Top 10 best DSLR cameras: A buyer's guide

Published on Aug 01, 2022 11:17 IST





Summary: Over time, smartphone cameras have improved significantly from single cameras to quad-camera setups. There are many new features such as night mode, shutter speed, etc., but nothing comes close to taking a picture with the best DSLR camera.

DSLR cameras are perfect for taking great pictures for beginners and those who have photography as their hobby.

From amateur hobbies to cutting-edge professionals, DSLRs are arguably the best tool for anyone interested in photography and cinema. Manufacturers have DSLR cameras for you at almost every price point. These interchangeable lens cameras offer unmatched performance, versatility, and durability not found in any other segment.



Top 10 Best DSLR Cameras 1. Canon EOS 200D II 24.1MP DSLR Camera The Canon EOS 200D II DSLR camera is one of the best DSLR cameras available in India. It is equipped with a DIGIC 8 processor and an APS-C CMOS sensor of about 24MP. It also features a 9-point AF system and dual pixel CMOS AF technology. This camera can take stunning photos and videos even in the dark. It also has an eye detection AF system that makes it easy to take great pictures of your subject. The Canon EOS 200D II DSLR camera has a memory card and a carrying case/camera case. It can record in full HD and has a 4k time-lapse movie mode. Specifications DIGIC 8 processor

APS-C approx 24.1 mp CMOS sensor

Closest Focusing Distance: 25 cm

9-point AF system

Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology

‎Eye detection auto focus

Shutter stunning photos

Pros Cons Great image quality Small in Size Dual Pixel CMOS AF Low Battery Life 4K Video Recording Limited native lens selection

2. Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera The Nikon Z50 is one of the best DSLR cameras available in India. It comes with a NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm 1: 1 lens and a NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm 1: 1 lens, making it ideal for taking beautiful photos and videos. The camera also features a CMOS sensor that is ideal for capturing crisp images. The camera automatically switches between the monitor and viewfinder display, so you can see what you are shooting at any time. In addition, the Nikon Z50 has a dust-removing reference feature if you need to dust the image data. So, if you are looking for a great DSLR camera, the Nikon Z50 is just the right camera for you. Specifications 20.9 million effective pixels

Resolution‎ : 3840 x 2160

Time-lapse

CMOS sensor

Automatic switching between monitor and viewfinder displays

Image Dust Off reference data function

Nikon Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens

Nikon Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR lens.

Pros Cons Beginner-friendly Difficult usage CMOS sensor gives great captures Some may find the quality low 4K Ultra HD and time-lapse Expensive

3. Canon -33+EOS M50 Mark II + EF-M 15-45mm The Canon EOS M50 Mark II is one of the best DSLR cameras available in India. It has a varied angle touch screen LCD suitable for recording vlogs and various compositions. The camera is also equipped with an ISO 100-25600 (H: 51200) 24.12 megapixel (APS-C) CMOS sensor. Specifications DIGIC 8 image processor

Built-in flash

Combination 5-axis image stabilisation

Vari-angle touchscreen LCD convenient for vlogging

Lightweight and stylish

Zoom lens

Awesome night photos

24.1-megapixel CMOS sensor

Pros Cons Tilting touchscreen display Expensive Lightweight and portable No in-built stabilisation 24.1-megapixel CMOS sensor Unstable focus

4. Sony Alpha ILCE-7RM4A Full-Frame 61.0MP Mirrorless Camera Sony’s Alpha ILCE-61RM43A is one of the best DSLR cameras available in India. Combine the 35 mm full-frame 61.0MP Exmor R CMOS sensor with the BIONZ-X image processing engine to create stunning images and videos. In addition, it is equipped with a high-speed hybrid AF system equipped with focal plane phase difference AF and 425-point contrast-detection AF. Specifications 61.0 MP 35 mm CMOS sensor

BIONZ X image processing engine

Standard ISO 100–32000 range

Time-lapse

Fast Hybrid AF

425-point contrast-detection AF

High-speed continuous shooting

Tilting LCD

Pros Cons High megaPixel count Expensive Autofocus is accurate Heavy Fast hybrid AF

5. Canon EOS 5D Mark IV 30.4 MP The Canon EOS is one of the best DSLR cameras available in India. It features a 30.4 megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and a 61-point reticulated autofocus system. The camera can also record in full HD (1080p) up to 60 fps and HD (720p) up to 120 fps. EOS also has built-in Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth connectivity. Specifications 30.4 megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor

61-point reticular autofocus system

Dual Pixel CMOS AF

‎E-TTL II auto flash

Metered manual

Full HD (1080p) 60 fps

Full HD (720p) 120 fps

Built-in Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth

Pros Cons High image quality Expensive Dual pixel CMOS No built-in stabIlisation 4K movie shooting Hard touch

6. Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 The Canon EOS 1500D is a well-designed, budget-friendly DSLR camera. It features a 24.1 MP APS-C Size CMOS sensor, enhancing the quality of your images. It also provides the feature of cropping the pictures, and can even convert them to the 1:1 square format to create a fantastic photo. Specifications 4K QHD video recording

