‎iPhone, Android Phone, Home theatre
  • Item Weight: ‎22 kg 100 g
  • Audio Wattage: ‎20 Watts

ProsCons
Crisp Display Low bass 
Good Sound Quality  
Comes with Google Assistant  
Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

2. Vu 190 cm (75 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 75QPC

VU is known for undercutting the market and offering tech at aggressive pricing. This TV from VU is a staggering 75-inch unit, available at a price tag of under 1 lakh. This Dolby Atoms-supported QLED TV offers great picture quality at such pricing.

Specifications:

  • Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎2 GB
  • Operating System: ‎Android
  • Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Mali-G52
  • Compatible Devices: ‎Android, iPhone, Windows, MacBook
  • Display Technology: ‎QLED
  • Standing screen display size: ‎75 Inches
  • Screen Resolution: ‎3840 x 2160 pixels
  • Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎Dolby Atmos Sound Enhancement
  • Audio Wattage: ‎40 Watts
  • Item Weight: ‎26 kg 500 g

ProsCons
Decent Picture quality. The sound quality could have been better. 
75-inch TV in this budget  
Great design  
Vu 190 cm (75 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 75QPC (Charcoal Grey) (2022 Model)
Check Price on Amazon

3. Acer 127 cm (50 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR50AR2851UDFL

Launched in 2022, this Acer TV offers a good amount of features in this price range. This 50-inch TV is supported by 4k UHD and Dolby Audio which makes it a worthy contender. Let’s see some of its specs.

Specifications:

  • Memory Storage Capacity: ‎16 GB
  • Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎2 GB
  • Operating System: ‎Android
  • Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Mali G31
  • Display Technology: ‎LED
  • Standing screen display size: ‎50 Inches
  • Display Type: ‎A+
  • Screen Resolution: ‎3840 x 2160 pixels
  • Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎Dolby Audio
  • Audio Wattage: ‎30 Watts
  • Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz
  • Item Weight: ‎9 kg 340 g

ProsCons
Looks Good The sound output could be better 
Decent Display  
Affordable  
Acer 127 cm (50 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR50AR2851UDFL (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

4. TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55P635

TCL is yet another brand that provides tech at more affordable rates. This TV from TCL offers many features at competitive pricing such as Google OS, Dolby Audio, and HDR 10 support. Let’s see how it compares against its opponents.

Specifications:

  • Standing screen display size: ‎55 Inches
  • Display Type: ‎HDR 10
  • Resolution: ‎3840x2160 Pixels
  • Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz
  • Item Weight: ‎10 kg 200 g
  • Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎2 GB
  • Operating System: ‎Android
  • Graphics Coprocessor: ‎G31x2 800Mhz

ProsCons
Decent looks, easy to operate Weak sound  
Decent picture quality  
Google TV  
TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55P635 (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

5. Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X55

Redmi builds quality products at very aggressive pricing. This TV shook the market with the features and quality it was offering in this price segment. This 55-inch mammoth TV supports 4K HDR10+ at very competitive pricing. Here are its specs.

Specifications:

  • Standing screen display size: ‎55 Inches
  • Display Type: ‎HDR10+ | HLG
  • Screen Resolution: ‎3840 x 2160 pixels
  • Operating System: ‎Android
  • Audio Wattage: ‎30 Watts
  • Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz
  • Item Weight: ‎11 kg 700 g
  • Memory Storage Capacity: ‎16 GB
  • Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎2 GB
  • Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Mali G52 MP2

ProsCons
Value for money product Performance could be better 
HDR 10+ Support  
Good Display Quality  
Single Press Voice Assistance  
Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X55 | L55M6-RA (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Kodak 98 cm (40 inches) Full HD Certified Android LED TV 40FHDX7XPRO

Kodak introduced this TV in 2020 and since then this TV has become one of the most affordable and value-for-money products from Kodak. TV offers Full HD resolution with the support of multiple entertainment apps like Netflix and Prime Video. Here’s how it compares to its Chinese competitors.

Specifications:

  • Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎1 GB
  • Operating System: ‎Android
  • Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Mali-450MP3
  • Standing screen display size: ‎40 Inches
  • Screen Resolution: ‎1920 x 1080
  • Audio Wattage: ‎24 Watts
  • Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz
  • Item Weight: ‎7 kg 700 g

ProsCons
Affordable 40 Inch TV The sound quality is not that great 
Delivers Full HD Quality  
Decent Clarity  
Kodak 98 cm (40 inches) Full HD Certified Android LED TV 40FHDX7XPRO (Black)
38% off
15,490 24,999
Buy now

7. Toshiba 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32V35KP

Toshiba is a well-known Japanese company. They introduced this product in 2022, this TV offers a variety of good screens and sound quality for its price. The TV is perfect for people who just want a rough and tough TV. Take a look at its specs.

Specifications:

  • Memory Storage Capacity: ‎8 GB
  • Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎1 GB
  • Operating System: ‎Android
  • Graphics Coprocessor: ‎G31 MP2@550MHZ
  • Resolution: ‎768p
  • Standing screen display size: ‎32 Inches
  • Display Type: ‎A+
  • Resolution: ‎1366x768 Pixels
  • Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎DTS Virtual X
  • Audio Wattage: ‎16 Watts
  • Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz
  • Item Weight: ‎3 kg 900 g

ProsCons
Decent Picture quality Performance could be better 
Decent Audio output  
Affordable Android TV  
TOSHIBA 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32V35KP (Silver)
Check Price on Amazon

8. OnePlus 163.8 cm (65 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 65U1S

OnePlus has always been known as a brand that competes with the top brands by offering products at low prices without compromising much on quality. This offering from OnePlus is yet another proof of this statement. This 65-inch 4K HDR 10+ supported TV was introduced in 2021 at a really affordable range. Let’s see how it does in 2022.

Specifications:

  • Memory Storage Capacity: ‎16 GB
  • Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎2 GB
  • Operating System: ‎Android
  • Graphics Coprocessor: ‎G52 MC1
  • Display Technology: ‎LED
  • Standing screen display size: ‎65 Inches
  • Display Type: ‎HDR10+ | HDR10 | HLG
  • Screen Resolution: ‎3840 x 2160 pixels
  • Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎Dolby Audio
  • Audio Wattage: ‎30 Watts
  • Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz
  • Item Weight: ‎18 kg 300 g

ProsCons
Value for money product Sound and brightness could be better 
Decent picture quality  
Feature-rich  
OnePlus 163.8 cm (65 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 65U1S (Black)
11% off
61,999 69,999
Buy now

9. Sansui 178 cm (70 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV JSW70ASUHDFF

Sansui introduced this TV in 2022. This TV boasts 32 GB storage with 2 GB RAM. It supports HDR 10 as well as Dolby atmos which makes it a good contender in this list. Let’s see how it compares against its opponents.

Specifications:

  • Memory Storage Capacity: ‎32 GB
  • Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎2 GB
  • Operating System: ‎Android
  • Standing screen display size: ‎70 Inches
  • Display Type: ‎HDR 10
  • Resolution: ‎3840x2160 Pixels
  • Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎Dolby Atmos
  • Audio Wattage: ‎20 Watts
  • Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz
  • Item Weight: ‎22 kg

ProsCons
Very Affordable The sound is not that great 
Decent A/V output Build quality could be better 
Stylish bezel-less design  
SANSUI 178 cm (70 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV JSW70ASUHDFF (Ebony Black)
Check Price on Amazon

10. Coocaa 108 cm (43 inches) Frameless Series 4k Ultra HD Smart Certified Android IPS LED TV 43S6G Pro

This TV from Coocaa brand offers a 4K IPS display with surround sound audio. TV is priced according to its features which makes it a good buy for those who just want these specific features and nothing more. Here are more of its specs.

Specifications:

  • Memory Storage Capacity: ‎32 GB
  • Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎2 GB
  • Operating System: ‎Android
  • Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Mali-450 GPU
  • Standing screen display size: ‎43 Inches
  • Display Type: ‎IPS
  • Resolution: ‎3840x2160 Pixels
  • Audio Output Mode: ‎Surround
  • Audio Wattage: ‎20 Watts
  • Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz
  • Item Weight: ‎6 kg 500 g

ProsCons
Affordable Product Sound can be improved 
Decent video output  
Google Assistant  
coocaa 108 cm (43 inches) Frameless Series 4k Ultra HD Smart Certified Android IPS LED TV 43S6G Pro (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

Best three feature for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Sony Bravia Crisp Display Good Sound Quality Comes with Google Assistant 
Vu Decent Picture quality. 75-inch TV in this budget Great design 
Acer Looks Good Decent Display Affordable 
TCL Decent looks, easy to operate Decent picture quality Google TV 
Redmi Value for money product HDR 10+ Support Good Display Quality 
Kodak Affordable 40 Inch TV Delivers Full HD Quality Decent Clarity 
Toshiba Decent Picture quality Decent Audio output Affordable Android TV 
OnePlus Value for money product Decent picture quality Feature-rich 
Sansui Very Affordable Decent A/V output Stylish bezel-less design 
Coocaa  Affordable Product Decent video output Google Assistant 

Best value for money

The OnePlus TV offers the best value for money under 65,000. It covers practically every aspect of being a good TV. It gives excellent sound and video quality. Additionally, it includes various other features like Android OS and Dolby support, which is beneficial to your eyes, ears, and your wallet.

Best overall

However, if we have to select the overall best Android TV on a budget, we would opt for the Sony Bravia X74K. This TV is a whole package, from Good sound and video quality to various tech features. And above that, it is an offering from Sony, a brand that is well-known for the products it makes.

How to find the perfect TV under a budget?

 There are a few things you should never overlook while shopping for TVs. 

Good sound and video quality: What purpose does a TV serve if the sound and video are not of a good caliber? Customers should constantly search for the most incredible audio-video quality on a limited budget.

Build Quality: If you're planning to use the TV for a good amount of time, make sure that it is of good quality and is not easily damaged when mounted or dismounted.

Connectivity: It is usually nice to have a TV that connects to other devices at a time. 

Customer Reviews: You may forget everything except this. Read client reviews attentively and after you're pleased, only then continue to open our wallet.

These are the tips you need to remember before finding the best TV under a budget. 

Best Android-Based TVs price list

S.noProductPrice
1.Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K Rs. 80,000 
2.Vu 190 cm (75 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 75QPC Rs. 99,999 
3.Acer 127 cm (50 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR50AR2851UDFL Rs. 28,990 
4.TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55P635 Rs. 38,990 
5.Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X55 Rs. 39,999 
6.Kodak 98 cm (40 inches) Full HD Certified Android LED TV 40FHDX7XPRO Rs. 16,999 
7.Toshiba 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32V35KP Rs. 11,490 
8.OnePlus 163.8 cm (65 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 65U1S  Rs. 61,999 
9.Sansui 178 cm (70 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV JSW70ASUHDFF Rs. 74,999 
10.Coocaa 108 cm (43 inches) Frameless Series 4k Ultra HD Smart Certified Android IPS LED TV 43S6G Pro   Rs. 51,999 

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

What is the best TV under 30,000 in the year 2022?

Samsung Crystal 4k series would be a good option to go with. The brand produces some of the best screens. The sound output is also decent. An added benefit is the customer service of the said brand. The TV also comes with Google Assistant functionality which makes it much easier to operate.  

What are the best features in a TV that one should look out for?

Consumers should look out for Screen quality, Sound quality, Features, and the connectivity ports a TV offers. But, most important of all, the consumer must check customer reviews. 

What are the best features of Sony Bravia TVs?

Sony has been dominating the TV game forever, be it in the customer care department or the product itself. Most Bravia consumers rate their product very highly and rarely is there any case of substandard quality. 

 View More
