Top 10 best DSLR cameras: A buyer's guide

From amateur hobbies to cutting-edge professionals, DSLRs are arguably the best tool for anyone interested in photography and cinema. Manufacturers have DSLR cameras for you at almost every price point. These interchangeable lens cameras offer unmatched performance, versatility, and durability not found in any other segment.
Top 10 Best DSLR Cameras
1. Canon EOS 200D II 24.1MP DSLR Camera
The Canon EOS 200D II DSLR camera is one of the best DSLR cameras available in India. It is equipped with a DIGIC 8 processor and an APS-C CMOS sensor of about 24MP. It also features a 9-point AF system and dual pixel CMOS AF technology.
This camera can take stunning photos and videos even in the dark. It also has an eye detection AF system that makes it easy to take great pictures of your subject. The Canon EOS 200D II DSLR camera has a memory card and a carrying case/camera case. It can record in full HD and has a 4k time-lapse movie mode.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Great image quality
|Small in Size
|Dual Pixel CMOS AF
|Low Battery Life
|4K Video Recording
|Limited native lens selection
2. Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera
The Nikon Z50 is one of the best DSLR cameras available in India. It comes with a NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm 1: 1 lens and a NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm 1: 1 lens, making it ideal for taking beautiful photos and videos. The camera also features a CMOS sensor that is ideal for capturing crisp images.
The camera automatically switches between the monitor and viewfinder display, so you can see what you are shooting at any time. In addition, the Nikon Z50 has a dust-removing reference feature if you need to dust the image data. So, if you are looking for a great DSLR camera, the Nikon Z50 is just the right camera for you.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Beginner-friendly
|Difficult usage
|CMOS sensor gives great captures
|Some may find the quality low
|4K Ultra HD and time-lapse
|Expensive
3. Canon -33+EOS M50 Mark II + EF-M 15-45mm
The Canon EOS M50 Mark II is one of the best DSLR cameras available in India. It has a varied angle touch screen LCD suitable for recording vlogs and various compositions. The camera is also equipped with an ISO 100-25600 (H: 51200) 24.12 megapixel (APS-C) CMOS sensor.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Tilting touchscreen display
|Expensive
|Lightweight and portable
|No in-built stabilisation
|24.1-megapixel CMOS sensor
|Unstable focus
4. Sony Alpha ILCE-7RM4A Full-Frame 61.0MP Mirrorless Camera
Sony’s Alpha ILCE-61RM43A is one of the best DSLR cameras available in India. Combine the 35 mm full-frame 61.0MP Exmor R CMOS sensor with the BIONZ-X image processing engine to create stunning images and videos. In addition, it is equipped with a high-speed hybrid AF system equipped with focal plane phase difference AF and 425-point contrast-detection AF.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|High megaPixel count
|Expensive
|Autofocus is accurate
|Heavy
|Fast hybrid AF
5. Canon EOS 5D Mark IV 30.4 MP
The Canon EOS is one of the best DSLR cameras available in India. It features a 30.4 megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and a 61-point reticulated autofocus system. The camera can also record in full HD (1080p) up to 60 fps and HD (720p) up to 120 fps. EOS also has built-in Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth connectivity.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|High image quality
|Expensive
|Dual pixel CMOS
|No built-in stabIlisation
|4K movie shooting
|Hard touch
6. Canon EOS 1500D 24.1
The Canon EOS 1500D is a well-designed, budget-friendly DSLR camera. It features a 24.1 MP APS-C Size CMOS sensor, enhancing the quality of your images. It also provides the feature of cropping the pictures, and can even convert them to the 1:1 square format to create a fantastic photo.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|100-6400 sensitivity range
|No Bluetooth
|9 point autofocus
|Too simple for a professional
|Stylish design
|Not that many clear photos
7. Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.00 MP 4K
The Panasonic LUMIX G7 is an elegant and well-structured DSLR camera that is equipped with a 16 MP microsensor without a low-pass filter, so you can take clear pictures. With 30 autofocus points, the 8MP Photo Burst Mode instantly extracts high-resolution images. In addition, the aperture and shutter settings can be easily controlled with the front dial and rear dial.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek
|Low battery
|WiFi-enabled
|Not for professionals
|8MP Focus
|Average looking design
8. Nikon D7500 20.9MP
The Nikon D7500 is one of the best DSLR cameras available in India. It has a 20.9MP DX-format CMOS sensor and SnapBridge Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It also records fantastic video in full HD at 30fps. Its high optical performance is achieved by adopting an ED glass element and an aspherical lens element, and a silent wave motor (SWM) is built in to achieve quiet AF operation.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast autofocus
|Expensive
|Lightweight
|Low battery life
|Good photo and video quality
9. Sony Alpha ILCE-6400 24.2MP Mirrorless Camera
The Sony Alpha ILCE-6400 24.25MP Mirrorless Digital SLR camera is one of the best DSLR cameras available in India. Featuring real-time eye autofocus, it is ideal for vlogging and photography. The camera also has a tilted LCD, making it easy to take pictures and videos.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Stable auto focus
|Expensive
|Tiltable LCD
|No memory card
|HLG support
10. Sony Cybershot DSC-RX100 III
The Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX100III camera is another DSLR camera with a 1-inch, 20.1 MP camera, 24-70mm f / 1.8 zoom lens, optical zoom, and up to 2.9x support. Equipped with a 3-inch LCD display, it supports face recognition and memory recall functions.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Small size
|Low battery life
|Price efficient
|No 4K support
|Memory recall
|Product
|Price
|Canon EOS 200D II 24.1MP DSLR Camera
|59,850
|Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera
|95,690
|Canon EOS M50 Mark II + EF-M 15-45mm
|58,990
|Sony Alpha ILCE-7RM4A Full-Frame 61.0MP Mirrorless Camera
|2,99,990
|Canon EOS 5D Mark IV 30.4 MP
|2,86,495
|Canon EOS 1500D 24.1
|38,999
|Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.00 MP 4K
|42,489
|Nikon D7500 20.9MP
|85,999
|Sony Alpha ILCE-6400 24.2MP Mirrorless Camera
|70,990
|Sony Cybershot DSC-RX100 III
|50,990
Best Three features for consumers
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Canon EOS 200D
|Dual Pixel CMOS AF performance
|Creative Assist feature
|4k recording option with touchscreen
|Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera
|4K Ultra HD recording with time-lapse and 1080p slow-motion
|Selfie option for vlogging
|Silence photography mode
|Canon EOS M50 Mark II
|Eye and face detection autofocusing
|Lightweight and Wi-Fi connectivity
|Stable footage
|Sony Alpha ILCE-7RM4A
|Full-frame Exmor R CMOS sensor
|Real-time eye autofocus
|It comes with time lapse
|Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
|High-resolution 4K recording
|Built-in Wi-Fi and NFC
|Accurate autofocus
|Canon EOS 1500D
|Background blurring option
|Enlarge photographs after shooting
|High-performance imaging sensor
|Panasonic LUMIX G7
|Offers focusing in low light conditions also
|Noise reduction system
|High-speed auto-focusing feature with full HD
|Nikon D7500
|4k high-resolution recording and images
|Silent Wave Motor
|Bluetooth Wi-Fi support
|Sony Alpha ILCE-6400
|Touch focus
|Real-time tracking with autofocus
|Slow and quick motion capturing
|Sony RX100M3 Premium Compact Camera
|Eye Autofocus
|180-degree tiltable LCD Monitor
|Smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth
Nikon Z50 Mirrorless DSLR: The Nikon Z50 Mirrorless DSLR camera gives the best value for money, as it is one of the best DSLR cameras to start your photography/videography skills.
Best overall
Nikon D7500 20.9MP: The Nikon D7500 20.9MP DSLR camera is the best overall camera to purchase. Even though it has a low battery life, it still works enough for the time period required for photography.
How to find the perfect DSLR camera?
For a beginner, a touchscreen should be a priority for the purchase of a DSLR camera. One should look for a DSLR with Wi-Fi compatibility, as nowadays Wi-Fi is necessary to back up the data. If you do not have a wireless connection, you may have to wait until the end of the day to connect your camera or memory card to your computer, and then transfer all your photos.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Which DSLR camera is best for taking pictures?
The Nikon D5600 with AF-P18-55mm is the best digital SLR camera for photography, as it is equipped with 39 autofocus points.
2. Which digital SLR camera is better: Nikon or Canon?
Nikon is the best DSLR camera because it offers better low-light performance than Canon. Nikon’s camera settings are easy to understand and suitable for beginners.
3. How expensive are DSLR cameras?
Prices for DSLR cameras range from ₹11,000 to ₹5 lakh rupees. Some primary DSLR cameras cost less, but cameras with more features cost more.
4. Which feature should be looked at by a beginner while purchasing a DSLR camera?
For a beginner, a touchscreen-enabled DSLR would be a perfect choice, and it would make the user get used to the camera quickly.
5. Should a DSLR with low battery life be purchased?
It depends upon the user and the purpose of having a camera. If a beginner makes the purchase, battery life is not an issue, as the usage would be less than that of a professional person.