DIGIC 4+ processor

24.1 MP APS-C CMOS sensor

Auto-focus

8MP photo burst mode at 30 fps

High-resolution OLED View Finder

3.5mm external mic port

USB 2.0 and micro HDMI Type D

Pros Cons 100-6400 sensitivity range No Bluetooth 9 point autofocus Too simple for a professional Stylish design Not that many clear photos

7. Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.00 MP 4K The Panasonic LUMIX G7 is an elegant and well-structured DSLR camera that is equipped with a 16 MP microsensor without a low-pass filter, so you can take clear pictures. With 30 autofocus points, the 8MP Photo Burst Mode instantly extracts high-resolution images. In addition, the aperture and shutter settings can be easily controlled with the front dial and rear dial. Specifications High-resolution swivel LCD with 1040 dot

4K QHD videos with up to 3840 x 2160 resolution

Store high-resolution 4K videos compatible with UHS-I/UHS-II SD cards

16 megapixels Micro Four Thirds sensor

Wi-Fi-enabled

3.5mm external mic port

USB 2.0 and micro HDMI Type D

High dynamic range

Pros Cons Sleek Low battery WiFi-enabled Not for professionals 8MP Focus Average looking design

8. Nikon D7500 20.9MP The Nikon D7500 is one of the best DSLR cameras available in India. It has a 20.9MP DX-format CMOS sensor and SnapBridge Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It also records fantastic video in full HD at 30fps. Its high optical performance is achieved by adopting an ED glass element and an aspherical lens element, and a silent wave motor (SWM) is built in to achieve quiet AF operation. Specifications 2160p video resolution

Multi-CAM 3500FX II 51-Point AF System

Silent Wave Motor (SWM)

Native ISO 51200, Expanded ISO 1,640,000

180k-Pixel RGB Sensor and Group Area AF

D7500 camera, Lens AF-S 18-140mm

Rechargeable battery

USB cable

Pros Cons Fast autofocus Expensive Lightweight Low battery life Good photo and video quality

9. Sony Alpha ILCE-6400 24.2MP Mirrorless Camera The Sony Alpha ILCE-6400 24.25MP Mirrorless Digital SLR camera is one of the best DSLR cameras available in India. Featuring real-time eye autofocus, it is ideal for vlogging and photography. The camera also has a tilted LCD, making it easy to take pictures and videos. Specifications 24.2MP, EXMOR CMOS sensor

11 FPS continuous shooting with AF/AE

Tiltable LCD

ISO sensitivity up to 102400

High resolution

Fast and continuous shooting with AF/AE at up to 11fps

Durable for up to 200,000 shutter cycles

Autofocus assist

Pros Cons Stable auto focus Expensive Tiltable LCD No memory card HLG support

10. Sony Cybershot DSC-RX100 III The Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX100III camera is another DSLR camera with a 1-inch, 20.1 MP camera, 24-70mm f / 1.8 zoom lens, optical zoom, and up to 2.9x support. Equipped with a 3-inch LCD display, it supports face recognition and memory recall functions. Specifications Face recognition

Auto focus

Zoom lens

3-inch display

Wide capture

BIONZ X engine

20.1 MP (effective) 1.0-type Exmor R CMOS sensor

Built-in OLED Tru-Finder electronic viewfinder (EVF)

Pros Cons Small size Low battery life Price efficient No 4K support Memory recall

Product Price Canon EOS 200D II 24.1MP DSLR Camera 59,850 Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera 95,690 Canon EOS M50 Mark II + EF-M 15-45mm 58,990 Sony Alpha ILCE-7RM4A Full-Frame 61.0MP Mirrorless Camera 2,99,990 Canon EOS 5D Mark IV 30.4 MP 2,86,495 Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 38,999 Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.00 MP 4K 42,489 Nikon D7500 20.9MP 85,999 Sony Alpha ILCE-6400 24.2MP Mirrorless Camera 70,990 Sony Cybershot DSC-RX100 III 50,990

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Canon EOS 200D Dual Pixel CMOS AF performance Creative Assist feature 4k recording option with touchscreen Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera 4K Ultra HD recording with time-lapse and 1080p slow-motion Selfie option for vlogging Silence photography mode Canon EOS M50 Mark II Eye and face detection autofocusing Lightweight and Wi-Fi connectivity Stable footage Sony Alpha ILCE-7RM4A Full-frame Exmor R CMOS sensor Real-time eye autofocus It comes with time lapse Canon EOS 5D Mark IV High-resolution 4K recording Built-in Wi-Fi and NFC Accurate autofocus Canon EOS 1500D Background blurring option Enlarge photographs after shooting High-performance imaging sensor Panasonic LUMIX G7 Offers focusing in low light conditions also Noise reduction system High-speed auto-focusing feature with full HD Nikon D7500 4k high-resolution recording and images Silent Wave Motor Bluetooth Wi-Fi support Sony Alpha ILCE-6400 Touch focus Real-time tracking with autofocus Slow and quick motion capturing Sony RX100M3 Premium Compact Camera Eye Autofocus 180-degree tiltable LCD Monitor Smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth